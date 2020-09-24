Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Arabia” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — Actress Helen Mirren and historian Robert Lacey narrate this educational, historical, fascinating, 50-minute MacGillivray IMAX documentary in which student Chicago filmmaker Hamzah Jamjoom, poetic writer and photographer Nimah Mawwab, and Arabian archaeologist Dr. Daifallah Al-Talhi present their insights and historical perspectives with regard to Arabian culture, science, and religion, which span 2,000 years, as the film showcases the diverse, stunning, and exotic landscapes of Saudi Arabia from its deserts and frankincense trade routes to the Red Sea, explores the ancient Nabataean site of Petra and the abandoned city of Madain Saleh and its tombs, examines the life of Bedouin families and their camels, and delves into the religious pilgrimage known as the Hajj in which more than 3 million devout Muslims journey annually to Meccah and to Ka’ba in Makkah.
“The Artist’s Wife” (R) (3) [Language, some graphic nudity, and brief sexuality.] [Played on Sept. 17 as part of AARP’s “Movie for Grownups” and available on YouTube and other VOD platforms.] — When her famous, talented artistic, acid-tongued husband (Bruce Dern) becomes increasingly volatile and angry as his dementia worsens in the Hamptons in this engaging, moving, well-acted, realistic, somber, star-studded (Avan Jogia, Stefanie Powers, Tonya Pinkins, and Catherine Curtin), 94-minute, 2019 film, his frustrated, distraught wife (Lena Olin), who gave up a career as an artist, tries to convince his estranged daughter (Juliet Rylance) in New York City to reconcile with her father and to allow him to meet his grandson (Ravi Cabot-Conyers) while she renews her passion for painting.
“The Art of the Steal” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — An eye-opening, educational, ire-producing, fascinating documentary that consists of interviews with former director of education for the Barnes Foundation Ross L. Mitchell, professor of history and politics Dr. Robert Zaller, journalists David D’Arcy and Lucinda Fleeson, world-famous art dealer Richard L. Feigen, art critic Christopher Knight, writer John Anderson, former Barnes Foundation trustee David W. Rawson, professor of law Bruce H. Mann, curator Dr. Colin B. Bailey, and artists Jay Raymond, Harry Sefarbi, Irv Nathan, and Richard Segal to chronicle the cultural vandalism of the $25 billion post-impressionist art collection (i.e. artworks by Vincent Van Gogh [e.g., “The Postman”], Henri Matisse [e.g. “The Joy of Life” and “La Danse”], Georges Seurat [e.g.“Models”], Jean Renoir, Paul Cézanne [e.g. “The Card Players”], and Pablo Picasso) of Dr. Albert Coombs Barnes and the greedy, unethical shenanigans of various people, including former Barnes Foundation President Richard H. Glanton and Philadelphia Mayor John Street, who ignored the explicit desires and will of Dr. Albert C. Barnes and move his stunning, priceless collection from its home in Marion to Philadelphia.
“Brooklyn’s Finest” (R) (2.5) [Bloody violence throughout, strong sexuality, nudity, drug content, and pervasive language.] [DVD only] — While a disillusioned, suicidal, 22-year veteran (Richard Gere) of the Brooklyn police force waits out his last seven days before retirement reluctantly training two rookie cops (Jesse Williams and Logan Marshall-Green) and an undercover detective (Don Cheadle) deep into a drug sting desperately wants back into a normal life in this bleak, violent, action-packed, cameo-dotted (Ellen Barkin, Will Patton, Wesley Snipes, and Vincent D’Onofrio) film, a crooked, scumbag cop (Ethan Hawke) with a house full of kids desperately tries to come up with the money to buy a new house for his asthmatic, pregnant wife (Lili Taylor).
“Good Hair” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some language including sex and drug references, and brief partial nudity.] [DVD only] — An insightful, informative, fascinating, in-depth, 95-minute, 2009 Chris Rock documentary that examines the highly profitable black hair industry from what makes black hair “good”; the art of hair extensions, relaxers (aka sodium hydroxide), tracks, and weaves; interesting oddball facts such as Los Angeles is the weave capital of the world and human hair is India’s biggest export; and interviews with a broad spectrum of African-Americans, including actors (such as Nia Long, Megan Good, Salli Richardson, Laura London, Sarah Jones, Traci Thoms, Vanessa Bell Calloway, and Raven-Symone), musicians (such as Eve, T-Pain, Ice-T, and KRS-One), alopecia-afflicted interior designer Shelia Bridges, video vixen Melysa Ford, music executive Andre Harrell, writers Dr. Maya Angelou and A’Lelia Bundles, dermatologist Dr. Melanyne Maclin Carroll, entertainment executive Marvet Britto, activist Rev. Al Sharpton, Dudley Products owner Joe Dudley, comedian Paul Mooney, Indian hair entrepreneur Mr. Esp. Murali, black market hair expert O. L. Kirshori, and hair stylists (such as Jason Griggers, Tanya Crumel, Kevin Kirk, Derek J., and Freddie J.) who competed at the Bronner Bros. Hair Battle Royale in Atlanta, to gain their personal insights about black hair.
“Kajillionaire” (R) (2.5) [Some sexual references/language.] [Opens Sept. 25 in theaters.] — Wacky characters highlight Miranda July’s oddball, quirky, melancholy, original, well-acted, star-dotted (Patton Oswalt, Mark Ivanir, Rachel Redleaf, Adam Bartley, and Da’Vine Joy Randolph), 106-minute film in which two egotistical grifters (Richard Jenkins and Debra Winger) and their emotionally paralyzed, 26-year-old daughter (Evan Rachel Wood) spend their days eking out an existence in Los Angeles by using various ill-conceived schemes, and when they invite a deft stranger (Gina Rodriguez) in on their swindling scams to up their take, surprises are in store for all of them.
“La Danse: The Paris Opera Ballet” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — Exquisite ballet dancing highlights this artistic, informative, but repetitive, 159-minute Frederick Wiseman documentary that primarily consists of an in-depth, behind-the-scenes look at the agile, athletic, Paris Opera Ballet dancers, such as, Marie-Agnès Gillot, Nicolas Le Riche, and Agnès Letestu, as they rehearse ballets, including “The Nutcracker” and “Paquita,” at the architecturally stunning Palais Garnier and the choreography of Mats Ek, Sasha Waltz, Wayne McGregor, Rudolf Nureyev, and Pina Bausch.
“On the Basis of Sex” (PG-13) (4) [Some language and suggestive content.] [Rereleases Sept. 25 in theaters to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; it is also available on Showtime and for purchase from various digital retailers.] — Terrific acting dominates this captivating, inspirational, insightful, critically acclaimed, factually based, star-studded (Justin Theroux, Kathy Bates, Stephen Root, Jack Reynor, Sam Waterson, and Wendy Crewson), 2-hour, 2018 biographical film that follows the life and illustrious career of Ruth Bader Ginsburg (Felicity Jones), who raised two children (Cailee Spaeny and Callum Shoniker), from her discrimination days at Harvard Law School in the 1950s, working as a law professor, litigating a landmark case of Moritz v. Commissioner of Internal Revenue with her supportive tax attorney husband (Armie Hammer) before the U. S. Court of Appeals in 1972 in which a bachelor Colorado man (Chris Mulkey) was discriminated against by the IRS tax law, and eventually rising to the position of U.S. Supreme Court Justice in 1993.
“RBG” (PG) (3.5) [Some thematic elements and language.] [Rereleases Sept. 25 in theaters to honor Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg; it is also available to stream on Hulu.] — An engaging, informative, insightful, candid, in-depth, 98-minute, 2018 documentary that focuses on the life and career journey of brilliant, workaholic, 84-year-old Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg from her days growing up in Brooklyn, marrying her supportive tax attorney husband Martin Ginsberg, raising children Jane and James, facing discrimination at Harvard and Columbia Law Schools, working as a law professor at Rutgers University, and eventually landing the top job as a Supreme Court Justice where she continues to fight for gender equality and consists of black-and-white photographs, footage of her 1993 Supreme Court Confirmation Hearing, film clips, and interview snippets with NPR commentator Nina Totenberg, lawyers Sharron Frontier Cohen and Ted Olson, Director of the Women’s Rights Project Kathleen Peratis, Director of American Civil Liberties Union Aryeh Neier, judge Harry Edwards and Helen Alvaré, “Notorious R.B.G.: The Life and Times of Ruth Bader Ginsburg” authors Shana Knizhnik and Irin Carmon, former law clerks Lisa Beattie Frelinghuysen and Aaron Saiger, President Bill Clinton, senator Orrin Hatch, former stenographers Mary Hartnett and Wendy Williams, writer and activist Gloria Steinem, plaintiffs Lily Ledbetter and Stephen Wiesenfeld, Harvard Law School graduate Brenda Feigen, writer Arthur R. Miller, strategist Frank Chi, fitness trainer Bryant Johnson, actor Robert Longbottom, and family members, including husband Marty, son James, daughter Jane, and granddaughter Clara Spera.
“A Stranger in Shanghai” (NR) (3.5) [Available on VOD platforms.] — Phenomenal cinematography against a vibrant, colorful backdrop dominates this captivating, well-acted, low-key, factually based, critically acclaimed, 80-minute, 2019 film in two parts that follows fragile, reserved, astute, famous Japanese writer Akutagawa Ryunosuke (Ryûhei Matsuda) when he travels in 1921 to China for four months as an Osaka Times’ journalist at the beginning of the politically volatile Chinese revolution.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
