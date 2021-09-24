Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“According to Greta” (PG-13) (2.5) [Mature thematic material, some sexual content, and drug references.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a rebellious, acid-tongue, cynical, suicidal, 17-year-old student (Hilary Duff) is sent by her frustrated parents (Melissa Leo and John Rothman) to live with her grandparents (Ellen Burstyn and Michael Murphy) for the summer in New Jersey in this down-to-earth, engaging, 2009 film, she finds herself continuing her verbal antics until she takes it too far with an African-American line cook (Evan Ross), who has a good head on his shoulders, she meets at a part-time waitressing job.
“A Call Girl” (NR) (3) [Subtitled][DVD and VOD only] — A compelling, suspenseful, well-acted, 2009 film about a Slovenian college student (Nina Ivanisin) who moonlights as a high-end prostitute in Ljubljana to earn money and to buy an apartment after she moves out of her small-town home of her depressed, divorced father (Peter Musevski), but she then finds herself in trouble after two pimps (Dejan Spasic and Aljosa Kovacic) threaten her and try to coerce her into working for them.
“Cry Macho” (PG-13) (3) [Language and thematic elements.] [Opened Sept. 17 in theaters.] — When an elderly, cynical, down-on-his-luck horse trainer and rodeo hotshot (Clint Eastwood) agrees to return a favor to his wheeler-dealer ex-boss (Dwight Yoakam) by heading to Mexico to find his estranged, feisty, 13-year-old son (Eduardo Minett) and bring him back to Texas in 1980 in Clint Eastwood’s engaging, moving, low-key, slow-paced, heartfelt, 104-minute neo-western based on N. Richard Nash’s 1975 novel, he discovers the son at a cockfight with his pet rooster with the initial aid of his abusive, alcoholic mother (Fernanda Urrejola) and with the mother’s flunky (Horacio Garcia Rojas) following them they are befriended by a kindhearted widowed Mexican cafe owner (Natalia Traven) who helps them on their journey.
“Devil” (PG-13) (3) [Violence and disturbing images, thematic material, and some language including sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a guilt-ridden former soldier (Logan Marshall-Green), an elderly pickpocket (Jenny O’Hara), a comely liar (Bojana Novakovic), a geeky mattress salesman (Geoffrey Arend), and a convicted security guard (Bokeem Woodbine) are being killed one-by-one while trapped in a Philadelphia elevator in this suspenseful, violent, creepy Night Shyamalan thriller, a grief-stricken detective (Chris Messina), his partner (Joshua Peace), and two security guards (Matt Craven and Jacob Vargas) watch helplessly as they try to determine the killer.
“Diminished Capacity” (NR) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — An amusing, lighthearted, 2008 comedy in which a Chicago copyeditor (Matthew Broderick), who is struggling with a traumatic brain injury, returns home at the request of his worried mother (Lois Smith) to help his charming, dementia-afflicted uncle (Alan Alda) and ends up orchestrating the sale of a valuable, rare baseball card with the help of his former love (Virginia Madsen) and her son (Jimmy Bennett) when two dealers (Dylan Baker and Bobby Cannavale) vie for ownership.
“The Eyes of Tammy Faye” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content and drug abuse.] [Opens Sept. 17 in theaters.] — Stunning acting dominates Michael Showalter’s insightful, factually inspired, compelling, evenly paced, well-written, star-studded (Vincent D’Onofrio, Sam Jaeger, Mark Wystrach, Louis Cancelmi, Gabriel Olds, and Jay Huguley), 126-minute biographical film based on the 2000 documentary and punctuated with acerbic wit that chronicles devout, eccentric, authentic, gaudy, puppet-loving, Diet-Coke-addicted, singing televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker (Jessica Chastain/Chandler Head), who grew up with her piano-playing mother (Cherry Jones), her mom’s husband (Fredric Lehne), and eight siblings in Minnesota, and her ambitious, arrogant, hypocritical, insecure husband Jim Bakker (Andrew Garfield) who had two children (Lila Jane Meadows and Kyle Riggs) together and built the largest Christian broadcasting network, the PTL Club, and religious-based family theme park during the 1960s and 1980s only to lose their religious empire through fraud, financial shenanigans, scandal, sexual improprieties, and conspiracy.
“Hachi: A Dog’s Tale” (G) (4) [DVD and VOD only] — After a college theater professor (Richard Gere) suddenly dies in this heartwarming, heartbreakingly sad, factually based film adapted from the true story of the dog Hachiko in Shibuya, Japan, his faithful Akita companion returns to the train station every day for 10 year years waiting for him to return to the surprise of his grieving wife (Joan Allen), newly married and pregnant daughter (Sarah Roemer), and the train station master (Jason Alexander).
“Legend of the Guardians: The Owls of Ga’Hoole” (PG) (3.5) [Some sequences of scary action.] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous, phenomenal animation highlights this imaginative, family-oriented, star-peppered (voiceovers Helen Mirren, Abbie Cornish, Geoffrey Rush, Sam Neill, Hugo Weaving, Miriam Margolyes, and Richard Roxburgh), 3D animated film, which is based on Kathryn Lasky’s children's book series, in which a brave owlet (voiceover by Jim Sturgess) is kidnapped with his jealous, older barn owl brother (voiceover by Ryan Kwanten) by an ancient, feared group of power-hungry “Pure Ones” owls (voiceovers Leigh Whannell, Angus Sampson, et al.) and escapes with his new friends (voiceovers by Anthony LaPaglia, Emily Barclay, and David Wenham) to find the noble, legendary owls on Ga’Hoole Island in the hopes that they can defeat the evil owls.
“Little White Lie” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — A wacky, run-of-the-mill, 2008 comedy about a smitten Irish actor (Andrew Scott) who gets his relationship with a cute host (Elaine Cassidy) of a television show for kids off to a bad start when he tells her that he is a psychiatrist and then begins to see her as a patient.
“Man in the Field: The Life and Art of Jim Denevan” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Sept. 24 in theaters and various VOD platforms.] — Stunning cinematography highlights Patrick Trefz’s compelling, fascinating, mouth-watering, inspirational, 81-minute documentary that showcases the beautiful, transitory, creative, groundbreaking, large-scale artwork of talented artist and chef Jim Denevan who incorporates “table-in-the-field” rather than “farm-to-table” dinners, which has served more than 120,000 guests prepared by more than 700 chefs since 1999 in all fifty states and sixteen countries, including England, Russia, Argentina, and Spain, through his Outstanding in the Field company alongside his fleeting, in-nature, geometric artwork and consists of informative commentary by artists Jane Rosen and Almond Zigmund, chefs (such as David Kinch, Marcus Samuelson, Damian Thomas, John McCarthy, Sean Baker, Matt Lacey, Paul Kulik, Jason Weiner), farmers (such as Bill Denevan, Linda Butler, Dina Brewster, Joan Monteillet, Brandon Pugh, and Anastasia Cole Plakias), author Howie Kahn, publisher Nion McEvoy, museum director William Fox, surfers Adam Repogle and Peter Mel, former Massachusetts governor Deval Patrick, restaurateur Catherine Feris, fishmonger Hans Haveman, sister Tish, childhood friend Andrew McLester, villager Sancho Rodriguez, rancher Doniga Markegard, and vintners Bonny Doon and Randall Graham.
“The Marksman” (PG-13) (2.5) [Violence, some bloody images, and brief strong language.] [Available on various VOD platforms.] — After a Mexican woman (Teresa Ruiz) on the run from the Mexican cartel is tragically murdered by a ruthless, drug-dealing kingpin (Juan Pablo Raba) in Robert Lorenz’s tense, action-packed, violent, fast-paced, predictable, cliché-driven, 108-minute thriller, a widowed, alcoholic, financially strapped, weathered, sharpshooting, former Marine Vietnam veteran (Liam Neeson), who lives on an Arizona ranch, tries to protect her 11-year-old migrant son (Jacob Perez) from the cartel and bring him to his relatives in Chicago with minor help from his border patrol agent stepdaughter (Katheryn Winnick).
“No Turning Back” (R) (2) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a widowed illegal immigrant (Jesús Nebot) moves from Honduras upon the death of his wife (Paola Bontempi) in a hurricane in 1998 and accidentally kills the young daughter of a California couple (Susan Haskell and Paul Ganus) in this gut-wrenching, slow-moving, factually based, 2001 film, he ends up on the run from two detectives (Vernee Watson-Johnson and Robert Vestal) while trying to care for his talented, 6-year-old daughter (Chelsea Rendon) and being videotaped by a tenacious filmmaker (Lindsay Price) who wants to tell his story.
“Storm” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a Muslim star witness (Kresimir Mikic) commits perjury during the trial of a Yugoslavian army commander (Drazen Kühn) at the Hague for atrocities and war crimes committed against Bosniaks during the 1990s and then commits suicide in this intelligent, complicated, captivating, well-acted, political thriller, a headstrong U.N. lawyer (Kerry Fox) tries to convince a bullied eyewitness (Anamaria Marinca), who lives in Berlin with her family, to testify in an attempt to convict the Serbian general after the trial goes south.
“The Town” (R) (3.5) [Strong violence, pervasive language, some sexuality, and drug use.] — [DVD and VOD only] An action-packed, adrenaline-charged, well-acted, character-driven, star-dotted (Chris Cooper, Pete Postlethwaite, and Blake Lively) crime thriller, which is based in Chuck Hogan's novel “Prince of Thieves,” in which a kindhearted, smart Boston bank robber (Ben Affleck) foolishly endangers his crew (Jeremy Renner, Slaine, and Owen Burke), which is being investigated by a tenacious FBI agent (Jon Hamm), when he begins dating a bank manager (Rebecca Hall) whom the thieves took hostage during their last heist.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
