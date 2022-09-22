Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“An American Tragedy” (NR) (3) [Available currently on Tubi, Peacock, and Roku.] — Lisa Rhoden Boyd’s compelling, poignant, heartbreaking, candid, unsettling, 84-minute, 2018 documentary highlighted by striking photography and consists of archival film clips and insightful commentary by inmates Jeffrey Ferguson and Kenneth Ousley, victim’s father Jim Hall, Police Chief Patrick McCarrick, district attorney Robert McCullough, boyfriend Tim Parres, witness Bob Stulce, mother Sue King, brother Steven Hall, Jeffrey’s daughter Jennifer Ferguson, warden Troy Steele, chaplain Melvin Sklein, and neighbors Sandra Mitchell and Diana Williams to chronicle the murder of 17-year-old station employee Kelli Patricia Hall in St. Charles, Mo., in 1989, and the arrest of suspect Jeffrey R. Ferguson, whose friend Kenneth Ousley was also incarcerated, who ended up on death row for 26 years after he was sentenced to death by lethal injection.
“Anonymous Club” (NR) (3) [Available via Apple TV, iTunes, XBox/Microsoft, Google Play, DirecTV, and various VOD platforms.] — Performance and interview snippets highlight Danny Cohen’s candid, revealing, insightful, in-depth, 83-minute documentary shot on 16mm film that chronicles the life, career, and creative process of introspective, introverted, poetic, modest, anxiety-prone, Grammy-nominated, talented, Australian singer and songwriter Courtney Barnett, who lives in Melbourne, through her audio diary over a 3-year period while on tour in Asia, Europe, and the U.S.
“Another Earth” (PG-13) (3) [Disturbing images, some sexuality, nudity, and brief drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a promising, guilt-ridden, 17-year-old MIT student (Brit Marling), who lives with her family (Jordan Baker, Flint Beverage, and Robin Taylor) in Connecticut, spends 4 years in prison for vehicular homicide that puts a talented composer (William Mapother) in a coma and kills his wife (Meggan Lennon) and young son in this unusual, conceptually and visually intriguing, thought-provoking, low-key, sci-fi film, she finds herself trying to make amends by cleaning the cluttered, filthy house of her depressed victim while initially keeping her identity a secret and mankind learns of an identical Earth in our galaxy.
“Carmen” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Opens Sept. 23 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — After a disliked Maltese priest (Henry Zammit Cordina) suddenly dies in a sun-kissed Mediterranean village in Malta in the 1980s and his repressed 50-year-old sister (Natascha McElhone), who has been his housekeeper and caretaker at the rectory since age 16 and is then abandoned by the Catholic church, in Valerie Buhagiar’s captivating, award-winning, factually inspired, charming, well-acted, heartwarming, humor-dotted, 88-minute, 2021 film highlighted by terrific cinematography and landscapes, she embraces a new life, comes out of her shell, ends up listening to confessions, reminisces about her love for an Arab boy (Chakid Zidi) years earlier, finds herself attracted to a kindhearted pawnbroker (Steven Love), and befriends a young woman (Michaela Farrugifa) who is destined to her same fate unless she can convince her otherwise.
“Catherine Called Birdy” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some suggestive material and thematic elements.] [Opens Sept. 23 in select theaters and available Oct. 7 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When her broke, irresponsible, desperate father (Andrew Scott) is at risk of losing his rundown Manor home that he owns with his wife (Billie Piper) in a medieval English village in 1290 in Lena Dunham’s wacky, coming-of-age, over-the-top, humorous, bawdy, star-dotted (Ralph Ineson, Joe Alwyn, Lena Dunham, Sophie Okonedo, Lesley Sharp, Dean-Charles Chapman, Isis Hainsworth, Mimi Ndiweni, Archie Renaux, and Rita Bernard-Shaw), 108-minute pratfall comedy based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, he decides to marry off his feisty, rebellious, smart, tomboy, 14-year-old daughter (Bella Ramsey), who spends time with her best friend (Michael Woolfitt), to any wealthy suitor (Russell Brand, Paul Kaye, Douggie McMeekin, Bola Latunji, et al.), but she devises schemes to get out of any arranged marriage.
“The Change-Up” (R) (2.5) [Pervasive strong crude sexual content and language, some graphic nudity, and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — Mayhem and funny, awkward antics ensue in this wacky romantic comedy dotted with foul language when a hardworking, high-powered attorney (Jason Bateman) in Atlanta, who has lustful thoughts about his sexy coworker (Olivia Wilde) and has a comely wife (Leslie Mann) and three kids, and his crude, womanizing, pot-smoking, slacker best friend (Ryan Reynolds), who is estranged from his father (Alan Arkin), end up switching bodies after urinating in a magical fountain.
“Cowboys & Aliens” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sequences of western and sci-fi action and violence, some partial nudity, and a brief crude reference.] [DVD and VOD only] — When ruthless, gold-mining aliens attack a small Old West town in the Arizona Territory in 1873 and abduct the locals, including the sheriff (Keith Carradine), a comely housewife (Ana de la Reguera), and the hard-drinking, gunslinging bully (Paul Dano), in this wacky, off-the-wall, creative, sci-fi western, an outlaw (Daniel Craig) with amnesia, a no-nonsense cattleman (Harrison Ford), a bartending saloon owner (Sam Rockwell), a mysterious waitress (Olivia Wilde), a booze-loving minister (Clancy Brown), a young boy (Noah Ringer), and Apache Indians (Adam Beach, David Midthunder, Moses Brings Plenty, et al.) hunt them down.
“Crazy, Stupid, Love.” (PG-13) (3.5) [Coarse humor, sexual content, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After an executive assistant (Julianne Moore) suffers a midlife crisis upon sleeping with a coworker (Kevin Bacon) and turns the life of her family upside down when she seeks a divorce from her husband (Steve Carell) of 25 years in this cleverly written, poignant, surprising, stat-dotted (Josh Groban, John Carroll Lynch, and Joey King) romantic film, chance encounters intertwine the lives of a commitment-phobic womanizer (Ryan Gosling), a recovering alcoholic schoolteacher (Marisa Tomei), an attractive attorney (Emma Stone) who just passed the California bar, and a 13-year-old student (Jonah Bobo) who is smitten with his babysitter (Analeigh Tipton).
“Dig” (R) (1.5) [Pervasive language, violence, some sexual content, and brief drug use.] [Opens Sept. 23 in select theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a guilt-ridden, widowed construction worker (Thomas Jane) and his resentful 15-year-old daughter (Harlow Jane), who blames her father for her profound hearing impairment and her mother’s death during a road rage mishap, arrive at a remote demolition job site in K. Asher Levin’s uninspired, tense, loophole-dotted, violent, predictable, 88-minute thriller, they end up having to work together to try and escape from a menacing, sociopathic, volatile, gun-toting couple (Emile Hirsch and Liana Liberato) who takes them hostage to force them to excavate under a desert property in New Mexico for a mysterious buried item.
“Goodnight Mommy” (R) (3) [Some language.] [Available Sept. 16 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After their father (Peter Hermann) drops them off at the country home of their cigarette-puffing, wine-guzzling actress mother (Naomi Watts) in Matt Sobel’s unsettling, dark, well-acted, intense, creepy, twisting, 91-minute remake of the 2014 Austrian psychological thriller with a surprise ending, close-knit twin brothers (Cameron and Nicholas Crovetti) immediately sense something is off and become increasingly paranoid when their mother greets them with her head completely bandaged allegedly from a plastic surgery procedure and her bizarre, erratic behavior quickly escalates as does her sons who ignore help from police officers (Jeremy Bobb and Crystal Lucas-Perry).
“The Justice of Bunny King” (NR) (3.5) [Opens Sept. 23 in theaters in L.A. and Seattle and available Sept. 30 on various VOD platforms.] — Terrific acting dominates Gaysorn Thavat’s gripping, award-winning, poignant, gritty, down-to-earth, realistic, well-written, moving, 101-minute, 2021 film in which a hardworking, strong-willed, witty, homeless mother (Essie Davis), who washes windshields of passing vehicles in Auckland, New Zealand, tries desperately to make enough money to get her out from under the bureaucratic red tape and her two children (Amelie Baynes and Angus Stevens) out of foster care and into her own home while trying to protect and care for her feisty, runaway, teenage niece (Thomasin McKenzie) after being kicked off the couch of her sister (Toni Potter) and controlling brother-in-law (Errol Shand) but as struggles get more difficult, she finds herself continually breaking the law at every turn and digging herself into a bigger hole.
“Prison Performing Arts: The Voice Within” (NR) (3) [Available currently on Tubi, Peacock, and Roku.] — Lisa Rhoden Boyd’s engaging, powerful, uplifting, insightful, inspirational, 82-minute, 2019 documentary in which an eclectic group of inmates (Laura Hulsey, Autumn Smith, Amy Sherrill, LaWanda Jackson, Patty Prewitt, Tessa Van Vlerah, Bethany Johnson, Lauren Banks, Angie Ogle, Erica Nowden, Cassie Adams, Rachel Staudte, Janet Baiter-Bohn, Shenna Benson, and Heather Nelson) at a prison in Vandalia, Mo., attend a groundbreaking Prison Performing Arts (PPA) workshop founded by Agnes Wilcox during which they candidly discuss their life and incarceration and act in the “Run on Sentence” by playwright Stacie Lentz based on their varied life experiences and directed by Christopher Limber and includes commentary by inmate mothers Martha Bradshaw, Valeritta Jackson, Paige Detering, Jane Prewitt, and Sarah Hulsey.
“Return to Rajapur” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — Beautiful cinematography, gorgeous scenery, and minimal dialogue highlight this sparse, star-dotted (Frank Langella, Celia Weston, et al.), 2006 film about a 22-year-old American woman (Lynn Collins) searching for the truth about the indiscretions of her mother (Kelli Garner) on her honeymoon in India in 1983 and circumstances surrounding the death of her father (Justin Theroux).
“A Somewhat Gentle Man” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After spending 12 years in prison for shooting the man who seduced his wife (Kjersti Holmen) in this well-acted, hilariously dark, 2009 comedy filled with charm and rich characters, a glum Norwegian mechanic (Stellan Skarsgård) contemplates revenge with two thugs (Bjørn Floberg and Gard B. Eidsvold) while trying to reconnect with his estranged son (Jan Gunnar Røise), whose pregnant girlfriend (Julia Bache-Wiig) wants nothing to do with him, and juggling complicated relationships with his boss (Bjørn Sundquist), a coworker (Jannike Kruse), and his horny landlady (Jorunn Kjellsby).
“Young Plato” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Sept. 23 in NYC and Sept. 30 in additional theaters.] — Neasa Ní Chianáín and Declan McGrath’s award-winning, engaging, powerful, intriguing, 102-minute, 2019 documentary that focuses on forward-thinking, compassionate, visionary, inspirational, uplifting, kindhearted Principal Kevin McArevey, who loves Elvis Presley and Rubik cubes, at Holy Cross Boys’ Primary School in Belfast, Northern Ireland, who teaches his often struggling inner-city students, who live in the working-class Ardoyne area prone to religious upheaval and conflicts, violence, poverty, and drug addiction, to think critically through using the philosophy of philosophers such as Plato, Confucius, Aristotle, Socrates, Jean-Paul Sartre, A. J. Ayer, Karl Popper, Friedrich Nietzsche, Karl Marx, Philippa Ruth Foot, Lucius Annaeus Seneca, and Charles Darwin hopefully to empower students to improve their lives and to eventuality head them in the right direction later in life.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
