Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Blue Bayou” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout and some violence.] [Opens Sept. 17 in theaters.] — Justin Chon’s gripping, moving, factually inspired, gut-wrenching, well-acted, melodramatic, star-dotted (Vondie Curtis-Hall, Jim Gleason, Geraldine Singer, and Sylvia Grace), 119-minute film in which a mechanically inclined, Louisiana tattoo artist (Justin Chon), who was adopted from Korea at three-years-old by a nonsupportive mother (Susan McPhail), struggles to care for his pregnant wife (Alicia Vikander) and stepdaughter (Sydney Kowalske) while befriending a terminally ill Vietnamese refugee (Linh Dan Pham) and dealing with a threat of deportation after his stepdaughter’s frustrated, jealous policeman father (Mark O'Brien) and his abusive cop partner (Emory Cohen) create problems for him.
“The Card Counter” (R) (3.5) [Some disturbing violence, graphic nudity, language, and brief sexuality.] [Opens Sept. 10 in theaters.] — Awesome acting dominates Paul Schrader’s powerful, taut, intense, dripping, dark, 111-minute thriller punctuated by striking cinematography in which a regimented, guilt-ridden former Army interrogator (Oscar Isaac), who lives a Spartan, whitewashed existence in motels as he travels from casino to casino to gamble in order to pass the time, ends up in a military prison as one scapegoat for his cruel and inhumane treatment of Middle Eastern prisoners in Abu Ghraib and after teaching himself to count cards, he befriends an angry, revenge-fueled, disillusioned, college-dropout (Tye Sheridan) determined to kill the interrogation training contractor (Willem Dafoe) he believes is responsible for his despondent father’s suicide and contemplates working with a charming gambler (Tiffany Haddish) who wants him to join her stable of poker players.
“Civil War” (or, Who Do We Think We Are) (NR) (3) [Brief obscenity and violence.] [Opens Sept. 17 in theaters and available on Peacock.] — Rachel Boynton’s powerful, educational, poignant, fascinating, thought-provoking, moving, 100-minute documentary that explores through multilayered discussions what students and people in the South think about slavery, racism, the reasons for the Civil War, and how history is taught in schools and consists of archival film clips and photographs, battle reenactments, and candid commentary by authors Isabel Wilkerson and Dr. Kellie Carter Jackson, historian and author Dr. David Blight, schoolteachers (such as Cate Arnold, Chris Carpenter, and Antwayn Patrick), Sons of Confederate Veterans Robert Epperson and Herbert DeLoach Jr., Mississippi citizens Clyde and Kyle Magee and Deborah and James Robinson, professors Greg Carr and Melissa Janczewski Jones, Mississippi state representative William Shirley and Senator Chris McDaniel, African American Civil War Memorial and Museum Director Frank Smith Jr., assistant professor Stephanie Rolph, artist Kehinde Wiley, school principal LaFrederick Thirkill, Mississippi Department of Archives and History William Rogers, Virginia Congressman John Mercer Langston, Take ‘Em Down NOLA Malcolm Suber, Civil War Roundtable Dale Julius, and Boston University Center for Antiracist Research Director Ibram X. Kendi.
“Everybody’s Talking About Jamie” (PG-13) (3) [Thematic elements, strong language, and suggestive material.] [Available Sept. 17 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Jonathan Butterell’s charming, entertaining, factually based, coming-of-age, humor-punctuated, well-acted, 115-minute biographical musical adapted from the popular West End stage musical and the documentary “Jamie: Drag Queen at 16” in which a gay, talented, 16-year-old British student (Max Harwood/Noah Leggott), who lives with his divorced mother (Sarah Lancashire) in Sheffield, England, and is estranged from his neglectful, homophobic, father (Ralph Ineson), dreams of being a drag queen and performing with female impersonators (Richard E. Grant, Ola Jide, Gareth Joyner, Dan Wallace, et al.) while being supported by his smart and witty best friend (Lauren Patel) and his mom’s close friend (Shobna Gulati), picked on by the school bully (Samuel Bottomley), and unsupported by the school principal (Adeel Akhtar) and career counselor (Sharon Horgan) when he wants to wear a dress and glittering high heels to the prom.
“Fauci” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic material, some strong language, and some suggestive material.] [Opens Sept. 10 in theaters and plays at the MSP Film Society at the St. Anthony on Main Theater; for information, log on to info@mspfilm.or or call 612/331-7563.] — Janet Tobias and John Hoffman’s educational, engaging, fascinating, enlightening, candid, 104-minute documentary that focuses on the life and outstanding career of infectious disease and immunologist NIAID Director Dr. Anthony S. Fauci who has worked with seven presidents; spent his career as a researcher trying to find cures for HIV/AIDS, Ebola, and SARS; and more recently faced both adulation and severe criticism and attacks while heading up the coronavirus taskforce in an effort to stop the COVID-19 pandemic and to treat patients and consists of archival film footage and photographs and insightful commentary by physician Dr. David Gayle, nurse and bioethicist Dr. Christine Grady (Dr. Fauci’s wife), daughter Jennifer Fauci, “New York Times” global health reporter Apoorva Mandavilli, NIH Director Dr. Francis Collins, NIAID Deputy Director Dr. Cliff Lane, former National Security advisor Susan Rice, former CDC Director Thomas Frieden, science journalist Laurie Garrett, global health philanthropist Bill Gates, former President George W. Bush, AIDS patient Bobby Campbell, musician and global health advocate Bono, and AIDS activists Peter Staley Michael Manganiello, Wakefield, Robert Vazquez Pacheco, and David Barr.
“God of War II” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Sept. 21 on Blu-ray™, DVD and on various VOD platforms.] — After an invincible, mysterious, undefeated, blue-blooded Chinese warrior (Charles Lin) falls for a beautiful healing apprentice (Yuxi Liu) who helps him after escaping the clutches of a black-magic-using sorceress who tortured and experimented on him to serve an evil warlord (David Wu) in battle in Cong Cai’s entertaining, riveting, well-paced, violent, 101-minute, 2020 sequel to the 2017 “God of War” highlighted amazing sets, costumes, fighting choreography, and cinematography, their lives take a different turn when they are separated and cross dangerous paths again three years later.
“I Am Not Alone” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Sept. 17 in theaters and also available from 3 a.m. on Sept. 17 through Sept. 19 at https://watch.laemmle.com/videos/iamnotalone21708/610173247a12020001084c62.] — A remarkable ending punctuates Garin Hovannisian’s powerful, award-winning, educational, inspirational, uplifting, 90-minute, 2019 political documentary that follows Gandhi-inspired, tenacious, passionate, Armenian activist and journalist Nikol Pashinyan, who is married to journalist and editor Anna Hakobyan, as he starts a 40-day, nonviolent revolution by marching to the Republic of Armenia’s capital Yerevan in April 2018 to protest the corrupt regime of chess-loving, self-serving Prime Minister Serzh Sargsyan who changed the constitution so that he could stay in power after already serving two terms and finds support from President Armen Sarkissian, honorable Yerevan policeman Valeriy Osipyan, and activists Lilit Makunts, Mkhitar Hayrapetyan, Arayik Harutyunyan, Davit Sanasaryan, musician Serj Tankian, Zaruhi Batoyan, and student Davit Petrosyan with candid commentary by opposition leader Raffi Hovannisian, Republican Party spokesman Eduard Sharmazanov, Parliament member Ararat Mirzoyan, U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard M. Mills Jr., Republican Party Vice President Armen Ashotyan, Father Shahe Hayrapetyan, and First Deputy Prime Minister Karen Karepetyan.
“Last Night in Rozzie” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Sept. 17 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — When his former best friend (Jeremy Sisto), who is dying from liver cancer at a Boston hospital, contacts him after a 25-year estrangement to help him convince his ex-wife (Nicky Whelan) to allow him to see his baseball-loving, 10-year-old son (James DeFilippi) in Sean Gannet’s gripping, award-winning, down-to-earth, taut, star-studded (Mark Feuerstein, Mike O'Malley, Frank Clem, Jimmy Dunn, Yara Martinez, Maureen Keiller, and Blake Bertrand), 80-minute film, a successful Manhattan corporate lawyer (Neil Brown Jr.) reluctantly returns to Beantown and ends up reliving a traumatic incident when he was a 12-year-old kid (Greyson Cage) trying to protect his friend (Ryan Canale) from his abusive father (Kevin Chapman).
“My Name Is Pauli Murray” (PG-13) (3.5) [Disturbing/violent images and thematic elements.] [Opens Sept. 17 in theaters.] — Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s fascinating, informative, eye-opening, insightful, inspirational, 91-minute documentary that examines the life and career of trailblazing, influential nonbinary, Black lawyer, activist, Episcopal priest, and poet Dr. Anna Pauli Murray who fought for social justice, equal and human rights, and against gender and sex discrimination and consists of letter excerpts, archival film footage and photographs, snippets of her papers from the Schlesinger library, and candid commentary by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rutgers professor Brittany Cooper, grandniece Karen Rouse Ross, biographer Patricia Bell-Scott, author Rosalind Rosenberg who wrote “Jane Crow: The Life of Pauli Murray,” writer and activist Raquel Willis, former Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice coordinator Dolores Chandler, friend Mary Norris, retired judge Inez Smith Reid, Yale graduate Eleanor Holmes Norton, attorney and founding NOW member Sonia Pressman Fuentes, ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, and former Brandeis students Ernest Meyers and Reggie Sapp.
“OSS 117: Lost in Rio” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — In this hilarious, tongue-in-cheek spoof of the James Bond films, an egotistical, misogynistic, clueless French spy (Jean Dujardin) heads to Rio to retrieve a microfilm, which lists Frenchmen who collaborated with the Nazis during WWII, with the help of a beautiful Israeli colonel (Louise Monot), the hippie son (Alex Lutz) of a Nazi (Rüdiger Vogler) hiding in Brazil, and a foul-mouthed CIA agent (Ken Samuels) in 1967 while evading Chinese hit men and pistol-toting Mexican wrestlers.
“Resident Evil: Afterlife” (R) (1.5) [Sequences of strong violence and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — While the undead desperately try to breach the walls of a prison in Los Angeles in this rather dull, predictable sequel filled with bullets, zombies, and arty special effects, tenacious survivors (Milla Jovovich, Ali Larter, Kim Coates, Wentworth Miller, Shawn Roberts, Sergio Peris-Mencheta, Boris Kodjoe, Spencer Locke, Kacey Bamfield, Norman Yeung, et al.) of the virus unleashed by the Umbrella Corporation that decimated the world and turned humans into zombies try to reach a place of safety called Arcadia.
“Shottas” (R) (2) [Strong violence, sexuality/nudity, language, and drug content.] [DVD and VOD only] — Bullets riddle this gritty, extremely violent, star-dotted (Tyson Beckford and Wyclef Jean) 2002 film that begins in 1978 chronicling how two close, greedy Jamaican best friends (J.R. Silvera and Carlton Grant, Jr.) started their seedy life of crime in the slums of Kingston and 20 years later after a cop (Isaiah Laing) kills a thug (Assassin) and a reckless politician (Munair Zacca) is gunned down in retaliation, the two gangsters (Ky-Mani Marley and Spragga Benz) head to Miami with a hotheaded cohort (Paul Campbell) to shakedown a drug lord (Louie Rankin) and his henchmen (Screehie Bop, Jabba, Beast, et al.) to gain the upperhand in the seedy, criminal underworld in Florida.
“Worth” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language and thematic elements.] [Netflix Only] — Sara Colangelo’s captivating, factually based, thought-provoking, heartbreaking, well-acted, moving, star-studded (Tate Donovan, Talia Balsam, Marc Maron, Chris Tardio, Victor Slezak, Gayle Rankin, Catherine Curtin, Johanna Day, and James Ciccone), 118-minute, 2020 biographical film adapted from Feinberg’s 2005 bestselling memoir in which dedicated, no-nonsense, well-respected Boston attorney and mediator Kenneth Feinberg (Michael Keaton) heads up the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund after the gut-wrenching Twin Towers and Pentagon attacks on Sept. 11, 2001, and with his team of lawyers (Amy Ryan, Shunori Ramanathan, Ato Blankson-Wood, et al.) have the impossible, unenviable, complex task of determining how to fairly allocate billions of dollars to more than 7,000 grief-stricken victims (Stanley Tucci, Laura Benanti, Andy Schneeflock, et al.).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.