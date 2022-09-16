Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Aulcie” (NR) (3) [Played Sept. 9 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Dani Menkin’s engaging, award-winning, informative, candid, inspirational, no-holds-barred, 75-minute, 2020 documentary that chronicles the tumultuous journey of 6’10” African-American basketball legend Aulcie Perry when he played for Maccabi Tel Aviv basketball team in the 1970s, led the team to several championships, converted to Judaism, became an Israeli citizen, and changed his name to Elisha Ben Avraham only to be imprisoned in North Carolina for drug trafficking in the 1990s and later finding redemption, and it consists of archival film clips and commentary by college friend Wayne Tyre, sister Bernadine Perry-Davis, Maccabi manager Shamluk Maharovsky, former girlfriends Tami Ben-Ami and Juanita Jackson, friend Roy Young, NBA commentator Simmy Reguer, announcer Rafi Ginat, “Sports Illustrated” writer Alexander Wolff, son Aulcie Perry Jr., philanthropist Oudi Recanati, daughter Cierra Musungay, coach Zvi Sherf, reporter Moshe Gertel, Israeli attorney Shimon Mizrahi, and teammates Earl Williams, Tal Brody, and Shmulik Zysman.
“Clerks III” (R) (2.5) [Pervasive language, crude sexual material, and drug content.] [Opens Sept. 13 in theaters.] — After a movie-loving Quik-e-Stop clerk (Jeff Anderson) survives a massive heart attack in New Jersey in Kevin Smith’s quirky, entertaining, funny, cameo-studded (Rosario Dawson, Amy Sedaris, Justin Long, Ben Affleck, Fred Armisen, Danny Trejo, Sarah Michelle Gellar, Freddie Prince Jr., Anthony Michael Hall, Ethan Suplee, Bobby Moynihan, Grace Smith, Joe Gaeto, Melissa Benoist, and Marilyn Ghigliotti), 100-minute black comedy, which is a sequel to the 1994 and 2006 films, he decides to make a film with the other clerks (Brian O’Halloran, Trevor Fehrman, Jason Mewes, and Kevin Smith) to document his life at the convenience store.
“For Tomorrow” (NR) (3) [Available Sept. 16 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Daisy Ridley narrates An Tran’s captivating, educational, thought-provoking, inspiring, 72-minute documentary that follows visionary, talented, dedicated, multinational, grassroots innovators such as activist Jamila Mammadli, author Gitanjali Rao, social entrepreneur Hong Trinh, Honey Bee Network and GIAN founder and professor Anil K. Gupta, engineer and inventor Emmanuel Alie Mansaray, Jugnu Solar-Powered Bag creator Charu Monga, and Minh Hồng Biotech organic waste handler Le Thi Kieu Tran, who are dedicated to solving critical problems and issues in numerous areas, including sustainability, solar power, recycling, air pollution, disability, and climate change, and consists of commentary by UNDP Accelerator Lab Network team leader Gina Lucarelli and Solutions Mapping Heads (such as Fatima Farouta, Paola Constantino, and Gabriel Lama Oliart), IMAGO Global Grassroots Director Isabel Guerrero, Informal and Shared Mobility expert Benjamin De La Peña, Solar E-Cycle Founder Roger Christen and development specialist Tiguidanke Balde, G-22 Creative Director Alfredo Maul, ZERO1NE Director and Cofounder Youngjin Kwon, Hyundai Motor Company senior research engineers Sung-Geun Park and Rita Kang, UNDP GEF Small Grants Programme Peru National Coordinator Manuel Mavila, and 10 de Agosto Farmers Association members Nelsi Gallegos, Silvo Cacallica, and Amadeo Maquera.
“Gameboys: The Movie” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available Sept. 13 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — Ivan Andrew Payawal’s quirky, entertaining, funny, touching, low-key, romantic, 107-minute, 2021 film sequel to “Gameboys” web series and based on “Boys’ Love” in which two colorful, gay videogamers (Kokoy De Santos and Elijah Canlas) in the Philippines fall in love during the pandemic, and when a clueless, well-meaning, judgmental aunt (Angie Castrence) shows up as well as two gay friends (Kyle Velino and Miggy Jimenez) for the night, life in the household gets interesting as secrets are revealed and relationships are tested.
“Gratitude Revealed” (NR) (4) [Opens Sept. 16 in theaters.] — Awesome cinematography and scenery dominate Louie Schwartzberg’s captivating, poignant, inspirational, thought-provoking, 82-minute documentary in which an eclectic group of people discuss gratitude in their lives and having a more fulfilled and meaningful life and consists of commentary by filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, producer and writer Norman Lear, Catholic Benedictine monk and author brother David Steindl-Rast, author and activist Paul Hawken, curator of Ted Talks Chris Anderson, film producer Brian Grazer, author Deepak Chopra M.D., freestyle philosopher Jason Silva, author and teacher Jack Kornfield, sociologist and author Christine Carter, author and researcher Rupert Sheldrake, philanthropist Lynne Twist, author and minister Michael Beckwith, visual artists Allyson Grey and Alex Grey, and biomimicry inventor Jay Harman.
“Greywood’s Plot” (NR) (3) [Available Sept. 16 on various digital platforms.] — After a struggling, self-absorbed, suicidal paranormal investigator and blogger (Josh Stifter), who lives with his mother (Kim Fagan), receives a mysterious VHS tape showing what maybe a mythical Chupacabra in Jason Stifter’s eerie, ominous, black-and-white, original, shoestring-budget, violent, gory, unpredictable, 78-minute, 2019 horror thriller, he sets out with his longtime friend (Keith Radichel) despite their strained friendship to find the cryptozoological creature in the northern Minnesota woods in the 1950s but the outing does not go as hoped when they run across a dangerous, eccentric, scalpel-wielding recluse (Daniel Degnan) and his servant (Nathan Strauss).
“Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows—Part 2” (PG-13) (4) [Some sequences of intense action violence, and frightening images.] [DVD and VOD only] — In this 3D, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, thrilling, highly satisfying, star-studded (John Hurt and Warwick Davis) final installment of the Harry Potter franchise, the wand-wielding boy wizard (Daniel Radcliffe) gathers his courage and strength and surrounds himself with his two best friends (Rupert Grint and Emma Watson), the school professors (Ciarán Hinds, Maggie Smith, Jim Broadbent, Emma Thompson, Michael Gambon, David Thewlis, Julie Walters, Robbie Coltrane, and Miriam Margolyes), and some of its loyal students (Domhnall Gleeson, Evanna Lynch, et al.) to defeat the evil Lord Voldemort (Ralph Fiennes) and his minions (Alan Rickman, Helena Bonham Carter, Gary Oldman, Jason Isaacs, Graham Duff, Tom Felton, Phil Wright, et al.) when they threaten his life and attack the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
“How Dark They Prey” (NR) (2.5) [Available Sept. 15 on Amazon Prime Video and Watch Movies Now.] — Jamison M. LoCascio and Adam Ambrosio’s wacky, intriguing, strange, dark, quirky, humor-dotted, violent, 72-minute thriller consists of four vignettes: 1) In “Encounter Nightly,” an interview does not go as planned when a UFO investigator (Jeff Ronan) and his cameraman (Paul Pallotta) videotape a small-town couple (Kelsey Nichole Black and David Polgar) who allegedly had an alien encounter; 2) in “Harrowing,” three American soldiers (James M. Reilly, Timothy Paul Jobe, and Samuel James Pygatt) meet a mysterious Nazi officer on the battlefield in WWII; 3) in “Blood Beach,” a twentysomething man (Josiah Schneider) meets a religion-spouting fisherman (Marc Lubbers) and strange happenings occur in the lake after they discuss his father’s tragic death in a boating accident; and 4) in black-and-white “Nelly,” after a police officer (David Johnson) stops a baby-stealing woman (Alisha Spielmann) for speeding and they suddenly find themselves tied up by two masked brothers (Paul Pallotta and David Johnson), the kidnapping does not go as planned.
“Incamazonia: Discovering the Peruvian Grail” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Available Sept. 13 on various VOD platforms.] — Amazing cinematography and mountainous scenery dominate this captivating, educational, colorful, fascinating, 180-minute documentary that follows tenacious French archeologist and explorer Thierry Jamin and his adventurous international team during eighteen harrowing, dangerous expeditions as they discover more than thirty new archeological sites, petroglyphs, and pyramids in the insect-infested, snake-crawling, rain-soaked Peruvian valleys of Chunchusmayo and Lacco-Yavero and the Megantoni jungle over the course of twenty years while searching for the ancient legendary lost Incan city of gold known as Paititi.
“Living in Emergency: Stories of Doctors without Borders” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled][DVD and VOD only] — An eye-opening, educational, inspirational, candid, 93-minute, 2008 documentary about Paris-based Medecins Sans Frontier (MSF) that provides emergency medical care to millions of people in distress in seventy counties and chronicles the gut-wrenching, life-changing, experiences of Tennessee surgeon Dr. Tom Krueger as he heads for his first time to volunteer at the Mamba Point Hospital in Monrovia, Liberia, to work with MSF veterans Dr. Alpha Diallo and Dr. Karla Lepora and first timers Dr. Davinder Gill and Dr. Chrystelle Roux as they team up with Dr. Arnaud Jeannin and Dr. Chris Brasher to provide care in war-torn Kayna, Democratic Republic of Congo.
“The Necessities of Life” (PG) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When a proud, worried, tuberculosis-afflicted Inuit hunter (Natar Ungalaaq) leaves his beautiful wife (Elisapie Isaac) and two daughters to get healthy at a Quebec City sanatorium in 1952 with other seriously ill patients (Vincent-Guillaume Otis, et al.) in this compelling, critically acclaimed, heartbreaking, heartwarming, 2008 film, a compassionate French-Canadian nurse (Éveline Gélinas), a young Inuit boy (Paul-André Brasseur), and a priest help him recover and return to his family on Baffin Island.
“Pursuit of Freedom” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Available Sept. 19 on various VOD platforms.] — When vicious sex-trafficking Ukrainian gangsters kidnap an Ukrainian woman (Jessica Koloian), whose abusive husband (Mike Markoff) is a gambling addict who owes them money, from the modest home she shares with her parents (Mimi Sagadin and Paul Kandarian), and ends up being forced her into prostitution in Amsterdam in George A. Johnson’s powerful, award-winning, factually inspired, religious-based, gripping, well-acted, touching, 92-minute film, she becomes severely ill and increasingly desperate after three years to reunite with her children (Brayden Eaton, Tenley Kellogg, and Elias Kemuel) with the help of a Christian Dutch nurse (Sharonne Lanier), a pastor (Robert Amaya), a compassionate Armenian (Stelio Savante), a lawyer (Robia Scott), an Armenian agent (Garry Nation), and a physician (Brett Varval).
“The Retaliators” (NR) (3) [Opens Sept. 14 in theaters.] — When a teenage woman (Katie Kelly) is brutality murdered in New Jersey after witnessing a crime in Samuel Gonzalez, Jr. and Bridget Smith’s extremely violent, over-the-top gory, bloody, gritty, star-studded (Robert Knepper, Robert John Burke, Brian O’Halloran, Abbey Hafer, and Shannan Wilson), 97-minute horror thriller underscored by heavy metal music (ie., Five Finger Death Punch, Tommy Lee, Papa Roach, From Ashes to New, The Hu, Ice Nine Kills, Jacoby Shaddix, Escape the Fate, and Amanda Lyberg), a grief-stricken, revenge-fueled, well-respected, pacifist, widowed, small-town pastor (Michael Lombardi) is invited by a sadistic detective (Marc Menchaca) to retaliate against the bad guys (Joseph Gatt, Ivan L. Moody, et al.) in his secret, underground torture bunker; only for horror aficionados.
“$avvy” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Sept. 16 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Robin Hauser’s award-winning, educational, enlightening, eye-opening, insightful, candid, humor-punctuated, thought-provoking, 79-minute, 2021 documentary that discusses primarily women and their relationship with money, examines the vital importance of understanding and taking control of your finances, and gives financial tips (such as negotiating with financial institutions to lower APR and consolidating payments, paying off credit card balances monthly, monitoring credit rating, establishing a financial plan, and saving for the future) and consists of engaging interview snippets with Financial Psychology Institute founder Bradley T. Klontz PSY.D., Charles Schwab Foundation President Carrie Schwab-Pomerantz, Stanford University behavioral scientist Wendy De La Rosa, My Fab Finance Founder Tonya Rapley, National Endowment for Financial Education President & CEO Billy J. Hensley Ph.D, Francis Financial President & CEO Stacy Francis, “So Money” podcast host Farnoosh Torabi, Educational Outreach Next Gen Personal Finance Director Yanely Espinal, Ellevest CEO & Founder Sallie Krawcheck, personal finance influencer Haley Sacks, Conquer Credit Management CEO Angela Setters-Bessard, MoneyZen Founder Manisha Thakor, Adasina Social Capital Founder & CEO Rachel J. Robasciotti, Get Your Shit Together! Founder Chanel Reynolds, certified divorce financial analyst Christel Turkiewicz, and From Tennis to Stocks Investment members Erla Goller, Ann Stubbe, Ginny McCarthy, Kay McMillan, Patti Gatenbein, and Barbara Kahl.
“See How They Run” (PG-13) (3) [Some violence/bloody images and a sexual reference.] [Opens Sept. 16 in theaters.] — When a curmudgeonly, egotistical, hotheaded Hollywood film director (Adrien Brody) is murdered back stage at a West End theater after a celebratory party in honor of the popular, smash-hit play in 1953 London in Tom George’s engaging, entertaining, well-written, superbly acted, nonlinear, twist-filled, unpredictable, star-studded (David Oyelowo, Shirley Henderson, Harris Dickinson, Ruth Wilson, Charlie Cooper, Reece Shearsmith, Pearl Chanda, Pippa Bennett-Warner, Paul Chahidi, Tim Key, Jacob Fortune-Lloyd, Lucian Msamati, and Sian Clifford), film-within-a-film, 98-minute comedic thriller reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s whodunit work, punctuated with dry humor, and dominated by terrific period costumes, a cynical, veteran British inspector (Sam Rockwell) and an ambitious, greenhorn constable (Saoirse Ronan) start an investigation and then find themselves with their hands full as more victims show up.
“Slaughter Day” (R) (2) [Available Sept. 13 on Blu-ray™.] — Over-the-top gore dominates Brent Cousins’ wacky, intermittently entertaining and humorous, amateurish, crazy, low-budget, bloody, limb-filled, violent, 58-minute, 1991 horror film in which two best friends (Blake Cousins and Joe Ross) in Hawaii combat an ancient evil when H. R. Griger’s “Necronomicon” occult book causes construction workers to be possessed and to start randomly butchering people.
“Snow Flower and the Secret Fan” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sexuality, violence/disturbing images, and drug use.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After her Korean best friend (Gianna Jun), who is dating a singing Australian nightclub owner (Hugh Jackman), is severely injured in a traffic accident in modern-day Hong Kong in this engaging, nonlinear, realistic film highlighted by gorgeous cinematography, a Shanghai businesswoman (Bingbing Li) reflects on their lifelong bond forged with a secret code while a parallel story arc focuses on the close friendship of two young girls with bound feet growing up in Hunan Province in the 1800s.
“Street Heroines” (NR) (3.5) [Partially Subtitled] [Opens Sept. 14 in theaters at Nitehawk in Williamsburg.] — Alexandra Henry’s award-winning, critically acclaimed, poignant, colorful, inspiring, educational, 71-minute documentary that consists of insightful and candid interview snippets with talented female graffiti and street artists such as Lexi Bella, Danielle Mastrion, Ann Lewis/GILF, and Elle, and Swoon in Brooklyn; TooFly and Claw$ in NYC; Lady Pink and Alice Mizrachi in Queens; Panmela Castro, Simone Siss, Magrela, and Dina So Mina in Brazil; Catalina Bobone and Lili Cuca in Colombia; Vero Rivera in Puerto Rico; Qarla Quispe in Peru; Abusa Crew in Chile; Fio Silva in Argentina; Quito, Vera Primavera, and BLN Bike in Ecuador; Shiro and Lady Aiko in Japan and NYC; and Fusca and Tysa in Mexico who discuss the meaning and purpose of their creative street art and consists of commentary by photographer Martha Cooper and reporter Roberto Kovalick.
“Tabloid” (R) (3) [Sexual content and nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — An hilariously absurd, discussion-provoking, oddly entertaining, bizarre, puzzling documentary that uses film clips, photographs, and interviews with gossip columnist Peter Tory, former Mormon missionary Troy Williams, and pilot Jackson Shaw to examine the alleged facts surrounding the Scotland Yard’s September 1977 arrest of delusional, narcissistic, naïve, attention-seeking, eccentric former model/porn star/Wyoming beauty queen Joyce McKinney after she was accused of kidnapping and raping spineless Mormon boyfriend Kirk Anderson after his family whisked him off to England.
“The Woman King” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some disturbing material, brief language, sequences of strong violence, and thematic content.] [Opens Sept. 16 in theaters.] — Great fight choreography, costumes, and hairstyles dominate Gina Prince-Bythewood’s riveting, factually inspired, powerful, entertaining, well-acted, fast-paced, action-packed, violent, 126-minute historical film that follows fierce, no-nonsense West African General Nanisca (Viola Davis) in 1823 as she trains and leads fresh recruits (Thuso Mbedu, Shaina West, Jayme Lawson, Adrienne Warren, Makgotso M, Masali Baduza, et al.) to become highly skilled, machete-wielding, spear-throwing, Amazonian-like Agojie warriors (e.g., Lashana Lynch, Sheila Atim) in the Kingdom of Dahomey who fight for and protect their king (John Boyega) who unfortunately betrays his own countrymen by working with a ruthless, power-hungry, greedy African general (Jimmy Odukoya) in order to make money off of white slave traders (Jordan Bolger, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, et al.).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
