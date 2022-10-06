Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Amsterdam” (R) (3.5) [Brief violence and bloody images.] [Opens Oct. 7 in theaters.] — Terrific acting, cinematography, sets, and costumes dominate David O. Russell’s compelling, quirky, factually inspired, multilayered, convoluted, wit-filled, star-dotted (Robert De Niro, Chris Rock, Michael Shannon, Zoe Saldaña, Mike Myers, Rami Malek, Andrea Riseborough, Timothy Olyphant, Anya Taylor-Joy, and Max Perlich), 134-minute period thriller based on the 1933 U. S. Business Plot political conspiracy that explores the intertwined relationship of a one-eyed doctor (Christian Bale), an African American lawyer (John David Washington), and an eccentric artist and volunteer nurse (Margot Robbie) who deal with horrific atrocities in WWI, find love and friendship in Amsterdam, and then become the targets of detectives (Alessandro Nivola and Matthias Schoenaerts) after witnessing a senseless, mysterious murder of a friend and daughter (Taylor Swift) of a general (Ed Begley Jr.) in 1933 in New York City amidst the attempted overthrow of the U.S. government by fascists sympathetic to Adolph Hitler and Benito Mussolini.
“Billy Flanigan: The Happiest Man on Earth” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 7 on various VOD platforms.] — Cullen Douglas’ engaging, entertaining, insightful, fascinating, inspirational, candid, 84-minute documentary that examines the life and career of talented singing and dancing entertainer William J. Flanigan who had many names, including Man with the Thousand-Watt Smile, Mr. Disney, and Living Legend, and worked at Walt Disney World for 40 years as the longest contract performer and delivered uplifting “Flanigrams” via a 7,000-mile cycling journey when the parks closed during the pandemic, and it consists of film clips and commentary by Walt Disney performers (such as Andrea Canny, Donn Lamkin, Katie Whetsell, Paul Padilla, Lisa Scott, Sterling Lovett, Iris Lynne Sherman, Lisa Leonard, Benjamin S. Ptashinsky, Amy Terechenok, Nicole Lambo, Jennifer Warren, Holland Hayes, Kevin Brassard, Victor E. Chan, Shelia Smith Ward, and Hannah Laird), childhood friend Eileen McQuiad, Disneyland Casting Services Coordinator Liv Rand, sister and Copy Kittens & Company founder Mary Flanigan, park guest Marie Rand, former wife and Copy Kittens & Company member Karen Alibrandi, Walt Disney World former casting director Rich Taylor, friend Kriss Harris, actress/singer/instructor Cheryl Ann Sanders, Miss Oregon 1990 Beth McShane, daughter Lexi, and sons Kyle, Adam, and Ryan Flanigan.
“Bob Fosse: It’s Showtime!” (NR) (3) [Played Oct. 7 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Kerry Shale narrates Lucia Helenka’s entertaining, informative, multifaceted, introspective, 62-minute, 2019 documentary about influential, creative, talented, self-destructive, multiple award-winning (i.e., Tony, Oscar, and Emmy) dancer, director, choreographer, and cinematographer Bob Fosse that includes numerous clips of dance sequences from stage and film and consists of interview snippets with professional ballerina and quantum physicist Merritt Moore, singers and actors Louise Redknapp and Will Young, film critic/writer/broadcaster Jason Solomons, art critic/writer/broadcaster David Benedict, writer and reader in dance Geraldine Morris, choreographer/teacher/ballet dancer Vanessa Fenton, and dancers James Barton, Kelsey Williams, and Emma Harris.
“Catherine Called Birdy” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some suggestive material and thematic elements.] [Available Oct. 7 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When her broke, irresponsible, desperate father (Andrew Scott) is at risk of losing his rundown Manor home that he owns with his wife (Billie Piper) in a medieval English village in 1290 in Lena Dunham’s wacky, coming-of-age, over-the-top, humorous, bawdy, star-dotted (Ralph Ineson, Joe Alwyn, Lena Dunham, Sophie Okonedo, Lesley Sharp, Dean-Charles Chapman, Isis Hainsworth, Mimi Ndiweni, Archie Renaux, and Rita Bernard-Shaw), 108-minute pratfall comedy based on Karen Cushman’s 1994 novel, he decides to marry off his feisty, rebellious, smart, tomboy, 14-year-old daughter (Bella Ramsey), who spends time with her best friend (Michael Woolfitt), to any wealthy suitor (Russell Brand, Paul Kaye, Douggie McMeekin, Bola Latunji, et al.), but she devises schemes to get out of any arranged marriage.
“Croc!” (NR) (1.5) [Available Oct. 4 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — Paul W. Franklin’s oddly entertaining, exceedingly silly and stupid, risqué, poorly acted, low-budget, predictable, 80-minute thriller in which an engaged couple (Sian Altman and George Nettleton) prepare for their wedding at a Tudor mansion in the English countryside while dimwitted, clueless guests (Beatrice Fletcher, Antonia Whillans, Kate Sandison, Sarah Alexandra Marks, Chris Cordell, Stephen Staley, et al.) fall over as they are stalked by a large, slow-moving, door-opening, stair-climbing crocodile and the bride’s wildlife expert father (Mark Haldor) tries to stop the body-eating reptile.
“Deconstructing Karen” (NR) (3) [Screens Oct. 9 and Oct. 11 at the Mill Valley Film Festival.] — Patty Ivins Specht’s eye-opening, educational, fascinating, thought-provoking, 71-minute documentary in which Race2Dinner founders African-American Regina Jackson and Indian-American Saira Sameera Rao share their life-long experiences with racism and oppression with entitled white women (aka karens) at a dinner party with the intent of having an honest, open discussion about racism and to educate white women on the extreme and devastating effects of white entitlement on non-whites and how they can combat it, but that requires a difficult and painful recognition of their own racial complicity, as the film and a surprising epilogue demonstrates.
“The Devil’s Double” (R) (3.5) [Strong brutal bloody violence and torture, sexual content, graphic nudity, drug use, and pervasive language.] — A chilling, intriguing, well-acted, factually based film in which psychotic, maniacal, ruthless, sadistic, drug-addicted, pedophilic, narcissist “black prince” Uday Saddam Hussein (Dominic Cooper) forces idealistic, look-a-like, Iraqi Army lieutenant Latif Yahia (Dominic Cooper) to impersonate him in 1987 by threatening his successful parents (Nasser Memarzia and Marcelle Theuma) and siblings in Bagdad while making a fool of himself to his dark-eyed mistress (Ludivine Sagnier), father (Philip Quast), brother (Jamie Harding), and yes-men underlings (Raad Rawi, et al.).
“Final Destination 5” (R) (2.5) [Strong violent/gruesome accidents, and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When eight frightened travelers (Nicholas D’Agosto, Emma Bell, Miles Fisher, Ellen Wroe, Jacqueline MacInnes Wood, P. J. Byrne, Brent Stait and David Koechner) on their way to a retreat thank their lucky stars upon escaping tenacious, unrelenting, inescapable Death after a horrific bridge collapse in this suspenseful, gruesome, imaginative, creatively violent, 3D sequel, a suspicious FBI agent (Courtney B. Vance) begins an investigation when the survivors begin mysteriously to die one by one in freakish, unexplainable accidents while the New York City coroner (Tony Todd) picks up the accumulating bodies.
“Fright Night” (R) (3) [Bloody horror violence, and language, including some sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — Comic relief punctuates this male-geared, creepy, violent, 3D, entertaining remake of the 1985 thriller in which a high school student (Anton Yelchin), who lives with his single, real estate agent mother (Toni Collette) in Nevada, teams up with his sexy teenage girlfriend (Imogen Poots) and a hard-drinking, macabre television host (David Tennant) when he learns that his dark, mysterious neighbor (Colin Farrell) is a vampire who has been sucking blood from his friends (Christopher Mintz-Plasse, Dave Franco, Will Denton, et al.) in suburbia.
“Glee: The 3D Concert Movie” (PG) (3) [Thematic elements, brief language, and some sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — In this upbeat, energetic, 3D, 75-minute concert documentary that celebrates diversity and consists of behind-the-scenes snippets and interviews with a few adoring fans (such as Trenton, Janae, Josey, and Page), popular “Glee” cast members, including Dianna Agron, Lea Michele, Chord Overstreet, Darren Criss, Heather Morris, Amber Riley, Chris Colfer, Cory Monteith, Kevin McHale, Naya Rivera, Mark Salling, Jenna Ushkowitz, and Harry Shum, Jr., sing songs such as “I Want To Hold Your Hand,” “Don’t Stop Believing,” “Happy Days Are Here Again/Get Happy,” “Jesse’s Girl,” “See What Tomorrow Brings,” “Raise Your Glass,” “We Can Dance,” “Born This Way,” and “Don’t Rain on My Parade”.
“Incognito” (NR) (3.5) [Available on various VOD platforms.] — After a mysterious, beautiful woman (Autumn Harrison) survives a terrible car accident with her artist fiancée (Greg Kriek) in Los Angeles and two cops (Chris Smith and Robert Henley Starr) find her in the street looking bewildered in 1995 in Jacky Song’s award-winning, compelling, creative, allegedly factually inspired, well-acted, 30-minute, 2020 sci-fi thriller highlighted by gorgeous cinematography and a surprise ending, she finds herself in a mental asylum where a concerned psychologist (Tom Wade) does not believe her claim she teleported from 1955 and tells her she is delusional and that there is even no record of her existence, but when his patient suddenly disappears from her room, he begins an in-depth investigation of her time-traveling story and meets a fascinating elderly woman (Jodi Bianca Wise) who evades the truth of the past and present.
“Love Letter to Leader” (NR) ( 3) [Available on various VOD platforms.] — Wonderful scenery and cinematography dominate Mara Adamitz Scrupe’s captivating, insightful, educational, down-to-earth, well-paced, thought-provoking, 76-minute documentary with a poetic opening and underscored by a striking soundtrack in which several generations of the director’s family and citizens of small-town Leader, Minn., reminisce about their diverse and common struggles and delights growing up in the tight-knit farming community in Cass county and dealing with the ever-changing times through archival photographs and film clips and candid interview snippets with an eclectic, hardworking group of Leader natives, including equipment operator Dale Hanson, retired dairy farmers Don and June Hanson, recycling entrepreneur Jake Sirucek, educator Ruth Boldan, Leader History Museum founder Glenda Dauer, Bears Bar and Restaurant owner Gary Dauer, farmers and military veterans Herbert and Ronnie Hanson, mechanic/inventor John Sirucek, truck driver/rancher Jim Sirucek, taxidermist Jeremy Dauer, Hanson family historian Steve Bendsen, Minnesota masters runner Carol Sankey, agricultural construction engineer and former T. E. Eberson Company CEO Walt Hanson, and Leader natives, including Cody and Elsie Hanson, Connie and Harry Winter, Donelle and Rosie Sirucek, Dorothy Heath-Hengstler and Ray Hengstler.
Lyle, Lyle, Crocodile (PG) (3.5) [Mild peril| and thematic elements.] [Opens Oct. 7 in theaters.] — After a down-on-his-luck magic-performing musician (Javier Bardem) leaves his singing, dancing, scarf-wearing, caviar-loving crocodile (voiceover by Shawn Mendes) in a New York City brownstone when it suffers from stage fright in Josh Gordon and Will Speck’s delightfully charming, entertaining, well-written, family-geared, humorous, feel-good, evenly paced, 106-minute live-action/CGI musical comedy based on Bernard Waber’s 1965 bestselling children’s book, a panic-attack-prone, high-strung, asthmatic boy (Winslow Fegley), who lives with his math teacher father (Scoot McNairy) and his chef mother (Constance Wu) and is desperate to make friends, becomes happier and more confident when he befriends the singing crocodile living in the attic and ends up trying to protect his new reptile friend from a curmudgeonly, rule-loving neighbor (Brett Gelman) whose bent on getting his family evicted.
“Max Manus” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled][DVD only] — Striking cinematography and gorgeous scenery highlight this gripping, well-acted, suspenseful, 2008 biographical film that chronicles the daring escapes and feats of courageous Norwegian WWII hero Max Manus (Askel Hennie) and his “Oslo gang” of saboteurs, including Gregers Gram [Nicolai Cleve Broch], Kolbein Lauring [Christian Rubeck], Gunnar Sønsteby [Knut Joner], Edvard Tallaksen [Mats Eldøen], and MatIda Nikoline 'Tikken' Lindebrække [Agnes Kittelsen]), who were instrumental in helping defeat the Nazis (Ken Duken, et al.) between 1940 and 1945.
“My Best Friend’s Exorcism” (R) (3.5) [Teen drug use, language, sexual references. and some violence.] [Available Sept. 30 on Amazon Prime Video.] — After a Catholic high school sophomore (Amiah Miller), who lives with her strict, religious parents (Cynthia Evans and Nathan Anderson), gets separated from her best friend (Elsie Fisher) and ends up demonically possessed in 1988 in South Carolina while visiting a lake with two other friends (Rachel Ogechi Kanu and Cathy Ang) in Damon Thomas’ engaging, intense, suspenseful, creative, bittersweet, well-acted, 96-minute comedic thriller based on Grady Hendrix’s 2016 novel, she begins to act more and more crazy and not herself as her best friend desperately tries to help her and turns to an amateur, yogurt-loving, protein-loading demonologist (Christopher Lowell) to perform an exorcism.
“Mystery Spot” (NR) (2.5) [Available Oct. 7 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Apparitions come and go in Mel House’s chilling, strange, eerie, dark, character-driven, well-acted, low-budget, 111-minute, 2021 supernatural thriller in which various visitors, including a divorced interviewer (Graham Skipper) missing his estranged daughter (Christine House) while auditioning and recording actors (Seán Patrick Judge, Julie Osterman, Cyrus Rodas, and Rachael Logue) for a film, a suicidal widowed photographer (Lisa Wilcox) who is grieving and guilt ridden, and a notes-scribbling policeman (Bobby Simpson II) working with his partner (Debbie Rochon) on a cold case, at an isolated motel managed by a disturbed, widowed motel owner (Lyle Kanouse) near a fire-damaged roadside attraction that draws the otherworldly.
“Of Gods and Men” (PG-13) (3.5) [Momentary scene of startling wartime violence, some disturbing images and brief language.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A critically acclaimed, gut-wrenching, factually based, 2010 historical film in which fundamentalist Islamic terrorists threaten the lives of eight honey-selling French Christian monks (Lambert Wilson, Michael Lonsdale, Philippe Laudenbach, Jacques Herlin, Oliver Rabourdin, Xavier Maly, Jean-Marie Fin, and Loïc Pichon) serving a poor, isolated, strife-torn Muslim community in Algiers in 1996.
“One Day” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sexual content, partial nudity, language, some violence, and substance abuse.] [DVD and VOD only] — An engaging, heart-tugging, romantic drama that chronicles the tumultuous, roller-coaster relationship of two British college students over a 23-year period every year on July 15th, one of whom becomes a school teacher (Anne Hathaway) in London but longs to be a writer who settles temporarily for an unfulfilling relationship with a nerdy comedian (Rafe Spall), while the other becomes an infamous television host (Jim Sturgess) but longs for an improved professional life and the approval of his parents (Patricia Clarkson and Ken Stott) and settles for awhile for an unsatisfying marriage to a comely blonde (Romola Garai).
“Onoda: 10,000 Nights in the Jungle” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Oct. 14 in L.A. Laemmle Santa Monica.] — Awesome cinematography and landscapes dominate Arthur Harari’s powerful, award-winning, factually based, poignant, well-acted, superbly-written, heartbreaking, overly long, 173-minute, 2021 film inspired by Cendron and Gérard Chenu’s 1974 biography that focuses on dedicated, stubborn, paranoid, delusional lieutenant Japanese soldier Hiroo Onoda (Yuya Endo/Kanji Tsuda) who spent 30 years, many of them with fellow soldiers (Yuya Matsuura/Tetsuya Chiba, Shinsuke Kato, and Kai Inowaki), from February 1945 until September 1974 in the Philippine jungle on the island of Lubang after the end of WWII because he was convinced there was still an enemy to fight despite his father (Nobuhiro Suwa) and brother years later trying to persuade him otherwise and finally surrendering when ordered by his initially reluctant commanding officer Major Taniguchi (Issey Ogata).
“Phantom Project” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Oct. 4 in theaters and available on various digital platforms.] — After his YouTuber boyfriend (Ernesto Melendez) suddenly moves out of their apartment in the suburb of Santiago and leaves behind his dog, plants, and a vintage, spirit-possessed sweater in Roberto Doveris’ award-winning, low-key, quirky, humorous, 97-minute comedy, a wannabe, millennial, gay, Chilean actor (Juan Cano) struggling financially dreams of landing a film role, makes ends meet by pretending to be a medical patient in an alternative therapy program and subletting a room in his apartment, and seeks advice from friends (Fernando Castillo, Rocio Monasterio, and Ingrid Isensee) on dealing with a mischievous ghost.
“Pretty Problems” (NR) (3) [Opens Oct. 7 in theaters and available for rent.] — When a former lawyer turned door-to-door solar panel salesman (Michael Tennant) and his unhappy, bored, wannabe fashion designer, boutique saleswoman wife (Britt Rentschler), whose relationship has become dysfunctional and in a rut, spend a wild, over-the-top weekend at the home in Sonoma wine country of ultra-affluent billionaire (Graham Outerbridge) and his eccentric, vaping, wine-guzzling wife (J.J. Nolan) and another shallow couple (Alex Klein and Charlotte Ubben) in Kestrin Pantera’s wacky, award-winning, witty, well-written, satirical, 105-minute comedy, they find themselves way out of their element amidst all the excess and household servants, including a sommelier (Tom Detrinis), a former Sea World trainer (Clayton Froning), a party planner (Katarina Hughes), and a shaman (Vanessa Chester).
“Project Wolf Hunting” (NR) (3) [Opens Oct. 7 in theaters and playing at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest.] — Kim Hongsun’s engaging, suspenseful, over-the-top, blood-drenched, bullet-riddled, graphic, action-packed, frenetic-paced, ultra violent, unpredictable, love-it-or-hate-it, 122-minute thriller reminiscent of “Con Air” in which bodies drop like flies when a team of veteran South Korean detectives (e.g., Sung Dong-il, Jung So-min, Jang So-mi) escorts a group of ruthless, sadistic, psychopathic convicts (Seo In-guk, Jang Dong-yoon, Hong Young Nam, et al.) onboard a large cargo freighter docked in the Philippines bound for South Korea and then chaotic mayhem ensues as they all find themselves fish-in-a-barrel targets after a powerful, lobotomized, revengeful, super soldier killing machine (Choi Gwi-hwa) breaks free of his chains in the cargo hold; not for the squeamish.
“Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” (NR) (3.5) [Available Oct. 4 on various TVOD platforms.] — Maria Demeshkina Peek’s powerful, eye-opening, informative, insightful, candid, disturbing, 84-minute documentary that examines the steps and methods that various agencies employ to catch online sexual predators, such as military pilot Daniel C. Harris, who use various sundry tactics to groom and manipulate underage victims to send compromising photographs and videos and then blackmail their scared victims to force them to continue the damaging behavior and consists of commentary by attorney Wes Nance, police task force member Steve Anders, Department of Homeland Security agent Paul Wolport, neurologist Dr. Andrew Doan, Million Kids president Opal Singleton, Department of Homeland Security Unit chief Erin Burke, victim advocate Dede Wallace, forensic expert Josh Taylor, cyber security expert Scott Winn, NCMEC Exploited Children Division executive director Lindsey Olson, activist/speaker Carol Todd, investigator Gary Babb, sextortion victim S.M., author/speaker Julie Doran, and inspector Pauline Friel.
“They Crawl Beneath” (NR) (1.5) [Available Oct. 4 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various digital platforms.] — Dale Fabrigar’s lackluster, tense, predictable, star-dotted (Arthur Roberts, Merrick McCartha, Karlee Eldridge, Elena Sahagun, Alec Gaylord, Christopher M. Dukes, and Natalia Bilbao), 88-minute horror thriller reminiscent of “Tremors” in which a police officer (Joseph Almani) goes to the ranch of his uncle (Michael Pare) to work on his vintage car and then finds himself not only trapped underneath the antique vehicle after a devastating earthquake hits but ends up in a fight for his life when attacked by large, deadly, lamprey-like worms with many teeth that emerged from the cracks in the earth.
“Tiger 24” (NR) (3.5) [Opened Sept. 30 at Laemmle’s Monica Film Center in L. A. and available Nov. 15 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Gorgeous cinematography highlights Warren Pereira’s captivating, award-winning, powerful, educational, thought-provoking, heartbreaking, 90-minute documentary that focuses on 600-pound, man-eating Bengal tiger Ustad T-24 that killed four people (Ghamandi Lal, Ashfaq Ahmed, Cheesu Singh, and Rampal Saini) in India that is threatening human life and led to discussions about conflict between wild tigers and humans, the conservation of tigers, and loss of tigers due to habitat destruction and hunting, and it consists of archival film snippets and commentary by wildlife photographer and Ranthambhore hotel owner Aditya Singh, ex-honorary wildlife warden and Ranthambhore hotel owner Balendu Singh, leading tiger expert and author Valmik Thapar, field director Yogesh K. Sahu, local villagers Mohammed Shakir and Ashfaq Ahmed, wildlife photographers and activists Archna Singh and Chandrabal Singh, T-24 activist Sarita Subramaniam, safari driver Shankar Lal, conservator of forests Rahul Bhatnagar, assistant conservator of forests Daulat Singh Shaktawat, environmental lawyer Sanjay Upadhyay, former chief wildlife warden R.N. Mehrotra, forest guards Rampal Saini and Mundar, senior forest guard Hukum, veterinarians Dr. Rajeev Garg and Arvind Mathur, Rampal Saini’s wife Dholi Bai and son Mohana, and PhD conservationist and T-24 activist Sunil Dubey.
“Tikkun Olam” (NR) (3.5) [Available currently on Amazon Prime Video.] — When a compassionate, kindhearted, mask-wearing boy (Alexander Fox) walking in Washington, D.C., with his mother (Katherine Caruso) comes across a homeless veteran (Alexander Barnett) lying on the sidewalk and later finds his service medal in Bob Ahmed’s poignant, award-winning, compelling, factually inspired, inspirational, 10-minute film, he makes an effort to return the medal despite the vet’s reluctance to accept it.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
