“A Case of Blue” (NR) (3) [Available on various VOD platforms and played on Oct. 23 as part of AARP’s “Movies for Grownups”.] — A surprise ending punctuates this quirky, entertaining, romantic, down-to-earth, unpredictable, 80-minute, 2018 film in which a conservative New York City accountant (Stephen Schnetzer), who was happily married to his longtime, skate-loving wife (Tracy Shayne), receives a gift certificate to attend an art class from his friends (Ken Baltin, Rose Gunther, Jennifer Montague, et al.) at his retirement party in the hopes that he would ignite a former passion and then is astonished to discover that the free-spirited, artistic, dark-haired model (Annapurna Sriram) is the smitten image of a woman he was in love with many years before.
“Come Play” (PG-13) (3) [Terror, frightening images, and some language.] [Opens Oct. 30 in theaters.] — When a young, lonely, mute, autistic student (Azhy Robertson) finds himself estranged from his best friend (Winslow Fegley) and then terrorized by a tenacious, menacing monster that uses all forms of modern technology, including smart phones, iPads, and televisions, to cross over into the real world in an effort to befriend him in this suspenseful, original, creative, dark, unpredictable, 105-minute, 2018 thriller based on Jacob Chase’s short story “Larry,” his parents (Gillian Jacobs and John Gallagher Jr.) become increasingly frightened and concerned as they desperately try to protect their son from the sinister creature.
“Crude” (NR) (4) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — A powerful, eye-opening, anger-raising, insightful, controversial, informative, shocking documentary that examines the “David vs. Goliath” case in which 30,000 Ecuadoreans filed a $27 billion lawsuit in 1993 against Texaco for the horrific, toxic pollution of their environment due to drilling and oil spills and its irresponsibility in not adequately cleaning up the contaminated ground and rivers, which lead to immense destruction of the rainforest, an alarming increase in cancer-related deaths, a threat to indigenous cultures, and unimaginable human suffering.
“Diary of a Wimpy Kid” (PG) (2) [Some rude humor and language.] [DVD only] — A wacky, kid-friendly, unfunny comedy in which a middle school student (Zachary Gordon), who lives with his parents (Steve Zahn and Rachel Harris) and two brothers (Devon Bostick and Owen and Connor Fielding), tries to make a name for himself in school by joining the wrestling team, signing up for security job duties with his best friend (Robert Capron), and trying out for the school musical while trying to fit in with his classmates, including a longtime bully (Laine MacNeill), a freckled redhead (Grayson Russell), and an ambitious school reporter (Chloe Moretz).
“The Eclipse” (R) (3) [Language and some disturbing images.] [DVD only] — A touching, quirky, 2009 film in which a reserved, widowed wood working teacher (Ciarán Hinds), who dabbles in writing mysteries while raising his two children (Hannah Lynch and Eanna Hardwicke) in Ireland, reaches out to an English author (Iben Jjejle) of ghost stories, who tries to spurn the advances of a self-absorbed colleague (Aidan Quinn), in town for a literary festival after he begins to see ghosts while mourning his wife (Avian Egan).
“From Mexico with Love” (PG-13) (2) [Sports violence, language, brief sensuality, and drug references.] [DVD only] — An uninspired, predictable, 2009 film in which a tenacious Mexican fruit picker (Kuno Becker), who works for a tyrannical, greedy ranch owner (Stephen Lang) in Laredo, Texas, decides to follow in his father’s footsteps and train with a no-nonsense boxing coach (Bruce McGill) to prepare for a fight against the arrogant son (Alex Nesic) of his former employer to pay back money his owes to a snake wrangler (Steve Bauer) and to prove something to his girlfriend (Danay Garcia).
“The Ghost Writer” (PG-13) (3.5) [Language, brief nudity/sexuality, some violence, and a drug reference.] [DVD only] — When a bestselling English author (Ewan McGregor) is recruited by his literary agent (John Bernthal) to take over the writing of a controversial, highly anticipated political memoir of a British prime minister (Pierce Brosnan) who is being investigated for war crimes after the previous ghost writer drowns in this well-written, intriguing, intense, star-dotted (Eli Wallach, Tom Wilkinson, James Belushi, Kim Catrall, Timothy Hutton, and Olivia Williams), Roman Polanski thriller based on the Robert Harris novel “The Ghost,” he realizes that the draft written by predecessor is filled with secrets.
“Greenberg” (R) (2) [Some strong sexuality, drug use, and language.] [DVD only] — A poignant, quirky, low-key, slow-paced film in which an emotionally-fragile, high-strung, Manhattan carpenter (Ben Stiller), who was just released from a mental hospital, house sits for his brother (Chris Messina) in Los Angeles while he and his family (Susan Taylor, Koby Rouviere, and Sydney Rouviere) are on vacation in Vietnam for six weeks and then awkwardly tries to reconnect with an old friend (Rhys Ifans) while falling for his brother’s wayward, promiscuous assistant (Greta Gerwig).
“Hot Tub Time Machine” (R) (.5) [Strong crude and sexual content, nudity, drug use, and pervasive language.] [DVD only] — After a booze-imbibing, obnoxious friend (Rob Corddry) tries to commit suicide in this raunchy, groan-inducing, unfunny, cameo-dotted (Chevy Chase, Crispin Glover) comedy filled with profanity and gross toilet humor, three concerned friends (John Cuzack, Craig Robinson, and Clarke Duke) take him for a nostalgic weekend getaway at a ski resort and are transported back to 1986 when they get wild and naked in a hot tub.
“Nehama” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Oct. 15 exclusively on First Look Media’s Topic streaming service via topic.com, and Topic’s channels on Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku; Topic is required for viewing and for more information, log on to topic.com.] — An engaging, critically acclaimed, factually inspired, well-acted, entertaining, funny, 2019 television series consisting of ten approximately 60-minute episodes during which a kindhearted, grief-stricken Israeli widower (Reshef Levi) hates his job at a high-tech firm in Tel Aviv working for an erratic boss (Eran Zarahovitsh) and keeping his attraction to a pretty coworker (Gala Kogan) in check, struggles financially to raise five unruly and unhappy children (Tamuz Levi, et al.) after his gorgeous wife (Liron Vaisman) suddenly dies in a tragic car accident keeping a dark secret, goes after his dream as a standup comic taking after his successful brother (Yval Segal) while dealing with his social worker cop brother (Shalom Michaelshwilli) who is having a midlife crisis, and then struggles to keep his family intact as Social Services delves into his family situation.
“Repo Men” (R) (.5) [Strong bloody violence, grisly images, language, and some sexuality/nudity.] [DVD only] — After a repo man (Jude Law) who reclaims artificial body parts for a living ends up with an artificial heart and estranged from his wife (Carice Van Houten) and young son (Chandler Canterbury) in this lackluster, blood-splattered, violent remake of the 1984 futuristic sci-fi thriller with a disappointing ending, he finds himself getting a taste of his own medicine when he and a bionic singer (Alice Braga) are hunted by his greedy partner (Forest Whitaker) and a ruthless businessman (Liev Schreiber).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
