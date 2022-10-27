Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“All Eyes” (NR) (3.5) [Available currently on various VOD platforms.] — After losing his job as the host of the U.S. Sane podcast that specializes in sci-fi and supernatural conspiracy theories due to a fan committing suicide while on-air and hoping to revitalize his career in Todd Greenlee’s riveting, award-winning, well-written, intense, violent, gory, low-budget, 87-minute comedic horror thriller with a shocking climax, the skeptical, cynical, desperate podcast host (Jasper Hammer) is offered $25,000 to head to a cleverly bobby-trapped farm in Oklahoma to meet an eccentric, paranoid, yogurt-eating, widowed farmer (Ben Hall) who claims to have a multiple-eyed, cattle-killing monster residing in the woods, but the visit and interview goes quickly goes off the rails as mayhem ensues.
“Apollo 18” (PG-13) (2) [Some disturbing sequences and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A creepy, lackluster thriller in the vein of “The Blair Witch Project” and “Paranormal Activity” in which NASA allegedly pieces together footage from a lunar mission in 1974 in which two American astronauts (Warren Christie and Lloyd Owen) land on the Moon with their pilot commander (Ryan Robbins) in a lunar orbit and find more than they bargained for, including a dead Russian cosmonaut and menacing alien creatures.
“Attack the Block” (R) (2.5) [Creature violence, drug content, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A campy, creative, teen-filled, 90-minute thriller in which British teenage thugs (John Boyega, Luke Treadway, Leeon Jones, Alex Esmail, Franz Drameh, Sammy Williams, Michael Ajao, et al.), drug dealers (Nick Frost, Jumayn Hunter, and Simon Howard), and a nurse (Jodi Whittaker) try to save themselves when menacing, furry, teeth-glowing aliens (Terry Notary, Arti Shah, and Karl Baumann) terrorize an apartment building in south London.
“Black Adam” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some language, sequences of strong violence, and intense action.] [Opened Oct. 21 in theaters.] — The plot takes a backseat and awesome special effects dominate Jaume Collet-Serra’s entertaining, convoluted, action-packed, frenetic paced, star-studded (Viola Davis, Henry Winkler, Jennifer Holland, Benjamin Patterson, and Stephan Jones), 124-minute thriller in which a godlike man (Dwayne Johnson) with super strength and powers in ancient Kahndaqs in 2600 BCE is released from his 5,000-year prison in modern day by a resistance fighter (Sarah Shahi), who has a precocious, skateboard-loving son (Jalon Christian), and takes on members of the Justice Society, including Dr. Fate (Pierce Brosnan), Hawkman (Aldis Hodge), Atom Smasher (Noah Centineo), and Cyclone (Quintessa Swindell), and eventually joins forces to defeat a power-hungry, demon-possessed man (Marwan Kenzari).
“Breaking Myths” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available free on https://youtu.be/BY6mgSkAQ9I and www.breakingmyths.com.] — Fernando Grostein Andrade, Fernando Siqueira, and Claudia Calabi’s powerful, educational, enlightening, unsettling, thought-provoking, 92-minute documentary highlighted by striking cinematography and animation that exposes and examines the horrific effects of homophobic, misogynistic, bullying Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro and his extremely negative policies regarding many issues, including the LGBTQ+ population, the environment, Amazonian rainforest, human rights, women, indigenous people, the pandemic, and the militia, and consists of archival photographs and film footage and commentary by singer/composer Gilberto Gil, journalists Carol Pires and Patricia Campos Mello, Bolsonaro’s childhood friend João Evangelista, Army General Carlos Alberto Santos Cuz, Bolsonaro’s former press officer Waldir Ferraz, former Brazil President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, pastor and Congressman Marco Feliciano, former Congressman Jean Wyllys, Evangelical pastor Eliad Dias Dos Santos, former Secretary of the Environment Ricardo Salles, indigenous activists Sonia Guajajara and Anderson Paca, Miner’s Association President José Altino, NGO firefighter Marcel Aron Cwerner, indigenous leaders Alessandra Munduruku and Tereza Arapium, community leader Rumba Gabriel, federal Congresswoman Talíria Petrone, and Rio de Janeiro Councilwoman Marielle Franco.
“Brighton Rock” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — An engaging, dark, star-studded (Helen Mirren, John Hurt, and Andy Serkis), 2010 remake of the 1947 film noir thriller, based on Graham Greene’s 1939 novel, in which a revenge-driven, coldblooded, brooding, 17-year-old thug (Sam Riley) seduces an innocent, childlike British waitress (Andrea Riseborough) in an English seaside resort town in 1964 to prevent her from revealing his involvement in the murder of another gangster (Sean Harris) while plotting his rise in the mobster ranks.
“Demons at Dawn” (NR) (1) [Available Oct. 28 on various digital platforms.] — When a skilled, retired, cheeky hitman (Ben Silver) is coerced into taking on one last assignment and heads to an estate in the English countryside to execute his last contract hit (Jack Easton) in Randy Kent’s creepy, unevenly pace, uninspired, confusing, violent, 80-minute horror thriller, he discovers a man already dead and Satanic coven members (e.g., John Altman, Bill Victor Arucan, Crystal J. Huang, Dani Thompson, Chris Sanders, Greg Dodder) who are offering up victims (Amanda Himsworth, William Marshall, Amber Doig-Thorne, et al.) in order to summon demons.
“Farewell” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A captivating, intense, factually inspired, star-dotted (Willem Dafoe, Diane Kruger, Fred Ward, Niels Arestrup, and David Soul), 2009 espionage thriller in which an idealistic Russian KGB colonel (Emir Kusturica), who is cheating on his wife (Ingeborga Dapkunaite) and music-loving teenage son (Evgeniy Kharlanov) with a beautiful coworker (Dina Korzun), leaks highly-sensitive secrets to a French engineer (Guillaume Canet), who also endangers his unsuspecting wife (Alexandra Maria Lara) and two children, in Moscow in 1981 and in turn the secrets are passed to the French and U.S. governments during the Cold War.
“In the Court of the Crimson King: King Crimson at 50” (NR) (3) [Opens Oct. 19 in theaters, available Oct. 22 via streaming worldwide one day, Nov. 11 on DVD and Blu-ray™ in U.K., and Dec. 4 on DVD and Blu-ray™ in U.S.] — Concert and rehearsal musical clips highlight Toby Amies’ informative, entertaining, insightful, candid, behind-the-scenes, 85-minute documentary that explores the 50-year career of the cult rock band King Crimson and its current band members perfectionist leader Robert Fripp [guitar/keyboard], Jeremy Stacey [drums/keyboard], Jakko M. Jakszyk [guitar/vocals], Tony Levin [bass/Chapman stick], Patrick Mastelotto [drummer], Gavin Harrison [drummer], and Mel Collins [saxophone/flutes/Mellatron] and consists of commentary by former band members (such as Bill Bruford [drummer], Adrian Belew [guitar/vocals], Trey Gunn [touch guitar], Ian McDonald [reeds/flute/keyboard], Jamie Muir [percussion], and Michael Giles [drums/percussion]), musician Bill Rieflin, manager & producer David Singleton, warrior Paul Stratford, “Words & Illumination” (1969-1972) author Pete Sinfield, and Norwegian nun sister Dana Benedicta.
“Medieval” (R) (2.5) [Some nudity and strong grisly violent content.] [Available Oct. 25 on various digital platforms and Dec. 6 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — After the death of the Holy Roman emperor Charles IV in 1402 and weak Czech King Wenceslas IV (Karel Roden) competes with his half-brother Hungarian King Sigismund (Matthew Goode) to stay on the throne and power-hungry nobleman Henry III of Rosenberg (Til Schweiger) is Hell bent on expanding his domain, claiming the throne for himself, and controlling the Roman Catholic Church in Petr Jákl’s bleak, factually inspired, gritty, overly complicated, action-packed, well-acted, violent, star-studded (Roland Møller, William Moseley, and Kevin Bernhardt), 126-minute historical film dominated by striking cinematography but muffled dialogue, stoic Bohemian Hussite military commander and mercenary Jan Žižka (Ben Foster) kidnaps Rosenberg’s spirited fiancée Lady Katherine (Sophie Lowe) on the advice of Lord Boreš (Michael Caine) and while falling in love with her she becomes a political pawn in the battle for power and peace.
“The Murder Podcast” (NR) (2) [Available Oct. 26 on various digital platforms.] — When a paunchy, beer-guzzling guy (Jomaa Mohamad), who discovered a gold medallion in the woods that was placed on the grave of a powerful witch (Scott Hawkins) to seal in her killing spirit, is found dead in his apartment and then his mother (Nicole Tokunaga) is suddenly found deceased in the road after picking up the coin in William Bagley’s disappointing, award-winning, quirky, silly, occasionally funny, 92-minute supernatural thriller, two weed-smoking, dimwitted, small-town, greenhorn podcasters (Andrew McDermott and Cooper Bucha) are given permission by alcoholic cop (Levi Burdick) to investigate the deaths in order to make a true crime podcast that they hope will lucrative but the investigation goes awry as the coin keeps changing hands.
“Mysterious Circumstance: The Death of Meriwether Lewis” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 28 on various VOD platforms.] — Wonderful cinematography dominates Clark Richey’s award-winning, intriguing, well-acted, tension-filled, fictional, 114-minute thriller inspired by James E. Starrs and Kira Gale’s book “The Death of Meriwether Lewis: A Historic Crime Scene Investigation” in which several scenarios transpire when President James Madison sends his skeptical ornithologist representative (Billy Slaughter) to the woods of Tennessee in 1811 to investigate the death of famous explorer and Louisiana Territory Governor Meriwether Lewis (Evan Williams) in 1809, who died of gunshot wounds and was accompanied by three possibly duplicitous men (John Schneider, Lance E. Nichols, and Marcus Dupree), at the secluded home and inn of a farmer (Sonny Marinelli), his beautiful wife (Amye Gousset), and young son (Rider Mayo) and tries to determine whether the death was by suicide or murder.
“Shark Night 3D” (PG-13) (1.5) [Violence and terror, disturbing images, sexual references, partial nudity, language, and thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — When unsuspecting college students (Sara Paxton, Katherine McPhee, Chris Zylka, Joel David Moore, Sinqua Walls, Dustin Milligan, and Alyssa Diaz) head to a freshwater lake on the Louisiana Gulf for some summer relaxation in this tepid, predictable, unoriginal, bloody, 3D thriller, they find themselves terrorized by hammerhead, tiger, and bull sharks that a revengeful boyfriend (Chris Carmack), a sheriff (Dongal Logue) with low self-esteem, and a greedy, sharp-toothed sleaze (Joshua Leonard) have put in the lake.
“Three Minutes: A Lengthening” (PG) (3) [The Holocaust and thematic material.] [Played Oct. 20 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Helena Bonham Carter narrates Bianca Stigter’s award-winning, poignant, moving, nostalgic, 69-minute, 2021 documentary that examines and dissects frame-by-frame the grainy, dialogue-free, three-minute, 16mm home movie snippet, which was primarily in color and verbally annotated by Glenn Kurtz and Jewish villager Maurice Chandle who was then a 13-year-old boy in the movie clip, filmed in 1938 by David Kurtz in Nasielsk, Poland, prior to the onset of WWII and was home to 7,000 villagers of whom 3,000 were Jews and many were sent to the Treblinka concentration camp (only 100 survived); the short film was donated eventually to the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum in Washington, D.C. after its discovery in 2009.
“Warrior” (PG-13) (4) [Sequences of intense mixed martial arts fighting, some language, and thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a troubled, pill-popping ex-Marine (Tom Hardy) turns to his estranged, guilt-ridden, widowed, recovering alcoholic father (Nick Nolte) in Pittsburgh to help him train for a mixed-martial arts tournament that has $5 million purse in this gritty, riveting, suspenseful, well-acted, realistic film with religious overtones, a high school physics teacher (Joe Edgerton), who has a supportive wife (Jennifer Morrison) and two young daughters in Philadelphia, decides also to enter the Sparta competition in Atlantic City to save his home from foreclosure.
“What Remains” (NR) (3.5) [Plays Oct. 28 and Nov. 3 at the Austin Film Festival; for information, log on to https://austinfilmfestival.com.] — After the beloved wife of a compassionate, small-town minister (Cress Williams) is accidentally shot to death by a burglar (Kellan Lutz) who receives only a 5-year sentence due to the pastor’s recommendation to the courts and then is hired by the pastor to help at the church upon his release in Nathan Scoggins’ touching, heartbreaking, well-acted, down-to-earth, unpredictable, 101-minute film, the widowed pastor desperately tries to reconnect with his estranged, angry, college-bound teenage son (Marcus Gladney, Jr.) who constantly dwells on his mother’s death and cannot forgive the just-baptized killer while the sheriff (Anne Heche) and a deputy (Stelio Savante) investigate another murder in Texas.
“The Witch 2: The Other One” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Nov. 8 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various digital platforms.] — After a powerful, teenage Korean girl (Shin Si-ah) with supernatural powers escapes from a secret facility in Park Hoon-jung’s incomprehensible, dark, action-packed, fast-paced, blood-splattered, violent, nonlinear, 137-minute sequel to the 2018 “The Witch: Subversion,” she is befriended by a local farmer (Park Eun-bin) and her brother (Sung Yoo-Bin), who have a greedy uncle (Jin Goo), along with her sidekick (Justin John Harvey) as more assassins (Seo Eun-so, et al.) come after her.
The following films play at the Twin Cities Film Festival; for more information, log on to twincitiesfilmfest.org:
“1-800-Hot-Nite” (NR) (3) [Plays Oct. 21 at 9:15 p.m., Nov. 3 at the Austin Film Festival that runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 3; available digitally across North America Nov 4. For more information, log on to https://1800hotnite.com/welcome/.] — Nick Richey’s critically acclaimed, down-to-earth, coming-of-age, well-acted, 95-minute comedic drama, a rebellious, headstrong, 13-year-old boy (Dallas Young) is forced to grow up fast when he runs away into the night with a friend (Gerrison Machado) and a cousin (Mylen Bradford) while being pursued by a cop (Brent Bailey) and getting unlikely advice from a phone sex operator (Ali Richey).
“After the Gunflint” (NR) (3) [Plays Oct. 29 at 5 p.m.] — When a spunky high school student (Josie Axelson), who leaves her mother (Heidi Doe) at home, goes camping and fishing with her workaholic father (Al Norby) and grandfather (Bruce Purcell) in the Minnesota woods in Jd O’Brien’s compelling, tense, realistic, well-acted, touching, predictable, 80-minute film highlighted by gorgeous scenery, the trip gets dicey and turns into one of survival and reconnection when she ends up breaking her arm and her grandfather, who forgot to pack his nitroglycerin pills, suffers a devastating, massive heart attack.
“Apart” (NR) (3) [Plays Oct. 28 at 1 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.] — Jennifer Redlearn’s educational, poignant, enlightening, heart-wrenching, moving, candid, 86-minute, 2021 documentary that focuses on three inmates Amanda, Tomika, and Lydia in their last few years in a Ohio prison who have been separated from their children for a long time and get a chance to improve their lives by participating in a reentry program, which is run by former inmate and advocate Malika, designed to help them adjust to their lives once outside of the prison walls and cope with the struggles that they will face from judgmental employers, potential landlords, family, and society in general while openly discussing their feelings and the drug-related convictions that landed them behind bars.
“Bitcon” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 18 on DVD and various digital platforms] — Cons run rampant in Matt Osterman’s engaging, multilayered, quirky, dark, factually inspired, well-written, evenly-paced, humor-punctuated, violent, star-dotted (Tom Cavanagh, Frank Whaley, and Craig “muMs” Grant), 94-minute cryptocurrency heist thriller in which a recently paroled felon (Noah Anderson) in Minnesota loses his job and gets involved with a woman (Ella Ma), her shady boyfriend (Jeremy Davies), and a bunch of ruthless lowlifes (Bruce Bohne, Mark Borchardt, Tyler Noble, Tyson Lietz, Louisa Darr, et al.) while searching for a hard drive with bitcoins worth more than $1.2 million.
Esme, My Love” (R) (3) [Plays Oct. 29 at 7:15 p.m.] — Wonderful cinematography, scenery, and musical score highlight Cory Choy’s award-winning, factually inspired, captivating, tense, confusing, moving, heartbreaking, thought-provoking, 105-minute thriller in which an emotionally disconnected, disturbed mother (Stacey Weckstein) takes her allegedly terminally-ill daughter (Audrey Grace Marshall) to the family’s remote farmhouse in upstate New York to connect with her and the past, and they then start to experience hallucinations while the desperate, distraught daughter anxiously seeks the truth of why they are in the woods.
"KillHer" (NR) (3) [Plays Oct. 27 at 8:30 p.m. ]--Robyn August’s intense, wacky, suspenseful, bloody, violent, twist-filled, unpredictable, 88-minute horror thriller in which a soon-to-be bride (Jenna Z. Alvarez), who is engaged to her cheating fiancé (Jack Schumacher), heads to the woods without cell reception to camp with her wild, crazy, prankster-loving, secret-harboring roommate (M.C. Huff) and two friends (Emily Hall and Nicole) for the weekend to plan her bachelorette party and to discuss the upcoming wedding, and then a surprising killer begins targeting various people, including a store clerk (Harrison White), a ranger (Ron Roggé), and a reclusive camper (Tom Kiesche).
“The Return of Tanya Tucker– Featuring Brandi Carlile” (R) (3) [Language.][Plays Oct. 23 at 4:30 p.m.]— Kathlyn Horan’s entertaining, award-winning, captivating, insightful, candid, touching, behind-the-scenes, 108-minute documentary that chronicles the tumultuous, fast-rising career and life of legendary, talented, outspoken, Texas-born country music superstar Tanya Tucker with the powerhouse voice who started singing in 1972 at age 13 and then began a successful comeback after 17 years by collaborating with inspiring and amazingly creative singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile to produce the Grammy-winning While I’m Livin album in 2019 and consists of archival film clips and commentary by musician Shooter Jennings, co-manager James Garner, singer Dolly Parton, and son Beau Grayson Tucker.
