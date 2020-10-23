Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Bounty Hunter” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sexual content, including suggestive comments, language, and some violence.] [DVD only] — While trying to evade the flirtations of a coworker (Jason Sudeikis) and her scruffy, gambling-addicted, ex-husband (Gerard Butler), who is working as a bounty hunter for a bail bondsman tying to take her to jail for missing a court hearing, in this entertaining, sporadically funny, unpredictable, star-studded (Christine Baranski, Carole Kane, and Cathy Moriarty) comedy, a tenacious New York City journalist (Jennifer Aniston) tries to piece together a juicy story after her snitch (Adam Rose) is kidnapped.
“Captain Abu Raed” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — After finding a pilot’s cap in the garbage and mistaken for a pilot in this touching, heartwarming, compelling film, a lonely, widowed, warmhearted airport janitor (Nadim Sawalha) begins to spin tales of adventure for the neighborhood children in Jordan after befriending a spirited pilot (Rana Sultan) and then tries to encourage a young student (Udev Al-Qiddissi) not to skip school while aiding another boy (Hussein Al-Sous) who is abused by his drunkard father (Ghandi Saber).
“Herb Alpert Is...” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 2 on various VOD platforms and played on Oct. 16 as part of AARP’s “Movies for Grownups”.] — Terrific, nostalgic music dominates John Scheinfeld’s engaging, entertaining, informative, insightful, 118-minute documentary that chronicles the extraordinary life and 40-year career of legendary jazz trumpeter, record producer, A&M Records cofounder, sculptor, and painter Herb Alpert, who won nine Grammy Awards, earned 14 platinum and 15 gold records, and was awarded the National Medal of Arts, and it consists of archival photographs and films footage and commentary by educator/author Sir Ken Robinson, musicians (such as Sergio Mendes, Lou Adler, Bill Cantos, Michael Shapiro, Questlove, Burt Bacharach, and Bill Moyers), art gallery curator Chip Tom, partner Jerry Moss, recording artist/activist Chloe Flowers, artist Kristian Marvell, writers/producers/musicians Terry Lewis and Jimmy Jam, guitarist John Pisano, record producer Quincy Jones, actor Billy Bob Thornton, Harlem School of the Arts (HSA) President Eric Pryor, HSA parent James Ratti, singers (such as Sting, Richard Carpenter, Paul Williams, and Kara Dio Guardi), Herb Alpert Foundation President Ronia Sebastian, daughters Eden and Aria Alpert, and nephew Randy Badazz Alpert.
“On the Rocks” (R) (3) [Some language/sexual references.] [On Oct. 23 this Apple Original Films and A24 release streams globally on Apple TV+.] — Relationships teeter on the edge when a successful, neglected New York writer (Rashida Jones), who has two young daughters (Liyanna Muscat and Alexandra and Anna Reimer) in Soho, with writer’s block suspects her ambitious, workaholic, well-meaning husband (Marlon Wayans) is having an affair in Sofia Coppola’s offbeat, predictable, slice-of-life, well-acted, low-key, star-dotted (Jenny Slate, Barbara Bain, and Jessica Henwick), 97-minute comedic drama, her charming, impresario, womanizing, mischievous, legendary art gallery owner father (Bill Murray) convinces her to spy on her spouse which does not go as expected.
“A Prophet” (R) (3.5) [Strong violence, sexual content, nudity, language, and drug material.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — When an illiterate, scarred, scared, 19-year-old French Arab (Tahar Rahim), who is estranged from his fellow Muslims, ends up serving a 6-year sentence in a French prison and is forced by a ruthless, coldblooded Corsican mob boss (Niels Arestrup), who has the guards under his ironclad thumb, to murder a snitching prisoner (Hichem Yacoubi) and to serve him like a dog in exchange for protection against other inmates in this gritty, compelling, Oscar-nominated, violent film, he quickly learns the ropes and what he needs to do to survive.
“Remember Me” (PG-13) (3) [Violence, sexual content, language, and smoking.] [DVD only] — While an angry, rebellious college student (Robert Pattinson), who is estranged from his high-powered, neglectful father (Pierce Brosnan) after the suicide of his older brother (Christopher Clawson), falls for the spirited wannabe social worker (Emilie de Ravin), who lives with her bitter, veteran cop father (Chris Cooper) in Queens after the tragic murder of her mother on the subway years earlier, after his jerky roommate (Tate Ellington) encourages him to ask her out in the summer of 2001 in this heartbreaking, down-to-earth film with a gut-wrenching ending, he tries to watch out for his bullied, artistic, eleven-old sister (Ruby Jerins), who lives with his divorced mother (Lena Olin) and stepfather (Gregory Jbara).
“The Runaways” (R) (3.5) [Language, drug use, and sexual content—all involving teens.] [DVD only] — A gritty, gripping, well-acted, factually inspired film, which is loosely based Cherie Currie’s memoir “Neon Angel: The Cherie Currie Story,” that chronicles sleazy, Hollywood record producer Kim Fowley (Michael Shannon) as he auditions in 1975 five spirited, dropout, teenage high school students, including pill-popping lead singer Cherie Currie (Dakota Fanning), rhythm guitarist and singer Joan Jett (Kristen Stewart), drummer Sandy West (Stella Maeve), guitarist Lita Ford (Scout Taylor-Compton), and a bassist (Alia Shawkat), to form the sexy, down-and-dirty, all-girl-rock band The Runaways and sent them on tour in cheap motels to open for popular rock’n roll acts such as The Ramones, Cheap Trick, and Tom Petty, which lead to their quick rise to fame and to their equally quick burnout two years later despite hit songs “Cheri Bomb” and “Neon Angels On the Road to Ruin” when Cherie, who was estranged from her mother (Tatum O’Neal), left the group in a boozing, drug-addicted haze to return to her jealous sister (Riley Keough) and alcoholic father (Bret Cullen).
“Synchronic” (R) (3) [Drug content and language throughout, and some violent/bloody images.] [Opens Oct. 23 in theaters and drive-ins available on VOD platforms January 2021.] — After a tenacious, kindhearted paramedic (Anthony Mackie), who is suffering from a brain tumor, and his EMT partner and longtime friend (Jamie Dornan) are called to scenes of grisly, bizarre deaths in New Orleans when victims have unknowingly taken a time-traveling pill developed by a remorseful chemist (Ramiz Monsef) in this intense, well-written, creative, imaginative, quirky, 103-minute, 2019 sci-fi thriller that is dominated by a terrific musical score and cinematography, he decides to experiment with the dangerous drug, which takes him 7 minutes into the past to various locations and timeframes, in a desperate attempt to locate his friend’s daughter (Ally Loannides) after she mysteriously disappears.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
