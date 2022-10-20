Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“1-800-Hot-Nite” (NR) (3) [Plays Nov. 3 at the Austin Film Festival that runs Oct. 27 through Nov. 3; available digitally across North America Nov 4. For more information, log on to https://1800hotnite.com/welcome/.] — Nick Richey’s critically acclaimed, down-to-earth, coming-of-age, well-acted, 95-minute comedic drama, a rebellious, headstrong, 13-year-old boy (Dallas Young) is forced to grow up fast when he runs away into the night with a friend (Gerrison Machado) and a cousin (Mylen Bradford) while being pursued by a cop (Brent Bailey) and getting unlikely advice from a phone sex operator (Ali Richey).
“Back on Board: Greg Louganis” (NR) (3) [Played Oct. 14 as part of AARP’S Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Cheryl Furjanic’s engaging, award-winning, informative, insightful, candid, 91-minute, 2014 documentary that chronicles the life and career of gay, legendary, dyslexic, four-time Olympic champion diver Greg Louganis, who tested positive for HIV+ early in his career and rose to fame at age 16 at the Olympic trials in 1976, and the financial struggles he is trying to get on top of while trying to pay his mortgage on his seaside Malibu, Calif., dream home he has lived in for 27 years and consists of archival photographs and film footage and commentary by former coaches Sammy Lee and Ron O’Brien, President Jimmy Carter, gymnast Mary Lou Retton, mother Frances Louganis, sports agent John Traetta, divers (such as Ji Wallace, Nicholas McCrory, David Boudia, Mary Ellen Clark, Klaus Dibiasi, and Sergei Chalibashvili), actor Kyle David Pierce, and husband Johnny Chaillot.
“Beyond the Dream” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 18 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various VOD platforms.] — Chris Hanna’s eye-opening, informative, inspirational, uplifting, insightful, 95-minute documentary that showcases Undergrads College Mindset Academy (USMA) cofounders and high school teachers Luis Martinez and Daniel Valdez who developed a program to help prepare students in El Paso to get ready for college, to aid in completing applications and applying for financial assistance, to encourage and build confidence and offer support, and to escort the students on a tour of Ivy League universities such as The George Washington University, Georgetown University, the American University, University of Pennsylvania, Princeton, Columbia University, Yale, Brown University, Harvard, Colby College, and Bates College and consists of commentary by former UCMA student Michelle Luna, Chicago University student Rodrigo Estrada, Franklin high school students (such as Nadia Lara, Fazill4tha Haque, Kya Wormley, Michel Fallon, Fabian Ramirez, and Xavier Braud), Cathedral high school student Randall Bowling, Canutillo high school students Marissa Cisneros and Angela Ramirez, American University student guide, Harvard Business School graduate Walfred Arenales, University of Pennsylvania graduate Pilar Padilla, Burges Early College high school students (such as Erica Garcia-Valdez, Nathan Quintana, and Andrea Gandarilla), Coronado high school student Brianna Jimenez, Ysleta ISO Academics Director Christine Gleason, Cotton Valley Early College high school student Tania Rivas, Colby College senior assistant Jordan Castillo, Canutillo ISO Student & Community Services Director Nicole Morales, Ysleta high school student Axel Ortega, Luis Martinez parents Francisco and Rosa Martinez, Daniel Valdez’s parents Robert and Blanca Valdez, Michel Fallon’s mother Maria Velasquez, and Fazilla Haque’s mother Shahnaz Habib.
“The Divine Protector: The Master Salt Begins” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Opens Oct. 21 in limited theaters and in 2023 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Striking cinematography dominates Hiroshi Akabane’s compelling, original, entertaining, mythical-based, creative, intriguing, well-acted, multifaceted, action-packed, 2-hour film in which a cursed Japanese high school student (Saya Fukunaga) and her two friends (Kokoro Nishiwaki and Hiraku Hoshino), who are in an occult club in Tokyo, summon a Udon-loving spiritual divine defender (Rin Kijima), who serves Buddha and is in a constant battle to eliminate the struggle between good and evil, by using a pentagon to remove her cursed spirit and then work together to repel evil, mischievous spirits from other cursed people (Ryo Aoki, Munehiro Yoshida, Moro Morooka, Yūki Meguro, Hasegawa Kiyo, Junichi Uchiura, Meguro Yuk, et al.).
“Hunted” (NR) (2) [Opens Oct. 21 in theaters and available Oct. 25 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When four, not overly bright English thieves (Malachi Pullar-Latchman, Hannah Traylen, Nobuse Jnr, and Ross Coles) are hired by an antiquities dealer (Larry Lamb) in London to steal an heirloom hunting dagger from a wealthy estate in Tommy Boulding’s suspenseful, dark, satirical, tense, violent, 94-minute thriller, they are tasered, held captive, and then hunted by the diabolical, revenge-fueled, aloof, human-hunting aristocratic owners (Samantha Bond, James Faulkner, James Lance, and Louis Walwyn) and a groundskeeper (Nick Moran) along with their hounds on their vast, trap-filled country estate.
“My Policeman” (R) (3.5) [Sexual content.] [Opens Oct. 21 in theaters and available Nov. 4 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Amazing cinematography, scenery, and acting dominate Michael Grandage’s captivating, poignant, well-written, heartbreaking, bittersweet, nonlinear, thought-provoking, 113-minute film based on Bethan Roberts’ 2012 novel that begins in 1999 after a retired British schoolteacher (Gina McKee) decides to nurse a stroke-afflicted art museum curator (Rupert Everett), who her bisexual policeman husband (Linus Roache) has loved for years, at their home on the Brighton coast and then through diaries reminisces about the threesomes complicated relationship 40 years earlier in the late 1950s when homosexuality was illegal and dangerous and the marriage of the young couple (Harry Styles and Emma Corrin) was threatened by the charming, gay curator (David Dawson) and their secret trysts.
“Obsessions” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 18 on various VOD platforms.] — Ashish Chanana’s compelling, award-winning, well-acted, unpredictable, 85-minute thriller in which deadly secrets are exposed, betrayals run rampant, and murders happen when a Hollywood personality (Olga Safari) and her boyfriend (Bobby Slaski) decide to sit down for a no-holds-barred interview with an infatuated, obsessed journalist (Andrea Figliomeni), who works for the founder (Kevin Bernstein) of a gossip magazine, to address rumors after a weird accident occurred that caused a media sensation.
“Our Idiot Brother” (R) (1.5) [Sexual content including nudity, and language throughout.] [DVD and VOD only] — Unconditional love anchors this lackluster, uneven, unrealistic, star-studded (Shirley Knight, Kathryn Hahn, T. J. Miller, and Polly Draper) comedy in which a naïve, upbeat, optimistic slacker (Paul Rudd) gets released from prison for selling dope to a New York City cop (Bob Stephenson) and then causes problems for his dysfunctional sisters, including a frazzled housewife (Emily Mortimer) whose cheating filmmaker husband (Steve Coogan) is having an affair with a Russian ballet dancer (Lydia Haug), a bisexual standup comedian (Zooey Deschanel) who angers her attorney lover (Rashida Jones) when she becomes pregnant by an artistic painter (Hugh Dancy), and an ambitious magazine writer (Elizabeth Banks) who falls for her sexy neighbor (Adam Scott), when he takes turns mooching off of them and bunking at their homes.
“Pistoleros: Death, Drugs, and Rock N’ Roll” (NR) (2.5) [Plays Oct. 18 at its world premiere in Tempe, Ariz., simultaneous with a digital release on Vimeo and on DVD and various digital platforms.] — Steven B. Esparza’s enlightening, entertaining, insightful, candid, fascinating, 64-minute music documentary that chronicles the tumultuous career of Pistoleros band members, including frontman Lawrence Zubia, guitarist brother Mark, guitarist Thomas Laufenberg, bassist Scott Andrews, and drummer Gary Smith, whose drug and alcohol addictions negatively affected their lives and music and consists of archival film footage and photographs and commentary by frontman Lawrence Zubia, music journalist Ed Masley, former Arizona Attorney General Grant Woods, former Mississippi Attorney General Mike Moore, Fervor Records CEO David Hilker and COO Jeff Freundlich, singer Robin Wilson, musicians (such as Hans Olson, Curtis Grippe, Ken Fleisch, Cris Kirkwood, and Scott Andrews), Lawrence Zubia’s daughter Dani Zubia, and Phoenix Fire Dept. paramedic T.J. Stein.
“Ricky” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When a French chemical plant employee (Alexandra Lamy), who has a morose 7-year-old daughter (Mélusine Mayance), hooks up with a handsome Spanish coworker (Sergi López) in this far-fetched, quirky, 2009, fantasy drama, she ends up pregnant and gives birth to a remarkable, Cupid-like son (Arthur Peyret) who ultimately attracts media attention.
TÁR (R) (3.5) [Some language and brief nudity.] [Partially subtitled] [Opens Oct. 21 in theaters.] — Awesome acting dominates Todd Field’s captivating, award-winning, multilayered, poignant, well-written, moving, star-dotted (Mark Strong, Julian Glover, and Adam Gopnik), 153-minute psychological film that follows a gay, coldhearted, intimidating, pretentious, insomnia-plagued, power-wielding, EGOT-winning, famous conductor and composer (Cate Blanchett) of a German orchestra in Berlin at the pinnacle of her career who has an adopted, bullied Syrian daughter (Mila Bogojevic) with her live-in violinist/concertmaster wife (Nina Hoss) and treats most everyone poorly, including her anxiety-prone assistant (Noémie Merlant), an aging assistant conductor (Allan Corduner), and a Juilliard student (Zethphan Smith-Gneist), fall from grace as she rehearses Mahler’s Fifth Symphony with the musicians while being suspected of contributing to the suicide of her protégé conductor (Sylvia Flote) and showing favoritism to a Russian cellist (Sophie Kauer).
“Team Dream” (NR) (3.5) [Played Oct. 14 as part of AARP’S Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Luchina Fisher’s inspirational, uplifting, fascinating, 17-minute documentary that showcases 82-year-old, retired, widowed, African-American university professor Ann R. Smith, who is supported by sons Maurice and Christopher, and her 76-year-old friend Madeline Murphy Rabb who compete against themselves in the pool and work with swim coach Derrick Q. Milligan and assistant coach Misha Neal to train for the National Senior Games in 2022 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.
“Ticket to Paradise” (PG-13) (3) [Brief suggestive material and some strong language.] [Opens Oct. 21 in theaters.] — After graduating college with a law degree, heading to Bali with her best friend (Billie Lourd) before starting a job at a prestigious law firm, and falling in love with a successful, handsome, charming seaweed farmer (Maxime Bouttier) in Ol Parker’s entertaining, heartwarming, enjoyable, intermittently humorous, predictable, 104-minute romantic comedy, bride-to-be (Kaitlyn Dever) just wants support from her divorced, continually bickering parents when her architect father (George Clooney) and art gallery executive mother (Julia Roberts), who is dating a smitten pilot (Lucas Bravo), arrive in the South Pacific to sabotage the upcoming nuptials.
“Waking Up Dead” (NR) (2.5) [Available Oct. 25 on various VOD platforms.] — After becoming despondent when his career goes off the rails, he gets evicted from his apartment, and his boyfriend (Caio Ara) breaks up with him in Terracino’s quirky, risqué, multilayered, low-key, 78-minute dark comedy in which various colors set the tone, a struggling, self-centered, gay actor (Gabriel Sousa) in Los Angeles turns to his sister (Angelic Zambrana) and friends (Cody Renee Cameron, Patricia McKenzie, and Nelson Arrieta Jr.) for support and when his audition for an upcoming pilot set up by his cocaine-snorting agent (Traci Lords) does not go as planned, a former actress (Judy Geeson), who lost her 19-year-old son to a heroin overdose years earlier, steps in to help when he hits rock bottom.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
