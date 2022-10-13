Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The Color of Medicine: The Story of Homer G. Phillips Hospital” (NR) (3.5) [Played Oct. 12 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and various VOD platforms.] — Joyce Fitzpatrick and Brian Shackelford’s eye-opening, factually based, informative, insightful, moving, inspirational, unsettling, 110-minute, 2018 documentary about influential lawyer Homer Gillian Phillips who was instrumental in establishing the innovative, 635-bed African-American hospital in St. Louis, Mo., where numerous Black physicians and nurses received their training between 1937 and 1979 amidst segregation and civil unrest and consists of archival photographs and commentary by HGP advocates Walle Amusa and Ron Gregory, Princeton University doctoral candidate Ezelle Sanford III, HGP hospital medical alumni (such as Earle U. Robinson, Mary Ann Tillman, James M. Whittico Jr., Helen Nash, Oliver W. Page Jr., Nathaniel H. Murdock, Walter Everette McDonald, Nikolaus Hans Blevins, Field Theodore Blevins, and Oscar Jackson), author and historian John A. Wright, HGP hospital x-ray technician Julia N. Allen, former St. Louis resident Robin Billups, radio personality and HGP senior living facility resident Doug Eason, HGP senior living facility residents Jacqueline Ewing and Bettye Thames-Jackson, HGP senior living facility resident and staff Sandra Williams-Wilson, professors Bernie Hayes and Will Ross M.D. MPH, educator and George B. Vashon Museum curator Calvin Riley Jr., St. Louis American newspaper publisher and Executive Editor Donald M. Suggs DDS, author and editor Candace O’Connor, producer Rebecca Robinson-Williams, Washington University Arts and Sciences Dean Wilmetta Tolivar-Diallo, physicians Homer Nash M.D. and Alison Nash M.D., Sumner High School Principal Christopher McNeil, Washington University pre-med students Keaira Clancy and Daelen Morris, medical records librarian Doretha Washington, Life’s Big Picture Executive Vice President Lamont Shannon, high school English teacher Jeffrey Bo Dean, and HGP Nurses Alumni Association members Georgia Anderson, Martha A. Nelson R.N., Jobyna Foster, Rachel Light Montgomery, Mattie J. McAllister R.N., Joanne Amusa R.N., Frances Massey, Zenobia Thompson, Laverne Eldridge R.N., Juliette Johnson R.N., Johnnye E. Farrell, and Celestine Moore.
“Conan the Barbarian” (R) (2) [Strong bloody violence, some sexuality, and nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — Extreme graphic violence and mysterious, mythical sets dominate this bloody, action-packed, 3D remake of the 1982 film in which a barbaric, revenge-driven, Cimmerian warrior (Jason Momoa) seeks the head of a power-hungry tyrant (Stephen Lang), his witch daughter (Rose McGowan), and his minions (Milton Welsh, Nathan Jones, et al.) who murdered his sword-wielding, widowed father (Ron Perlman) while trying to protect a beautiful monk (Rachel Nichols) who is the “pure-blood,” direct descendant of the necromancers of Asheron.
“Cracks” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — When a beautiful, headstrong, asthmatic, aristocratic student (María Valverde) arrives at an isolated English boardinghouse from Spain in the 1920s in this compelling, well-acted, 2009 film highlighted by gorgeous cinematography and scenery, it causes jealousy and resentment among a bullying student (Juno Temple) and her followers (Imogen Poots, Ellie Nunn, Adele McCann, Clemmie Dugdale, and Zoe Carroll) and problems for the fair-minded headmistress (Helen Norton), stern teachers (Sinéad Cusack, Barbara Adair, et al.), and the mysterious, buddy-buddy swim coach (Eva Green).
“The Debt” (R) (3) [Some violence and language.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An unevenly paced, thought-provoking, well-acted, 2010 espionage thriller, which is based on the novel “Ha-Hov” and told in flashbacks, about three Mossad secret agents (Helen Mirren, Tom Wilkinson, and Ciarán Hinds) who convene in 1997 in Tel Aviv after a journalist (Romi Aboulafia) writes a book about her mother’s accomplishments and relive their mission in eastern Berlin in 1965 when as a team (Jessica Chastain, Marton Csokas, and Sam Worthington, respectively) they tried to capture Nazi war criminal Dieter Vogel (Jesper Christensen) who was slated to stand trial in Israel for his vile, reprehensible actions as the Surgeon of Birkenau during WWII.
“Don’t Be Afraid of the Dark” (R) (3) [Violence and terror.] [DVD and VOD only] — An eerie, suspenseful, well-paced, 2010 remake of the 1973 thriller in which evil gnomes, who feast on the bones and teeth of children, terrorize a young girl (Bailee Madison) when she moves into a creepy Rhode Island mansion that her divorced father (Guy Pearce) and his interior decorator girlfriend (Katie Holmes) are renovating.
“Don’t F**k in the Woods 2” (NR) (0) [Available Oct. 11 on various digital platforms.] — Nudity and sex abound in Shawn Burkett’s pointless, crude, gory, blood-drenched, risqué, violent, low-budget, 87-minute horror film in which an ex-con summer camp employee (Cheyenne Gordon), a nurse (Nessa Moore), and horny camp counselors (Julie Anne Prescott, Brittany Blanton, Jason Crowe, Mark Justice, Kayla Elizabeth, Brandy Mason, Cara McConnell, Alex Gottmann, Kenzie Phillips, Kaylee Williams, and Ayse Howard) end up being viciously attacked and killed by a parasitic monster that needs a host and has entered the bodies of numerous unsuspecting people.
“Frost” (NR) (2) [Available Oct. 11 on various digital platforms.] — After a tenacious, pregnant woman (Devanny Pinn) is pierced by a tree branch when she and her estranged, alcoholic father (Vernon Wells) careen off the mountainside leaving the car on precarious, steep incline in Brandon Slagle’s gripping, factually inspired, suspenseful, intense, gruesome, 80-minute thriller based on James Cullen’s story, she struggles to survive during a snow storm, to keep warm, to fend off a vicious wolf (Shadow), and to endure contractions while her injured father seeks help.
“The Greatest Beer Run Ever” (R) (3.5) [Language and some war violence.] [Opened Sept. 30 in theaters and available on Apple TV+.] — When naïve, smooth-talking former Merchant Marine John “Chickie” Donohue (Zac Efron), who lives with his parents (Paul Adelstein and Shirleyann Kaladjian) and war protesting sister (Ruby Ashbourne Serkis) in Manhattan, decides to foolishly board a freighter in 1967 to deliver Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, supported by the local bar owner (Bill Murray), to childhood friends (Archie Renaux, Jake Picking, Will Ropp, and Kyle Allen) who are making sacrifices while serving in South Vietnam in Peter Farrelly’s captivating, factually based, well-acted, entertaining, humorous, 126-minute comedic, biographical drama, he finds more than he bargained for, is helped by a war photographer and correspondent (Russell Crowe) after getting trapped in Saigon during the Tet Offensive, and returns home with a new profound perspective.
“The Help” (PG-13) (4) [Thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A poignant, heartbreaking, ire-inducing, inspirational, well-acted, star-studded (Mary Steenburgen, Chris Lowell, Jessica Chastain, and Mike Vogel) film in which a tenacious, spirited housekeeping advice columnist (Emma Stone) in Mississippi anonymously writes a scandalous book that showcases testimonials of brave, hardworking, fed-up African-American maids (Viola Davis, Octavia Spencer, Cicely Tyson, et al.) who were degraded and mentally abused by spoiled, racist housewives (Bryce Dallas Howard, Allison Janney, Sissy Spacek, et al.) during the 1960s.
“The Loneliest Boy in the World” (R) (2.5) [Some language and violent content.] [Opens Oct. 14 in theaters and available Oct. 18 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After his mother (Carol Anne Watts) is tragically electrocuted in a swimming pool and then impaled with a garden gnome in 1987 in Martin Owen’s captivating, wacky, coming-of-age, poignant, intermittently funny, satirical, 90-minute horror spoof, her lonely, bullied, Alf-loving, socially-inept, 18-year-old son (Max Harwood), who is desperate for friendship and has two caring social workers (Ashley Benson and Evan Ross) worried about him, digs up corpses (Susan Wokoma, Hero Fiennes Tiffin, Zenobia Williams, and Ben Miller) from the cemetery who move into his house and become his flesh-pealing, life-affirming, friendly zombie family.
“Quintessentially British” (NR) (3) [Available Oct. 11 on various VOD platforms.] — Frank Mannion’s engaging, entertaining, informative, visually stunning, 97-minute documentary that pays homage to a cross section of everything unique to Britain, including Buckingham Palace, scull crews, castles, Towers of London, cricket, red telephone booths, Dowton Abbey, Hazelwood House umbrella shop, changing of the guard, horseracing, half-timber homes, royal tailors, black pudding, double-decker buses, Highclear Castle whiskey, Westminister Abbey, Savile Row tailors, aristocracy, Shakespeare’s the Globe Theater, and dry humor, and consists of insightful commentary by Dowton Abbey mistress Lady Carnarvon, House of Commons Speaker Sir Lindsay Hoyle, actors (such as Sir Ian McKellen, Dame Judi Dench, and Harshika Poonacha), 4th Baronet of Dalmunzie Sir James Birkmyre, Pukka Pies Andrew Storer, Lord Adrian Palmer, former cabinet minister and Pembroke College Cambridge Master Lord Chris Smith, Sir John Soane’s Museum director Bruce Boucher, film and theater director Sean Mathias, Cambridge University Boat Club President and Masters student Callum Sullivan, bootmaker Jonathan Lobb, comedian and writer Tom Allen, Marylebone Cricket Club Neil Robinson, writer and broadcaster Oz Clarke, fashion editor Emma Elwick-Bates, haberdashers (such as Simon Cundey, William Skinner, and Alex Cooke), Launer London (royal handbags) Gerald Bodmer, radiologist Dr. Allan Irvine, journalist Andrew Capon, student Hira Janjua, consultant Juana Diaz, writer Karl Dunn, historians professor Michael Wheeler and Sir Max Hastings, Marylebone Cricket Club amateur cricketer Thomas Rash, London taxi drivers Simon Johns and Fred Michell, James Smith & Sons Phil Naismith, former footballer and broadcaster Jermaine Jenas, GEO. F. Trumper CEO Paulette Trumper, Chelsea pensioner Ray Pearson, Leonardslee Lakes & Gardens head gardener Jamie Harris, garden consultant Nicola Hale, The Royal Borough of Kensington & Chelsea Mayor Gerard Hargreaves and Deputy Mayor Sof McVeigh, gun and rifle maker Louis Barnes, barrister & surveyor Brian Wadly, hatter and Madhatter descendant Roger Stephenson, Sandown Park Chairman Nick Mustoe, race horse trainer Nicky Henderson LVO, musicians Braimah and Konya Kanneh-Mason, Cambridge law student Dylan Kawende, Proms at St. Jude’s founder Susie Gregson MBE, Bekonscot Model Village Brian Newman-Smith, Genoa Mayor Marco Bucci, volunteer Reuben Simon, teacher Lydia Petrucci, and The Stafford hotel manager Stuart Procter, executive chef Jozef Rogulski, and doorman Charlie Jelley.
“Reportage November” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Oct. 14 on various digital and VOD platforms from Terror Films.] — Striking photography highlights Carl Sundström’s captivating, thrilling, well-acted, tense, unpredictable, 86-minute, 2020 thriller in which an award-winning Swedish journalist (Signe Elvin-Nowak), a freelance photographer (Jonas Lundström), a camera operator (Isabel Camacho), and a sound engineer (Cristian Åsvik) team up to investigate and document the mysterious, tragic death of a 32-year-old mother (Marianna Ilona) and her missing daughter in the woods after interviewing her widowed husband (Johannes Yachouh) and an ER nurse (Ulla Rasmussen) and then the team find themselves terrorized by a strange, frightening entity (Erik Sundström) while trying to film their documentary.
“Sawed Off” (NR) (2.5) [Available Oct. 11 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various digital platforms.] — Hunter Johnson’s creative, bizarre, low-key, micro-budget, violent, wit-punctuated, 82-minute, 2021 horror thriller based on Chuck Wagner’s 1986 story “Bag Limit” in which two jealous, longtime friends (Trae Ireland and Jody Barton), who love the same woman (Eva Hamilton), go hunting on a land that is supposedly cursed, end up killing each other, continually return to life in the vein of “Groundhog’s Day” to find unique ways to murder each other all over again, and then are eventually confronted by an ancient demon (Cristobal Hernandez and voiceover by Charles Chudabala).
“Sell/Buy/Date” (NR) (3) [Opens Oct. 14 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Sarah Jones’ creative, award-winning, unusual, enlightening, humorous, multifaceted, 97-minute mockdocumentary, which is adapted from her 2016 one-woman play, that examines various aspects of the sex industry through conversations with an eclectic group of people, including OB/GYN Dr. Leslie Farrington, actor/writer/producer/activist Ilana Glazer, adult entertainer and intimacy coordinator Lotus Lain, Pole + Dance Studios founder and lawyer Amy Bond, porn star/rock star/actor/entrepreneur Evan Seinfeld, actor/director/activist Rosario Dawson, Nevada Chicken Ranch brothel owner Alice Little, transgender Latina woman Esperanza Fonseca, Jamaican makeup artist Natalie Cardona, actor Bryan Cranston, hairstylist Kyia Jones, native American activists Jennifer Marley (TEWA) and Becki Jones, Pueblo model and musician Terria Xo, and doula and abolitionist movement and digital strategist Sadé Swift while offering other perspectives through playing other characters such as an 85-year-old Jewish grandma, a college sophomore majoring in sex work studies, a half-Dominican and half-Puerto Rican women's rights advocate, and a male entrepreneurial Uber driver.
“Sepa: Our Lord of Miracles” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Opens Oct. 14 in theaters.] — Terrific cinematography and music highlights Walter Saxer’s captivating, informative, insightful, ire-inducing, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, 77-minute, 1986 documentary narrated by Mario Vargas Llosa and examines the corrupt, bureaucratic, irresponsible, red tape prone Peruvian prison system and the isolated, experimental, 37,000-hectare Sepa open-air penal colony, which is run by prison director Don Elias, that was constructed in 1951 in the Amazonian jungle of Peru on the Sepa River where inmates became despondent even though they were not incarcerated in prison cells, were allowed family visits, and grew crops (such as beans, cassava, and bananas) and consists of commentary by inmates who are often “invisible” and forgotten by the Peruvian government.
“Spirit Halloween: The Movie” (PG-13) (2.5) [ ] [Available Oct. 11 on various VOD platforms.] — David Poag’s creepy, entertaining, family-geared, dark, well-paced, star-dotted (Rachael Leigh Cook, Marla Gibbs, Brad Carter, Seth Ingram, and Billie Roy), 81-minute thriller in which three middle-school friends (Donovan Colan, Jaiden J. Smith, and Dylan Martin Frankel) and a sister (Marissa Reyes) are attacked by an eclectic assortment of possessed ghoulish animatronic figures (Katherine Dudley, et al.) when they foolishly decide to spend October 31st in the Spirit Halloween store at a dilapidated strip mall that is unfortunately haunted by a disgruntled, menacing, evil spirit that was a cantankerous, racist land developer (Christopher Lloyd) who mysteriously died after being cursed by a witch (Michelle Civile) and must use their wits to survive the night.
“Spy Kids: All the Time in the World in 4D” (PG) (2) [Mild action and rude humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — Nifty special effects highlight this campy, silly, colorful, family-oriented 4D sequel in which a retired spy (Jessica Alba), who poses as an interior designer to her clueless, spy hunter husband (Joe McHale), her two precocious stepchildren (Rowan Blanchard and Mason Cook), a watchdog (voiceover by Ricky Gervais), and two veteran spies (Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara) join force to stop a Tick Tock Timekeeper madman (Jeremy Piven) from stopping time and controlling the planet.
“White Irish Drinkers” (R) (3) [Pervasive language, some sexuality, and violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a rebellious, abused, angry Catholic (Geoff Wigdor) flirts with robbery and lawlessness in 1975 and is desperate to escape Brooklyn after growing up with his hard-drinking, abusive, longshoreman father (Stephen Lang) and devout mother (Karen Allen) in this captivating, gut-wrenching, down-to-earth film, his artistic, quiet-spoken, 18-year-old brother (Nick Thurston), who works for an aging movie theater owner (Peter Riegert), uses his artwork to escape his surroundings and dreams of a better life.
The following films screen during the Screamfest® Festival that runs Oct. 11-20 at the TCL Chinese Theater in Los Angeles; for information, log on to screamfestla.com:
“8 Found Dead” (NR) (2.5) [Screens Oct. 17 at 7 p.m.] — When a couple (Alisha Soper and William Gabriel Grier) shows up at a house they rented for the weekend in California and discover an odd, duplicitous, elderly couple (Tim Simek and Rosanne Limeres) already in the home in Travis Greene’s dark, creepy, violent, nonlinear, unpredictable, 82-minute thriller, bodies (Jenny Tran, et al.) start to pile up as a beer-drinking sheriff (Patrick Joseph Rieger) and his partner (Blake Miller) show up and try to figure out what exactly happened to the victims.
“Cimim” (NR) (3) [Screens Oct. 16 at 2 p.m.] — After a camper (Laura Jenkins) heads to the car to grab snacks in Cody Mobley’s award-winning, intense, suspenseful, fast-paced, 5-minute thriller, she returns to the campfire where she and four friends (Darian Michael Garey, Mike Duff, Daniel Kohl, and Heather Ludwig) are hanging out in the desert in the southwest and suddenly find themselves trying to hide from an invisible, murdering, evil entity.
“Deer Camp '86” (NR) (2) [Screens Oct. 12 at 9 p.m.] — L. Van Dyke Siboutszen’s wacky, suspenseful, sporadically humorous, violent, 85-minute comedic horror thriller with a surprise ending in which mayhem ensues when six beer-guzzling, dimwitted friends (Noah LaLonde, Jay J. Bidwell, Arthur Cartwright, David Lautman, Brian Michael Raetz, and Josh Dominguez) in Detroit head to northern Michigan in November 1986 to hunt deer and then find themselves stalked and terrorized by a menacing, indigenous, killing creature in the woods while a sheriff (Paul Wilson) investigates the mysterious, bloody murder of a beautiful, spirited bartender (Tina Manera).
“Do Not Disturb” (NR) (3) [Screens Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.] — Excessive violence dominates John Ainslie’s macabre, gory, intense, disturbing, blood-drenched, satirical, 92-minute horror film in which bickering newlyweds (Rogan Christopher and Kimberly Laferriere) head to Miami on their honeymoon after having a miscarriage in an attempt to improve and strengthen their marriage, end up partying with two swingers (Christian McKenna and Janet Porter) that quickly backfires, and when they ingest peyote cactus from a whacked-out stranger (Patrick McNeill) on the beach, their carnal lust and desire for each other increases as does their desire for human flesh.
“Employee of the Month” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Screens Oct. 13 at 9 p.m.] — Véronique Jadin’s engaging, delightfully entertaining, absolutely hilarious, superbly acted, well-paced, 78-minute, 2021 dark comedy in which a divorced, underpaid, fed-up, veteran Belgian secretary (Jasmina Douieb), who has loyally worked for 17 years for her unappreciative, sexist, exploitive, embezzling manager (Peter Van den Begin) at a company that sells household cleaning supplies, takes advantage of the situation when her boss accidentally ends up dead to get rid of a few more employees (Alex Vizorek, Laurence Bibot, and Philippe Grand’Henry) with the reluctant help of her newly hired accounting intern (Laetitia Mampaka) while a pregnant financial inspector (Ingrid Heiderscheidt), who reports to her clueless, hair-primping boss Philippe Résimont, suspects shenanigans with the firm’s books.
“Follow Her” (NR) (3.5) [Screens Oct. 13 at 7:30 p.m.] — When a frustrated, struggling, wannabe actress (Dani Barker) and aspiring screenwriter, who has a dysfunctional relationship with her financially-supportive father (Mark Moses), uses her media channel to post kinky videos of her clients to make money in New York City accepts a job to help a cat-loving, revenge-fueled, alleged filmmaker (Luke Cook) tweak his murder mystery script at a remote, remodeled barn in Sylvia Caminer’s award-winning, eerie, multilayered, well-written, original, suspenseful, twist-filled, thought-provoking, 95-minute psychological thriller, she quickly discovers that the job is not what she expected.
“The Leech” (NR) (2.5) [Screens Oct. 18 at 9 p.m.] — When a devout, kindhearted, altruistic, asthmatic, Catholic priest (Graham Skipper), who is trying to expand his flock that has been absent in the pews, offers an unruly, irreverent, ultimately mooching homeless man (Jeremy Gardner) and his pregnant girlfriend (Taylor Zaudtke) a place to stay during the Christmas holidays in Eric Pennycoff’s original, dark, satirical, unsettling, 82-minute horror film, his ordered life quickly unravels as he becomes increasingly frustrated and angry and losing touch with reality and patience with his ungrateful, over-the-top houseguests.
“Mad Heidi” (NR) (2.5) [Screens Oct. 14 at 7 p.m.] — When a revenge-fueled, beautiful Swiss woman (Alice Lucy), who lives with her grandfather (David Schofield) in the Alps, witnesses a crazy, ruthless Swiss commandant (Max Rüdlinger) kill her cheesemaker Black lover (Kel Matsena) in Johannes Hartmann and Sandro Klopfstein’s silly, absurd, groan-inducing, cliché-driven, gruesome, over-the-top acting, intermittently funny, violent, 92-minute satire highlighted by gorgeous scenery and unique costumes, mayhem ensues as she defends herself against a bunch of threats, including a psychopathic, tyrannical, cheese-loving president (Casper Van Dien) who hates lactose-intolerant people and a wacko warden (Katja Kolm), after being arrested and thrown into a prison with other inmates (Almar G. Sato, Julia Föry, et al.).
“Melchior: The Apothecary” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Screens Oct. 16 at 1:30 p.m.] — After a famous knight (Siim Kelner) is beheaded, his head stuffed with coins, and his gold chain missing in 15th-century Tallinn in Elmo Nüganen’s engaging, intriguing, taut, well-acted, thought-provoking, 97-minute historical crime thriller based on Indrek Hargla’s bestselling novel and highlighted by striking cinematography, the town sheriff (Marko Matvere) orders a talented, medieval, Sherlock-esque apothecary (Märten Metsaviir) to investigate and while searching for the murderer, he interrogates suspects, including an Estonian maiden (Henessi Schmidt) and the handsome man (Franz Malmsten) she loves, a former soldier (Gatis Gaga), Dominican monks (Ken Rüütel and Sten Zupping), a revengeful prior (Juris Strenga), and his apprentice (Maarja Johanna Mägi).
“Shaky Shivers” (NR) (3) [Screens Oct. 12 at 7:30 p.m.] — Sung Kang’s quirky, entertaining, hilarious, pratfall, low-budget, 92-minute horror spoof in which a cereal-loving, teenage ice cream shop employee (VyVy Nguyen), who works for a Bigfoot-obsessed boss (Herschel Sparber), and her coworker best friend (Brooke Markham), who is cursed by a crazy, disgruntled gypsy (Erin Daniels), end up in a deserted summer camp in 1993 with a book of magic incantations, accidentally shoot their redheaded friend (Jimmy Bellinger) wearing a werewolf mask, and then must defend themselves from slow-moving zombies, werewolves, Bigfoot, and each other after casting gibberish magic spells.
“Witchy” (NR) (3) [Screens Oct. 15 at 5 p.m. in short block 3.] — Liz Manashil’s creative, coming-of-age, dark, well-written, satirical, wit-punctuated, unpredictable, 10-minute thriller in which a widowed father (John Ross Bowie), who poses as Dracula, convinces his witch-disguised teenage daughter (Morgan Bastin), who just broke up with her cheating boyfriend, to go trick or treating on Halloween and end up being invited into the home of a revengeful, pregnant woman (Christine Weatherup) who makes an impression on the teenager when she performs a spell to conjure up her unfaithful, dead lover (Sean Wright) who died in a car accident and get back at him for his adulterous ways.
