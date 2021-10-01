Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“30 for 30: The Two Escobars” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, informative, Jeff and Michael Zimbalist documentary that draws parallels between the lives of Colombian soccer star and captain Andrés Escobar and drug cartel kingpin Pablo Escobar as it chronicles the rise and eventual fall of the National Colombian Soccer Team, which was dubbed “narco-soccer” and funded by drug cartel money, through news clips, archival film footage, and interviews with Andre’s sister María Ester Escobar and girlfriend Pamela Cascardo, head coach Francisco Maturana, soccer players (such as Alexis Garcia, Leonel Alvarez, Luis Fernando Herrera, Faustino Asprilla, Carlos ‘Pibe’ Valderrama, and Barrabas Gómez), Pablo Escobar’s cousin Jaime Gaviria Gómez and mother Luz María Escobar, Medellin drug lord Jhon Jairo ‘Popeye’ Velásquez Vasquez, Cali drug lord Fernando Rodríguez Mondragón, DEA agent Tom Cash, former Columbian Soccer Federation President Juan José Bellini, and journalist César Mauricio Velásquez.
“The Addams Family 2” (PG) (3) [Macabre and suggestive humor, and some action.] [Opens Oct. 1 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — When Gomez (voiceover by Oscar Isaac), wife Morticia (voiceover by Charlize Theron), their two kids (voiceovers by Chloë Grace Moretz and Finn Wolfhard), Uncle Fester (voiceover by Nick Kroll), Lurch (voiceover by Conrad Vernon), their pet lion, and Thing leave New Jersey to go on cross-country-vacation in a gargantuan camper to places such as Niagara Falls, the Grand Canyon, and Sausalito to bond as a family in Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan’s entertaining, quirky, wacky, dark, family friendly, star-dotted (voiceovers by Bette Midler, Martin Short, Allison Janney, Catherine O’Hara, Wallace Shawn, Jenifer Lewis, Tituss Burgess, Bill Hader, Scott Underwood, Snoop Dog, Pom Klementieff, Elsie Fisher, Javon Walton, and Harlan Williams), 92-minute, 2019 computer-animated comedy based on Charles Addams’ creation in 1938, they are followed by a mysterious, duplicitous, menacing lawyer who claims their daughter Wednesday may have been switched at birth.
“Army of the Dead” (R) (2.5) [Strong bloody violence, gore, and language throughout, some sexual content, and brief nudity/graphic nudity.] [Netflix Only] — After hungry, flesh-eating zombies escape from a military convoy and turn citizens in Las Vegas into the walking dead in Zack Synder’s extremely gory violent, action-packed, fast-paced, over-the-top, campy, blood-soaked, star-dotted (Garret Dillahunt, Ella Purnell, Theo Rossi, Nora Arnezeder, Huma Qureshi, and Sean Spicer), 148-minute horror film, a casino owner (Hiroyuki Sanada) entices a wimpy German safecracker (Matthias Schweighöfer), a skilled helicopter pilot (Tig Notaro), and an eclectic group of sharpshooting, risk-taking, hotshot mercenaries (Dave Bautista, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Samantha Win, and Raúl Castillo) to enter the quarantine zone filled with zombies (Richard Cetrone, Athena Perample, et al.) to retrieve $200 million from his casino before the military unleashes a nuclear bomb on Sin City.
“Bingo Hell” (NR) (1) [Available Oct. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When elderly friends (L. Scott Caldwell, Grover Coulson, Clayton Landey, David Jensen, et al.) in a small town dream of winning large sums of money playing bingo and their good fortune costs them more than they bargained for after a mysterious, creepy, devilish stranger (Richard Brake) buys the bowling alley in Gigi Saul Guerrero’s lackluster, boring, non-scary, poorly-written, 85-minute Welcome to Blumhouse horror film, a ballsy Mexican grandma (Adriana Barraza) suspects something is amiss and confronts the new owner with a two-barreled shotgun while a rebellious, unhappy Black teenager (Joshua Caleb) hopes his mother (Kelly Murtagh) will return home after a $10,000-shopping spree.
“Catfish” (PG-13) (3) [Some sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, creative, thought-provoking, low-budget documentary in which New York City photographer Yania “Nev” Schulman, along with his filmmaker brother Ariel “Rel” Schulman and Henry Joost, unravels an interesting and sad ruse after becoming Facebook friends with alleged 8-year-old painter Abby and her half-sister Megan Faccio when she sends him a painting of one of his published photographs of a dancer and when the three of them end up in Michigan to visit the painter and meet Abby’s mother Angela Wesselman, all is not what it appears to be.
“The Concert” (PG-13) (3.5) [Brief strong language and some sexual content.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A delightfully entertaining, moving, funny, well-acted film in which a disgraced, Jewish Russian conductor (Aleksei Guskov), who currently works as a janitor at the Bolshoi Ballet and is married to his outspoken, supportive wife (Anna Kamenkova), intercepts a fax to the Bolshoi’s hotheaded director (Valentin Teodosiu) from a French theater director (François Berléand) inviting the Moscow orchestra to France and then concocts an elaborate, harebrained scheme with an ambulance driver (Dmitri Nazarov) and a zealous, French-speaking communist bigwig (Valeriy Barinov) to gather together his former talented musicians (Roger Dumas, et al.) and head to Paris to pull-off a challenging Tchaikovsky concert along with a world-famous violinist (Mélanie Laurent) to the chagrin of the musician’s guardian and manager (Miou-Miou).
“Heartbreaker” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a wealthy, concerned, widowed father (Jacques Frantz) hires a charming, handsome con man (Romain Duris) and his team (Julie Ferrier and François Damiens), who break up couples for a living, to interfere with the wedding plans of his comely daughter (Vanessa Paradis) to a wealthy Brit (Andrew Lincoln) in Monte Carlo in this wacky, funny, romantic comedy, the team’s elaborate scheming does not go as planned.
“The Jesus Rolls” (R) (3) [Strong sexual content, language throughout, and brief nudity.] [Available for free on Crackle Plus at crackle.com.] — After a prisoner (John Turturro) is no sooner released from the joint and hooks with his slacker best friend (Bobby Cannavale) and visits his prostitute mother (Sônia Braga) in John Turturro’s hilarious, slapstick, offbeat, entertaining, dark, star-dotted (Christopher Walken, Jon Hamm, Pete Davidson, Tim Blake Nelson, Gloria Ruben, Michael Badalucco, J. B. Smoove, Tonino Baliardo, Margaret Reed, Allen Lewis Rickman, Kathryn Kates, Rosa Gilmore, and Sable Boykin), 85-minute, 2019 comedy, which is highlighted by striking cinematography, based on the Coen Brothers 1998 classic, and a remake of Bertrand Blier’s 1974 film “Going Places,” the two dimwits quickly hit the road, steal a few classic cars, share making love together with a free-spirited hairdresser (Audrey Tautou) and a suicidal ex-con (Susan Sarandon), and recklessly engage in petty crimes.
“Let Me In” (R) (3.5) [Strong bloody horror violence, language, and a brief sexual situation.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a detective (Elias Koteas) begins investigating a series of gruesome, strange murders in 1983 in Los Alamos, New Mexico, in this chilling, intense, creative remake of the 2008 Swedish thriller “Let the Right One In,” a quiet, lonely student (Kodi Smit-McPhee), who lives with his alcoholic mother (Cara Buono) and is mercilessly hounded by a school bully (Dylan Minnette) and his two friends (Jimmy ‘Jax’ Pinchak and Nicolai Dorian), unknowingly befriends a 12-year-old-looking vampire (Chloë Grace Moretz), who lives with her crippled caretaker (Richard Jenkins).
“My Name Is Pauli Murray” (PG-13) (3.5) [Disturbing/violent images and thematic elements.] [Available Oct. 1 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Julie Cohen and Betsy West’s fascinating, informative, eye-opening, insightful, inspirational, 91-minute documentary that examines the life and career of trailblazing, influential nonbinary, Black lawyer, activist, Episcopal priest, and poet Dr. Anna Pauli Murray who fought for social justice, equal and human rights, and against gender and sex discrimination and consists of letter excerpts, archival film footage and photographs, snippets of her papers from the Schlesinger library, and candid commentary by Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, Rutgers professor Brittany Cooper, grandniece Karen Rouse Ross, biographer Patricia Bell-Scott, author Rosalind Rosenberg who wrote “Jane Crow: The Life of Pauli Murray,” writer and activist Raquel Willis, former Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice coordinator Dolores Chandler, friend Mary Norris, retired judge Inez Smith Reid, Yale graduate Eleanor Holmes Norton, attorney and founding NOW member Sonia Pressman Fuentes, ACLU attorney Chase Strangio, and former Brandeis students Ernest Meyers and Reggie Sapp.
“Off and Running” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — An inspirational, interesting, 90-minute documentary that focuses on adopted, African American, teenage track star Avery Klein-Cloud, who lives with her Jewish lesbian parents Tova and Travis and Puerto Rican brother Rafi and Korean brother Zay-Zay in New York City, as she contemplates leaving high school and get to GED, trains with her track coach Troy, and years to have a meaningful connection with her birth mother.
“Vince Carter: Legacy” (PG) (3) [Some language.] [Available Oct. 1 on Crackle Plus.] — Justin Polk’s informative, insightful, candid, 86-minute documentary that examines the athleticism and the legendary, 40-year, 22-season career of the Olympic gold medalist and longest career basketball player Vince Carter, who was courted by 77 universities and played for eight NBA franchises, and consists of archival film footage and photographs and interview snippets with mother Michelle Carter, 5th grade schoolteacher Ann Smith, cousin Tiffany Scholtz, childhood friend Rod Waldon, high school teammate Joe Giddens, NBA teammates (such as Grant Hill, Jason Kidd, Kevin Willis, Dirk Nowitzki, and Trae Young), NBA Hall of Famers (such as Charles Barkley, Julius Erving, Allen Inverson, and Dominique Wilkins), NBA journalists Ric Bucher and Seerat Sohi, former coaches (such as Butch Carter, Rick Carlisle, and Lloyd Pierce), former Toronto Raptors general manager Glen Grunwald, sportscasters (such as Rachel Nichols, Kenny Smith, and Ernie Johnson), NBA reporters Jeff Zillgitt and Howard Beck, NBA analyst Kevin Smith, and NBA players Aaron Gordon, Dwight Powell, and Tracy McGrady.
“The Wildest Dream: Conquest of Everest” (PG) (3.5) [Thematic elements involving hardships of climbing, and some historical smoking images.] [DVD and VOD only] — Liam Neeson narrates this educational, awe-inspiring, suspenseful, melodramatic documentary filled with stunning scenery that uses still photographs; archival film footage; interview snippets with Mallory’s granddaughter Susan Robertson, biographer Peter Gillman, tutor and mountaineer Robert MacFarlane, Conrad’s wife Jennifer Lowe-Anker, Julie Summers (great niece of Andrew Sandy Irvine); and readings from letters by actors Hugh Dancy, Natasha Richardson, Ralph Fiennes, and Alan Rickman to chronicle Montana mountaineer Conrad Anker and novice high-altitude British climber Leo Houlding as they reenact in 2007 the historic Mount Everest climb of legendary British explorer Sir George Leigh Mallory and his team in 1924 via the North East Ridge route.
“You Again” (PG) (2.5) [Brief mild language and rude behavior.] — While the vice president (Kristen Bell) of a New York City PR firm must cope with learning that her older, protective brother (James Wolk) is marrying her bullying high school archnemesis (Odette Yutsman) when she goes home to her parents (Jamie Lee Curtis and Victor Garber), younger brother (Billy Unger), and feisty grandmother (Betty White) for the nuptials in this uneven, funny, star-peppered (Kristin Chenoweth, Cloris Leachman, and Patrick Duffy), romantic, chick-flick comedy, her mother must cope with her own issues when she learns that the wealthy, divorced aunt (Sigourney Weaver) of her son’s fiancée is her estranged, jealous best friend from high school.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
