Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“American Mormon” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — A hip, hilarious, lighthearted, 40-minute 2005 documentary in which Mormon filmmaker Daryn Tufts and cameraman Jed Knudsen from the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints travel across the country interviewing everyday people about their knowledge of Mormonism.
“Dead Fish” (R) (2.5) [Strong language throughout, drug use, violence, some sexuality, and nudity.] [DVD only] — When an American (Andrew-Lee Potts) ends ups with the cell phone of a no-nonsense British assassin (Gary Oldman) in London and recklessly decides with his grass-smoking buddy (Jimi Mistry) to steal the hitman’s briefcase that contains his next assignment and a bunch of money to kill a fishing-loving businessman (Terence Stamp) in this quirky, strange, star-dotted (Billy Zane, Karl Rodan, Robert Carlyle, et al.) 2005 black comedy, he puts himself and his pregnant girlfriend (Elena Anaya) in danger.
“Frozen II” (PG) (3) [Action/peril and some thematic elements.] — After the beautiful queen (voiceover by Idina Menzel) hears mysterious voices and unknowingly awakens angry, dark magic in the enchanted forest that threatens the kingdom in this colorful, entertaining, family-oriented, charming, action-packed, humor-dotted, 3D, star-studded (voiceovers by Jason Ritter, Evan Rachel Wood, Alfred Molina, Sterling K. Brown, Martha Plimpton, Rachel Matthews, Jeremy Sisto, Alan Tudyk, Ciarán Hinds, and Santino Fontana), 103-minute, Disney animated musical highlighted by gorgeous visuals and inspired by Hans Christian Anderson's “Snow Queen,” she heads into the enchanted forest with her protective princess sister (voiceover by Kristen Bell), a handsome suitor (voiceover Jonathan Groff), a lovable snowman (voiceover by Josh Gad), and a wise reindeer to save Arendelle and its people; maybe a little scary for kids under five.
“Honey Boy” (R) (3) [Pervasive language, some sexual material, and drug use.] — Superb acting dominates Alma Har’el’s engaging, factually based, well-paced, well-written, star-dotted (Clifton Collins Jr., Natasha Lyonne, Maika Monroe, Martin Starr, Laura San Giacomo, and FKA Twigs), 93-minute character study based on Shia LaBeouf’s traumatic, troubling childhood as a 12-year-old actor (Noah Jupe) living with his alcoholic, drug-using, divorced, ex-rodeo clown, felon father (Shia LaBeouf) in a cheap, roadside motel and continuing his success as an actor as an adult (Lucas Hedges) but has run ins with the law and tries to get back on an even keel through drug rehab.
“Love Happens” (PG-13) (3) [Some language, including sexual references.] [DVD only] — When a guilt-ridden, widowed, motivational speaker (Aaron Eckhart) heads to Seattle with his wheeler-dealer manager (Dan Fogler) to counsel seminar attendees (John Carroll Lynch, et al.) about coping with grief and moving on with their lives after the loss of a loved one in this realistic, surprising, cameo-dotted (Martin Sheen, Francis Conroy, Judy Greer, et al.) film, he finds himself unexpectedly attracted to an independent, feisty florist (Jennifer Aniston).
“Noise” (NR) (2) [DVD only] — A strange, lackluster 2007 Australian thriller about an Aussie waitress (Maia Thomas) who is terrified that a killer will find her when she is the sole witness to seven murders on a suburban commuter train and a tinnitus-afflicted cop (Brendan Cowell) who must cope with his job and the aftermath of the massacre.
“Somers Town” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — A gritty, well-acted, realistic, black-and-white film about a Polish teenager (Piotr Jagiello) living with his hardworking and hard-drinking father (Ireneusz Czop) in a London suburb who befriends a bullied, angry, runaway teenager (Thomas Turgoose) during summer vacation and they bond over their infatuation with a beautiful waitress (Elisa Lasowski).
“White Rainbow” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some thematic elements and violent content.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — After a beautiful Indian entrepreneur (Sonali Kulkarni) loses her husband in a tragic car accident and the baby she is carrying in this heartbreaking, inspirational, touching, factually inspired 2005 film, she finds herself trying to help other Vrindavan widows (Amardeep Jha, Amruta Subhash, Shameem Shaikh, et al.) who have been neglected by the government, shunned by their families, and mistreated by abusive, money-grabbing pariahs (Veerendra Saxena).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.