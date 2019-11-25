Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“21 Bridges” (R) (3) [Violence and language throughout.] — After two thugs (Taylor Kitsch and Stephen James) nab 50 kilos of cocaine and in the process murder eight NYPD cops and a wine store employee in this action-packed, bullet-riddled, fast-paced, entertaining, violent, predictable, star-dotted (J. K. Simmons, Keith David, and Gary Carr), 99-minute thriller, an intelligent, savvy detective (Chadwick Boseman) is joined by a DEA narcotics agent (Sienna Miller) with a young daughter to track down the reckless, trigger-happy killers and smartly decides to shut down the exits out of Manhattan by closing all twenty-one bridges and during the escalating manhunt, he uncovers widespread, high-level corruption.
“Arranged” (NR) (3) [DVD only] — A moving, insightful, culturally interesting, down-to-earth film about two headstrong, independent, and fiery 4th grade schoolteachers, an Orthodox Jew (Zoe Lister-Jones) and a Muslim (Francis Benhamou), in Brooklyn who find a common ground and an unusual friendship when they realize that both sets of their traditional parents (John Rotham/Mimi Lieber and Laith Nakli/Gina Schmuckler) are diligently searching for a suitable husband (Jason Liebman and Sanjit de Silva) for their daughters.
“A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood” (PG) (3.5) [Some strong thematic material, a brief fight, and some mild language.] — A touching, heartwarming, factually based, creative, well-acted, poignant, star-studded (Christine Lahti, Tammy Blanchard, Susan Kelechi Watson, Wendy Makkena, and Susan Kelechi Watson), 108-minute film in which lovable, kindhearted, cardigan-wearing, piano-playing television host and puppeteer Mr. Fred Rogers (Tom Hanks) is interviewed in the late 1990s by a cynical, skeptical, resentful “Esquire” investigative journalist (Matthew Rhys), who has been estranged from his father (Chris Cooper) for years, and changes the writer’s life when he shows him how to release his anger and the path to and the power of forgiveness.
“Color of the Cross” (PG-13) (2) [Some graphic crucifixion images.] [DVD only] — A Negro (Jean-Claude La Marre) portrays Jesus in this dramatically embellished, overwrought, 2006 retelling of the final 24 hours in the life of the Messiah from his partaking in the Last Supper with his twelve disciples (Jean-Pierre Parent, Johann John Jean, Akiva David, Shervin Davatgar, J.R. Dziengel, Jacinto Taras Riddick, et al.) to his crucifixion on the cross in 33 A.D.
“Knives Out” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic elements, including brief violence, some strong language, sexual references, and drug material.] — After a wealthy, highly successful, famous, obstinate, idiosyncratic, 85-year-old, mystery writing crime novelist (Christopher Plummer) is found at his grand mansion with his throat slashed by his longtime housekeeper (Edi Patterson) in Rian Johnson’s delightful, taut, well-written, superbly acted, entertaining, hilarious, twist-filled, unpredictable, star-dotted (M. Emmet Walsh, Frank Oz, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Raúl Castillo Jr., and K. Callan), 130-minute, whodunit comedic satire reminiscent of Agatha Christie’s work, a Sherlock-clever, charming, accent-heavy private investigator (Daniel Craig) and two police lieutenants (LaKeith Stanfield and Noah Segan) begin the interrogation of the dysfunctional, snobbish, entitled family members, including adult children (Jamie Lee Curtis and Michael Shannon), in-laws (Toni Collette, Don Johnson, Riki Lindhome, et al.), and the grandkids (Chris Evans, Katherine Langford, and Jaeden Martell), and his kindhearted, Latina caretaking nurse (Ana de Armas).
“Marriage Story” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout and sexual references.] — Amazing acting dominates Noah Baumbach’s semi-autobiographical, realistic, thought-provoking, moving, critically acclaimed, painfully-poignant, languid-paced, humor-dotted, star-studded (Julie Hagerty, Wallace Shawn, Merritt Wever, and Mark O;Brien), Netflix-produced, 137-minute film that follows the tragic breakup of a Los Angeles stage and television actress (Scarlett Johansson) and her avant garde, New York City-based play director husband (Adam Driver) as they have trouble communicating and try to civilly negotiate the terms of their divorce between themselves while taking care of their young son (Azhy Robertson) before divorced attorneys (Laura Dern, Alan Alda, and Ray Liotta) begin to drive everything off into the ditch.
“Pain and Glory” (R) (3.5) [Drug use, some graphic nudity, and language.] [Subtitled] [Opens Nov. 29 at the MSP Film Society at the St. Anthony on Main Theater; for information, log on to info@mspfilm.org or call 612/331-7563.] — A captivating, superbly acted, touching, factually inspired, realistic, often somber, poignant, bittersweet, star-dotted (Nora Navas, Julieta Serrano, and Cecilia Roth), 113-minute Pedro Almodóvar film in which a gay, depressed, migraine-prone, choking-afflicted, asthmatic, aging Spanish film director (Antonio Banderas), who suffers from a multitude of mental and physical problems in Madrid and trying to get back his creative spark, reminisces about his childhood as a young, smart, Catholic boy (Asier Flores) growing up with his poor parents (Raúl Arévalo and Penelope Cruz) in a whitewashed cave in the 1960s and teaching an illiterate artistic laborer (César Vicente) while reconnecting with the estranged, heroin-addicted star (Asier Etxeandia) of his film that is now receiving renewed critical acclaim, and when the actor stars in the biopic play of the director’s life, he also ends up reconnecting with his former lover (Leonardo Sbaraglia) now divorced and owning a restaurant in Argentina.
“Queen & Slim” (R) (3.5) [Violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and brief drug use.] — After an intelligent, headstrong African-American lawyer (Jodie Turner-Smith) goes on her first date with a handsome, religious, black man (Daniel Kaluuya) in Cleveland and a trigger-happy cop (Sturgill Simpson) ends up accidentally killed during a routine traffic stop when he pulls over their Honda Accord for a minor traffic offense in this captivating, poignant, intense, relevant, violent, humor-punctuated, thought-provoking, unpredictable, star-dotted (Chloë Sevigny, Bokeem Woodbine, Benito Martinez, Flea, and Indya Moore), 132-minute romantic thriller highlighted by solid character development, the initially mismatched couple is surprised to discover that they have garnered the support from the black community when they find themselves the center of a countrywide manhunt as dangerous cop killers.
“Saints and Soldiers” (PG-13) (3) [War violence and related images.] [DVD only] — A gripping, intense, factually based 2003 film in which American soldiers (Corbin Allred, Alexander Niver, Lawrence Bagby, Peter Holden, et al.) fight fatigue, wintry conditions, and the Germans behind enemy lines during WWII and try to help a downed British pilot (Kirby Heyborne) deliver vital information to commanders.
“Waves” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout, drug and alcohol use, some sexual content, and brief violence—all involving teens.] — When an ambitious African-American high school student (Kelvin Harrison Jr.), who lives with his domineering architect father (Sterling K. Brown), physician stepmother (Renée Elise Goldsberry), and sister (Taylor Russell) in Miami, begins to struggle with an injured bicep from wrestling and to deal with the unexpected pregnancy of his girlfriend (Alexa Demie) in Trey Edward Shults’s compelling, critically acclaimed, superbly written, moving, intense, realistic, thought-provoking, star-dotted (Lucas Hedges, Bill Wise, and Clifton Collins Jr.), 135-minute film dominated by exceptional acting, cinematography, and musical score, his promising life begins to unravel and is the catalyst for the trial and tribulations and relationship tests that the whole family will go through.
“Whiteout” (R) (1.5) [Violence, grisly images, brief strong language, and some nudity.] [DVD only] — An uneven-paced, tepid thriller in which a frostbitten U.S. Marshal (Kate Beckinsale) and a hunky U.N. agent (Gabriel Macht) in Antarctica try to protect the staff (Tom Skerritt, Columbus Short, Shawn Doyle, Jess Todd, Nick Villarin, Paula Jean Hixson, Sean Tucker, et al.) at the South Pole research station when they begin investigating the brutal murders of two scientists (Marc James Beauchamp and Steve Lucescu) after they discover a 50-year-old Russian airplane buried in the icepack.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
