“Aftersun” (R) (3) [Brief sexual material and some language.] [Opens Nov. 4 in theaters.] — Gorgeous cinematography highlights Charlotte Wells’ award-winning, coming-of-age, low-key, touching, 96-minute semi-autobiographical film that focuses on the relationship between an 11-year-old Scottish girl (Frankie Corio), who lives in Glasgow with her mother, and her divorced, emotionally struggling, loving father (Paul Mescal) during their vacation in Turkey in the 1990s, and she reminisces as an adult (Celia Rowlson-Hall) 20 years later about the precious time they spent together and trying to understand her father now.
“Antolian Leopard” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens Nov. 4 in theaters.] — After a protected, endangered Anatolian leopard suddenly dies at a failing zoo in Ankara, Turkey, that is up for sale to Arab investors in Emre Kayiş’ award-winning, critically-acclaimed, quirky, dark, well-acted, unpredictable, 107-minute, 2021 film punctuated with great photography, the zoo’s stoic, taciturn, well-respected, miserable, divorced Turkish director (Uğur Polat), who has managed the zoo for 22 years, works with his loyal secretarial assistant (Ipek Türktan) to hide its death from the upset mayor (Osman Alkaş), the police chief (Nuri Gökaşan), a prosecutor (Ege Aydan), the Arabs, and the public.
“The Area 51 Incident” (NR) (1) [Available Nov. 1 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — When menacing, gargantuan, hungry, spinney-like aliens arrive through a wormhole at Area 51 and can turn their terrified victims into alien creatures in Rhys Wake-Waterfield’s lackluster, poorly acted, tense, violent, gory, low-budget, predictable, 81-minute sci-fi thriller, an operations director (Toby Wynn-Davies), a doctor (Kelly Rian Sanson), potential victims (e.g., Scott Jeffrey, Megan Purvis, Susan Lee Burton, Sian Altman, Chris Cordell, Peter Jeffries), scientists (Giedre Jackyte and Anastasia Gozo), and soldiers (Derek Miller, Harry Boxley, et al.) try to protect themselves by surviving in an underground nuclear bunker until the military arrives in Nevada.
“Armageddon Time” (R) (4) [Language and some drug use Involving minors.] [Opens Oct. 28 in select theaters and Nov. 4 in local theaters.] — Oscar-caliber acting dominates James Gray’s powerful, factually inspired, poignant, realistic, coming-of-age, well-written. thought-provoking, star-studded (Jessica Chastain, Jacob MacKinnon, Domenick Lombardozzi, and John Diehl), 115-minute autobiographical film about an artistic, 12-year-old, Jewish boy (Michael Banks Repeta) who grows up in Queens, New York, with his well-meaning parents (Jeremy Strong and Anne Hathaway), supportive grandparents (Anthony Hopkins and Tovah Feldshuh), and older, bullying brother (Ryan Sell) in the 1980s, and when he antagonizes the strict schoolteacher (Andrew Polk) on the first day of class, he ends up becoming friends with a struggling, underprivileged Black student (Jaylin Webb) living with his sickly grandmother, but the budding friendship suffers after he is transferred to a private school run by an idealistic headmaster (Richard Bekins) and filled with privileged white students (Dane West, Landon James Forlenza, et al.).
“The Banshees of Inisherin” (R) (3.5) [Brief graphic nudity, some violent content, and language throughout.] [Opens Nov. 4 in theaters.] — Breathtaking scenery and cinematography dominates Martin McDonagh’s engaging, award-winning, unique, poignant, well-written, superbly acted, wit-dotted, thought-provoking, 109-minute film in which a music-composing violinist (Brendan Gleeson) living on an island off the west coast of Ireland in 1923 suddenly tells his donkey-loving longtime best friend (Colin Farrell), who lives with his beautiful, unsettled sister (Kerry Condon) as she ignores the flirtations of a smitten, troubled Irishman (Barry Keoghan), that he wants to cancel their friendship because he doesn’t like him anymore, finds him boring, and threatens to chop off one of his fingers at a time if his bewildered, upset friend even speaks to him; heavy accent made dialogue difficult to understand.
“Bellflower” (R) (2) [Disturbing violence, some strong sexuality, nudity, pervasive language, and some drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a “Mad Max”-loving, flamethrower-loving slacker (Evan Glodell) builds weapons of mass destruction with his best friend (Tyler Dawson) while waiting for the end of times in this quirky, convoluted, gritty, low-budget, violent film, he falls for a cricket-eating, free-spirited woman (Jessie Wiseman) which leads to bloody violence, revenge, and jealousy with her best friend (Rebekah Brandes) and roommate (Vincent Grashaw).
“Colombiana” (PG-13) (2) [Violence, disturbing images, intense sequences of action, sexuality, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a young Colombian girl (Amandla Stenberg) witnesses the coldblooded murder of her parents (Jesse Borrego and Cynthia Addai-Robinson) by a drug lord (Beto Benites) and his henchmen (Jordi Mollà, et al.) in Bogota in 1991 and manages to escape to Chicago to live with her gun-toting uncle (Cliff Curtis) in this action-packed, violent, predictable film, the orphaned, revenge-driven assassin (Zoe Saldana) 15 years later is pursued by FBI agents (Lennie James, et al.), a crooked CIA agent (Callum Blue), and drug dealers while she takes out one lowlife after another in pursuit of her prime target and seeks the solace and love of an artist (Michael Vartan).
“The Debt” (R) (3) [Some violence and language.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An unevenly paced, thought-provoking, well-acted, 2010 espionage thriller, which is based on the novel “Ha-Hov” and told in flashbacks, about three Mossad secret agents (Helen Mirren, Tom Wilkinson, and Ciarán Hinds) who convene in 1997 in Tel Aviv after a journalist (Romi Aboulafia) writes a book about her mother’s accomplishments and relive their mission in eastern Berlin in 1965 when as a team (Jessica Chastain, Marton Csokas, and Sam Worthington, respectively) they tried to capture Nazi war criminal Dieter Vogel (Jesper Christensen) who was slated to stand trial in Israel for his vile, reprehensible actions as the Surgeon of Birkenau during WWII.
“Faya Dayi” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Played Oct. 29 via The House of Djeli and available on the Criterion Channel.] — Awesome cinematography highlights Jessica Beshir’s captivating, award-winning, black-and-white, informative, languid-paced, poetical, artistic, thought-provoking, 2-hour, 2021 documentary that focuses on the euphoria-producing, highly-addictive, lucrative khat plant, the local Ethiopian people, such as 14-year-old Mohammed Arif, in Harar who harvest it and bundle the leaves for sale, and the myriad of Sufi Muslims who chew khat to escape their mundane, harsh, ever-present suffocating reality amidst political turmoil.
“Good Night Oppy” (PG) (4) [Mild language.] [Opens Nov. 4 in select theaters and available Nov. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Angela Bassett narrates Ryan White’s compelling, fascinating, educational, inspirational, heartwarming, 115-minute documentary dominated by terrific computer animation and archival photographs and film clips that showcases the NASA rovers Spirit, which survived more than six years, and Opportunity, which survived more than fifteen years, that were launched in July 2003 on their exciting, harrowing journey to Mars for a projected 3-month scientific mission and the deep camaraderie that developed within the NASA team, including mission managers Jennifer Trosper and Mark Adler, rover drivers Ashley Strouper and Vandi Verma, mission scientist Steve Squyres, lead system engineer Lee Manning, program director Scott Hubbard, mechanical engineer Tobie Boykins, robotics engineer Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu, camera operations engineer Doug Ellison, deputy project scientist Abigail Fraeman, flight director Bekah Sosland-Siegfriedt, and planetary protection engineer Moogega Cooper, and the growing emotional ties that they all experienced with the two rovers from the get go.
“Gratitude Revealed” (NR) (4) [Available Nov. 1 on various VOD platforms.] — Awesome cinematography and scenery dominate Louie Schwartzberg’s captivating, poignant, inspirational, thought-provoking, 82-minute documentary in which an eclectic group of people discuss gratitude in their lives and having a more fulfilled and meaningful life and consists of commentary by filmmaker Louie Schwartzberg, producer and writer Norman Lear, Catholic Benedictine monk and author brother David Steindl-Rast, author and activist Paul Hawken, curator of Ted Talks Chris Anderson, film producer Brian Grazer, author Deepak Chopra M.D., freestyle philosopher Jason Silva, author and teacher Jack Kornfield, sociologist and author Christine Carter, author and researcher Rupert Sheldrake, philanthropist Lynne Twist, author and minister Michael Beckwith, visual artists Allyson Grey and Alex Grey, and biomimicry inventor Jay Harman.
“I'm Totally Fine” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Nov. 4 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After the death of her best friend and business partner (Natalie Morales) due to a stroke in California in Brandon Dermer’s moving, original, wacky, bittersweet, slow-paced, 83-minute sci-fi comedy, a grieving, pomegranate-loving, guilt-ridden woman (Jillian Bell) goes away by herself for the weekend and then freaks out when an olive-oil-drinking alien suddenly appears in the body of her friend.
“Inside High Noon Director’s Cut” (NR) (3.5) [Playing Nov. 1 on various PBS stations; to watch the film, you can also log on to pbsvideo.org.] — Matthew Rhys narrates John Mulholland’s educational, enlightening, in-depth, candid, 55-minute documentary that dissects the well-written script of the 1952 critically-acclaimed, black-and-white, classic Western “High Noon,” the pervasive blacklisting during and after making the movie that occurred with conservative Gary Cooper defending screenwriter Carl Foreman, and the hypocrisy of John Wayne who labeled the film as the most un-American film ever made; analyzes the motives and unwillingness of the Hadleyville citizens to defend their town and why Cooper’s character Marshal Will Kane finds it necessary to act despite his fear (even while expecting to die); and consists of a myriad of “High Noon” film snippets and insightful commentary by Gary Cooper's daughter Maria Cooper Janis, Media Studies Professor at Fordham University Meir Ribalow, former president Bill Clinton, screenwriter Carl Foreman’s son Jonathan Foreman, American Studies & Literature professor at Princeton University, Lee Clark Mitchell, director Fred Zinnemann and his son Tim Zinnemann, Prince Albert of Monaco, and author and film historian Brian Garfield.
“Intermate (aka Flashout)” (NR) (.5) [Available Nov. 4 on various digital platforms.] — Richard Lerner’s inanely stupid, uninspired, nonsensical, amateurish, poorly acted, low-budget, 90-minute, 2019 sci-fi comedy in which three clueless women (Lauren Swickard, Maya Stoyan, and Malea Rose) from an alternate reality are playing the virtual blind date dating game InterMate and end up on Earth where they meet a prostitute (Allison Dunbar) and a reality repairman (Jonathan Goldstein) trying to fix and seal the hole between universes.
“Ironclad” (R) (3) [Strong graphic brutal battle sequences, and brief nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — After ruthless, power-hungry, tyrannical King John (Paul Giamatti) breaks his word to the English people, ignores the “Magna Carta” he signed in 1215, and makes a deal with a French Army captain (Vladimir Kulich) and his mercenaries to support his cause of reclaiming the English throne in this factually inspired, bloody violent, star-studded (Derek Jacobi, Charles Dance, and Kate Mara) film, a handful of men, including sword-wielding Templar Knights (James Purefoy and Jason Flemyng), a tenacious baron (Brian Cox), a greenhorn squire (Aneurin Barnard), and a hard-fighting ruffian (Jamie Foreman), try to prevent the king from taking strategic Rochester Castle in southern England.
“The Killing Tree” (NR) (1) [Available Nov. 1 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — Rhys Frake-Waterfield’s exceedingly silly, wacky, over-the-top, poorly acted, groan-inducing, violent, 72-minute thriller in which an angry widow (Judy Tcherniak) casts a spell on Christmas Eve that resurrects her deceased husband (Marcus Massey), who was executed, and accidently turns him into a revengeful, killing, car-driving Christmas tree that searches for the woman (Sarah Alexandra Marks) he believes is responsible for his death and murders numerous victims (Mike Kelson, May Kelly, Simon Ellis, Bao Tieu, Steve Bates, Nikolai Leon, Pete Ross, et al.) along the way.
“The Manhattan Project” (NR) (3) [Available Nov. 4 on various VOD platforms.] — When a stubborn, stoic expert Manhattan cocktail maker (Terry Novak), who lives in his home on a lake, learns from his doctor (Mark Rival) that he has terminal cancer and plans on committing suicide before the disease robs him of his independence in Matthew Campanile’s compelling, realistic, moving, down-to-earth, thought-provoking, 85-minute film, his medical school dropout son (Francesco Filice), a good friend (Len Greenaway) who can’t keep a secret, a bartender (Joseph Shulman), and most townsfolk (Steve Kasan, Rozz McCann, Andrew Cromwell, et al.) try to be supportive of his plan while one gruff, disgruntled citizen (Harold Eastman) is angry and appalled.
“Mind Exchange Music Presents: The Showcase” (NR) (3.5) [Screens in April 2023 at various festivals.] — Donny Walker’s captivating, unique, behind-the-scenes, original, moving, creative, multifaceted, insightful, 113-minute documentary that gives insight into the creative and collaborative process and the logistical nightmare in assembling the varied components (such as placement of microphones and musicians) necessary to craft a major symphonic production that highlights the Lake County Symphony Orchestra and is an eclectic mix of instrumental, vocal, and video components for which Mind Exchange Music in Chicago is famous; it consists of instrumental and vocal performances, including “Infinite Love,” “Wedding Song,” “Butterflies & Shovels,” “Do You Think of Me,” “Cowboy Boots,” “Let the Rest of the World Go By,” “That Big Bad Wolf,” “Omega,” and “The Adventures of Ms. Glitch;” and highlights commentary by director Donny Walker, mastreo Ron Arden, composer and sound supervisor Kelly Askam, composer Donny Kelly, musicians (such as David Becker, Zach Marks, and Jeffrey Kowalkowski), sound designer and audio engineer Zachariah Jarrett, singers and songwriters Sami Wolf and Nikki Morgan, and vocal trio Diane Lawrence, Kaitlin Foley, and Alexandra Olsavsky.
“The Minute You Wake Up Dead” (R) (3.5) [Some violence and language.] [Opens Nov. 4 in select theaters and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Bodies drop like flies in a small Mississippi town in Michael Mailer’s a gripping, gritty, action-packed, well-paced, twist-filled, unpredictable, 90-minute comedic thriller when a duplicitous stockbroker (Cole Hauser), who is attracted to a comely waitress (Jaimie Alexander) next door whose father (David Dahlgren) was shot to death, involved in a scam receives threatening phone calls after various greedy, light-fingered townsfolk (e.g., Tony DeMil, John Dylan Atkins, Darren Mann, Andrew Stevens, Liann Pattison, and Dee Lucroy Dempsey) want monetary compensation while a sheriff (Morgan Freeman) and a deputy (Ben VanderMey) begins investigating the murders and shady shenanigans.
“The Return of Tanya Tucker– Featuring Brandi Carlile” (R) (3) [Language.] [Opens Nov. 4 in theaters.] — Kathlyn Horan’s entertaining, award-winning, captivating, insightful, candid, touching, behind-the-scenes, 108-minute documentary that chronicles the tumultuous, fast-rising career and life of legendary, talented, outspoken, Texas-born country music superstar Tanya Tucker with the powerhouse voice who started singing in 1972 at age 13 and then began a successful comeback after 17 years by collaborating with inspiring and amazingly creative singer/songwriter Brandi Carlile to produce the Grammy-winning “While I’m Livin” album in 2019 and consists of archival film clips and commentary by musician Shooter Jennings, co-manager James Garner, singer Dolly Parton, and son Beau Grayson Tucker.
“Sleep.Walk.Kill” (NR) (2.5) [Available Nov. 4 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Victims (Zachary Uzupis, Rob Coulter, Alex Miller, Troy Termyna, et al.) pile up after millions of citizens along the Eastern seaboard hear a strange anomaly that turns them into sleepwalking killers during their sleep in Justin Miller’s wacky, original, hilarious, gory, violent, 87-minute horror thriller, and a divorced man (Bill Reick), his ex-wife (Samantha Russell), his parents (Ellen Boscov and Bob Quintana), and neighbors (John Reshetar, Michael Baldwin, Melanie Rosedale, et al.) hole up in his basement while trying to stay awake to avoid turning into killers.
“Till” (PG-13) (4) [Thematic content involving racism, strong disturbing images, and racial slurs.] [Opened Oct. 28 in theaters.] — When strong-willed African-American typist Mamie Till-Mobley (Danielle Deadwyler), who is dating a kindhearted barber (Sean Patrick Thomas), reluctantly sends her jovial, spunky, but naïve 14-year-old son Emmett Louis Till (Jalyn Hall) from Chicago to Mississippi by train in August 1955 to visit his sharecropping uncle (John Douglas Thompson) and cousins (Tyrik Johnson, et al.) and inadvertently compliments and whistles at a 21-year-old white store clerk (Haley Bennett) at a local store in Chinonye Chukwu’s powerful, factually based, poignant, cringe-inducing, superbly acted, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, star-studded (Jayme Lawson, Tosin Cole, Kevin Carroll, Darian Rolle, and Roger Guenveur Smith), 130-minute film inspired by Keith Beauchamp’s 2005 documentary “The Untold Story of Emmett Louis Till” and Simeon Wright’s autobiography “Simeon’s Story: An Eyewitness Account of the Kidnapping of Emmett Till,” she learns that her only child was kidnapped, tortured, and lynched by two white supremacists (Sean Michael Webber and Eric Whitten) and then sought justice for his senseless, horrific murder with the support of her divorced parents (Whoopi Goldberg and Frankie Faison) and NAACP lawyers, and when the all-white male jury finds the killers not guilty after only one hour of deliberation, Mamie Till-Mobley commits the rest of her life fighting for racial justice and equality.
“Wicked Ones” (NR) (1.5) [Available Sept. 13 on various VOD platforms and on Nov. 8 on Blu-ray™.] — Tory Jones’ gruesome, blood-splattered, violent, overly long, predictable, 104-minute, 2020 sequel to the 2017 film “The Wicked One” in which devoted parents (Dale Miller and Katie Stewart), along with their daughters (Morgan Pyle and Brandi Botkin), drive their talented musician teenage son (Skyler Guthrie) to a gig in a small town in Kentucky where they survived an attack by a psychopathic serial killer (Richard Leo Hunt) ten years earlier and now find themselves stalked and terrorized by the crazed serial killer along with his two adult protégés (Jason Crowe and Roni Jonah) who slashed their parents (Chris Hahn and Ashe Parker) to death as children (Quentin Malicoat and Remi Deupree) while two cops (Vince Bingham and James Tackett) help with the investigation.
“Winter in Wartime” (R) (3.5) [Some language.] [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After an injured British RFAF pilot (Jamie Campbell Bower) crash lands in Nazi-occupied Holland in January 1945 in this factually based, inspirational, well-acted, suspenseful, heart-tugging, 2008 film with gorgeous cinematography, a brave 13-year-old Dutch student (Martijn Lakemeier), who lives with his parents (Raymond Thiry and Anneke Blok), older sister (Melody Klaver), and an uncle (Yorick van Wageningen), try to protect and save the solider from being captured by the German officer (Dan van Husen) in charge of the close-knit village.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
