Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Due Date” (R) (2.5) [Language, drug use, and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — After an uptight Los Angeles architect (Robert Downey, Jr.) returning home from a business trip in Atlanta finds himself suddenly on the no-fly list after a mix up at the airport in this entertaining, funny, cameo-dotted (Jamie Foxx, Juliette Lewis, Danny McBride, Charlie Sheen, and Jon Cryer) comedy, a nightmarish road trip from Hell ensues when he ends up going across country with a wacky, overly talkative actor (Zach Galifianakis) and his mutt to make it home to his wife (Michelle Monaghan) for the birth of their daughter.
“Escape from Death Block 13” (NR) (2) [Available Nov. 23 on DVD.] — When a revenge-driven foreigner (Robert Kovacs Bronzi) is erroneously sent to a hellish prison run by a corrupt, drug-dealing warden (Debbie Scaletta) after being framed for attempted murder while trying to collect wages owed him from his brother’s boss (Nicholas Turturro) and reluctantly being a snitch for two detectives (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs and Lyindaa Russell) for a reduced sentence in Gary Jones’s gritty, bloody, disappointing, action-packed, repetitive, violent, poorly written and acted, 104-minute thriller, he finds himself struggling to stay out of trouble with despite abusive guards and constantly fighting inmates (Jeffrey Miller, Chris Hahn, Leo McNamee, Jimmy Lee, et al.).
“Fair Game” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When the Bush administration searched for WMDs in Iraq in 2002 to justify going to war and high-level Bush executive Scooter Libby (David Andrews) exposes undercover CIA operative Valerie Plame (Naomi Watts) in Washington, D.C. in this complicated, ire-producing, captivating, factually inspired political thriller, which is based on Joseph Wilson’s “The Politics of Truth” and Valerie Plame Wilson’s “Fair Game,” the unconscionable leak endangers her life and the lives of her family, ends her spy career, and jeopardizes her marriage to her devoted, outspoken husband Joe Wilson (Sean Penn).
“Ghostbusters: Afterlife” (PG-13) (2.5) [Supernatural action and some suggestive references.] [Opens Nov. 17 in theaters.] — When a broke mother (Carrie Coon) is evicted and reluctantly moves with her two precocious children (McKenna Grace and Finn Wolfhard) after inheriting a remote, rundown house in a small town from her estranged, hermit-like, ghost-hunting father in Oklahoma in Jason Reitman’s entertaining, convoluted, action-packed, well-paced, predictable, star-studded (Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, Ernie Hudson, Annie Potts, Tracy Letts, Josh Gad, Bokeem Woodbine, Olivier Cooper, Marlon Kazadi, Sydney Mae Diaz, Gregg Turkington, Bud Klasky, C. J. Collard, and Faith Louissaint) thriller, which is a sequel to the 1984 “Ghostbusters” and marred by a disappointing climax, her smart and savvy daughter, a podcast-loving classmate (Logan Kim), and her mechanically inclined brother smitten with a teenage waitress (Celeste O'Connor) use ghostbusting gadgets to investigate paranormal activity and join up with their seismologist, science teacher (Paul Rudd) to look into unusual seismic activity near an old mine once owned by an occultist.
“The Humans” (R) (3) [Some sexual material and language.] [Opens Nov. 24 in theaters and on Showtime.] — When an wannabe composer (Beanie Feldstein) in Manhattan and her boyfriend (Steven Yeun) host Thanksgiving in their new, creepy, creaky, dilapidated duplex in Chinatown in Stephen Karam’s critically acclaimed, well-written, somber, dark, bittersweet, realistic, 108-minute film based on Stephen Karam’s Tony-award-winning, one-act play which is marred by an often difficult to understand soundtrack, tensions ensue and anxiety escalates as her middle-class parents (Richard Jenkins and Jayne Houdyshell), her ill lawyer sister (Amy Schumer) who broke up with her longtime girlfriend, and Alzheimer’s-afflicted grandmother (June Squibb) arrive from Pennsylvania for the holiday and the apartment closes in around them as life and all its foibles are discussed.
“Lady Buds” (NR) (3) [Opens Nov. 26 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms and via Gravitas.] — Chris J. Russo’s engaging, educational, fascinating, insightful, candid, 96-minute documentary that follows the struggles of primarily of six trailblazing, risk-taking California businesswomen, including 72-year-old Black cannabis educator and dispensary owner Sue Taylor, cannabis entrepreneur Ciah Rodriques, gay Latinx cannabis activist and social entrepreneur Felicia Carbajal, cannabis entrepreneur and cultivator Karyn Wagner, and Bud Sisters Pearl Moon and Dr. Joyce Centofanti, and their valiant attempts to compete and survive among big cannabis growers after the passage of Proposition 215 in 2016 that legalized marijuana and educating the public on the medical benefits of cannabis while dealing with multilayered bureaucratic redtape and consists of commentary by radio host Cheryl “Mumzer” Goldman, Dragonfly Wellness Center owner Jude Thilman, Hemp Connection owners Marie and Teresa Mills, the Emerald Cup owner Tim Blake, Magnolia Wellness executive director Debbie Goldsberry, Sweetleaf Collective founder Sweetleaf Joe, Level CEO Chris Emerson, cannabis cultivator and breeder James Beatty, cannabis land use and policy consultant Dani Burkhart, Humboldt-Mendocino marijuana advocacy project Robert Sutherland, cannabis farmer Steveo, Bureau of California Cannabis Control chief Lori Ajax, former California Growers Association executive director Hezekiah Allen, Livingston Organics Farm owner Eileen Russell, Sunbright Garden Farm owner Monique Ramirez, cannabis nursery owner and cultivator Patricia Smyth, and Humboldt county sheriff William Honsal.
“Playing with Sharks: The Valerie Taylor Story” (TV-PG) (3.5) [Played Nov. 17 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Awesome cinematography dominates Sally Aitken’s fascinating, educational, eye-opening, inspiring, disturbing, 95-minute documentary in which pink-loving photographer Valerie May Taylor, who had polio at age 12 and recovered, and her husband Ron teach about and are advocates for the misunderstood and endangered sharks and consists of archival film footage and photographs, excerpts from films such as “Blue Water, White Death” and “Jaws” that they helped create, and insightful commentary by spear fishing champion and filmmaker Ron Taylor, diver Jean Michel-Cousteau, marine biologist Jeremiah Sullivan, spear fishing champion Rodney Fox, “Dive” magazine editor Douglas Seifert, marine scientist Dr. Sylvia Earle, underwater filmmakers Stan Waterman Howard Hall, professional photographer and friend Jayne Jenkins, and Save the Shark Savers-WildAid president Wendy Benchley, director Steven Spielberg, dive tour pioneer Carl Roessler, “Jaws” author Peter Benchley, and diving film producer Michele Hall.
“The Siege of Fort William Henr” (NR) (3) [Available October 2021 on DVD.] — Stunning cinematography dominates Erik Swanson’s intriguing, educational, well-researched, thought-provoking, 63-minute documentary that chronicles the 6-day siege—and ultimate massacre—of British Fort William Henry in New York in 1757 by 9,000 French soldiers and Indian allies, which inspired James Fenimore Cooper’s “The Last of the Mohicans,” and consists of reenactments; excerpts from papers and journals by Sir William Johnson (voiceover by Craig Bones), George Bartman (voiceover by Ross Cawton), Col. Joseph Frye (voiceover by David Cichowicz), Col. George Monro (voiceover by Jack Dixon), Louis Antoine De Bougainville (voiceover by Jacques Obadia), Col. James Montresor, and French General Marquis de Montcalm (voiceover by Luc De Villars) and his aide de camp; and insightful commentary by historian Ryan Hall, The French & Indian War 250th anniversary commemoration committee Secretary Thomas L. Nesbitt, archaeologist Charles Vandrie, and Fort Henry’s lead historical interpreter Rob Fraiser.
“Unstoppable” (PG-13) (3) [Sequences of action and peril, and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a reckless, overweight conductor (Ethan Suplee) does not adhere to safety guidelines and loses control of his now unmanned train filled with flammable, toxic chemicals in this exciting, adrenaline-pumping, action-packed, factually based thriller, a widowed veteran railroad engineer (Denzel Washington) and a greenhorn conductor (Chris Pine), who is estranged from his wife (Jessy Schram) and young son, work with an operations manager (Rosario Dawson) in Pennsylvania to stop the runaway train.
“Walkout” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A powerful, informative, inspirational, factually inspired, 2006 film by James Edward Olmos in which a spunky high school senior (Alex Vaga) helps to rally other students (Yancey Arias, Fidel Gomez, Tonantzin Esparza, Jeremy Ray Valdez, Laura Harring, Efren Ramirez, Bodie Olmos, et al.) with the help of a supportive teacher (Michael Peña) to stage a mass walkout in 1968 to protest unfair practices and treatment of Latino students in East Los Angeles.
“Welcome” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Om Puri narrates this colorful, melodramatic, Bollywood-type, 155-minute romantic comedy dominated by over-the-top music, dancing, and singing in which an uncle (Paresh Rawal) in Dubai tries to coordinate a marriage for his auctioneer nephew (Akshay Kumar) to a decent woman (Katrina Kaif) from a respectful family by using a nuptial referee (Mishra Mahesh) but all does not go as planned when the respectful family (Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, et al.) turns out to be involved in illegal, shady shenanigans.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.