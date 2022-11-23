Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“50/50” (R) (2.5) [Language throughout, sexual content, and some drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a low-key, nail-biting, 27-year-old public radio employee (Joseph Gordon-Levitt) in Seattle learns that he has a life-threatening spinal tumor in this inspirational, factually inspired, well-acted drama with comedic undertones, he turns to his sex-on-the-brain best friend (Seth Rogen), his parents (Anjelica Huston and Serge Houde), a greenhorn therapist (Anna Kendrick), and cancer patients (Philip Baker Hall and Matt Frewer) after his selfish girlfriend (Bryce Dallas Howard) cannot cope with his illness.
“Abduction” (PG-13) (3) [Sequences of intense violence and action, brief language, some sexual content, and teen partying.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, action-packed, fast-paced, albeit unrealistic thriller in which a buff high school student (Taylor Lautner) doing a school project with a comely classmate (Lily Collins) learns that the couple (Maria Bello and Jason Issacs) with whom he was living in Pittsburgh are not his parents, and then when he finds himself on the run from a Serbian black ops agent (Michael Nyqvist) and the CIA (Alfred Molina, et al.), he does not know whom to trust, including his psychiatrist (Sigourney Weaver).
“Alaskan Nets” (NR) (3) [Played Nov. 17 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Striking cinematography and scenery highlights Jeff Harasimowicz’s uplifting, inspirational, low-key, down-to-earth, thought-provoking, 2-hour, 2021 documentary that focuses on the importance, dependency, and obsession of fishing and basketball to the indigenous Tsimshian people in Alaska’s last native Indian reserve Metlakatla and the hardworking, tenacious Metlakatla Chiefs team members struggling to win their long overdue championship after 34 years despite devastating tragedies that have befallen the community and consists of energizing snippets from various basketball games and candid commentary by fisherman Brad Martinez, high school principal Taw Lindsey, science teacher and assistant basketball coach Adam Krick, head basketball coach Archie Young, player Desmond “DJ” King Jr., AJ’s dad Monte Hayward and uncle Butch Hayward, Danny’s mother Talia Marsden, teacher Josh Gifford, former basketball players Marty Martinez and Monte Hayward, player and fisherman Hunter Winter, team grandmother Melody Leask, players (such as Richie Hayward, Bryan Hayward, and Conrad Hudson Jr.), former head coach Don Wickersham, and DJ’s father Desmond King Sr. and uncle Donovan Marsden.
“Battle for Saipan” (R) (3) [Strong violence, bloody images, and some language.] [Opens Nov. 25 in theaters and available Nov. 29 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When Japanese forces attack a field hospital overseen by an Army general (Jeff Fahey) on island of Saipan on July 7, 1944, in Brandon Slagle’s gripping, factually inspired, intense, gritty, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, violent, 94-minute film, an Army surgeon (Casper Van Dien) and an Army major (Louis Mandylor) along with other soldiers (Randall J. Bacon, Hiroki Koyama, Eoin O'Brien, Stien Davis, Josh Riley, et al.) try to defend the hospital and protect as many patients and staff as possible.
“The Beaver” (PG-13) (2) [Mature thematic material, some disturbing content, sexuality and language, including a drug reference.] [DVD and VOD only] — A dark, somber, family-oriented, star-dotted (Matt Lauer, Jeff Corbett, Jon Stewart, and Sam Breslin Wright) drama in which a severely depressed toy company CEO (Mel Gibson) begins to use a scruffy beaver hand puppet to reach out to his young son (Riley Thomas Stewart) and his skeptical, on-edge employees (Cherry Jones, et al.) while his long-suffering, roller coaster designer wife (Jodi Foster) of 20 years tries to understand his fragile state of mind and his teenage son (Anton Yelchin) reaches out to an artistic student (Jennifer Lawrence) at school.
“Bones and All” (R) (3.5) [Strong, bloody violent content, brief graphic nudity, some sexual content, and language throughout.] [Opens Nov. 23 in theaters.] — Luca Guadagnino’s gripping, award-winning, captivating, original, disturbing, eerie, intense, well-acted, unexpected, violent, star-studded (Michael Stuhlbarg, David Gordon Green, and Jake Horowitz), 130-minute thriller adapted from Camille DeAngelis’s 2015 novel in which an independent 18-year-old high school student (Taylor Russell) who suffers from cannibalism hits the road in 1988 to find her mother (Chloë Sevigny) in Minnesota after her father (André Holland) abandons her, runs into another strange and eccentric hair-collecting “eater” (Mark Rylance) when she gets off the bus in Ohio, and eventually teams up with and falls for a likeminded drifter (Timothée Chalamet) as they travel the back roads together.
“Capturing the Killer Nurse” (TV-14) (3.5) [Available Nov. 17 on Netflix.] — Tim Travers Hawkins’ captivating, unsettling, informative, ire-inducing, 95-minute documentary based on Charles Graeber’s bestselling novel “The Good Nurse” that dissects the notorious 16-year nursing career of convicted serial killer Charles Cullen, who confessed to multiple murders (experts estimate there may be as many as 400 victims) in 2003 in New Jersey, after he spent years killing patients undetected at various hospitals and nursing homes that worried more about the bottomline than protecting patients and blatantly covering up for him and consists of commentary by lead detective Danny Baldwin, toxicologist Dr. Bruce Ruck, nurses (such as Amy Loughren, Pat Medellin, and Donna Hargreaves), police commander Tim Braun, reporter Vanessa Tyler, medical director Steven Marcus, Somerset Medical Center CEO & President Dennis Miller, sister Lucille Gall of murder victim Rev. Florian J. Gall, and niece Sharon Jones and son Larry Dean of murder victim Helen Dean.
“The Dead Girl in Apartment 03” (NR) (3) [Available Nov. 22 on Blue-ray and DVD.] — After a pretty, twentysomething woman (Laura Dooling) moves to Queens, New York, and two detectives (Adrienne King and Frank Wihbey) end up investigating the mysterious death of her roommate who dies two months later under odd circumstances in Kurtis M. Spieler’s creative, suspenseful, taut, dark, unpredictable, 72-minute thriller, she begins to feel very uneasy and an unusual presence in the apartment and finds evidence of black magic while reaching out to her former boyfriend (Bryan Manley Davis) for help and then her roommate’s obsessed ex-boyfriend (Michael Schantz) shows up unexpectedly.
“Deconstructing Karen” (NR) (3) [Available Nov. 24 on various VOD platforms.] — Patty Ivins Specht’s eye-opening, educational, fascinating, thought-provoking, 71-minute documentary in which Race2Dinner founders African-American Regina Jackson and Indian-American Saira Sameera Rao share their life-long experiences with racism and oppression with entitled white women (aka karens) at a dinner party with the intent of having an honest, open discussion about racism and to educate white women on the extreme and devastating effects of white entitlement on non-whites and how they can combat it, but that requires a difficult and painful recognition of their own racial complicity, as the film and a surprising epilogue demonstrates.
“Devotion” (PG-13) (3.5) [Strong language, some war action/violence, and smoking.] [Available Nov. 23 on various VOD platforms.] — Terrific aerial fight scenes highlight J. D. Dillard’s compelling, award-winning, factually based, action-packed, fast-paced, well-acted, 138-minute biographical film based on Adam Makos’ bestselling novel “Devotion: An Epic Story of Heroism, Friendship, and Sacrifice” that chronicles the friendship and mutual respect that develops between a hotshot, Africa-American naval aviator Ensign Jesse L. Brown (Jonathan Majors), who has a wife (Christina Jackson) and young daughter, and wingman Tom Hudner (Glen Powell) while serving together with their elite squadron (Thomas Sadoski, Joe Jonas, Joseph Cross, Daren Kagasoff, Spencer Neville, Logan Macrae, et al.) in 1950 during the Korean War on aircraft carrier USS Leyte.
“Good Night Oppy” (PG) (4) [Mild language.] [Available Nov. 23 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Angela Bassett narrates Ryan White’s compelling, fascinating, educational, inspirational, heartwarming, 115-minute documentary dominated by terrific computer animation and archival photographs and film clips that showcases the NASA rovers Spirit, which survived more than six years, and Opportunity, which survived more than fifteen years, that were launched in July 2003 on their exciting, harrowing journey to Mars for a projected 3-month scientific mission and the deep camaraderie that developed within the NASA team, including mission managers Jennifer Trosper and Mark Adler, rover drivers Ashley Strouper and Vandi Verma, mission scientist Steve Squyres, lead system engineer Lee Manning, program director Scott Hubbard, mechanical engineer Tobie Boykins, robotics engineer Ashitey Trebi-Ollennu, camera operations engineer Doug Ellison, deputy project scientist Abigail Fraeman, flight director Bekah Sosland-Siegfriedt, and planetary protection engineer Moogega Cooper, and the growing emotional ties that they all experienced with the two rovers from the get go.
“I Am Vanessa Guillén” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Available Nov. 17 on Netflix.] — Christy Wegener’s in-depth, heartbreaking, touching, behind-the-scenes, gut-wrenching, eye-opening, ire-inducing, 96-minute documentary that delves into the disappearance and horrific murder by U.S. soldier Aaron David Robison and his accomplice girlfriend Cecily Aguilar in April 2020 at the Fort Hood military base in Texas of dedicated 20-year-old U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén, whose report of sexual harassment was swept under the rug, and her close-knit family, including parents Gloria and Rogelio Guillén and sisters Lupe and Mayra, who fought for justice and passage of laws pertaining to sexual harassment protocols, explores the army’s negligence in searching for and subsequently investigating Guillén’s brutal, tragic murder in which she was dismembered and burned and then denying her sexual assault claims, and consists of insightful commentary by journalist Heather Osbourne, attorney Natalie Khawam, House speaker Nancy Pelosi, Congresswomen (such as Kirsten Gillibrand, Sylvia Garcia, and Jackie Speier), Congressman Markwayne Mullin, Protect Our Defenders President Col. Don Christensen, U.S. Army veteran survivor’s advocate Lucy C. Del Gaudio, Fort Hood Army Base Commander Scott Efflandt, EquuSearch Missing Persons founder Tim Miller, Criminal Investigations Division senior special agent Damon Phelps, senators (such as Tammy Duckworth, Joni Ernst, Jack Reed, and Chuck Schumer), boyfriend Juan Cruz, attorney Natalie Khawam’s parents John and Marcelle Khawam, and Fort Hood soldiers and Vanessa’s friends Tay Hightower, CJ Landy, and Frida Hernandez Lopez.
“It’s Nice in Here” (NR) (3) [Currently playing on the awards circuit.] — After a greenhorn police officer (voiceover by Henry Brinkerhoff) arrives at a corner store to investigate an altercation and ends up shooting a young boy (voiceover by Kaleb Earley) to the horror of his mother (voiceover by Emma Tigan) in Robert-Jonathan Koeyers’ moving, award-nominated, poignant, realistic, timely, violent, 16-minute animated film, his account of that fateful day dramatically differs from that of a young Black witness (voiceover by Anka Ferris) when an interrogator (voiceover by Kevin Strickland) questions them about their recollections and how truth often gets tragically distorted amidst chaos.
“The Price of the Game” (NR) (2.5) [Available Nov. 22 on various VOD platforms.] — Johannes Guttenkunst’s educational, insightful, eye-opening, in-depth, candid, 77-minute documentary narrated by Reiner Schöne and Martin Haberbosch that examines the process by which talented, young soccer players in Ghana struggle to reach the big football leagues in Europe while facing cultural and racial obstacles, corruption, poverty, and other challenges along the way and consists of commentary by Ghana head coach Otto Addo, soccer players (such as Marvin Matip, Lilian Thuram, Neymar Jr., Paul Pogoba, Emmanuel Toku, Mohamed Idriss, Abdul Kadiri Mohammed, Joel Matip, and Imbrahim Tanko), coaches Jonathan Blade and Paa Kwasi Fabian, a player’s father Mohammed Alifoe, soccer managers Karel Brokken and Ahmed Yartey, soccer scout Paul Nehf, sports journalists Gloria Peprah and Senyuiezdzorm Awusi Adadeyoh, Ghana National Team ex-coach James Kawasi Appiah, platee, and player/coach Charles Akonnor.
“Raymond & Ray” (R) (3) [Some sexual material.] [Opened Oct. 14 in theaters and available Oct. 21 on Apple TV+.] — When an uptight, Cincinnati utility employee (Ewan McGregor), who is separated from his third wife, shows up at the home of his estranged, trumpet-playing, ex-drug-addicted half-brother (Ethan Hawke) to let him know their mean-spirited, abusive horrible father (Tom Bower) has died in Rodrigo García’s compelling, quirky, superbly acted, well-written, humor-dotted, thought-provoking, unpredictable, 105-minute film, they begin to reminisce about their traumatic and awful upbringing, discover from the lawyer (Oscar Nuñez) that their dad wanted to be buried in a plain pine coffin and insisted that the brothers dig his grave by hand, and then they are surprised at the cemetery after an assortment of eclectic attendees, including the stern funeral director (Todd Louiso), the deceased’s sexy lover (Maribel Verdú), three other sons (Maxim Swinton, Chris Silcox, and Chris Grabher), his hospice nurse (Sophie Okonedo), and a flamboyant minister (Vondie Curtis-Hall), arrive.
“Restless” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic elements and brief sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — When an angry, death-obsessed, deeply disturbed, brooding, orphaned dropout (Henry Hopper), who lives with his aunt (Jane Adams) in Washington and talks to the ghost of a WWII Japanese kamikaze pilot (Ryo Kase), meets an artistic, upbeat, Darwin-loving teenager (Mia Wasikowska), who has terminal brain cancer and lives with her caring sister (Schuyler Fisk) and alcoholic mother (Lusia Strus), at a funeral in this dark, dreadfully somber Gus Van Sant film, their brief encounter enriches both of their lives.
“Road to Nowhere” (R) (2) [Some language and brief violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — Fraud, alleged murders, possible suicides, and striking scenery and cinematography dot this convoluted, puzzling, slow-paced, intriguing, film-within-a-film, 2010 thriller that lives up to its title about a frustrated filmmaker (Tygh Runyan) who discovers life imitates art and art imitates life while casting his actors for his nonfictional movie about a scandal surrounding a North Carolina senator (Cliff de Young) and his lover (Shannyn Sossamon) and a whole bunch of stolen money that causes an insurance investigator (Waylon Payne) to suspect foul play and a blogger (Dominique Swain) to blog.
“Spirited” (PG-13) (2.5) [Language, thematic elements, and some suggestive material.] [Opened Nov. 11 in theaters and available Nov. 18 on Apple TV+.] — Wonderful costumes and sets dominate Sean Anders’ spirited, entertaining, upbeat, family-oriented, humorous, twist-filled, predictable, star-dotted (Dame Judi Dench, Octavia Spencer, Rose Byrne, Patrick Page, P.J. Byrne, Jimmy Fallon, Thomas P. Gillis, Aimee Carrero, and Jen Tullock), 127-minute musical adapted from Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol” in which an egotistical, cynical, curmudgeonly marketing agency guru (Ryan Reynolds) is visited by three spirits (Will Ferrell, Sunita Mani, and Loren G. Woods/Tracy Morgan) during Christmastime who try to convince him to be less of a Scrooge to everyone, including his widowed brother in-law (Joe Tippett) and niece (Marlow Barkley), by examining his life.
“Stutz” (R) (3) [Language.] [Available Nov. 14 on Netflix.] — Jonah Hill’s engaging, intriguing, poignant, monochromatic, educational, moving, insightful, inspirational, personal, humor-dotted, thought-provoking, 96-minute documentary that details the 40-year psychiatric career of longtime, world-renown, Parkinson’s-afflicted therapist Phil Stutz, the mutual friendship and respect that develops between Jonah and Phil, the therapeutic process the therapist uses, and delves into the various tools, such as signature visualization exercises, that were used to treat him and many other patients to help cope with anxiety and depression that affects many of us.
“Tucker & Dale vs. Evil” (R) (3.5) [Bloody horror violence, language, and brief nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — When two dimwitted, kindhearted, beer-guzzling hillbillies (Tyler Labine and Alan Tudyk) in West Virginia head to an isolated, rundown, fixer-upper, vacation cabin in the Appalachian Mountains and end up saving a beautiful, drowning college student (Katrina Bowden) in this wacky, hilarious, entertaining, imaginative, violent, 88-minute horror spoof of such films as “Cabin Fever,” “Friday the 13th,” and “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,” bloody bodies begin to pile up after one grisly accident leads to another and the missing girl’s college buddies (Jesse Moss, Brandon Jay McClaren, Christie Laing, Chelan Simmons, Travis Nelson, Alexander Arsenault, Adam Beauchesne, and Joseph Sutherland) and the sheriff (Philip Granger) mistake the two innocent bumpkins as kidnapping psycho killers while the two best friends believe that the irrational students are fulfilling some kind of strange suicide pact.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
