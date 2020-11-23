Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Bustin’ Bonaparte” (PG) (3) [Thematic elements and brief mild language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a duplicitous, oily stranger (Richard E. Grant) arrives at their isolated South African sheep farm in the Karoo in the 1870s in this touching, delightfully charming, wryly funny 2005 film, which is based on Olive Schreiner’s novel “The Story of an African Farm” and is highlighted with beautiful photography, two sisters (Anneke Weidemann and Kasha Kropinski) and an inventive young boy (Luke Gallant) who live on the farm with an overweight, mean-spirited widow (Karin van der Laag) and their kindhearted, Bible-fearing uncle (Armin Mueller-Stahl) try to warn their caretakers that he is liar and is up to no good.
“Clash of the Titans” (PG-13) (2.5) [Fantasy action violence, some frightening images, and brief sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — When Zeus (Liam Neeson) and the Greek gods (Izabella Miko, Luke Evans, Nina Young, Agyness Deyn, Tamer Hassan, Nathalie Cox, et al.) become unhappy with the citizens of Argos for turning their backs on them and ambitious Hades (Ralph Fiennes) demands that Princess Andromeda (Alexa Davalos) be sacrificed to the monstrous Kraken sea creature before the solar eclipse in this action-packed, fast-faced, three-dimensional, campy, adventurous, entertaining, cameo-studded (Danny Huston, Pete Postlethwaite, et al.) remake of the 1981 film filled with spectacular special effects, demigod Perseus (Sam Worthington), a demigoddess guardian (Gemma Arterton), a group of Greek warriors (Mads Mikkelsen, Liam Cunningham, Jason Flemyng, et al.), and Arabian Djinn battle harpies, giant scorpions, one-eyed three witches, and Medusa (Natalia Vodianova) in an attempt to save the day.
“The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo” (NR) (4) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An enthralling, gripping, well-acted, disturbing, complex thriller in which a tenacious, savvy journalist (Michael Nyqvist) in Stockholm becomes an unlikely partner with a spirited, hard-edged, tattooed, pierced, Goth security firm researcher (Noomi Rapace), who gives her masochistic, nasty probation officer/guardian (Peter Andersson) a taste of his own abuse, when an 82-year-old wealthy Swedish businessman (Sven-Bertil Taube) hires the writer to find his estranged niece (Ewa Fröling) who disappeared 40 years earlier after he suspects someone from his dysfunctional family (Peter Haver, Gösta Bredefeldt, Marika Lagercrantz, Gunnel Lindblom, Willie Andréason, et al.) may be involved.
“The Last Vermeer” (R) (3.5) [Language, violence, and nudity.] [Opens Nov. 20 in theaters.] — A captivating, gripping, well-acted, factually based, critically acclaimed, convoluted, star-dotted (Vicky Krieps, Roland Møller, Richard Dillane, Olivia Grant, Andrew Havill, Susannah Doyle, and Adrian Scarborough), 117-minute, 2019 historical thriller based on Jonathan Lopez's novel “The Man Who Made Vermeers” in which Jewish Canadian allied Captain Joseph Piller (Claes Bang), who is estranged from his wife (Marie Bach Hansen) and son, tries to help talented, cheeky, charismatic Dutch art dealer and artist Han van Meegeren (Guy Pearce) in 1945 in Amsterdam after he was arrested a second time by a tenacious government official (August Diehl) for selling Johannes Vermeer’s priceless “The Supper at Emmaus” painting for millions to the Nazis, particularly Reich Marshal Hermann Göring, during WWII but claimed he was innocent and did not collaborate with the enemy but artfully and successfully forged the artworks himself.
“Mizuko” (aka “Water Child”) (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Opens Nov. 19 exclusively on First Look Media’s Topic streaming service via topic.com, and Topic’s channels on Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku; Topic is required for viewing and for more information, log on to topic.com.] — Kira Dane’s and Katelyn Rebelo’s compelling, engaging, artistic, insightful, highly personal, 15-minute, 2019 documentary, which is episode 2 of Roger Ross Williams’ monthly series “One Story Up,” that intersperses colorful computer animation with live action to showcase the devastating impact and tumultuous emotions that one grieving woman—every woman—experienced after the tragic loss of her unborn child through abortion, highlights Buddhist traditions in Japan and the patron saint “of fetal demise” called the Jizo that smuggles these “unborn souls” to afterlife, and examines as part of a Buddhist ritual, which the Japanese call “mizuko kuyo,” in which women can metaphorically return their child to the sea.
“Noemí Gold” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Nov. 19 exclusively on First Look Media’s Topic streaming service via topic.com, and Topic’s channels on Amazon Prime Video channels, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and Roku; Topic is required for viewing and for more information, log on to topic.com.] — Dan Rubenstein’s disappointing, quirky, disconnected, unevenly paced, critically acclaimed, 80-minute, 2019 film in which a spirited, Argentinean 27-year-old student (Catalina Berarducci), who graduated with a master’s degree in architecture in Buenos Aires, sees a duplicitous gynecologist (Amelia Repetto) after experiencing horrific side effects from a morning after pill and is reported to authorities, struggles to raise $1,000 for an abortion, finds support from her eccentric and flighty roommate (Martina Juncadella) who is a boxer, attempts to be an engaging hostess when her estranged, social media influencer cousin visits from Los Angeles, and finally connects with a kindhearted guitarist (Juan Wauters) on a ferry on her return from Uruguay.
“Sound of Metal” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout and brief nude images.] [Opens Nov. 20 in theaters.] — When a former heroin-addicted, heavy-metal drummer (Riz Ahmed) suddenly loses his hearing after nightly gigs and his girlfriend/musical partner (Olivia Cooke), whose widowed father (Mathieu Amalric) lives in Paris, becomes increasingly concerned in this touching, enlightening, realistic, thought-provoking, well-acted, 130-minute, 2019 film, he struggles to accept his situation, contemplates getting cochlear implants, and finally agrees to enter a deaf community after accepting help from a deaf veteran (Paul Ravi), who lost his hearing in Viet Nam, and an ASL teacher (Lauren Ridloff).
“Vincere” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous, dark cinematography and a brooding atmosphere dominate this award-winning, well-acted, powerful, captivating, 2009 film, which is based on “Mussolini’s Marriage” and “Mussolini’s Secret Child” and incorporates archival, black-and-white footage, that focuses on the passionate, turbulent love affair that began in war-torn Milan in 1914 between charismatic, ambitious, abusive Benito Mussolini (Filippo Timi) and headstrong, salon owner Ida Dalser (Giovanna Mezzogiorno) and ended with Mussolini shunning his first wife and son Benito Albino and placing them both in asylums when he marries another woman.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
