Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“Ca$h!” (R) (3.5) [Language, violence, and some sexual content.] [DVD only] — After a suitcase full of money lands in the lap of a Chicago mechanic (Chris Hemsworth) and his comely wife (Victoria Profeta) and they decide to start spending the money in this intense, suspenseful, creative thriller, they get more than they bargain for when a no-nonsense, calculating Brit (Sean Bean) shows up and demands that the couple returns every cent.
“Chloe” (R) (3) [Strong sexual content including graphic dialogue, nudity, and language.] [DVD only] — A fatal attraction ensues in this erotic, tension-filled, Atom Egoyan remake of the French thriller “Nathalie” when a lonely, emotionally crippled, jealous gynecologist (Julianne Moore), who tries to connect with her angry teenage son (Max Thieriot), in Toronto hires a sultry, sexy prostitute (Amanda Seyfried) to tempt her workaholic, musicologist husband (Liam Neeson) who she suspect is cheating on her.
“City Island” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sexual content, smoking, and language.] [DVD only] — Lies abound and secrets are exposed when a Bronx corrections officer (Andy Garcia) discovers that a hunky inmate (Steve Strait) is his illegitimate son and brings him home to his family in this charming, entertaining, well-written, funny comedy filled with wacky, relatable, and likeable characters where his lies about his thespian classes with an acting coach (Alan Arkin) causes his wife (Julianna Margulies) of 20 years to believe that he is cheating on her with a classmate (Emily Mortimer), his daughter (Dominik García-Lorido) hides her school expulsion and her stripping gig, and his teenage son (Ezra Miller) covertly lusts after fat women.
“The Climb” (R) (2.5) [Language, sexual content, some nudity, and brief drug use.] [Opens Nov. 13 in theaters.] — When an American biker (Kyle Marvin), who lives with his parents (George Wendt and Talia Balsam), learns on a biking trip in France that his longtime best friend (Michael Angelo Covino) has previously had a relationship with his fiancée (Judith Godrèche) in this quirky, poignant, realistic, down-to- Earth, 94-minute, 2019 bromance comedy divided into seven vignettes, their tumultuous, rollercoaster friendship is tested through his eventual marriage to his feisty high school girlfriend (Gayle Rankin) and the birth of his son.
“The Dark Divide” (NR) (3) [Available Nov. 10 on DVD and VOD platforms.] — Terrific cinematography and scenery highlight this quirky, moving, factually inspired, poignant, humor-dotted, star-studded (David Koechner, Gary Farmer, Cameron Esposito, Kimberly Guerrero, and Olivia Ritchie), 107-minute film based on Robert Michael Pyle’s novel “Where Bigfoot Walks: Crossing the Dark Divide” that chronicles renowned, grieving lepidopterist Dr. Pyle’s (David Cross) solo, arduous, dangerous, six-week journey in 1995 through Washington’s Gifford Pinchot National Forest after the tragic death of his beloved wife (Debra Messing) due to ovarian cancer by using a Guggenheim grant in the hopes of discovering new species of butterflies.
“Hotel California” (NR) (1) [DVD only] — A bullet-riddled, violent, pointless, convoluted 2008 film told in flashbacks in which a revenge-fueled drug smuggler (Erik Palladino) returns to Los Angeles with his partners (Simon Rex and Tyson Beckford) to exact payback after other drug dealers (Raymond J. Barry, Yancey Arias, Noel Gugliemi, et al.) double-crossed him and then raped and threatened his girlfriend (Tatyana Ali).
“The Last Song” (PG) (2.5) [Thematic material, some violence, sensuality and mild language.] [DVD only] — A cheesy, sappy, heart-tugging, romantic, albeit formulaic film, which is written by Nicholas Sparks who also wrote “Dear John,” “Nights in Rodanthe,” and “The Notebook,” about a rebellious, angry, musically-talented 17-year-old student (Miley Cyrus) in New York who finally allows herself to drop her icy demeanor and emotional wall when she succumbs to a charismatic, kindhearted jack-of-all-trades teenager (Liam Hemsworth) after she reluctantly spends the summer in Georgia, along with her younger brother (Bobby Coleman), with her well-intentioned father (Greg Kinnear) after their soon-to-be-remarried mother (Kelly Preston) drops them off at his seaside home.
Mothers & Daughters” (NR) (2) [DVD only] — An uneven, depressing, off-the-wall 2002 comedy, which is based on Robin Mackenzie’s play The Chocolate Fairy, in which a rollercoaster day goes from bad to worse to better for three Los Angeles women, including an artistic, vodka-imbibing housewife (Sheri Hellard) who hides from her clueless, chiropractor husband (Mark Neal), family, and friends that she may have breast cancer; her comely, wannabe-actress, bus hostess daughter (Heidi Marnhout) who copes with an abusive boyfriend (Daniel Eppard) while trying to audition for a television soap and evading a ticket from a smitten, kindhearted cop (Rich Shatz); and her widowed, wig-wearing, eccentric mother (Sally Kirkland) who copes with the sudden loss of her Viagra-popping lover (Tom Bosley) while trying to evade a ticket for multiple infractions from the same cop.
“Police, Adjective” (NR) (1) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — A lackluster, unusual, slow-paced 2009 film in which a married, bored, low-key, conscientious Romanian detective (Dragos Bucur) is assigned with his partner (Ion Stoica) to investigate some high school students (Alexandru Sabadac, Irina Saulescu, and Radu Costin) who may be involved in dealing drugs to other kids and then gets into trouble with his dictionary-obsessed boss (Vlad Ivanov) when he refuses to set up a sting operation he feels is in haste.
“Terribly Happy” (R) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — When a Copenhagen cop (Jakob Cedergren), who suffered a nervous breakdown, is reassigned to a small, isolated Danish town after drawing a gun on his cheating wife in this unusual, creative, award-winning, twist-filled, factually inspired 2008 thriller, he finds himself trying to fit in with secretive, quirky locals (Lars Brygmann, Peter Hesse Overgaard, Neils Skousen, Henrik Lykkegaard, Jens Jørn Spottag, Bodil Jørgensen, Lars Lunøe, et al.) and helping a comely housewife (Lene Maria Christensen) with a daughter (Mathilde Maack) who is being abused by her jealous husband (Kim Bodnia).
“Zombies of Mass Destruction” (R) (1) [Strong bloody zombie violence and gore, language, sexual references, and brief drug use.] [DVD only] — An over-the-top, blood-spewing, gory, tongue-in-cheek horror spoof in which a former Yale student (Janette Armand), a minister (Russell Hodgkinson), a mayor (James Mesher), a gay couple (Doug Fahl and Cooper Hopkins), and a high school teacher (Corneila Moore) try to avoid being attacked by zombies (Ali Hamedani, Linda Jensen, Ryan Barret, et al.) after a zombie outbreak plagues their small town.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.