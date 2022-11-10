Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Black Panther: Wakanda Forever” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sequences of strong violence, action, and some language.] [Opens Nov. 11 in theaters.] — Awesome special effects, cinematography, costumes, and sets dominate Ryan Coogler’s entertaining, engaging, well-acted, action-packed, fast-paced, violent, star-dotted (Martin Freeman, Richard Schiff, Lake Bell, Anderson Cooper, Isaach de Bankolé, Dorothy Steel, and Danny Sapani), 161-minute sequel in which the grieving Wakandan Queen (Angela Bassett), her strong-willed daughter (Letitia Wright), and valiant warriors (Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Winston Duke, Florence Kasumba, Michaela Coel, et al.) end up in a war against the undersea kingdom king (Tenoch Huerta Mejía) and his Talokan people (Alex Livinalli, Mabel Cadena, et al.).
“The Castle” (NR) (1.5) [Available Nov. 11 on various digital platforms.] — After their car breaks down on their honeymoon in Arish Sirkissoon’s lackluster, creepy, uninspired, nonsensical, low-budget, 79-minute, psychological thriller, a fitness instructor (Rio Notra Seagal) and her duplicitous Indian husband (Arish Sirkissoon) end up spending the night in a castle where they are attacked and tortured by masked, deranged serial killers (Dr. Raj Singh and Edwin Chetty) who also terrorized friends (Shezi Sibongiseni, et al.).
“Christmas in Paradise” (PG) (2) [Some thematic elements, suggestive references, brief language, and smoking.] [Opens Nov. 11 in theaters and available Nov. 15 on DVD and Blu-ray™ and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When their stubborn, upbeat father (Kelsey Grammer) goes to a Caribbean island during Christmastime to enjoy his final days on his own terms after being diagnosed with brain cancer and to relax by listening to the music of a local singer (Billy Ray Cyrus) in Philippe Martinez’s touching, syrupy, family-oriented, heartwarming, heartbreaking, predictable, 89-minute film, one worried daughter (Elizabeth Hurley), who has a supportive husband (Ray Fearon) and infant baby (Aaliyah Fred) back in London, ends up revealing his secret to the other two daughters (Nathalie Cox and Naomi Frederick) who then try to convince him to return to England for treatment.
“Darryl Jones: In the Blood” (NR) (3) [Played Nov. 4 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available Oct. 25 on DVD and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Eric Hamburg’s entertaining, informative, uplifting, insightful, in-depth, 86-minute documentary that chronicles the 30-year career with the Rolling Stones of talented, fearless, creative, introspective, bassist Darryl Jones, who grew up in Chicago, and consists of archival rehearsal and performance footage and candid commentary by music producers Omar Hakim and Vince Wilburn Jr., music director Steve Jordan, film composer Kurt Farquhar, singer Nicholas Tremulis, multi-instrumentalist Charley Drayton, playwright Charlayne Woodard, LaTanya Stubbs, singer and songwriter Lisa Fischer, and musical artists Keith Richards, Mick Jagger, Bill Wyman, Charlie Watts, Ronnie Wood, Mick Taylor, Don Was, Chuck Leavell, and Les Jones.
“Deborah” (TV-MA) (2.5) [Available Nov. 1 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When an eclectic group of longtime friends (Sophia Bush, Arjun Gupta, Ciara Renée, Scott Michael Foster, and Michael Waller) attend a dinner party hosted by couple (Deborah Ann Woll and Kevin Bigley) over the weekend in Noga Pnueli’s quirky, dark, original, unusual, 86-minute, sci-fi comedy, tensions increase as they discover that an AI Alexa-type device (voiceover by Michelle Wong) allows them to rewind time by up to 48 hours with surprising consequences and brings their dysfunctional relationships to the surface against a politically charged backdrop.
“Dolphin Tale” (PG) (3.5) [Some mild thematic elements.] [DVD and VOD only]— An upbeat, inspirational, heartwarming, factually based, family-oriented, 3D film in which the shy son (Nathan Gamble) of a single mother (Ashley Judd) in Florida joins a widowed marine biologist (Harry Connick, Jr.), his precocious daughter (Cozi Zuehlsdorff), his father (Kris Kristofferson), and a prosthetics expert (Morgan Freeman) to help an injured bottlenose dolphin named Winter swim normally after its flipper is amputated.
“Dylan & Zoey” (NR) (2.5) [Opens Nov. 11 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Matt Sauter’s engaging, low-key, down-to-Earth, realistic, 82-minute film in which a one-time journalist and part-time waitress (Claudia Doumit) hangs out with her estranged, virginal, 28-year-old cartoonist best friend (Blake Scott Lewis) from high school on her last evening in Los Angeles and together discuss why they stopped communicating and lost touch with each other and end up reconnecting after revealing past traumas.
“Dylan Dog: Dead of Night” (PG-13) (3) [Sequences of creature violence and action, language, including some sexual references, and some drug material.] [DVD and VOD only]— A tongue-in-cheek, funny, creative, violent, 2010 horror spoof, which is based on Tiziano Sclavi’s popular Italian comic book series, in which a private investigator (Brandon Routh) in New Orleans, who specialized in being a liaison for humans and creatures without a pulse such as zombies, werewolves (Peter Stormare, et al.), and vampires (Taye Diggs, et al.), and his newly zombie assistant (Sam Huntington) help a distraught woman (Anita Briem) find her father’s killer.
“A Family Matters Christmas” (NR) (2) [Available Nov. 8 on various VOD platforms.] — After a precocious, science-savvy, 10-year-old student (Randy Vince III), who lives with his parents (Xavier Alvarado and Melan Perez), invokes the elf-eared Spirit of Christmas Alternis (Stephen Fisher) to help his new blended family stop fighting during the Christmas holidays in LaVern Whitt’s family-friendly, heartwarming, occasionally humorous, predictable, star-dotted (Kellie Shanygne Williams, Darius McCrary, Jo Marie Payton, Hannah Belle Jackson, and Mark McKinnon), 90-minute comedy reminiscent of “Freaky Friday,” he and two of his siblings (Cheyenne Cummings and Chase X. Drewery) end up switching bodies to promote understanding of each other’s feelings and to enjoy Christmastime without squabbling, and they must switch back before Christmas morning.
“The Grandmaster of Kungfu” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available Nov. on Hi-YAH! on www.hiyatv.com.] — After Japan invades China at the end of the Qing Dynasty and plans on opening a martial arts academy in Tianjin known for its Kung fu in Cheng Siyu’s gripping, entertaining, action-packed, tense, fast-paced, violent, predictable, 73-minute, 2019 film dominated by awesome choreography, a skilled Chinese martial artist (Dennis To Yue-Hong), who has a devoted wife and young son, takes on a formidable Japanese colonel (Naomen Eerdeni) in a life-or-death martial arts contest.
“Heartland of Darkness (aka Blood Church)” (NR) (1.5) [Available Nov. 8 on Blue-ray.] — When a widowed, Chicago journalist (Dino Tripodis) moves to Ohio with his teenage daughter (Sharon Klopfenstein), buys a small-town newspaper, and quickly hires a seasoned reporter (Shanna Thomas) in Eric Swelstad’s uninspired, lackluster, unoriginal, violent, predictable, 90-minute, 1992 thriller dominated by horrific acting, they investigate along with a reverend (John Dunleavy) a series of ritualistic murders involving a high school student (Kelly Barrett) and a businessman (Kirk Adler) by an intimidating, controlling, demonic priest (Nick Baldasare) and his satanic cult members, including a sexy schoolteacher (Linnea Quigley), the mayor (Sid Sullivan), the district attorney (Ralph Scott), the attorney general (Wesley Coleman), a secretary (Mary Alice Demas), and cashier (Mary Alice Warton), and eventually seek help from the governor (Dallas Dan Hessler) and the town sheriff (Lee Page).
“I Don’t Know How She Does It” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual references throughout.] [DVD and VOD only]— A chuckle-inducing, family-friendly, down-to-earth, lightweight, predictable comedy in which a frazzled, ambitious Boston funds manager (Sarah Jessica Parker) frantically juggles her solid marriage to her understanding husband (Greg Kinnear), nurturing her relationship with friends (Christina Hendricks, et al.), caring for his young children (Emma Rayne Lyle and Theodore and Julius Goldberg), and living up to the expectations of her stern boss (Kelsey Grammer) as she teams up with a handsome, widowed New York banker (Pierce Brosnan) to establish a new fund while counting on the help of her no-nonsense office assistant (Olivia Munn), a nanny (Jessica Szohr), and her concerned in-laws (Jane Curtin and Mark Blum).
“Killer Elite” (R) (3) [Strong violence, language, and some sexuality/nudity.] [DVD and VOD only]— Car chases and crashes and flying bullets abound in this action-packed, fast-paced, factually based thriller, which is based on the Sir Ranulph Fiennes’ book “The Feather Men,” after a retired Australian assassin (Jason Statham) is forced out of retirement when an exiled, revenge-fueled sheikh (Rodney Afif) in Oman kidnaps his longtime coworker and mentor (Robert DeNiro) in 1980 to force him to carry out hits on three former British Special Air Service (SAS) mercenaries (Grant Bowler, Daniel Roberts, and Lachy Hulme) allegedly responsible for killing the sheikh’s three sons and then finds himself, his accomplices (Dominic Purcell and Aden Young), and his lover (Yvonne Strahovski) the target of a former SAS agent (Clive Owen) trying to protect his men.
“Louis Armstrong’s Black & Blues” (R) (4) [Language.] [Available Oct. 28 on Apple TV+.] — Sacha Jenkins’ engaging, entertaining, enlightening, informative, inspiring, 104-minute documentary that chronicles the career of legendary, world-renowned, talented, founding father of jazz Louis ‘Satchmo’ Armstrong through archival photographs and film footage, performance snippets, home recordings, movie clips, personal conversations, letter excerpts, and commentary by wife Lucille Armstrong, broadcasters (such as Steve Allen, Chuck Cecil, and Fred Robbins), journalist and TV host Edward R. Murrow, news reporters Walter Cronkite and Larry Lubenow, TV entertainment host Ed Sullivan, actors (such as Orson Welles, Ossie Davis, and Fred Ware), bandleader Count Basie, musicians (such as Archie Shepp, Miles Davis, Wynton Marsalis, Jelly Roll Morton, George James, Enrico Tomaso, Danny Barker, Barney Bigard, Humphrey Lyttelton, Don Cheatham, Lilian Hardin, Arthur Briggs, Artie Shaw, Leonard Feather, Ray Nance, Trummy Young, Charlie Holmes, Jack Teagarden, Dizzy Gillespie, Bobby Hackett, and James Young), jazz historians Dan Morgenstern and Ricky Riccardi, talk show hosts (such as Dick Cavett, David Frost, and Mike Douglas), singer Buck Johnson, music producer Tommy Rockwell, director Manuela Jones, music critic Stanley Crouch, music teacher Peter Davis, former president John F. Kennedy, conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, manager Johnny Collins, actor and friend Slim Thompson, photographer Jack Bradley, friend Al Cobette, writers Amiri Baraka and James Baldwin, former governor Orval Faubus, TV personality Ernie Anderson, and former New Orleans mayor De Lesseps Morrison.
“Love Crime” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only]— When her ungrateful, ambitious, taunting, ruthless, sociopathic boss (Kristen Scott Thomas) takes credit for her stellar work at a agri-industry firm in Paris and toys with her affections and that of her duplicitous lover (Patrick Mille) who refuses to stand up for himself in this gripping, intriguing, well-acted, unpredictable 2010 thriller, her smart, highly organized protégé (Ludivine Sagnier), who is supported by a coworker (Guillaume Marquet), plots her revenge.
“Moneyball” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language.] [DVD and VOD only]— Slow pacing detracts from this baseball lover’s, factually based film in which budget-strapped Oakland A’s general manager Billy Beane (Brad Pitt), who is divorced from his wife (Robin Wright) and tries to stay connected to his guitar-playing daughter (Kerris Dorsey), decides to experiment with a new method designed by a Yale-educated economics major (Jonah Hill) in 2001 to draft baseball players (Chris Pratt, Steven Bishop, Casey Bond, et al) to replace three free agents (Nick Porrazzo, et al.) to the skepticism and ire of the coach (Philip Seymour Hoffman) and scouts (Jake McGee, Barry Moss, et al.).
“Residents of Arcadia” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Nov. 11 on various VOD platforms.] — When an entrepreneurial influencer couple (Nick Preston and Ishaval Gill) suddenly realizes that they are living their lives through avatars (Michael Stephen Perry and Kamantha Naidoo) after a doctor (Stella Lai) kicks them out of the virtual reality program in Dom Cutrupi’s wacky, quirky, nonsensical, bizarre, oddly interesting, 83-minute, 2021 sci-fi film, they must decide what their future will be outside of the artificial world.
“Straw Dogs” (R) (3.5) [Strong brutal violence including a sexual attack, menace, some sexual content, and pervasive language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a sexy, former cheerleader (Kate Bosworth) returns home from Los Angeles to a small town in Mississippi with her nerdy screenwriter husband (James Marsden) in this intense, suspenseful, violent, remake of the 1971 thriller, which is based on “The Siege of Trencher’s Farm,” they end up trying to protect themselves and a mentally challenged resident (Dominic Purcell) from an abusive, drunken football coach (James Woods) looking for his flirtatious daughter (Willa Holland) and lusty rednecks (Alexander Skarsgård, Rhys Coiro, Billy Lush, and Drew Powell) after they become desperate to enter their home and ignore the warnings of the African-American sheriff (Laz Alonso).
“Terrifer 2” (NR) (.5) [Currently in theaters and available Nov. 11 on various digital platforms.] — Damien Leone’s over-the-top, overly long, not scary, extremely graphic and violent, blood-drenched, guts-splattered, poorly acted, gruesome, nausea-inducing,148-minute slasher horror thriller sequel to the 2016 “Terrifer” with a minimal plot in which a menacing, sadistic, cannibalistic, psychopathic clown (David Howard Thornton) slaughters various victims (Casey Hartnett, Johnath Davis, Kailey Hyman, Amy Russ, Charlie McElveen, Cory DuVal ,et al.) left and right and then targets a teenager (Lauren LaVera) and her younger brother (Elliott Fullam), who live their widowed mother (Sarah Voight).
“Vide Noir” (TV-14) (2.5) [Available Nov. 8 on various digital platforms.] — Fascinating cinematography and soundtrack highlight Ariel Vida’s surreal, original, creative, dark, unusual, 95-minute neo-noir mystery thriller inspired by Lord Huron’s 2018 concept album in which a desperate, tenacious, worried guitarist (Victor Mascitelli) searches neon-lit Los Angeles, which is bathed in a psychedelic haze, in the 1960s for his missing, wannabe singer fiancée (Ashleigh Cummings) who ran away from Detroit and may be experimenting with mind-bending drugs.
“The Witch 2: The Other One” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available Nov. 8 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various digital platforms.] — After a powerful, teenage Korean girl (Shin Si-ah) with supernatural powers escapes from a secret facility in Park Hoon-jung’s incomprehensible, dark, action-packed, fast-paced, blood-splattered, violent, nonlinear, 137-minute sequel to the 2018 “The Witch: Subversion,” she is befriended by a local farmer (Park Eun-bin) and her brother (Sung Yoo-Bin), who have a greedy uncle (Jin Goo), along with her sidekick (Justin John Harvey) as more assassins (Seo Eun-so, et al.) come after her.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
