Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“The Boy from Medellin” (R) (3) [Language.] [Subtitled] [Available May 7 on Amazon Prime video.] — Matthew Heineman’s engaging, entertaining, behind-the-scene, colorful, 95-minute, 2020 documentary in which famous, tattooed, multi-award-winning, anxiety-prone, Colombian reggaeton pop singer and musician José Álvaro Osorio Balvín (aka J. Balvin), who is supported by his girlfriend Valentina Ferrer, managers Scooter Braun and Allison Kaye, psychiatrist Carlos López, physician Sergio Franco, and spiritual advisor Ramírez Agudelo, candidly discusses his struggles with severe depression and panic attacks as he prepares for his homecoming, sold-out, outdoor concert in Medellín, Colombia, in November 2019 during a period of widespread political unrest, violent protests, and national strikes under right-wing President Iván Duque Márquez.
“The Human Factor” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some violence/bloody images.] [Opens May 7 in theaters.] — Dror Moreh’s educational, poignant, behind-the-scenes, eye-opening, 108-minute, 2019 political documentary that consists of archival news snippets to explore the workings of American foreign policy and candid, enlightening commentary with negotiators, including U.S. Ambassador to Israel Martin Indyk, former U.S. Ambassador to Egypt and Israel Daniel Kurtzer, President Clinton’s special assistant to Arab-Israeli affairs Robert Malley, senior Arabic interpreter and Middle East envoy Gemal Helal, State Department analyst Aaron Miller, and Middle East advisor to four presidents Dennis Ross, as they attempt over a 30-year period to end the ongoing Israeli-Palestinian conflict by brokering peace in the Middle East between Israeli Prime Minister Yitzhaz Rabin and Palestinian Liberation Organization Chairman Yassar Arafat and, along with President Clinton, signing the short-lived Oslo Accords in 1993.
“Inception” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sequences of violence and action throughout.] [VOD and DVD only] — Mind-blowing special effects dominate this visually stunning, complicated, action-packed, imaginative, multidimensional, star-dotted (Michael Caine, Pete Postlethwaite, Tom Berenger, Lukas Haas, et al.), 150-minute, psychological, Christopher Nolan, sci-fi thriller in which a widowed dream invader (Leonardo DiCaprio), who created an elaborate dream world with his wife (Marion Cortillard) and is estranged from his two children, and his team (Ellen Page, Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Dileep Rao, Tom Hardy) go to great lengths to implant an idea into the mind of an heir (Cillian Murphy) to an energy conglomerate when they are hired by a desperate Japanese businessman (Ken Wantanabe).
“Kiss of the Dragon” (R) (3) [Strong violence, language, some sexuality, and drug content.] [VOD and DVD only] — In this violent, action-packed, 2001 martial-arts film, a highly decorated and skilled Beijing detective (Jet Li) befriends a prostitute (Bridget Fonda) to vindicate himself and to rescue her daughter after unknowingly collaborating with a vicious French lieutenant (Tcheky Karyo) in Paris.
“Lackawanna Blues” (PG-13) (3.5) [VOD and DVD only] — George C. Wolfe directs this captivating, well-acted, factually inspired, star-studded (Rosie Perez, Liev Schreiber, Patricia Wettig, Jeffrey Wright, Delroy Lindo, Henry Simmons, Mos Def, Ernie Hudson, Julie Benz, and Louis Gossett, Jr.), 2005 HBO film based on Ruben Santiago-Hudson’s Obie-award-winning play in which African-American Rachel “Nanny” Crosby (S. Epatha Merkerson), who was married to an adulterous alcoholic (Terrence Dashon Howard), cared for a motley group of residents (Macy Gray, et al.) at her New York boardinghouse during the mid-1950s and 1960s and raised a grateful, young boy (Marcus Carl Franklin) after his mother (Carmen Ejogo) and father (Jimmy Smits) ended up neglecting him.
“Locks of Love: The Kindest Cut” (NR) (3) [VOD and DVD only] — An informative, fascinating, inspirational, 45-minute, HBO documentary that follows leukemia-stricken Kandice in Oklahoma, Amanda in Pennsylvania, and Alexa in Illinois as they anxiously await for their free wig from Locks of Love and includes interviews with Locks of Love founder Madonna Coffman and selfless donors from all walks of life, including prisoners, school children, bikers, and Girl Scout troops, from Arizona, Florida, and Massachusetts.
“The Paper Tigers” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language, offensive slurs, and violence.] [Opens May 7 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — When they discover at the funeral of their Kung Fu master (Roger Yuan) from a longtime nemesis (Matthew Page) that he was murdered in Quoc Bao Tran’s funny, wacky, entertaining, well-choreographed, slapstick, 108-minute, 2020 comedy, three middle-aged, out-of-shape, childhood friends (aka Three Tigers), including a divorced father (Alain Uy) with an ex-wife (Jae Suh Park) and young son (Joziah Lagonoy), a bum-legged smoker (Ron Yuan), and a Black martial artist (Mykel Shannon Jenkins), come together to revenge his death and to find a Kung Fu assassin (Ken Quitugua) and in the process, they regained their long-lost self-respect and sense of honor.
“Sky Blossom: Diaries of the Next Greatest Generation” (NR) (3) [Available on various VOD platforms and played April 30 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups.] — Richard Lui’s sobering, inspirational, heartbreaking, uplifting, 79-minute documentary that focuses on the selfless teenage children—of which there are more than 5.4 million caregivers—from five families who are caring for a disabled military veteran family member, including cheerleading 15-year-old Deryn Allen who cares for her double-amputee father Chaz in McMinnville, TN; teenage daughter Rhianna who cares for her Marine father Brian Alvarado afflicted with throat cancer in Long Beach, CA; son Rob Grier Jr. and daughter Camille caring for Alzheimer's-afflicted veteran Rob Grier in Wexford, PA; the Kapanui family caring for Alzheimer's-afflicted grandfather Bobby Nawai in Waimea, HI; and teenager Jenna caring for her veteran father Bill Ploof who suffered a stroke in Howell, MI.
“Standing Ovation” (PG) (1.5) [Some rude behavior.] [VOD and DVD only] — Poor acting, mediocre music, and backstabbing antics dominate this teen-geared, unrealistic, lackluster comedy in which a talented, tenacious Atlantic City student (Kayla Jackson), who lives with her gambling-addicted grandfather (P. Brendan Mulvey) and songwriter brother (Austin Powell), and her 5 Ovations group of 12-year-old singers (Monique Impagliazzo, Alexis Biesiada, Pilar Martin, and Najee Wilson) make a music video with the help of a streetwise Italian girl (Joei DeCarlo) and the smitten son (William McKenna) of a music studio owner to compete against other singers (Alanna Palombo, London Clark, Ashley Cutrona, Erika Corvette, Devon Jordan, et al.) in New York City in an attempt to win $1 million.
“Stolen” (R) (3) [A scene of sexuality.] [VOD and DVD only] — When the body of a young, mentally challenged boy (Jimmy Bennett) is found in a wooden box at a construction site after being taken from his distraught, widowed father (Josh Lucas), who desperately searched for him with the aid of a coworker (James Van Der Beek), the police chief (Jude Ciccolella), and the sultry wife (Morena Baccarin) of a jealous gas station owner (Benjamin Burdick) in 1958 in this captivating, heartbreaking, unpredictable, star-dotted (Joanna Cassidy, Rhona Mitra, Beth Grant, et al.), 2008 film, a grieving detective (Jon Hamm) who is assigned to the case finds evidence that seems to be tied to the disappearance of his own son 8 years earlier.
“Stowaway” (TV-MA) (2) [Netflix Only] — When the no-nonsense spaceship commander (Toni Collette), a compassionate medical researcher (Anna Kendrick), and a biologist (Daniel Dae Kim) blast off on a two-year mission to Mars and then unexpectedly discover an engineer stowaway (Shamier Anderson) in Joe Penna’s disappointing, lackluster, melancholy, slow-paced, 116-minute sci-fi thriller, the precarious situation goes from bad to worse after the equipment that cleans the air of carbon dioxide malfunctions, and when the experiment to grow algae to filter out the CO2 fails, their only option for survival is a risky plan to fill tanks with oxygen located outside the spacecraft in a counter-weight module during a solar flare.
“The Virtuoso” (R) (2) [Violence, sexuality/nudity and language.] [Opens April 30 in theaters and available May 4 on Blue-Ray and DVD.] — After a meticulous, allusive, professional assassin (Anson Mount) is given his next contract job by his mysterious, ruthless boss (Anthony Hopkins) in Nick Stagliano’s dark, uninspired, clichéd, 110-minute thriller, he not only must get over his guilt when a bystander is accidentally killed during his last assignment, he needs to quickly figure out the “white rivers” identity of his next target at a rundown diner, including its waitressing owner (Abbie Cornish), the local sheriff (David Morse), the town loner (Eddie Marsan), a handsome patron (Richard Brake), or his girlfriend (Diora Baird).
“Wild Grass” (PG) (2.5) [Some thematic material, language, and brief smoking.] [Subtitled] [VOD and DVD only] — A strange, charming, wacky, 2009 comedy about the odd relationship that develops when a grouchy, weirdly-behaving, retired Frenchman (André Dussollier), who has been married to his beautiful wife (Anne Consigny) for 30 years and has two adult children (Sara Forestier and Vladimir Consigny), turns in a red wallet to a policeman (Mathieu Amalric) that belongs to a wild-haired, redheaded dentist (Sabine Azéma) who loves to fly.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.