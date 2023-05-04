Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“An American Tail the Musical” (3.5) [Stage play that runs April 25-June 18 at the Children’s Theatre Company at 2400 Third Avenue South, Minneapolis, MN 55404; for more information, log on to childrenstheatre.org or call 612/874-0400.] — After a brave, optimistic young mouse (Matthew Woody) leaves his native Russia with his Jewish family in 1885 onboard a ship bound for New York City to escape constantly threatening felines because all mice know there are “no cats in America” and gets separated from his parents (Luverne Seifert and Becca Hart) and sister (Lillian Hochman) when he is washed overboard during a horrific storm in this entertaining, poignant, engaging, multilayered, well-acted, humor-punctuated, star-studded (Ryan London Levin, Autumn Ness, Dean Holt, Mabel Weismann, Reed Sigmund, Lillian Hochman, Rue Norman, Deidre Cochran, Dean Holt, Morgen Chang, Glenn E. Williams II, Monica Xiong, Tic Trietler, Ines Mojica, El Kost, Anja Arora, Mabel Weismann, and Mari Peterson-Hilleque), 2-hour musical, which is based on the 1986 award-winning animated film, directed by Taibi Magar and highlighted by terrific songs (such as “Somewhere Out There”), costumes, and sets, he desperately searches for his worried family and ends up being forced to work for a greedy rat (Luverne Seifert) and meets a strong-willed mouse (Kiko Laureano) on a soapbox trying to organize the mice to fight back against the diabolical cats, which is an allusion to the ongoing anti-Semitism found in Russia, Germany, and yes, cats are also found in America.
“Born to Be Wild” (G) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Morgan Freeman narrates this educational, smile-inducing, inspirational, 3D, 40-minute IMAX documentary that chronicles the efforts of Dame Daphne Sheldrick to help traumatized orphaned baby elephants in Kenya for more than 50 years after poachers have killed their mothers and primatologist Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas to help save orphaned and captive orangutans in Borneo after they have lost their Indonesian rainforest habitat through governmental corruption and illegal logging and to release the great apes back into the wild through rehabilitation.
“Bug Therapy” (NR) (3.5) [Opens May 1 in select theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Jason Reisig’s delightful, hilarious, charming, colorful, family-oriented, 9-minute, 2021 animated comedy in which a compassionate insect therapist (voiceover by Phil McGraw) tries to counsel an eccentric group of bugs, including a hemoglobin-fearing mosquito (voiceover by Megan Trainor) that faints when she sees blood, a depressed stick bug (voiceover by Emily Brown) that has a leaf for a pet and feels it is invisible, an OCD-afflicted fly (voiceover by Jay Leno) that obsessively washes his hands with sanitizer, a coffee-addicted grasshopper (voiceover by Tom Green) that is high on caffeine, a praying mantis (voiceover by Emily Goglia) that won't pray and believes she is God, a clingy dragonfly couple (voiceovers by Michael Jann and Michele Jourdan) that are too dependent on each other, and a skittish spider (voiceover by Jason Reisig) that is arachnid-phobic.
“Declaration of War” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When a French music executive (Jérémie Elkaïm) and his artistic wife (Valérie Donzelli) learn that their son has a malignant rhabdoid brain tumor in this odd, down-to-earth, factually inspired, heart-tugging film narrated by Pauline Gaillard and Philippe Barassat, the overwhelmed and traumatized couple joins forces with the doctors (Béatrice De Staël, Elisabeth Dion, Anne Le Ny, Frédéric Pierrot, et al.), family (Michèle Moretti, Philippe Laudenbach, Elina Löwensohn, et al.), and friends (Bastien Bouillon, et al.) in Paris to win the battle and to help their son recover.
“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of violence, action, strong language, suggestive/drug references, and thematic elements.] [Opens May 5 in theaters.] — Oddball sets and costumes dominate James Gunn’s entertaining, action-packed, fast paced, humor-dotted, heartwarming, violent, star-studded (Zoe Saldaña, Sylvester Stallone, Will Poulter, Linda Cardellini, Elizabeth Debicki, Nathan Fillion, Elodie Clarke, Jennifer Holland, Maria Bakalova, Michael Rosenbaum, Callie Brand, Daniela Melchior, Nico Santos, Dee Bradley Baker, and Asim Chaudhry), 150-minute sci-fi thriller highlighted by terrific special effects and original creatures in which the mourning leader (Chris Pratt) and an eclectic group of guardians (Dave Bautista, Pom Klementieff, Karen Gillan, Vin Diesel, and Sean Gunn) struggle to save their raccoon friend Rocket (voiceover by Bradley Cooper) when he is severely injured and must engage an evil, ruthless scientist (Chukwudi Iwuji), who is performing cruel experiments on various animals and children, to save his life.
“Hubble 3D” (G) [DVD and VOD only] — Leonardo DiCaprio narrates this enthralling, educational, 3D, 45-minute, 2010 IMAX documentary that shows stunning Hubble photographs from space, including the Orion Nebula, the Pillars of Creation, Andromeda, Virgo’s Cluster, and the Milky Way, and chronicles the May 2009 mission of the Atlantis space shuttle crew (Scott D. Altman, Andrew J. Feuste, Michael T. Good, John M. Grunfeld, Gregory C. Johnson, Michael J. Massimino, and Megan McArthur) to repair and enhance the Hubble telescope.
“I'll Be Watching” (NR) (3) [Available May 2 on various digital platforms.] — After her sister (Hannah Fierman) is viciously murdered in Erik Bernard’s engaging, creepy, eerie, intense, suspenseful, well-acted, superbly paced, unpredictable, 96-minute sci-fi thriller with a surprising ending, a struggling, traumatized, grieving artist (Eliza Taylor), who is seeing a psychiatrist (Bryan Batt), is home alone in her secluded, high-tech security home designed by her husband (Bob Morley) who is in Hong Kong on business and then begins to be terrorized by an unknown assailant who is using the fancy, high-tech, AI security system to his advantage and confounding the local sheriff (David Keith) during his house call.
“Jay Myself: Photography, the Bank, and Me” (NR) (3.5) [Plays April 28 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Stephen Wilkes’ compelling, fascinating, intriguing, intimate, insightful, 79-minute, 2018 documentary that delves into the life and career of talented, eccentric, renowned, pack-rat, 88-year-old Hebrew artist and photographer Jay Maisel as he prepares over a five-month period to leave his home of 49 years after purchasing the six-floor, 35,000-square-foot, 72-room, 100-year-old, landmark Germania Bank Building in Manhattan’s Bowery neighborhood in 1966 where he has kept an astounding, enormous, plethora, and eclectic collection of myriad objects and consists of archival photographs and film clips, Maisel’s creative artwork, and commentary by sculptor Hale Guland, photographers (such as Jeff Dunas, Max Waldman, Duane Michals, Melchior Digiacomo, and Dan Winters), former Kodak VP Raymond Demoulin, producer Jamie Smith, director Stephen Wilkes, studio manager Matt Dean, assistant Jeffrey Chong, swimsuit editor Jule Campbell, wife Linda Maisel, and daughter Amanda Maisel.
“Jillian’s Vantage” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — After a tragedy occurred several months earlier in this poignant, heartwarming, inspirational, creative, critically acclaimed, romantic, 23-minute, 2002 film, a depressed and lonely computer geek (John Valdetero), who restores corrupted hard drives for a living, reluctantly accepts to go on a blind dinner date with a beautiful, witty, self-assured therapist (Kristi Almo) set up by his worried best friend (Craig Cliver) and finds himself surprisingly surprised.
“King Charles III: The New Monarchy” (NR) (3) [Available May 2 on various VOD platforms.] — Guy Mayfield narrates Tara Pirnia’s fascinating, educational, candid, behind-the-scenes, insightful, 68-minute documentary that chronicles the life of King Charles III from his childhood days growing up in Buckingham Palace, serving as a royal naval officer and helicopter pilot, marrying nanny and nursery teacher’s aide Lady Diana Spencer and later divorcing, marrying his longtime love Camilla Parker-Bowles, and preparing for his coronation on May 6, 2023, and the future of the monarchy and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by “Vanity Fair” royals correspondent Katie Nicholl, former press secretary Dickie Arbiter, Princess of Wales’s former bodyguard Ken Wharfe, journalist Patt Morrison, and royal commentator Victoria Arbiter.
“Safe House” (R) (3.5) [Strong violence throughout and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Car chases abound and bullets fly in this intense, riveting, action-paced, fast-paced, unpredictable, blood-splattered, star-studded (Rubén Blades. Robert Patrick, and Liam Cunningham) film when a wet-behind-the-ears CIA agent (Ryan Reynolds) tries to determine whether he can trust his CIA bosses (Sam Shepard, Brendan Gleeson, Vera Farmiga, et al.) after a safe house is breached in Cape Town, South Africa, while trying to keep tabs on a rogue CIA agent (Denzel Washington) who is wanted on four continents for espionage.
“Pillow Party Massacre” (NR) (1.5) [Available currently on various digital platforms.] — When longtime, guilt-ridden friends (Laura Welsh, Nicolette Pullen, Jax Kellington, Chynna Rae Shurts, and Allegra Sweeney) reconnect after an April Fools prank went horribly off the rails two years earlier in which their traumatized, humiliated, pranked friend (Savannah Raye Jones) shoots her boyfriend (Sebastian Bjorn) in retaliation in Calvin Morie McCarthy’s lackluster, uninspired, poorly acted and written, violent, low-budget, predictable, 87-minute slasher thriller, the women, two uninvited friends (Daniel Donlon and Jon Meggison), and two park officers (Stephanie Leet and Neil Green) who show up at the isolated house in the woods end up as targets of a revenge-driven, masked killer.
“Secret Space UFOs: Fastwalkers” (NR) (3.5) [Available May 2 on Amazon Prime, iTunes, Vudu, Google Play, and Vimeo.] — Tony Merkel narrates Darcy Weir’s compelling, intriguing, educational, riveting, insightful, in-depth, detailed, 130-minute documentary that delves into the UFO phenomenon, UAP research, coverups, and the numerous UFO sightings chronicled by NASA and various governments and defense and intelligence agencies around the world beginning in the 1970s and consists of candid commentary by renowned UFO researcher and historian Richard Dolan, senior astronomer for the SETI Institute Seth Shostak, NASA astronauts (such as John E. Blaha, Story Musgrave, Dr. Edward Mitchell, and Buzz Aldrin), defense support program analyst Ron Regehr, Iranian Gen. Parviz Jafari, UFO witness Shaida Kashani, pilot Yadi Nazeri, imperial Airforce deputy commander Nader Yousefi, air traffic supervisor Hossein Pirouzi, aviation journalist/historian and spy plane technician Jim Goodall, physics and astronomy professor Dr. Jack Kasher, space anomalies researcher Martyn Stubbs, STS astronaut UFO experiencer Leroy Chiao, filmmaker UFO researcher James Fox, director Darcy Weir, political activist and disclosure advocate Stephen Bassett, NASA UFO researcher Jeff Challender, NASA Mars mission astronaut candidate Dr. Brian O'Leary, satellite developer/scientist Bob McGwier, ufologist filmmaker Jeremy Corbell, former AF OSI agent Richard Doty, and radio telescope C-E5 developer, researcher, and UFO contactee Jimmy Blanchette.
“Space Wars: Quest for the Deepstar” (NR) (2.5) [Available May 2 on various digital platforms.] — Mediocre special effects, dialogue, and acting dominate Garo Setian’s hokey, award-winning, entertaining, fun-filled, low-budget, 90-minute sci-fi thriller in which an adventurous, doggedly determined space scavenger (Michael Paré) and his daughter (Sarah French) hunt for legendary treasure onboard the Deepstar freighter in 2980 with the help of a lonely celestial cartographer (Anahit Setian) while fighting ruthless mercenaries (Olivier Gruner, Rachele Brooke Smith, Tyler Gallant, et al.) and wacky, gargantuan monsters.
“This Means War” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content including references, some violence and action, and language.] — While two skilled, butt-kicking CIA agents (Chris Pine and Tom Hardy) vie for the affections of a perky product research director (Reese Witherspoon), who takes advice from her colorful best friend (Chelsea Handler), in this entertaining, witty, action-packed, star-dotted (Angela Bassett, Rosemary Harris, and Abigail Spencer) film, a vindictive German terrorist (Til Schweiger) arrives in Los Angeles to seek revenge for the death of his brother in Hong Kong.
“The Ultimate Wave Tahiti” (NR) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — Beautiful scenery and striking cinematography highlights this educational, 45-minute, 3D, 2010 IMAX documentary narrated by Michael Hanrahan that focuses on diehard surfer Kelly Slater, who has won the World Surfing Championship nine times, and legendary Tahitian surfer Raimana Van Bastolear as they seek the perfect waves of the shallow Teahupo’o barrier reef off the idyllic Polynesian island of Tahiti.
“Unconditional” (NR) (3.5) [Opens May 3 in select theaters, available May 1 on PBS, May 26 on various digital platforms, plays May 31 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups, and available June 5 Amazon Prime Video and AppleTV+.] — Richard Lui's compelling, poignant, moving, unsettling, heartbreaking, emotionally-driven, multilayered, insightful, thought-provoking, 87-minute documentary in which news anchor and broadcast journalist Richard Lui spent seven years producing this film that documents the overwhelming challenges three families face while caring unconditionally for loved ones dealing with physical disabilities and mental health issues, including the California-based filmmaker caring for his Alzheimer-afflicted, former social worker father Stephen Lui in New York, Shane Thomas caring for his mental health expert and former Marine wife Dr. Kate Hendricks Thomas undergoing treatment for terminal cancer, and PTSD- and TBI-plagued former veteran Luke Bushatz struggling with depression and suicidal ideation while raising sons Huck and Dave Bushatz with the help of his wife Amy.
“What's Love Got to Do with It?” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some suggestive material, brief drug material, a sexual reference, and strong language.] [Opens May 5 in theaters.] — Shekhar Kapur’s poignant, heartwarming, lighthearted, colorful, touching, intermittently witty, predictable, star-dotted (Asim Chaudhry, Oliver Chris, Nosheen Phoenix, Iman Boujelouah, Alice Orr-Ewing, Rahat Fateh Ali Khan, Naufal Azmir Khan, and Nikkita Chadha), 109-minute romantic comedy in which cultures clash and emotions escalate when an unlucky-in-love British documentary filmmaker (Lily James), who is close to her eccentric mother (Emma Thompson) and addicted to dating apps, in London decides to go to Lahore, Pakistan, to document the arranged marriage of her charming, longtime friend and next door neighbor (Shazad Latif) by his traditional parents (Shabana Azmi and Jeffrey Mirza), whose daughter (Mariam Haque) is estranged for marrying a non-Muslim (Michael Marcus), to a beautiful Pakistani Muslim woman (Sajal Ali) to the delight of his grandmother (Pakiza Baig).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
