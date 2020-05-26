Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“The High Note” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language and suggestive references.] [Opens May 29 and rents for a 48-hour period for $19.99 on nearly all on-demand platforms.] — Wonderful music highlights this captivating, entertaining, behind-the-scenes, star-studded (Ice Cube, Bill Pullman, Eddie Izzard, Zoë Chao, Diplo, June Diane Raphael, and Deniz Akdeniz), unpredictable, 113-minute romantic comedy in which a workaholic, doggedly determined assistant (Dakota Johnson) in Los Angeles dreams of being a music producer while struggling to get noticed by her longtime, egotistical, aging superstar singing boss (Tracee Ellis Ross) and then posing as a record producer in an attempt to help a talented singer (Kelvin Harrison Jr.) she meets and quickly falls for.
“Horsemen” (R) (1.5) [Grisly and disturbing content, some sexual images, and language.] [DVD only] — A lackluster, pointless, cameo-dotted (Peter Stormare, Eric Balfour, Paul Dooley, et al.) 2008 psychological thriller in which a widowed Detroit detective (Dennis Quaid), who has two sons (Lou Taylor Pucci and Liam James), and his partner (Clifton Collins, Jr.) begin to interrogate potential suspects (Patrick Fugit and Ziyi Zhang) in a series of torturous, grisly murders that seem to be related to the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse.
“The First Saturday in May” (PG) (3) [Brief strong language.] [DVD only] — A fascinating, informative, 96-minute 2007 documentary that interviews and follows Achilles of Troy trainer Frank Amaonte, Brother Derek jockey Alex Solis and trainer Dan Hendricks, Sharp Humor trainer Dale Romans, Jazil trainers Kiaran and Neal McLaughlin and jockey Fernando Jara, Lawyer Ron trainer Bob Holthus and jockey John McKee, Barbaro trainers Michael Matz and Peter Brette, and trainers Chuck Chamber and Doug O’Neill as they train and enter their thoroughbred horses in qualifying stake races from California, Kentucky, Florida, Arkansas, and New York as they prepare for the 2006 Kentucky Derby at Churchill Downs.
“Sherlock Holmes” (PG-13) (3.5) [Intense sequences of violence and action, some startling images, and a scene of suggestive material.] [DVD only] — Witty humor and a dark atmosphere permeate Guy Ritchie's well-paced, creative, entertaining film based on Sir Conan Doyle’s classic in which brilliant, brooding, calculating, fist-wielding, mischievous, observant British detective Sherlock Holmes (Robert Downey, Jr.) and his longtime sidekick Dr. John Watson (Jude Law), who is in love with a beautiful woman (Kelly Reilly), begin investigating the bizarre murders of two prominent English officials (James Fox and William Hope) in 1800s London with the help of a Scotland Yard inspector (Eddie Marsan) and gorgeous woman (Rachel McAdams) after a power-hungry Parliament lord (Mark Strong) allegedly uses the black arts to return from the dead and the hangman’s noose.
“A Single Man” (R) (3.5) [Some disturbing images and nudity/sexual content.][DVD only] — While contemplating suicide after learning that his younger architect partner (Matthew Goode) of 16 years has died in a tragic car accident in 1962 in this well-acted, sensual, heartbreaking film, which is based on Christopher Isherwood’s book and punctuated with beautiful images, a handsome, emotionally distraught, cigarette-smoking, 52-year-old English professor (Colin Firth) in Los Angeles reminisces about his relationship with a former hard-drinking lover (Julianne Moore) and sees a glimmer of hope for the future when he is befriended by an attractive, concerned student (Nicholas Hoult).
“The Vast of Night” (PG-13) (3) [Brief strong language.] [Plays on Amazon Prime Video.] — Andrew Patterson’s creepy, creative, well-acted, low-budget, unpredictable, 89-minute sci-fi thriller with a terrific musical score and camera shots and reminiscent of “Twilight Zone” in which a teenage switchboard operator (Sierra McCormick) during one dark night in New Mexico encounters a mysterious, unidentifiable audio frequency coming through the switchboard in 1958 and turns to her radio DJ high school friend (Jake Horowitz) to follow up on clues with a retired military worker (Bruce Davis) and a distraught elderly woman (Gail Cronauer) who believes her son was a victim of an alien abduction years earlier.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
