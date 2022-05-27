Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“18½” (NR) (2.5) [Opens May 27 in theaters.] — When an ambitious White House transcriber (Willa Fitzgerald) goes with an anxious journalist (John Magaro) in 1974 to a Maryland motel run by its eye-patch-wearing owner (Richard Kind) to listen to the alleged missing 18½ minutes of Nixon’s infamous Watergate scandal tape in Dan Mirvish’s award-winning, factually inspired, slow-paced, quirky, humorous, bizarre, twist-filled, star-dotted (Bruce Campbell, Jon Cryer, Ted Raimi, Elle Schneider, and Lloyd Kaufman), 88-minute, 2021 political thriller, they end up meeting a mysterious, interracial couple (Vondie Curtis-Hall and Catherine Curtin) and a few anti-war hippies (Sullivan Jones, Alanna Saunders, Marija Juliette Abney, and Claire Saunders) and from then on their investigation and evening does not go as planned.
“The Arbor” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — A conceptually fascinating, experimental, biographical documentary that uses “verbatim theater” to pay homage to the hard-drinking English playwright Andrea Dunbar, who tragically died at age 29 of a brain hemorrhage after writing three plays, and consists of archival film footage, reenactments of her play “The Arbor” that tells about her difficult childhood growing up in West Yorkshire, and interviews in which actors lip-synched the voices of Andrea, her mother (Kate Rutter) and father (Danny Webb), her brothers Andrew (Matthew McNulty) and David (Jonathan Jaynes) Dunbar, her sisters Pamela (Kathryn Pogson) and Kathy (Lizzie Roper), her daughters Lisa Thomson (Christine Bottomley) and Lorraine (Manjinder Virk) Dunbar, and theater director Max Stafford-Clark.
“The Colors of the Mountain” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Gorgeous mountain scenery dominates this powerful, disturbing, realistic film in which an artistic 9-year-old student (Hernán Mauricio Ocampo) in Colombia must face the grim, harsh realities of life when guerillas threaten his peasants parents (Hernán Méndez and Carmen Torres), and the lives of two of his friends (Nolberto Sánchez and Genaro Aristizábal) are endangered when they all try to retrieve the soccer ball he received for his birthday from a grassy field filled with landmines.
“The First Beautiful Thing” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Rich cinematography highlights this engaging, heart-breaking, critically acclaimed, Paolo Virzi, 2010 drama told in flashbacks that spans from 1971 through 2009 as it follows an unhappy, drug-addicted Italian vocational professor (Valerio Mastandrea) and his sister (Claudia Pandolfi) who come together at the deathbed of their beautiful mother (Stefania Sandrelli) as she marries the man (Marco Messeri) she loves, discover that they have a half-brother (Paolo Ruffini) from a tryst she had years earlier, and reminiscence about their lives as children (Giacomo Bibbiani/Francesco Rapalino and Giulia Burgalassi/Aurora Frasca) growing up with their actress mother (Micaela Ramazzotti) and an abusive, jealous father (Sergio Albelli) whom she eventually divorced.
“Human Factors” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available May 24 via various digital platforms.] — After a workaholic, homophobic German co-owner (Mark Waschke) of a successful advertising agency in Hamburg accepts a controversial political client who is campaigning for office without informing his creative director wife (Sabine Timoteo), who is close to her gay brother (Daniel Séjourné), and then they head to their Belgian vacation home along the coast with their rebellious, moody teenage daughter (Jule Hermann) and younger pet-rat-loving son (Wanja Valentin Kube) to get away from the stress in Ronny Trocker’s intriguing, well-acted, dark, nonlinear, 102-minute, 2021 psychological thriller with awesome cinematography, a frightening home invasion escalates the tension and triggers the dysfunctional dynamics within their marriage and family.
“Ip Man: The Awakening” (NR) (3) [Subtitled][Available May 20 on HI-YAH! and on June 21 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various digital platforms.] — Awesome martial arts choreography dominates Li Xi Jie and Zhang Zhu Lin’s entertaining, captivating, action-packed, fast-paced, predictable, 77-minute film in which skilled, white-clad-wearing Wing Chun master (Tse Miu) inadvertently causes a turf war in Hong Kong in 1930, and after he is forced to fight a Baritsu-trained British boxing champion and then his close, rickshaw-pulling friend (Chen Guanying) and pretty sister (Zhao Yuxuan) are kidnapped, he goes after a greedy, ruthless human trafficker and crime lord (Sergio Deieso) who has been paying off the police to turn a blind eye.
“Juniper” (NR) (3.5) [Played as part of the MSPIFF41 Film Festival running May 5-19; for more information, log on to MSPfilm.org for full schedule.] — When a depressed, grieving, rebellious, 17-year-old student (George Ferrier) in New Zealand is expelled from boarding school after the death of his mother and returns home in Matthew J. Saville’s captivating, poignant, award-winning, well-acted, realistic, bittersweet, moving, coming-of-age, 94-minute, 2021 film with striking cinematography and landscapes, he learns that his widowed father (Marton Csokas) has hired a home health nurse (Edith Poor) and moved his estranged, crotchety, feisty, gin-guzzling, wheelchair-bound, English grandmother (Charlotte Rampling) into his home, and then they try to find a common ground in their grief and loneliness in their strained, fiery relationship.
“A Man Called Ove” (PG-13) (3.5) [Thematic content, some disturbing images, and language.] [Subtitled] [Played May 19 part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Tubi, Amazon Prime Video, and various VOD platforms.] — Terrific acting dominates Hannes Holm’s engaging, Oscar-nominated, award-winning, nonlinear, well-written, bittersweet, poignant, moving, humorous, 116-minute, 2015 film based on Fredik Backman’s 2012 novel and reminiscent of “Gran Torino” in which cantankerous, controlling, rules-enforcing, widowed, 59-year-old Swedish train maintenance worker (Rolf Lassgård), who was fired from his job after 43 years, contemplates suicide after the death of his beloved schoolteacher wife (Ida Engvoll), reminiscences about growing up as a child (Viktor Baagøe/Filip Berg) with his stoic widowed father (Stefan Gödicke) and life that he had with his wife, and finally gets out of doldrums and finds meaning to his changed life when new neighbors (Bahar Pars and Tobias Almborg) with two young daughters move in across the street, he adopts a feline, and helps a longtime, stroke-surviving friend (Chatarina Larsson) and his wife (Börje Lundberg).
“Mariner of the Mountains” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available May 23 via streaming on MUBI.] — Karim Aïnouz narrates his fascinating, highly personal, self-serving, touching, 98-minute, 2021 documentary highlighted by great cinematography and archival photographs in which the 54-year-old Brazilian filmmaker chronicles his journey across the Mediterranean to Algiers and finally to Kabylia, Algeria, in the Atlas Mountains in January 2019 to the birthplace of his estranged, engineer father in an attempt to understand more about his parents (Iracema and Majid), who separated before he was born, and his childhood by visiting relatives and learning more about his father’s homeland.
“Montana Story” (R) (3) [Language.] [Opens May 27 in theaters.] — When a widowed, hotshot lawyer (John Ludin), who is cared for by a African-American hospice nurse (Gilbert Owuor) and a longtime employee (Kimberly Guerrero), ends up in a coma due to a traumatic head injury on a rundown, debt-ridden ranch in western Montana in Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s engaging, realistic, down-to-earth, well-acted, 114-minute, 2021 neo-Western film with terrific scenery and cinematography, fragile and raw emotions surface after his guilt-ridden, mandolin-playing, civil engineer son (Owen Teague) living in Wyoming returns home followed by his estranged chef daughter (Haley Lu Richardson) who left for upstate New York seven years earlier as the siblings attempt to forgive and reconnect with each other while dealing with the fate of a gorgeous, 25-year-old black stallion.
“Murina” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Played as part of the MSPIFF41 Film Festival running May 5-19; for more information, log on to MSPfilm.org for full schedule.] — When her controlling, hot-tempered, domineering father (Leon Lucev), who supplements his income by spearfishing for Moray eels, invites a charming, silver-tongued, wealthy, handsome businessman (Cliff Curtis), who once dated his beauty queen wife (Danica Curcic), to an idyllic Croatian island to complete a lucrative land deal in Antoneta Alamat Kusijanovic’s gritty, award-winning, taut, multifaceted, coming-of-age, tension-filled, 92-minute, 2021 film inspired by the director’s 2017 short film “Into The Blue” and highlighted by gorgeous scenery, his free-spirited, rebellious, beautiful, 17-year-old daughter (Gracija Filipovic) tries to pit her father, mother, and visitor against each other during a weekend excursion to the Adriatic Sea in order to meet her own desires and to no longer feel trapped.
“Rickshaw Girl” (NR) (3) [Played as part of the MSPIFF41 Film Festival running May 5-19; for more information, log on to MSPfilm.org for full schedule.] — When her rickshaw driver father (Naresh Bhuiyan) becomes seriously ill in Amitabh Reza Chowdhury’s compelling, colorful, award-winning, touching, heartbreaking, 101-minute, 2021 film adapted from Mitali Perkins’ 2007 novel, a talented, ambitious, teenage wannabe-artist (Novera Rahman) in Blangladesh leaves her mother (Momena Chowdhury) for the big city in an attempt to earn money to buy medicine for her father with the help of a bus driver (Allen Shubhro), takes a series of odd jobs, disguises herself as a man to pull a rickshaw, and when she meets an influential woman (Gulshan Champa) who recognizes her talent, she begins to fulfill her dream as a painter after learning of a family tragedy.
“Scare Zone” (NR) (2) [Available May 27 on Terror Films Channel.] — When horror attraction owner (Simon Needham) hires a group wannabe actors (Neil Brown Jr., Chris Burns, Peyton Lee, Michele Simms, Arian Waring Ash, Pat Mccahon, Michaela Stamm, Leigh Anne West, Jim H. Miranda, Juan Santos, et al.) to work at a scary, bloody maze for three nights and terrify the customers in the Halloween Horror House in Jon Binkowski’s award-winning, tense, humor-punctuated, gory, cliché-filled, violent, low-budget, 88-minute, 2009 slasher film, a psychopathic serial killer begins murdering people one by one in a gruesome fashion.
“Since I Been Down” (NR) (3.5) [Available May 24 on various VOD platforms.] — Gilda Louise Sheppard’s award-winning, powerful, eye-opening, educational, insightful, in-depth, inspirational, 105-minute, 2020 documentary highlighted by striking cinematography that focuses on Washington state prisoners, including Kimonti Carter, Tony Wheat, Willie Nobles (Ginny Parham’s grandson), Andrea Altheimer, Demar Nelson, Andre Parker, Logan Gore, Marco Rodriguez, Michael Santos, and Jarrod Messer, who are using education and programs such as the Black Prisoners’ Caucus in an attempt to change and improve all aspects of their lives after some of them were inhumanely and unjustly sentenced as juveniles to life in prison without parole and consists of candid commentary by former detectives John Ringer and Barry McColeman, attorneys Bryan Hershman and Jeff Ellis, Hilltop Tacoma residents (such as Karen Ryan, Virgina Parham, Dominique Scott, and Tonya Wilson [released after 17 years in prison]), anti-racism organizer Karen Flowers, East Side Tacoma residents (such as Shannon Traylor, Billy Griffin, and Dre Walker), The Black Collective community group members Lyle Qusim and James Walton, former Tacoma mayor Harold Moss, Clallam Corrections Center superintendent Jeri Boe, and rape victim Ma’Shanna Davis who forgave her attacker.
“THE QUEST: Nepal” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Available May 24 on various digital and TVOD platforms.] — Awesome cinematography dominates Alex Harz’s award-winning, enthralling, educational, fascinating, grueling, 70-minute, 2021 documentary in which filmmaker and explorer Alex Harz chronicles his enlightening journey to Kathmandu with tour guide and Nepalese historian Kumar Rupakheti who educates him on the history, culture, and sacred rivers and temples such as Pashupatinath in Nepal, makes the dangerous ascent to 29,032 ft. above sea level to the top of Mt. Everest, and consists of insightful commentary by Everest climbers (such as Gulnur Tumbat, Erlend Ness, Mingma Chiri Sherpa, and Gilberto Thoen), CTSS expedition owners Caroline and Michael Hamill, expedition manager Tshering Sarg Sherpa, Himex Expeditions founder Russell Brice, expedition operators Mike Hamill and Russell Brice, expedition leader Ryan Waters, trekking and mountain guides Tashi Sherpa and Ang Tshering Lama, SPCC director Tshering Sherpa, mountain guide and philanthropist Phunjo Lama Sherpa, Sherpa barista Pasang T. Sherpa, Puja monk Pasang Temba Sherpa, basecamp manager Lakpa Rita Sherpa, Tibetan Buddhist monk Lama Nawang Paljor, Everest journalist Caroline Pemberton, expedition Sirdar Riten Jangbu Sherpa, and holy man Hanuman Baba Hindu Sadhu.
“Scream 4”(R) (3.5) [Strong bloody violence, language, and some teen drinking.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a successful novelist (Neve Campbell) returns home for a book signing on the eve of a horrendous massacre 10 years earlier in this intense, well-written, star-filled (Emma Roberts, Anna Paquin, Heather Graham, and Nancy O’Dell), Wes Craven satirical parody punctuated with comic relief, high-pitched screams, and a surprise ending, high school students (Hayden Panettiere, Lucy Hale, Kristen Bell, Aimee Teegarden, Nico Tortorell, Brittany Robertson, Marielle Jaffe, et al.), a housewife (Mary McDonnell), amateur filmmakers (Erik Knudsen and Rory Culkin), and an ambitious publicist (Alison Brie) are stalked and terrorized by a knife-wielding, masked ghostface killer while the sheriff (David Arquette), his staff (Marley Shelton, Adam Brody, Anthony Anderson, and Gordon Michaels), and a former reporter (Courtney Fox) try to solve the grisly murders that are beginning to stack up.
“Super” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A wacky, absurd, quirky 2010 dark comedy in which a geeky, imaginative cook (Rainn Wilson) is prompted to become the wrench-wielding, vigilante Crimson Bolt superhero after his recovering drug-addict wife (Liv Tyler) runs off with an abusive drug dealer (Kevin Bacon) and reluctantly takes on a comic book store employee (Ellen Page) as his sidekick in an attempt to get his wife back from the drug dealer and his thugs (Michael Rooker, et al.).
“There Are No Saints” (R) (3) [Opens May 27 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After his wife is brutally murdered and his son (Keidrich Sellati) is kidnapped by a greedy, ruthless cartel lord (Ron Perlman) and brought to Mexico in Alfonso Pineda Ulloa’s tension-filled, action-packed, bullet-riddled, violent, unpredictable, star-studded (Tim Roth, Neal McDonough, Brian Cox, Paz Vega, Shannyn Sossamon, and Tommy Flanagan), 99-minute thriller, a revenge-fueled, doggedly determined former hitman (Jose Maria Yazpik), who was in prison for a crime he did not commit, concocts a dangerous, harebrained scheme to find his son.
“Top Gun: Maverick” (PG-13) (3.5) [Sequences of intense action and some strong language.] [Opens May 27 in theaters.] — Joseph Kosinski’s riveting, entertaining, fast-paced, action-packed, intense, wit-dotted, predictable, 131-minute sequel dominated by awesome aerial shots in which a rogue, highly skilled, not-by-the-book, guilt-ridden, risk-taking, adrenaline-junkie, Naval fighter pilot (Tom Cruise), who continually ignores orders from his commanding officers (Ed Harris, Jon Hamm, and Charles Parnell) and finds himself attracted to a spicy bar owner (Jennifer Connelly) with a daughter (Lyliana Wray), is assigned to train a squadron of elite, hotshot, best-of-the-best pilots (Miles Teller, Lewis Pullman, Glen Powell, Danny Ramirez, Manny Jacinto, Jay Ellis, Monica Barbaro, Greg Tarzan Davis, et al.) over a three-week timeframe for a dangerous, nearly impossible mission to destroy an underground nuclear weapons facility set between two mountains and protected by an arsenal of missiles in the Middle East.
“Zalava” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Played as part of the MSPIFF41 Film Festival running May 5-19; for more information, log on to MSPfilm.org for full schedule.] — When the allegedly demonically possessed daughter (Mahsa Hejazi) of a paranoid Kurdish villager (Shahou Rostami) in Iran accidentally falls to her death in 1978 and the scared, riled-up, superstitious, sleepwalking-prone people believe there is a demon in the village in Arsalan Amiri’s creative, fascinating, award-winning, suspenseful, tense, well-paced, unpredictable, 93-minute, 2021 thriller, a skeptical gendarmerie sergeant (Navid Pourfaraj) investigates the situation after an exorcising shaman (Pouria Rahimi Sam) is brought in to catch the invisible demon in a jar and when a fearful, well-meaning sergeant aide (Baset Rezaei) places the jar in the bag of an unsuspecting physician (Hoda Zeinolabedin), her life and others may be endangered.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.