Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Bluebeard” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A quirky, enthralling, well-acted, 2009 French film about two young sisters who pass the time in the 1950s by reading a scary Charles Perrault 17th-century fairytale in which two close-knit sisters (Lola Créton and Daphné Baiwir) leave nuns at a private school and return home to their destitute mother (Isabelle LaPouge) after the unexpected death of their heroic father and one of them decides to marry a wealthy, pudgy, bearded nobleman (Dominique Thomas) who is rumored to kill his wives if they cross him.
“Deliver Us from Evil” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available May 25 on various VOD platforms and DVD.] — While a revenge-driven, butcherous, Japanese gangster (Lee Jung-jae) searches for the highly skilled, former Korean black ops agent (Hwang Jung-min) who killed his older brother (Kōsuke Toyohara) as his last mark in Hong Won Chan’s intense, gritty, action-packed, violent, bullet-riddled, suspenseful, disturbing, gut-wrenching, unpredictable, 109-minute thriller with terrific choreography and cinematography, the assassin discovers that the woman (Song Young-chang) he loved has been brutally murdered in Bangkok and his 9-year-old daughter (Park So-yi) has been kidnapped to harvest her organs and with the help of a transgendered women (Park Jung-min), he concocts a rescue mission to save his daughter from child traffickers (Lee Seo-hwan); definitely recommended if you like Asian action films.
“Father of My Children” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] — When a famous, workaholic French film producer (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing), who is on the brink of financial ruin with his Moon Films company in Paris, takes the selfish way out of his problems in this heartbreaking, critically acclaimed, realistic film, his grieving wife (Chiara Caselli), three daughters (Alice de Lencquesaing, Manelle Driss, and Alice Gautier), and employees (Sandrine Dumas, Eric Elmosnino, Elsa Phararon, et al.) are left to pick up the pieces.
“P!nk: All I Know So Far” (NR) (3) [Available May 21 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Michael Gracey’s in-depth, entertaining, insightful, 99-minute behind-the-scenes documentary that gives an intimate portrayal of talented, asthmatic pop singer Pink as she struggles to balance her various roles, engages with her husband of 19 years Carey and her two children Willow Sage and Jameson Moon during her Beautiful Trauma World Tour in 2019 where she rehearsed and performed 156 shows in 18 countries, and showcases extensive concert footage from her performances in Amsterdam, Liverpool, Cardiff, Stockholm, Brussels, and finally Wembley Stadium in London.
“South of the Border” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An educational, intriguing, controversial, Oliver Stone, 78-minute political documentary that examines the influence of media on politics and public opinion and the vast, turbulent social changes happening in South America through news clips from channels such as Fox News, CNN, and C-SPAN and interviews with writers Tariq Ali and Bart Jones, adjunct political professor Gregory Wilpert, New York Times board member Eudardo Porter, and South American presidents, including Venezuelan President Hugo Chavez, Bolivian President Evo Morales, Brazilian President Lula da Silva, Argentinean President Cristina Kirchner and former President Nestor Kirchner, Paraguayan President Fernando Lugo, Ecuadoran President Rafael Correa, and Cuban President Raul Castro.
“Styx” (NR) (2.5) [Partially subtitled] [Available on various VOD platforms.] — When a kindhearted German emergency room physician (Susanne Wolff) decides to vacation on her 12-meter Asa Gray yacht to sail from Gibraltar to Ascension Island and encounters a horrific storm in the South Atlantic in Wolfgang Fischer’s tense, engaging, heartbreaking, well-acted, down-to-Earth, 95-minute, 2018 film, she ends up rescuing a young African boy (Gedion Odour Wekesa) who swam to her vessel from an overcrowded, damaged fishing trawler carrying more than 100 health-compromised refugees off the African coast trying to reach Europe and desperately seeks help from a surprisingly slow-to-respond Coastguard.
“Tenderness” (R) (2) [Disturbing violent and sexual content, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a tenacious New York City detective (Russell Crow) tends to his sickly wife and tracks down an 18-year-old killer (Jon Foster) just released from prison to the care of his aunt (Laura Dern) in this unpredictable, uninspired, 2008 thriller, a reckless, precocious girl (Sophie Taub) plays with fire when she hitches a ride from the ex-con.
The following films play May 13-23 as part of the 40th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF40); for more information, log on to mspfilm.org/festivals/mspiff for full schedule:
“Ane Is Missing” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] — When a worried, divorced, Spanish security guard (Patricia López Arnáiz) working at a construction site in Basque Country in Spain discovers that her rebellious, secretive, 17-year-old daughter (Jone Laspiur) has not been home and has been missing from her high school in David P. Sañudo’s somber, slow-paced, well-acted, emotionally charged, 98-minute, 2020 political film, she realizes she knows little about her daughter as she searches for her with her ex-husband (Mikel Losada) and learns she has been involved with violent protests regarding a high-speed train project with a mysterious boyfriend (Erik Probanza).
“The Co-Op Wars” (NR) (3) — Peter Coyote narrates Deacon Warner’s educational, inspirational, thought-provoking, 58-minute documentary about the rise of dozens of customer- and employee-owned grocery co-ops, which started with The People’s Pantry, in the Twin Cities during the 1960s and 1970s that was geared to selling healthy, natural, unprocessed food in bulk and supporting sustainable farms and consists of insightful commentary by Georgeville commune founders (i.e., Keith Ruona, Suzy Shroyer, and Diana Lynn), Minneapolis council member Ed Felien, North Country Co-op organizer Dean Zimmerman, “Storefront Revolution” author Craig Cox, Beanery Co-op worker Ken Logsdon, co-op workers Lori Zuidema and Gary Cunningham, League of Revolutionary Black workers member Keith Cockrel, Marxist study group member Jerry Path, co-op cheese vendor Eve MacLeish, People’s Company Bakery manager Julie Penner, DANCe Warehouse board member Dave Gutknecht, Seward Co-op worker Leo Cashman, Seward general manager Raynardo Williams, and People’s Warehouse Policy Review board members Tracey Lea Landis, Annie Young, and Roberta and Lynette Malles.
“Fear” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] — When a widowed, unemployed, sharp-tongued schoolteacher (Svetlana Yancheva) living in a small village on the Turkish-Bulgarian border finds an African physician refugee (Michael Fleming) from Mali walking on the road while hunting rabbits in Ivaylo Hristov’s black-and-white, award-winning, well-written, quirky, humorous, 100-minute comedy of manners highlighted by striking cinematography, she offers to let him stay in her home to the concern and ire of the other racist villagers (Ivan Savov, Krassimir Dokov, et al.) while the mayor (Miroslava Gogovska) and an Army garrison chief (Stoyan Bochev) deal with other numerous refugees trying to get to Germany.
“Hollywood Fringe” (NR) (2) — When her 40-year-old husband (Justin Kirk) is hired to play the male lead in their “Rainbow Farm” script that is finally going to be made into a television sitcom, but the Hollywood producers want to find a younger actress to play the role she wrote for herself in Megan Huber’s and Wyatt McGill’s quirky, wacky, slow-paced, 81-minute, 2020 comedy, the disillusioned, disappointed actress/writer (Jennifer Prediger) immerses herself in directing her “Alien Play” for the Los Angeles fringe festival, which increases tension and creates discord between the couple.
“Life & Life” (NR) (3) — N. C. Heikin’s powerful, captivating, down-to-Earth, thought-provoking, 79-minute documentary about talented Reginald Austin who has spent 35 years of a life sentence in San Quentin prison for 2nd degree manslaughter in the tragic death of a woman and tried many times to get paroled, which was finally granted in 2014 after he played the piano during a concert at the prison to honor legendary saxophone player Frank Morgan and details his struggles of life outside of his cell and consists of insightful commentary by inmates (such as Allen K. Ware [aka “Squirrel”], Greg Dixon, Darryl Farris, De ee, and Wilbert Rogers Jr.), wife Margaret Austin, Sacramento Assistant District Attorney Robin Shakley, Attorney and Executive Director Uncommon Law Executive Director Keith Wattley, parole board member Tom Sawyer, Dr. Daniel Nagin, public defender Rebecca Katz, daughter Nyree Austin Monroe, retired LAPD homicide detective Rick Jackson, Lieutenant Robinson, and grandsons Maxwell and John Austin.
“Love, It Was Not” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] — Maya Sarfaty’s intriguing, engaging, heartbreaking, informative, thought-provoking, 86-minute, 2020 documentary that consists of haunting archival photographs, film clips, and insightful interviews with Jewish women who survived the horrors and brutality of Auschwitz and recount the story of beautiful Jewish singer Helena Citron who was brought to Auschwitz from Slovakia in March 1942 and became the love of high-ranking, sadistic, Austrian SS officer Franz Wunsch who protected her and some of her barrack friends in the camp, and then 30 years later after moving to Israel Helena is called to testify against the Nazi who ultimately help saved her life because of his forbidden relationship with her at his trial in Vienna in 1972.
“Micro Plastics Madness” (NR) (3) — Maggie Dalencour and Skylene Morales narrate Atsuko Quirk’s eye-opening, educational, award-winning, ire-inducing, inspirational, 75-minute, 2019 documentary that showcases 56 fifth graders from P.S. 15 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, who learn about fossil fuels and global warming and the dangers of plastics in the environment and in turn educate the public by reaching out to the community, become activists in helping to reduce the amount of plastics that are polluting our oceans and food chain, and advocate for policy changes by engaging with government officials at city hall and consists of commentary by scientists (such as Chelsea Rochman, Marcus Eriksen, and Eric Angel Ramos), education specialist and park ranger Dan Meharg, Chief Ocean Lovers founder Rachel Z. Miller, former EPA administrator Judith Enck, NYC Dept. of Education Strategic Partnerships and Policy Director Stephen O’Brien, schools research and outreach specialist Jennifer Kline, and New York City council members.
“Redemption of a Rogue” (NR) (2.5) — Philip Doherty’s exceedingly bizarre, somber, quirky, bleak, award-winning, satirical, 93-minute black comedy dotted with dark humor in which a suicidal Irishman (Aaron Monaghan) returns to his hometown after a 7-year absence to make amends with the townsfolk, to seek forgiveness from his paralyzed girlfriend (Liz Fitzgibbon), and to visit his estranged, dying father (Hugh B. O'Brien), and when his bedridden father suddenly up and dies, his will states that if he and his brother (Kieran Roche) want to inherit the meager estate, he cannot be buried on a rainy day, which oddly triggers a nonstop downpour and a relationship with a unpopular singer (Aisling O'Mara).
“Searchers” (NR) (2) — Pacho Velez’s low-key, slow-paced, realistic, humor-dotted, 81-minute documentary in which he interviews on the streets of New York City an eclectic group of New Yorkers, including Amber (47), Ruddy (35), Cathleen (70), Haley (23), EJ (29), Disnie (26), Robert (75), Arthur (78), Jon (55), Lily (27), Austin (23), Rose (19), Marc (41), Helene (88), Megan (27), Jess (34), and Jenn (31), who discuss their dating life during the pandemic and their use of various dating apps such as Tinder, Grindr, and OKCupid to find love as they stare at the computer screen and scroll through and comment on various profiles of potential dates.
“The Spark Brothers” (R) (3.5) [Language.] —Edward Wright’s entertaining, in-depth, fascinating, 135-minute documentary that examines the legendary 50-year career of eccentric, influential, hardworking, talented rock musicians Ron and Russell Mael who rose to fame during the 1970s and created 25 albums and more than 500 songs and consists of archival concert footage, film and interview clips, photographs, creative animation, and commentary by Spark Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, photographer Tony Visconti, team Ron Julia Marcus, Sparks roadie Richard Coble, singers Steve Jones and Björk, musicians (such as Flea, Ian Hampton, Tammy Glover, Les Bohem, David Kendrick, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Andy Bell, Beck, Bernard Butler, Jane Wiedlin, Kristi Hayden, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, and Giorgio Moroder), music producers Gary Stewart and John Congleton, author Neil Gaiman, actors (such as Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, Jason Schwartzman, and Mike Myers), manager Sue Harris, songwriter Jack Antonoff, DJ and presenter Lance Rock, journalist David Weigel, broadcaster Katie Puckrick, comedian April Richardson, fans Ben House and Vera Hegarty, radio host Michael Silverblatt, and writer and comedian Adam Buxton.
“Terminally Optimistic” (NR) (3) — Andrés A. Parra’s heartbreaking, insightful, gut-wrenching, informative, 105-minute, 2020 documentary in which three brave women, Eva, Krissy, and Kim, openly and candidly discuss how their lives have changed dealing with Stage IV metastatic breast cancer, its effects on their bodies and relationships, the various treatments they endure to extend their lives, and the struggles their caregivers experience in supporting them day in and day out.
“Titi” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] — When a divorced, Iranian physicist (Parsa Pirouzfar), who suffered from a brain tumor and has a young daughter, is desperate to retrieve papers that document his theory about black holes that could destroy the Earth from a pregnant, gypsy housekeeper (Elnaz Shakerdust) at the hospital who saved them in Ida Panahandeh’s engaging, touching, heartwarming, well-acted, 103-minute film, his need for the papers causes problems with her abusive, alcoholic musician fiancé (Hootan Shakiba) as he soon realizes he has feelings for her.
“The Translator” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] — After his older brother is arrested in Syria for organizing protests during the revolution in Rana Kazkaz’s and Anas Khalaf’s captivating, suspenseful, well-acted, realistic, heartbreaking, tense, 105-minute, 2020 political thriller, a guilt-ridden Arabic-English interpreter (Ziad Bakri) working for the Syrian Olympic team in Australia ends up seeking political asylum in 2000 in Sydney and then returns to war-torn Syria controlled by sadistic ruler Bashar al-Assad with an iron fist in 2011 to find where his brother is being held captive and to support his sister-in-law (Yumna Marwan) and young nephew (Rami Farah).
“The Whaler Boy” (NR) (3) — Philip Yuryev’s engaging, melancholy, well-acted, coming-of-age, unpredictable, 93-minute film in which a naive, 15-year-old whale hunter (Vladimir Onokhov), who lives a mundane life with his grandfather (Nikolay Tatato) in a poor, remote village on the Bering Strait, dreams of going to America, and when jealousy rears its ugly head with his best friend (Vladimir Lyubimtsev) involving a racy, blonde webcam model (Kristina Asmus) on the internet, he goes in search of his dream and the woman on his computer screen.
“When Hitler Stole Pink Rabbit” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Played also May 12 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups.] — Caroline Link’s gut-wrenching, moving, factually inspired, award-winning, well-acted, 2-hour, 2019 film based on Judith Kerr’s 1971 semi-autobiographical novel and highlighted by gorgeous cinematography and scenery in which a well-known Jewish theater critic (Oliver Masucci), who the Nazis wanted to capture, leaves Berlin with his opera composer wife (Carla Juri), 9-year daughter (Riva Krymalowski), and 13-year-old son (Marinus Hohmann) in 1933 before the German election to take refuge in Zürich, Switzerland, with the help of a zoo operator uncle (Julius von Dohnányi) and their housekeeper (Ursula Werner), and when he finds himself struggling to support his family, they move to Paris where he decides to write a script about Napoleon that eventually lands them in London.
“When We're Born (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] — Tamar Ezzat’s engaging, award-winning, well-acted, bittersweet, down-to-Earth, 110-minute, 2019 film that interconnects the lives of three Egyptians in Cairo, including a newlywed personal trainer (Amr Abed), who dreams of owning his own gym and affording an apartment that his hairstylist wife (Ibtihal Elserety) so desperately wants so that they did not have to live with his mother (Omaima El-Sebaie), senile grandfather (Mustafa Darwesh), and unhappy brother (Fares Hadad), compromises his values when a wealthy client (Dana Hamdan) suggests he seduce lonely women for money; an ambitious son (Amir Eid) who goes against the wishes of his widowed, business owner father to pursue his dream of being a professional singer; and a Muslim antiques seller (Mohamed Hatem) who falls in love with a Christian woman (Salma Hasan) who tells her best friend (Passant Shawky) everything and knows her mother (Hanan Soliman) will disapprove of her relationship.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
