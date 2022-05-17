Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Downton Abbey 2: A New Era” (PG) (3.5) [Some suggestive references, language, and thematic elements.] [Opens May 20 in theaters.] — While the aristocratic Crawley family (Elizabeth McGovern, Hugh Bonneville, Michael C. Fox, Laura Carmichael, Tuppence Middleton, and Allen Leech) and two butlers (Jim Carter and Brendan Coyle) head to the South of France in the 1920s when the dowager countess (Dame Maggie Smith) unexpectedly inherits a grand villa from a smitten Frenchman she met many years earlier leaving his son (Jonathan Zaccaï) and widow very surprised in Simon Curtis’ captivating, well-acted, humor-punctuated, star-studded (Imelda Staunton, Matthew Goode, Fifi Hart, David Robb, Penelope Wilton, Samantha Bond, Douglas Reith, Raquel Cassidy, Jeremy Paul Swift, Harry Hadden-Paton, Susan Johnston, and Jonathan Coy), 124-minute film dominated by stunning cinematography, sets, costumes, and landscapes, a film director (Hugh Dancy), two lead actors (Dominic West and Laura Haddock), extras, and a crew ascend on Downton Abbey per the approval of Lady Mary (Michelle Dockery) and the delight of the staff (Joanne Froggatt, Sophie McShera, Phyllis Logan, Lesley Nicol, Robert James-Collier, and Kevin Doyle) to a film movie to help pay for repairs on the estate, including a roof that leaks like a sieve.
“Emergency” (R) (3) [Pervasive language, drug use, and some sexual references.] [Opens May 20 in theaters and available May 27 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When a studious wannabe-physician college student (Donald Elise Watkins) bound for Princeton, his partying longtime and streetwise best friend (R.J. Cyler), and their clueless, pot-smoking Latino roommate (Sebastian Chacon) find a doped-up, unconscious high school student (Maddie Nichols) in their campus apartment before heading out to party in Carey Williams’ wacky, entertaining, award-winning, funny, tension-filled, thought-provoking, 105-minute satirical comedy, mayhem ensues as the well-meaning threesome freak out and then spend the night trying to determine what to do with the white girl without looking suspicious while her worried sister (Sabrina Carpenter) and friends (Madison Thompson and Diego Abraham) don't improve the dilemma they find themselves in as the situation goes from bad to worse and racial tensions rise to the surface.
“Eagle Wings: An Air Force Story” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available May 17 on various VOD platforms.] — When a newly married, strong-willed Nigerian Air Force fighter pilot (Enyinna Nwigwe), whose devoted and anxious wife (Patience Ujah) is pregnant, finds himself in enemy territory in northern Nigeria after his plane crashes due to a mechanical failure and hiding with paranoid, skeptical villagers from a ruthless rebel general (Uzee Usman) in Paul Apel Papel’s gritty, factually inspired, action-packed, suspenseful, bullet-riddled, violent, 127-minute, 2021 thriller, Air Force colleagues (Yakubu Mohammed, Femi Jacobs, Francis Duru, Keppy Ekpeyong Bassey, et al.) plan a rescue mission to attack the insurgent (Funky Mallam, Abdul U. Zada, et al.) stronghold and to save the pilot and then go after a villager (Jamila Ibrahim) who the terrorists have kidnapped and taken hostage.
“Hanna” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of violence and action, some sexual material, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— A long-winded chase dominates this intriguing, fast-paced, farfetched thriller in which a highly-skilled, multilingual teenager (Saoirse Ronan) is trained in deadly hand-to-hand combat near the Arctic Circle by a widowed, rogue Interpol agent (Eric Bana) and then finds herself on the run from a mysterious, tenacious, cold-blooded intelligence operative (Cate Blanchett) after escaping from a military base in North Africa as she tries to make her way to Berlin.
“Hesburgh” (TV-14) (3.5) [Played May 13 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Tubi and various VOD platforms.] — Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh (voiceover by Maurice LaMarche) narrates Patrick Creadon’s fascinating, in-depth, educational, inspirational, eye-opening, 106-minute, 2019 documentary that chronicles the selfless life and contributions of University of Notre Dame president Rev. Theodore M. Hesburgh who had influence with numerous world leaders from popes to presidents and was instrumental in advancing the civil rights movement, equal rights, and peace and consists of archival film clips and photographs and candid commentary by “Newsweek” religion editor Kenneth L. Woodward, former University of Notre Dame Presidents Rev. Edward A. Malloy and Rev. John I. Jenkins, “Notre Dame Magazine” editor Kerry Temple, former head football coach Ara Parseghian, “50 Years with Father Hesburgh” author Robert Schmuhl, Globe and Oil Refining founder I. A. O’Shaughnessy, Senator Alan Simpson, Civil Rights Commission chair Dr. Mary Frances Berry, University of Notre Dame Environmental Research director Gary Belovsky, International Physicians for Prevention of Nuclear War founder Dr. James E. Muller, former “Nightline” host Ted Koppel, brother Jim Hesburgh, niece Mary Hesburgh Flaherty, University of Notre Dame Klau Center for Civil and Human Rights director Jennifer Mason McAward, U.S. Secretary of Defense Leon Panetta, Ambassador Tim Roemer, driver Marty Ogren, “National Catholic Reporter” editor Tom Roberts and columnist Michael Sean Winters, Notre Dame Religious superior Rev. Austin Collins, Ann Landers’ daughter Margo Howard, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, journalist Dan Rather, Federal Communications Commission chairman Newton Minow, Hesburgh’s caretaker Amivi Gbologan, former chief judge Spottswood W. Robinson, civil rights activist Bayard Rustin, and former Notre Dame students Patricia Romano Berry, Robert Sam Anson, David Krashna, Lou Nanni, and Martin Rodgers.
“Machination” (NR) (3) [Available May 20 on various digital platforms.] — Sarah Jayne Portelli and Ivan Malekin’s riveting, unscripted, improvised, raw, heartbreaking, well-acted, 62-minute psychological thriller in which a distraught, emotionally disturbed woman (Steffi Thake) avoids her workplace and people as the pandemic spreads and becomes increasingly frightened, paranoid, and isolated while hallucinating and continuously scrubbing her body and her apartment in an attempt to protect herself from COVID-19 until a complete mental breakdown occurs.
“Men” (R) (3.5) [Disturbing and violent content, graphic nudity, grisly images, and language.] [Opens May 20 in theaters.] — After her despondent husband (Paapa Essiedu) commits suicide in London in Alex Garland’s riveting, captivating, original, unsettling, thought-provoking, well-acted, intense, symbolism-filled, suspenseful, unpredictable, 100-minute psychological thriller highlighted by phenomenal cinematography, landscapes, and sets and a haunting musical score, a grieving British widow (Jessie Buckley), who is encouraged by her best friend (Gayle Rankin) to take time away, rents a quaint, 500-year-old cottage in the idyllic English countryside from its eccentric landlord (Rory Kinnear) in an attempt to heal, but her solace is quickly disturbed and threatened when she finds herself tormented and stalked by a creepy, mysterious, naked man who followed her home from the woods and becomes increasingly anxious and frightened as she meets other men in the village, including the strange vicar, an unhelpful cop, and a troubled, mask-wearing man.
“Micmacs” (R) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a revenge-fueled Frenchman (Dany Boon) survives a stray bullet to the head and ends up homeless and unemployed in this wacky, colorful, convoluted, imaginative, 2009 satirical comedy, he and a strange, eclectic group of misfits (Dominique Pinon, Julie Ferrer, Omar Sy, Marie-Julie Baup, Jean-Pierre Marielle, Michel Crémadès, Yolande Moreau, et al.) join forces to hold the head (André Dussollier) of an ammunitions manufacturer that was responsible for his father’s untimely death via a landmine in Africa in 1979.
“The Race to Alaska” (NR) (3.5) [Opens May 20 in theaters.] — Great cinematography and gorgeous scenery dominate Zach Carver’s gripping, educational, fascinating, entertaining, action-packed, humor-sprinkled, 89-minute, 2020 documentary that follows the highly-competitive participants in the Race to Alaska (R2AK), a grueling, dangerous 750-mile race whose rules disallow motors and outside support over each year’s competition since its inception in 2015 from Port Townsend, Wash., to Ketchikan, AK, highlights the courage of the racers and their ingenuity in the design of the sailing vessels (even a standup paddle board [SUP]) and their repair skills when required, and consists of candid commentary by race founder Jake Beattie, race co-founder Josh Covlin, race boss Daniel Evans, Canadian Coast Guard regional supervisor Susan Pickrell, artist Max Johnson, and racers such as Ernie Baird, Katy Stewart, Haly Lane Boscolo, Anthony Boscolo, Wayne Gorie, Joanna Ludlow, Nels Strandberg, Emily Silgard, Todd Bryan, Roger Mann, Randy Miller, Colin Angus, Jeanne Goussev, Chris and Trevor Burd, Jennifer Vincent, Dan Iaacson, Tripp Bird, Karl Krüger, Phil Wampolo, Cameron Campbell, Anna Stevens, Allison Dalvadze, and Mathieu Bronnier.
“Source Code” (PG-13) (3) [Some violence including disturbing images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— The conceptually-fascinating, intriguing, well-paced, discussion-provoking, but loophole-filled, sci-fi thriller in which a helicopter pilot (Jake Gyllenhaal) and military scientists (Vera Farmiga and Jeffrey Wright) try to save a commuter train filled with passengers (Michelle Monaghan, Michael Arden, Russell Peters, et al.) before it explodes and to prevent a dirty bomb from detonating in Chicago.
“Trip” (NR) (2) [Available May 20 on various digital platforms.] — After her disturbed, scared teenage daughter (Jill Young) unexpectedly commits suicide by gouging out her eyes in Neil McCay’s quirky, tension-filled, suspenseful, gruesome, violent, unpredictable, 94-minute horror film, a grieving, distraught, agoraphobic mother (Akasha Villalobos), who is inconsolable by her freaked-out husband (Major Dodge) and she is drowning in vodka, decides to drink a hallucinogenic potion given to her by a mysterious, duplicitous psychologist (Peggy Schott) that allegedly will allow her to connect with her daughter and better understand her mindset before her horrific death and ends up being terrorized by her own daughter and aided by a scarf-wearing Black boy (Björgvin Arnarson).
The following films play as part of the MSPIFF41 Film Festival running May 5-19; for more information, log on to MSPfilm.org for full schedule:
“Broken Keys” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/18 at 4:20 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Jimmy Keyrouz’s powerful, award-winning, factually inspired, moving, gut-wrenching, well-written, tension-filled, heartbreaking, violent, 110-minute, 2020 film based on his 2016 short movie “Nocturne in Black” in which a talented, endangered pianist (Tarek Yaacoub), who lives in a bombed-out building with his wannabe lawyer cousin (Sara Abi Kanaan) in a war-ravaged, ISIS-controlled Syrian town where music is forbidden, decides to fix his mother’s bullet-ridden piano with the help of a Kurdish resistance soldier (Rola Beksmati) to sell to his shop owner boss (Mounir Maasri) to earn money to pay a smuggler so that he can hopefully twinkle the keys in an European orchestra and to help a resilient, orphaned boy (Ibrahim El Kurdi) have a life he deserves while working with the underground resistance to defeat terrorizing Islamist extremist fighters (Julian Farhat, et al.).
“The Emigrants” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/19 at 1 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Eric Poppe’s engaging, award-winning, well-acted, heartbreaking, 148-minute, 2021 film with stunning cinematography and told in flashbacks adapted from Vilhelm Moberg’s 1949 novel in which an ambitious, hardworking Swedish farmer (Gustaf Skarsgård) convinces his reluctant, stubborn, pregnant wife (Lisa Carlehed) to make the perilous voyage across the Atlantic onboard a crowded, disease-infested ship to America for hopefully a better life with their three children (Kerstin Linden, Harald Knutsen-Öy, and Vincent Folkessonet) in 1849 and his homesick, emotionally distraught wife ends up struggling with isolation in Minnesota and forming a surprising friendship with a feisty, former prostitute (Tove Lo) who helped locate her missing daughter at a crowded New York City train station, she finds herself in conflict with a strict, self-righteous Swedish Lutheran minister (Rasmus Lindgren) and his pious, judgmental wife (Sofia Helin) when they oppose her newfound friendship and the education of her daughter (and all women) while claiming to be good Christians by adhering to Lutheran doctrine.
“Exposure” (NR) (3) [Plays virtually.] — Holly Morris’ captivating, award-winning, inspirational, informative, touching, 88-minute, 2021 documentary that chronicles the treacherous, grueling, and strenuous journey as veteran expedition team leader and creator Felicity Aston (Iceland/UK) trains and leads an eclectic, courageous, resilient group of women, including journalist Nataša Briški (Slovenia), art curator Mariam Alabbas Hamidaddin (Saudi Arabia), marine biologist Susan Gallon (France), marketing director and royal family member Sheikh Asma Al Thani (Qatar), Muslim chaplain Misba Khan (U. K.), Lamees Najim (Kuwait), wilderness adventure guide and sharpshooter Ida Olsson (Sweden), Anisa Al Raissi (Oman), Olga Rumyantseva (Russia), and Stephanie Solomonides (Cyprus), to the North Pole where they deal with -40°F temperatures, frostbite, polar bears, melting sea ice, frozen crevasses, physical hardships, and raw emotions.
“Free Renty: Lanier vs. Harvard” (NR) (3.5) [Plays 5/18 at 2 p.m. as well as virtually.] — David Grubin’s powerful, compelling, eye-opening, informative, insightful, thought-provoking, unsettling, gut-wrenching, 94-minute, 2021 documentary that follows the lawsuit against complicit Harvard University in 2019 brought by doggedly determined Black business strategist and innovator Tamara Kearney Lanier, whose great-great-great grandfather is educated, Congo-born slave Papa Renty who was held captive on a South Carolina plantation and was forced by racist biologist, white supremacist, and Switzerland-born Harvard professor Louis Agassiz to have degrading daguerreotypes taken in 1850 of himself and his daughter Delia to prove the inferiority of the Black race to the benefit of Harvard University, in order to the have the exploitive, income-generating daguerreotype photographs returned to the Lanier family and consists of candid commentary by attorneys (such as Benjamin Crump, Preston Tisdale, Michael Koskoff, Mark Mardersian, Joshua Koskoff, Anton Metlitsky, Carey Reilly, Katie Mesner-Hage, Craig Smith, and Sean K. McElligott), Judge Camille F. Sarroff Jr., daughters Shonrael Lanier and Megan Lanier-Gomez, photograph historian and curator Brian Wallis, Brown University cultural theorist Tina Campt, researcher Scott Garst, Brown University photography scholar Arielle Aïsha Azoulay, reporter Ronald Mitchell, journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Paul Coates, historian Bernard Powers, Harvard Coalition to Free Renty members Samantha O'Sullivan and Meredith McKinney, Harvard Peabody Museum Acquisitions Curator Elinor Reichlin’s husband Seymour Reichlin M.D., and Louis Agassiz descendants Marian Moore, Susanna Moore, and Eli Moore.
“Kendra and Beth” (NR) (2.5) [Plays 5/18 at 9:30 p.m. as well as virtually.] — After a shy, eccentric, bored sausage company warehouse employee (Kate Lyn Sheil), who supports her ill, widowed, Julia-Roberts-obsessed mother (Catherine Curtin) and 36-year-old, Arby’s-loving, wannabe-artist brother (Whitmer Thomas) in a small Midwestern town, meets a charismatic, free-spirited, vaping waitress (Eleanore Pienta), whose father is in prison and her mother is an alcoholic, in Dean Peterson’s dark, quirky, down-to-earth, realistic, unpredictable, 86-minute, 2021 comedy, it creates a stir in her mundane life, and when her new friend begins dating a worker (Matt Bailey), her jealousy threatens their friendship.
“Jasmine Is a Star” (NR) (2.5) [Plays virtually.] — Jo Rochelle’s realistic, factually based, coming-of-age, 58-minute film in which an ambitious, self-assured, 16-year-old, Black high school student (Lyana LeShea) who has strawberry blond hair and suffers from albinism, which results in lack of pigmentation in skin, eyes, and hair, in Minneapolis dreams of being a professional supermodel with support of her mother but disapproval of her overprotective father.
“A Love Song” (PG) (3) [Plays 5/17 at 4:40 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Max Walker-Silverman’s compelling, award-winning, languid-paced, well-acted, touching, down-to-earth, bittersweet, 81-minute, 2021 film with striking photography and minimal dialogue in which a crawfish-catching, mechanically-inclined, wrinkle-lined widow (Dale Dickey), who lives in a camper in scenic Colorado, reconnects with a guitar-playing, widowed, high school sweetheart (Wes Studi) when he shows up with wild flowers and a black dog while being befriended by a lesbian couple (Michelle Wilson and Benia K. Thomas) and a mail carrier (John Way) and helping out a young girl (Marty Grace Dennis) and her four brothers (Sam Engbring, Scout Engbring, Gregory Hope, and Jesse Hope) when they have engine trouble.
“Maria Chapdelaine” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/17 at 1:30 p.m. and 5/19 at 4 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Wonderful cinematography and landscapes dominate Sébastien Pilote’s poignant, compelling, factually inspired, bittersweet, down-to-earth, well-acted,156-minute, 2021 film adapted from Louis Hémon’s 1913 novel in which a pretty, headstrong 17-years-old (Sara Montpetit), who lives with her struggling, hardworking, homesteading parents (Sébastien Ricard and Hélène Florent) and five siblings (Arno Lemay, Thomas Haché, Charlotte Martin, Henri Picard, and Xavier Rivard-Désy) in rural northern Quebec, finds herself in 1900s being wooed by a woodsman and fur trapping guide (Émile Schneider), a nearby farmer (Antoine Olivier Pilon), and a well-to-do Massachusetts mill factory worker (Robert Naylor) and struggles with whom she will pick as her husband until a series of life-changing events occur.
“Mija” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Plays 5/18 at 9:20 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Isabel Castro’s poignant, down-to-earth, moving, thought-provoking, inspirational, 88-minute documentary that follows ambitious, hardworking, 26-year-old, American-born music manager Doris Anahi Muñoz in Southern California as she manages rising pop star Cuco (aka Omar Banos) through her Mija (“my daughter”) Management company and struggles to support and care for her undocumented immigrant family, including her older brother Carlos who was deported to Mexico, as they wait for green cards and citizenship status while connecting to Texas-born Latina singer/songwriter Jacqueline “Jacks” Haupt who is also dealing with issues regarding her undocumented family members.
“Move Me” (NR) (3.5) [Plays 5/18 at 4 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Kelsey Peterson and Daniel Klein’s powerful, moving, inspirational, intimate, heartwarming, emotionally-driven, 82-minute, 2021 documentary that follows yoga-trained, wheelchair-bound, disability advocate, talented artist, dancer, and choreographer Kelsey Peterson who became a quadriplegic after diving into Lake Superior in Wisconsin in 2012 at age 27 and showcases her will to deal with and adapt to the countless challenges in her changed life, her arduous daily routine, contemplation of participating in cutting-edge clinical trials, and desire to return to dance as she choreographs and performs in a “A Cripple’s Dance” with other psychically challenged dancers.
“The Pact” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays virtually] — When a talented, ambitious, 29-year-old, Danish poet (Simon Bennebjerg), who is married to a devoted librarian (Nanna Skaarup Voss) and has a young son (Mikkel Kjærsgaard Stubkjær), agrees to an uneasy pact in 1948 with a well-respected, eccentric, syphilis-afflicted, famous, manipulative, bitter, 63-year-old, baroness novelist (Birthe Neumann [aka Karen Blixen/pen name Isak Dinesen]), who was famous for her 1937 memoir “Out of Africa” about her life on a Kenyan coffee plantation and is aided by her longtime housekeeper (Marie Mondrup), to blindly trust and obey her at all costs in exchange for her patronage and promise to make him a successful writer in Bille August’s captivating, poignant, well-written, superbly acted, multilayered, thought-provoking, bittersweet, languid-paced, 115-minute, 2021 film dominated by gorgeous cinematography, sets, and costumes and adapted from Thorkild Bjørnvig’s own memoir, he eventually comes to realize that the Mephistophelian agreement was neither in his best interest nor for his family.
“Small Body” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/17 at 4:30 p.m. as well as virtually.] — When a distraught, heartbroken, Italian Catholic housewife (Celeste Cescutti), who is married to an apathetic fisherman (Denis Corbatto), gives birth in 1900s to a stillborn daughter who will remain in purgatory limbo due to not being baptized in Laura Samani’s award-winning, moving, heart-wrenching, unpredictable, 89-minute, 2021 film, she makes a perilous journey and bargains with a blue-eyed thief (Ondina Quadri) to accompany her to a mysterious recluse (Anna Pia Bernardis) at mountain sanctuary in northeastern Italy who can perform miracles to briefly bring the infant to life in order to take one breath, be baptized, and save her soul.
“Trenches” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/18 at 9:15 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Loup Bureau’s award-winning, black-and-white, timely, down-to-earth, slow-paced, 85-minute, 2021 documentary in which Cairo-based French journalist Loup Bureau documents the mundane, dangerous, day-to-day existence of courageous, cigarette-smoking Ukrainian soldiers, including Koyla, Andy, Slava, Grich, and Pachtiete, who have been digging, living, and valiantly fighting in the trenches against Russian-backed separatists in the Donbas region of Ukraine since 2014 and ironically play video war games on their computers to kill the time and dream of returning to life back home where they can fish, socialize, and date.
“Utama (aka “Our Home”)” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/18 at 7:10 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Great cinematography highlights Alejandro Loayza Grisi’s poignant, award-winning, heartbreaking, somber, realistic, 87-minute film in which an elderly Quechua couple (José Calcina and Luisa Quispe) living in the rain-parched Altiplano highlands in Bolivia struggle to care for their llamas that are suffering from dehydration and crops as water becomes more scarce after long-term drought while their concerned grandson (Santos Choque) tries to convince his stubborn, curmudgeonly, ailing grandfather to move to the city where life would be easier and he can be treated for his dire lung problems.
“A Winter Love” (NR) (2) [Plays virtually.] — Rhiana Yazzie’s quirky, low-key, realistic, slow-paced, small-budget, 92-minute, 2021 film in which a struggling 35-year-old Navajo singer-songwriter (Rhiana Yazzie), whose mother lives on a reservation in New Mexico, helps young students in Minneapolis, looks for a meaningful direction in her life, falls for an oddball 25-year-old Lakota law school dropout (Brian Watson) during a freezing Minnesota winter, and finally opens a pie cafe where she can sing and play her guitar.
“Yung Punx: A Punk Parable” (NR) (3) [Plays 5/19 at 4:30 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, and Jeremy Newberger’s engaging, entertaining, inspirational, enjoyable, 63-minute, 2021 documentary about talented, juvenile punk rock group Color Killer and its tinted-hair members, including vocalist and bass guitarist Nathan Dalbec (age 12), vocalist and drummer Matthew Hiltz (age 9), rhythm guitarist Dylan Huther (age 11), and lead vocalist and guitarist Lincoln Zinzola (age 8), in Worchester, Mass., who are quickly gaining recognition as they prepare to play at the Warped Tour music festival and their supportive parents, including Bill and Christie Huther, Tony and Kanna Zinzola, Mike and Katie Hiltz, and Jake and Julie Dalbec, who act as managers and chauffeurs, and consists of commentary by “What Is Punk?” author Eric Morris, punk record producer Jamie McCann, punk musician and mentor Walt Labree, legendary punk producer Larry Livermore, promoter Kevin Lyman, Boy’s and Girl’s Club director Pete Dickerman, and Nate’s grandfather Ron Dalbec.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
