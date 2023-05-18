Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Carmen” (R) (3) [Language, some violence, and nudity.] [Partially Subtitled] [Opens May 19 in theaters.] — An outstanding musical score and dance sequences highlight Benjamin Millepied’s gripping, poignant, gritty, well-acted, moving, creative, 116-minute film inspired by Prosper Mérimée’s Seville-set novella and Frank Bizet’s 19th-century opera in which a feisty, free-spirited dancer (Melissa Barrera) crosses the Mexican border along with a PTSD-afflicted U.S. Marine vet (Paul Mescal) after her talented dance-loving mother (Tara Morice) was brutally shot to death in the desert by Mexican Cartel thugs, and while on the run from the law, they find sanctuary and dance at a salsa nightclub owned by a longtime friend (Rossy de Palma) of her mom’s in Los Angeles.
“Dear Sirs” (NR) (3) [Played May 11 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and will be available on PBS sometime in 2023.] — Mark Pedri’s informative, introspective, inspirational, highly personal, enlightening, 93-minute documentary dotted with striking scenery in which the Wyoming filmmaker chronicled the life of his accordion-playing Sgt. Silvio J. Pedri grandfather, who was in the 95th Infantry Division, awarded four service medals (i.e., two purple hearts, one silver star, and one infantry combat), and was captured by the Nazis in 1944 at the Battle of Metz during WWII, and traveled with his wife Carrie McCarthy by bicycle for five weeks and 500 miles in 2018 across France and Germany in the path that his grandfather followed as a POW to understand his harrowing, horrific journey and consists of archival photographs and film footage, letter excerpts, animated drawings, and commentary by Frenchman Francis Michaux, grandson Daniel, daughter Cara, and sons Mark, Dan, Dave, and Gary Pedri.
“Dr. Seuss’ The Lorax” (PG) (2.5) [Brief mild language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a 12-year-old boy (voiceover by Zac Efron) tries to find a living tree to impress a girl (voiceover by Taylor Swift) in this colorful, family-oriented, 3D, animated musical, he leaves his mother (voiceover by Jenny Slate) and grandmother (voiceover by Betty White) in the plastic city of Thneedville to search for the cantankerous Once Ler (voiceover by Ed Helms) who tells him the story of the The Lorax (voiceover by Danny DeVito), the guardian of the forest, and why the land is barren of life.
“Fast X" (PG-13) (3.5) [Language, intense sequences of violence, action, and some suggestive material.] [Opens May 19 in theaters.] — When a crazed, revenge-driven psychopath (Jason Momoa) seeks retaliation for the death of his kingpin father (Joaquim de Almedia) in Rio de Janeiro ten years earlier, sets up the close-knit team (Tyrese Gibson, Sung Kang, Chris “Ludacris” Bridgestone, Nathalie Emmanuel, et al.) of highly skilled driver Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) in Rome so that they end up on the most wanted list worldwide, and threatens his pregnant wife (Michelle Rodriguez), precocious son (Leo Abelo Perry), and family (Rita Moreno, Jordana Brewster, John Cena, and Daniela Melchior) in Louis Leterrier’s riveting, entertaining, frenetic-paced, action-packed, twist-filled, humor-punctuated, violent, star-studded (Helen Mirren, Charlize Theron, Brie Larson, Jason Statham, Scott Eastwood, Cardi B, Alan Ritchson, Michael Rooker, Luis Da Silva Jr., Don Omar, and Paul Walker), 141-minute thriller dominated by awesome special effects and fighting and vehicle crash choreography, cross-wearing Dom must figure out a way to save innocent bystanders caught in the mayhem and most importantly those he loves against insurmountable odds.
“Gone” (PG-13) (2.5) [Violence and terror, some sexual material, brief language, and drug references.] [DVD and VOD only] — When her sister (Emily Wickersham) suddenly goes missing in Portland and skeptical detectives (Daniel Sunjata, Wes Bentley, and Michael Paré) do not believe that she is in danger in this suspenseful, star-dotted (Jennifer Carpenter and Sebastian Stan), abduction thriller, a traumatized, tenacious waitress (Amanda Seyfried), who had escaped a kidnapping one year earlier, takes the search into her own hands before the kidnapper kills her sibling.
“The Guard” (R) (3.5) [Pervasive language, some violence, drug material, and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — A hilarious, well-paced, dark comedy about an unconventional, colorful, irreverent, uncouth, Irish police sergeant (Brendan Gleeson) and a frustrated FBI agent (Don Cheadle) who try to take down ruthless drug dealers (Liam Cunningham, Mark Strong, and David Wilmot), who are in cahoots with two crooked cops (Gary Lydon and Darren Healy), and to stop their $200 million worth of product getting dispensed in the streets of County Galway.
“The Haunting of Hell Hole Mine” (NR) (2) [Available May 18 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After indigenous Shanowah ancestors conjured the shape-shifting, supernatural, skinwalker creature, which can severely affect people’s minds and cause insanity, to protect its people and then placed a curse on descendants of the miners who trapped the being in the goldmine in Paul Collett and Tammy Massa’s nonsensical. confusing, predictable, violent, star-dotted (Tom Sizemore, Sally Kirkland, Tom Lister Jr., Rudy Youngblood, and Matt McHugh), 106-minute thriller, a tenacious, dyslexic computer technician (Paul Collett) hopes to earn money for specialized treatment for his cursed niece (May Myat Noe) who suddenly suffers from schizophrenia by reentering the abandoned goldmine he inherited to get gold and finally to stop his family's curse.
“Outpost” (NR) (3) [Opens May 19 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a traumatized, PTSD-afflicted, paranoia-plagued woman (Beth Dover) is severely beaten by her former husband (Tim Neff) and moves to the mountains in northern Idaho with the help of her close friend (Ta’Rea Campbell) and the friend’s forest service officer brother (Ato Essandoh) to recuperate in Joe Lo Truglio’s gripping, tension-filled, well-paced, violent, unpredictable, star-studded (Dylan Baker, Dallas Roberts, D.R. Anderson, Becky Ann Baker, Dana Millican, and Doug Dawson), 84-minute thriller highlighted by striking scenery, she begins to hallucinate while staying at a fire lookout tower and has a complete mental collapse.
“Seven Days in Utopia” (G) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only] — When a disillusioned, hotheaded, rookie golfer (Lucas Black) runs off the road in the small town of Utopia, Tex., in this religion-spewing, quirky, cliché-laden, predictable film highlighted by gorgeous cinematography and based on David L. Cook’s book “Golf’s Sacred Journey: Seven Days at the Links of Utopia,” he is befriended by a comely wannabe horse whisperer (Deborah Ann Woll) and her widowed mother (Melissa Leo), a pleasant innkeeper (Kathy Baker), a reluctant and jealous teenage bully (Brian Geraghty), and a no-nonsense rancher and retired golf pro (Robert Duvall) who spouts golf tips while teaching him about himself and life.
“Terri” (R) (2) [Sexual content, language, and some drug and alcohol use—all involving teens.] [DVD and VOD only] — An exceedingly strange, down-to-earth, coming-of-age, dark comedy in which a lonely, bullied, obese, orphaned, PJ-wearing, 15-year-old student (Jacob Wysocki), who lives with his Alzheimer's-afflicted uncle (Creed Bratton), is befriended by an empathetic vice principal (John C. Reilly) and two troubled, misfit peers (Bridger Zadina and Olivia Crocicchia) at his junior high school.
“Today’s Special” (R) (3.5) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — In this touching, engaging, heartfelt, 2009 comedy, which is filled with scrumptious food and inspired by Aasif Mandvi's Obie award-winning play “Sakina's Restaurant,” a disillusioned, angry Manhattan chef (Aasif Mandvi), who lives with his traditional Indian parents (Harish Patel and Madhur Jaffrey), quits his job to move to Paris when his boss passes him over for a promotion as the head chef of a new restaurant, reluctantly assumes the responsibility of running the Tandoori Palace in Queens following his father's heart attack, and turns it into an award-winning restaurant with the help of a talented, unassuming taxi driver (Naseeruddin Shah) and a comely sous chef (Jess Weixler) with a young daughter (Lucy Radack).
“Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds” (PG-13) (2.5) [Sexual content, language, some violence, and thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — While a regimented, predictable, computer software company CEO (Tyler Perry), who runs his firm with his troubled brother (Brian White) and business partner (Eddie Cibrian), tries to pretend he is happy with his life and his real estate agent fiancée (Gabrielle Union) in this realistic, heartfelt, star-studded (Phylicia Rashad, Beverly Johnson, Rebecca Romijn, and Jamie Kennedy) film, a free-spirited, down-on-her-luck, widowed night janitor (Thandie Newton) tries to care for her 6-year-old daughter (Jordenn Thompson) after she is evicted from her apartment in San Francisco.
“Young IP Man” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available May 16 on DVD and Blu-ray™.] — After a ruthless, villainous, revenge-driven, recently escaped convict (Mu Fengbin) and his nefarious gang (Feng-bin Mou, et al.) take students, including the son of the crass commissioner, hostage at a Hong Kong college in exchange for gold bars in 1917 in Li Liming'’ wacky, action-packed, frenetic paced, bullet-riddled, bomb-laden, twist-filled, 79-minute, 2020 thriller, an idealistic IP man (Zhao Wenhao) uses his martial arts skills to take on the bad guys and to save the day while an ambitious Chinese police sergeant tries to decide what side he is on.
“W.E.” (R) (2.5) [Some domestic violence, nudity, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Oscar-nominated costumes highlight Madonna’s directorial debut in which flashbacks into the life of infamous and scorned American socialite Wallis Simpson (Andrea Riseborough) who divorced her husband (David Harbour) to be with smitten King Edward VIII (James D’Arcy) after he abdicated his throne in 1930s England for her, dominate this slow-paced, factually inspired, overreaching historical drama as an unhappy American woman (Abbie Cornish) in 1998 Manhattan obsesses over the lives of the Duke and Duchess of Windsor and the stunning artifact collection that is up for auction at Sotheby’s while dealing with her abusive, cheating, psychiatrist husband (Richard Coyle) and the warm affections of a widowed Russian security guard (Oscar Isaac).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
