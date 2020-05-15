Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“1st to Die” (R) (2.5) [Violence.] [DVD only] — Twists run amok in this engaging, suspenseful, unpredictable 2003 psychological thriller, which is based on James Patterson’s novel, when a divorced Seattle homicide inspector (Tracy Pollan) with a life-threatening blood disease, a handsome police captain (Gil Bellows), two medical examiners (Pam Grier and Megan Gallagher), and an ambitious reporter (Carly Pope) join forces to investigate a series of gruesome murders of newlyweds and to find the connection to a cocky, world-famous mystery writer (Robert Patrick) and the women (Angie Everhart and Sean Young) in his life.
“Invictus” (PG-13) (3) [Brief strong language.] [DVD only] — A compelling, politically relevant, factually inspired, inspirational Clint Eastwood film, which is based on the book “Playing the Enemy,” in which newly elected South African President Nelson Mandela (Morgan Freeman) collaborates in 1995 with rugby team captain Francois Pienaar (Matt Damon) in an attempt to use the popular sport to help end Apartheid in South Africa and to unite a people struggling with economic hardships, insidious racism, and civil unrest.
“Three Monkeys” (NR) (3) [Subtitled][DVD only] — The lives of a middle-class Turkish family, who close their eyes, mute their tongues, and silent their ears, begin to unravel and disconnect in this compelling, well-acted, unpredictable, critically acclaimed 2008 film when a longtime driver (Yavuz Bingol) leaves his wife (Hatice Aslan) and teenage son (Rifat Sungar) to serve a 9-month jail sentence after taking the blame for his politician boss (Ercvan Kesal) who accidentally killed a pedestrian one stormy night during the middle of his reelection campaign.
“The Vast of Night” (PG-13) (3) [Brief strong language.] [Opens May 15 at select drive-in theaters.] — Andrew Patterson’s creepy, creative, well-acted, low-budget, unpredictable, 89-minute sci-fi thriller with a terrific musical score and camera shots and reminiscent of “Twilight Zone” in which a teenage switchboard operator (Sierra McCormick) during one dark night in New Mexico encounters a mysterious, unidentifiable audio frequency coming through the switchboard in 1958 and turns to her radio DJ high school friend (Jake Horowitz) to follow up on clues with a retired military worker (Bruce Davis) and a distraught elderly woman (Gail Cronauer) who believes her son was a victim of an alien abduction years earlier.
The following films play May 15-23 as part of the MSPIFF39 Redefined: A Virtual Film Festival; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org:
“The Barefoot Emperor” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] — When the milquetoast Belgian king (Peter Van den Begin) suffers a head injury after being shot near his ear in Sarajevo on his way home from Istanbul and ends up with his faithful entourage (Bruno Georis, Lucie Debay, Titus de Voogdt, et al.) on a beautiful Croatian island at a sanatorium run by an oddball, manipulative, controlling doctor (Udo Kier) in this bizarre, nonsensical, political, satirical, 99-minute, 2019 comedy sequel to the 2016 “The King of the Belgians” highlighted by striking cinematography and filled with wacky characters (Geraldine Chaplin, Darko Stazi, et al.), he learns that the European union has collapsed, the European parliament has been disbanded, and surprisingly he is then named the new emperor for all of Europe.
“Bridge”(NR) (4) [Live Q&A with the filmmaker on May 22 at 7:00 p.m.] — Spencer Patzman's engaging, gut-wrenching, in-depth, informative, retrospective, 80-minute, 2020 documentary that examines the causes of the horrific I-35W bridge collapse on August 1, 2007, that tragically claimed the lives of thirteen victims, its aftermath that directly and indirectly affected hundreds, and consists of insightful interviews with resilient survivors Garrett Ebling, Lindsay Walz, Andy Gannon, Paula Coulters, Bernie Toivenen, Betsy Sathers, and Tina Hickman who are dealing with long-lasting physical and psychological traumas and commentary by paramedics, policemen, civilian responders, police chaplains, civil engineers, the mayor, assistant engineering commissioner, police family liaisons, and attorneys.
“Land of My Father” (NR) (3) [Subtitled][Live Q&A with the filmmaker on May 18 at 7:00 p.m.] — While tenacious South Korean tree farmer and activist Noh Byeong-Man, whose father suffered greatly as a forced laborer by Japan, travels to Tokyo over and over again to protest in front of Japan’s National Assembly Japan’s continual territorial claim to the Korean-controlled island of Dokdo in Minnesota native Matthew Koshmrl’s interesting, informative, inspirational, 76-minute, 2019 documentary punctuated by beautiful seascapes, passionate housewife Choi Gyeong-Suk organizes trips to Dokdo island and founded the Choi Gong-Deok Memorial Foundation to honor the legacy of father who resided on island.
“Nina of the Woods” (NR) (2.5) [Live Q&A with the filmmaker May 20 at 8:30 p.m.] — When an aspiring actress (Megan Hensley) returns to her rural hometown in Minnesota after the host/producer (Daniel Bielinski) of a supernatural reality show hires her to join a documentary film crew (Ricardo Vázquez, Rachael Davies, and Shawn Patrick Boyd) to search for the illusive and mysterious Bigfoot in Charlie Griak’s intense, eerie, well-acted, unpredictable, 91-minute, 2019 sci-fi thriller, reality gets distorted and time seems to warp as she reminisces growing up as a bullied young girl with her mother (Emily Fradenburgh).
“The Seer & the Unseen” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] — Unique landscapes and striking photography highlight Sara Dosa’s fascinating, poignant, educational, insightful, spiritual, 85-minute, 2019 documentary in which charming, highly respected Icelandic seer Ragnhildur “Ragga” Jónsdóttir discusses her belief in elves, dwarves, trolls, and spirits as she attempts to be an intermediary between this unseen world and the government that wants to build new roads through lava fields, which threaten an elfin community and a sacred chapel and concerns and angers environmental conservationists.
“Stories I Didn’t Know” (NR) (3) [Plays May 17 at 2 p.m. through May 23 as part of the MSPIFF39 Redefined: A Virtual Film Festival. Live Q&A with the filmmakers on May 17 at 5 p.m.] — Rita Davern and Melody Gilbert’s captivating, eye-opening, informative, 73-minute, 2020, historical documentary that uses archival film footage and photographs and interview snippets with native American historian Ramona Kitto Stately, Irish best friend Anne Hynes, the Indian Land Tenure Foundation president and founder Cris Stainbrook, and musician Rueben Kitto Stately to chronicle Rita Davern’s, who grew up in St. Paul, Minn., search for her Irish roots and after learning more about her connection to Pike Island, which is situated where the Mississippi and Minnesota rivers merge and her great grandfather once bought and sold, she struggled with not being able to return ownership of Pike Island to the Dakota Indians.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
