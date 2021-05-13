Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“The Crime of the Century” (NR) (4) [Debuts May 10 and 11 on HBO 9:00-10:50 p.m. ET/PT and available via HBO MAX VOD platform.] — Alex Gibney’s powerful, captivating, eye-opening, ire-inducing, 220-minute two-part documentary: Part 1 examines the devastating opioid crisis, exposes the shenanigans and concerted effort by greedy Purdue Pharma to cover up the highly addictive nature of OxyContin, and complicit, high-level political interference that helped Purdue Pharma peddle the opioid to unsuspecting medical community and patients and consists of candid commentary by Life Tree Pain Clinic founder Dr. Lynn Webster, “Empire of Pain” author Patrick Radden Keefe, Purdue Pharma Board of Directors Richard Sackler, victim Mike Ross, opioid specialist Dr. Andrew Kolodny, former Purdue sales rep. Mark Ross, Medical Director and Stanford addiction specialist Dr. Anne Lembke, former Medical director David Haddox, EMT Giles Sartin, widower Roy Bosley who sues those he believes are responsible for his wife Carol opioid overdose; author of “Pain Killer” and NY Times reporter Barry Meier, whistleblower and primary care physician Dr. Art Van Zee, and former Department of Justice official Paul Pelletier. Part 2, “What's in It for Me?” examines the greed of companies such as Isys Therapeutics, an upstart opioid manufacturer of fentanyl, and its CEO Dr. John Kapoor and sales reps to deceive and bribe physicians to prescribe a drug they marketed as rarely addictive in order to increase the bottomline that has resulted in nearly 500,000 deaths in this century, the rise of pop-up pain clinics to make a quick buck by catering to people wanting to get high and defrauding insurance companies, and the look-the-other-way attitude of some greedy lawmakers who were deciding government policy but given money by drug manufacturers to turn a blind eye and consists of interview snippets with retired DEA Deputy Assistant Administrator Joseph Rannazzisi, former DEA attorney Jonathan Novak, “The Washington Post” reporters (such as Sari Horwitz, Scott Higham, and Lenny Bernstein), Assistant U.S. Attorneys for Massachusetts (such as David Lazarus, Nathaniel Yeager, and Fred Wyshak), DEA agent Will Kimbell, Homeland Security Investigations Special Agent Ed Byrne, former Insys Sales V. P. Alec Burlakoff, ex-Insys regional sales manager Sunrise Lee, and fentanyl dealer Caleb Lanier.
“Duty Free” (NR) (3) [Available on various VOD platforms and played May 6 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups.] — Sian-Pierre Regis’s touching, inspirational, low-key, heartwarming, 73-minute, 2020 documentary that follows the struggles of his energetic, young-at-heart, divorced, 75-year-old, British immigrant mother Rebecca Danigelis, who cares for her schizophrenic son, to find a job after she is fired as a longtime housekeeper at a Boston hotel, and her television journalist son helps her check off items on her bucket-list, including join Instagram, milk a bovine, take hip-hop classes, reunite with her daughter Joanne in England, visit her sister Elsie’s grave, bake a cake with niece Layla, and skydive in Hawaii, to renew her spirit.
“The Final Storm” (R) (1.5) [Some sexuality, violence, and brief language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a neighbor (Blu Mankuma) and their dog suddenly disappear during a deluge in this creepy, nonsensical, apocalyptic, sci-fi 2009 thriller, a married couple (Steve Bacic and Lauren Holly) and their young son (Cole Heppell) take in a mysterious stranger (Luke Perry) at their modest farmhouse and then quickly begin to question his stories and motives.
“Pretty Bird” (R) (2.5) [Language and a scene of sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — A quirky, wacky, factually inspired, 2008 dark comedy in which relationships begin to unravel when a smooth-talking salesman (Billy Crudup), who dates a comely receptionist (Kristen Wiig), convinces his well-off best friend (David Hornsby), who owns a mattress store, to invest money in a rocket belt after he hires a curmudgeonly, laid-off aerospace engineer (Paul Giamatti) to build it.
“Profile” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout and some disturbing images.] [Opens May 14 in theaters.] — Timur Bekmambetov’s intense, suspenseful, factually inspired, well-written, disturbing, unpredictable, 105-minute, 2018 thriller, which is based on Anna Erelle’s novel “In the Skin of a Jihadist” and told primarily via social media screen snapshots reminiscent of “Unfriended,” in which courageous, undercover, hijab-wearing, freelance British journalist Amy Whittaker (Valene Kane) in London pretends to convert to Islam to begin a risky relationship with a dangerous ISIS recruiter (Shazad Latif) who is in Syria in an attempt to infiltrate the extremist organization and to expose the terrorists, but she becomes more romantically involved with him than she intended while working for her chief editor (Christine Adams).
“Ran” (R) (4) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — In Akira Kurosawa’s powerful, award-winning, 160-minute, 1985 epic Japanese version of King Lear, three sons (Akira Terao, Jinpachi Nezu, and Daisuke Ryua) turn against their aging father (Tatsuya Nakadai) after he abdicates the throne and divides his kingdom into three equal parts.
“Salt” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of violence and action.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a wealthy, duplicitous Russian defector (Daniel Olbrychski) enters the CIA headquarters in New York City claiming that a CIA officer (Angelina Jolie), who lost her parents (Vladislav Koulikov and Olya Zueva) when she was a young girl (Cassidy Hinkle) in Russia, is a Russian spy who plans to kill the Russian president (Olek Krupa) while he is attending the funeral of the American vice president in this frenetic-paced, complex, entertaining, twist-filled, star-dotted (Andre Braugher and Kevin O’Donnell) thriller dominated by preposterous stunts and nonstop action, the CIA agent eludes her CIA colleagues (Liev Schreiber and Chiwetel Ejiofor) in an attempt to protect her beloved arachnologist husband (August Diehl) and to infiltrate a group of Russian spies who plan to kill the U.S. president (Hunt Block) and to destroy America.
“The Slammin’ Salmon” (R) (1) [Pervasive language and sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — Silly, unappetitizing antics dominate this stupid, sporadically funny, 2009 comedy when the foul-mouthed, moronic owner (Michael Clarke Duncan) of a fish restaurant in Florida offers $10,000 to any employee, including the maître’d (Kevin Hefferman), a busboy (Paul Soter), and servers (Jay Chandrasekhar, April Bowlby, Steve Lemme, Erik Stolhanske, Cobie Smulders, Jolie Martin, et al.), who has the highest grosses for the night selling to their customers (Vivica A. Fox, Will Forte, Morgan Fairchild, Lance Henriksen, Sendhil Ramamurthy, Rosalie Ward, et al.).
“Spiral: From the Book of Saw” (R) (3) [Sequences of grisly bloody violence and torture, pervasive language, some sexual references, and brief drug use.] [Opens May 14 in theaters.] — When a cop (Dan Petronijevic) is brutality murdered in the subway by a sadistic, revenge-fueled killer in Darren Lynn Bousman’s grisly, gory, violent, intense, twisting, 95-minute horror thriller punctuated by a surprise ending, a cynical homicide detective (Chris Rock), who is the son of the former chief of police (Samuel L. Jackson), and his rookie, greenhorn partner (Max Minghella) investigate the murder as the Jigsaw copycat killer begins targeting more corrupt cops (Richard Zeppieri, Marisol Nichols, et al.) in his cruel, deadly games; especially for fans of the “Saw” franchise.
“Undercover Punch & Gun” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available May 7 on Hi-YAH! streaming service.] — Awesome martial-arts choreography dominates this entertaining, wacky, fast-paced, action-packed, violent, bullet-riddled, humor-dotted, 90-minute, 2019 comedic thriller in which a tenacious, skilled undercover Chinese cop (Philip Ng), who is dating the tattoo artist daughter (Aka Zhao Hui-Shan) of a drug-dealing, meth-sampling gangster (Lam Suet), works with an undercover sidekick (Vanness Wu) and two Special Forces maritime law agents (Chui Shuai and Joyce Feng) to take down an elite cop (Andy On) turned smuggler engaged in human and drug trafficking on a container ship in the Pacific.
“United States vs. Billie Holiday” (R) (3) [Strong drug content, sexual content, nudity, language throughout, some lynching images, and violence.] [Hulu Only] — Wonderful music and gorgeous period costumes highlight Lee Daniels’ captivating, entertaining, well-acted, love-it-or-hate-it, star-studded (Natasha Lyonne, Garrett Hedlund, Leslie Jordan, Rob Morgan, Tone Bell, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Evan Ross, Tyler James Williams, Miss Lawrence, Erik LaRay Harvey, Melvin Gregg, Kevin Hanchard, Tristan D. Lalla, Richard Jutras, and Dana Courrier), 130-minute biographical film based on Johann Hari’s novel “Chasing the Scream: The First and Last Days of the War on Drugs” in which legendary, talented, heroin-addicted, physically abused, jazz singer Billie Holiday (Andra Day) was a sensation on stage between the 1930s and 1950s, is arrested on drug charges, has an affair with a Black federal agent (Trevante Rhodes), and becomes a relentless target of the federal government for her involvement in the civil rights movement.
“Watercolors” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A touching, sensitive, down-to-earth, 2008 film in which a troubled, gay artist (Ian Rhodes) at an art gallery showing of his work with his lover (Edward Finlay) reminisces about his traumatic childhood as a teenager (Tye Olson) growing up with his compassionate, widowed mother (Casey Kramer) and his first crush on a rebellious, handsome, epileptic student (Kyle Claire) who lived to swim and longed for unconditional support from his bitter, angry, divorced father (Jeffrey Lee Woods) and hard-nosed swim coach (Greg Louganis).
“The Wind Journeys” (NR) (4) [Subtitled][DVD and VOD only ] — Lush cinematography, gorgeous scenery, memorable music, and superb acting highlight this heartbreaking, captivating film about a cantankerous, grief-stricken, widowed troubadour (Marciano Martínez) who reluctantly travels on foot across Columbia with a teenage, caja- and drum-playing percussionist (Yull Núñez) to return an accordion he thinks is bewitched to his master teacher.
The following films play May 13-23 as part of the 40th Minneapolis St. Paul International Film Festival (MSPIFF40); for more information, log on to mspfilm.org/festivals/mspiff for full schedule:
“Ane Is Missing” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] — When a worried, divorced, Spanish security guard (Patricia López Arnáiz) working at a construction site in Basque Country in Spain discovers that her rebellious, secretive, 17-year-old daughter (Jone Laspiur) has not been home and has been missing from her high school in David P. Sañudo’s somber, slow-paced, well-acted, emotionally charged, 98-minute, 2020 political film, she realizes she knows little about her daughter as she searches for her with her ex-husband (Mikel Losada) and learns she has been involved with violent protests regarding a high-speed train project with a mysterious boyfriend (Erik Probanza).
“Micro Plastics Madness” (NR) (3) — Maggie Dalencour and Skylene Morales narrate Atsuko Quirk’s eye-opening, educational, award-winning, ire-inducing, inspirational, 75-minute, 2019 documentary that showcases 56 fifth graders from P.S. 15 in Red Hook, Brooklyn, who learn about fossil fuels and global warming and the dangers of plastics in the environment and in turn educate the public by reaching out to the community, become activists in helping to reduce the amount of plastics that are polluting our oceans and food chain, and advocate for policy changes by engaging with government officials at city hall and consists of commentary by scientists (such as Chelsea Rochman, Marcus Eriksen, and Eric Angel Ramos), education specialist and park ranger Dan Meharg, Chief Ocean Lovers founder Rachel Z. Miller, former EPA administrator Judith Enck, NYC Dept. of Education Strategic Partnerships and Policy Director Stephen O’Brien, schools research and outreach specialist Jennifer Kline, and New York City council members.
“Searchers” (NR) (2) — Pacho Velez’s low-key, slow-paced, realistic, humor-dotted, 81-minute documentary in which he interviews on the streets of New York City an eclectic group of New Yorkers, including Amber (47), Ruddy (35), Cathleen (70), Haley (23), EJ (29), Disnie (26), Robert (75), Arthur (78), Jon (55), Lily (27), Austin (23), Rose (19), Marc (41), Helene (88), Megan (27), Jess (34), and Jenn (31), who discuss their dating life during the pandemic and their use of various dating apps such as Tinder, Grindr, and OKCupid to find love as they stare at the computer screen and scroll through and comment on various profiles of potential dates.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.