Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“A.K. Tolstoy’s A Taste of Blood” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Available May 10 on various digital platforms.] — After a rebellious, grounded teenager (Alfonsina Carrocio), who lives with her Slovenia-born father (Germán Palacios), older brother (Lautaro Bettoni), sister-in-law (Naiara Awada), and niece (Carmela Merediz) in the countryside, sneaks out of the house to meet her boyfriend (Tomás Carullo Lizzio) and foolishly accepts a ride home from a cunning vampire (Martín Rena) in Santiago Fernandez Calvete’s gripping, intense, suspenseful, creepy, violent, 90-minute horror film based on Aleksey Nikolayevich Tolstoy’s 1839 short story “The Family of the Vourdalak,” her worried, protective father heads out in the middle of the night to hunt down the bloodsucking vurdalak vampire who feasts on blood of family, but when he returns home at dawn no one is sure whether he has been bitten.
“All 4da Green” (NR) (2) [Available currently on Tubi and various VOD platforms.] — Joshua Sporti-g Wheeler’s gripping, raw, realistic, violent, low-key, risqué, star-dotted (Rnbadguy, and Paco Loko, Candi, Cj Haskins, and Brian Wilson), 75-minute film in which a wannabe rap artist (Joshua Sporti-g Wheeler), who hooks up with his squeeze (Kierra Lavixx), hustling in a small town in Virginia quickly gets into trouble when suspicious cops (Devin Dlove McNeil and Xavier Jones Sr.) pull him over during a traffic stop and finds a wad of cash, and he then becomes the focus of a criminal investigation involving drug dealing and murder.
“Basement” (NR) (3.5) [Available currently on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — After a compassionate, kindhearted widower (Brian Krause) and his 11-year-old daughter (Jordana Rose) retreat to a bomb shelter they set up in their basement in Brooklyn when sirens begin blaring in Robert Rosenbaum’s compelling, suspenseful, well-written, intense, superbly acted, moving, 87-minute film based on his stage play, tensions and anger escalate and conflicts ensue as a gun-wielding racist neighbor (Hunter Emery) and his pregnant schoolteacher wife (Shannon Marie Sullivan), a courageous Black man (R.J. Brown), a beautiful Latina woman (Christie Prades), and a Middle Eastern deli owner and former medic (Rizwan Manji), his injured sister (Salma Shaw), and 10-year-old son (Aariq Manji) join them in the shelter and then the eclectic group discover they are trapped when bombs start exploding above them.
“Born to Be Wild” (G) (4) [DVD and VOD only]— Morgan Freeman narrates this educational, smile-inducing, inspirational, 3D, 40-minute IMAX documentary that chronicles the efforts of Dame Daphne Sheldrick to help traumatized orphaned baby elephants in Kenya for more than 50 years after poachers have killed their mothers and primatologist Dr. Birute Mary Galdikas to help save orphaned and captive orangutans in Borneo after they have lost their Indonesian rainforest habitat through governmental corruption and illegal logging and to release the great apes back into the wild through rehabilitation.
“Castro’s Spies” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens May 13 and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Ollie Aslin and Gary Lennon’s fascinating, informative, intriguing, in-depth, insightful, 103-minute, 2020 documentary that details the extensive training from psychology classes to martial arts that five Cuban secret agents, including Gerardo Hernández, Fernando González, Ramón Labañino, Antonio Guerrero, and René González, received before going undercover in Miami during the 1990s and the ordinary lives they assumed, the sacrifices they made, and the toll on their families to gather intel on America until their eventual capture and consists of archival photographs and film footage and commentary by U.S. Attorney General Ramsey Clark (1967-1969), “Cuba Under Siege” author Keith Bolender, criminal defense attorneys (such as Phil Horowitz, Paul McKenna, and Jack R. Blumenfeld), former Cuban President Fidel Castro (archive footage), former U. S. Presidents Barack Obama and Bill Clinton (archive footage), exiled Cuban Brothers to the Rescue founder José Basulto, exiled Cuban Orlando Bosch (archive footage), former U.S. attorney Guy A. Lewis, former Cuban National Assembly President Ricardo Alarcón Gerardo Hernández’s wife Adriana Peréz, René González’s wife Olguita Salanueva and daughter Ivette Salanueva, and FBI agents Charlie Kranz, Alan Pierce, and Stuart Kent.
“Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sequences of violence and action, frightening images, and some language.] [Opens May 6 in theaters.] — Plot takes a backseat to awesome special effects and sets that dominate Sam Rami’s entertaining, frenetic-paced, dark, action-packed, humor-punctuated, multilayered, violent, 3D, star-studded (Patrick Stewart, Rachel McAdams, Chiwetel Ejiofor, Michael Stuhlbarg, Daniel Swain, Davis Tse, Mark Anthony Brighton, Julian Hilliard, and Jett Klyne), 126-minute sequel in which cloak-wearing Dr. Stephen Strange (Benedict Cumberbatch) and his alter egos in various universes and his allies (Benedict Wong, et al.) end up trying to protect an orphaned teenager (Xochitl Gomez), who has the ability to travel to more than 72 multiverses, from a dangerous, powerful witch (Elizabeth Olsen) who longs to be a mother to two sons at any cost.
“Fair Game” (R) (.5) [Adult themes, adult activity, hard language, intense or persistent violence, sexually-oriented nudity, drug abuse, or other elements.] [DVD and VOD only]— A violent, pointless, 88-minute, 1985 film in which three Australian thugs (Peter Ford, David Sandford, and Garry Who) terrorize a feisty, sexy, artistic animal rights activist (Cassandra Delaney) in her isolated ranch and on an Outback wildlife reserve.
“A Perfect Vintage” (NR) (3.5) [Available currently on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Striking cinematography and visually stunning landscapes highlight Troy Christian’s fascinating, engaging, award-winning, educational, in-depth, insightful, 97-minute, 2021 documentary in which prominent, world-class winemakers Timothy Milos, Bertus van Zyl, Elizabeth Vianna, Rhett Gadke, Angelina Mondavi, Ron Haber, Ian Todd Blackburn, Hayley Matthews, Sam Kaplan, Garrett Martin, Terri Binnell, George and Peter Rubissow, and Michael Trujillo in Sonoma and Napa Valley, Calif., discuss the various aspects of growing grapes, including ideal weather, terrain, and soil conditions, to measuring sugar and acid levels, bottling the wines, and the art of wine tasting, and consists of commentary by sommelier Christopher Sawyer, assistant winemaker Christy Harper, wine merchants Frank Cervera and Ron Harber, and wine authority Robert Parker, Jr.
“Prince Philip: The Man Behind the Throne” (NR) (3) [Available May 10 on various VOD platforms.] — David Blakeman’s fascinating, educational, insightful, in-depth, 83-minute, 2021 documentary that examines the working public and private lives and family struggles of His Royal Highness Prince Philip, Duke of Edinburgh, whose father was Prince Andrew of Greece and Denmark and mother Princess Alice of Battenberg, from his time in the military (1939-1952) and retiring with the rank of commander when he became Queen Elizabeth II’s supportive prince consort in 1952 and became “her strength and stay” until his death on April 9, 2021, at age 99 and consists of archival film footage and photographs and candid interview snippets with Prince Philip’s biographer and friend Gyles Brandreth, former royal press pack and Royal expert Philip Dampier, royal biographer Hugo Vickers, royal author and “Majesty” magazine editor-in-chief Ingrid Seward, Viscountess Bangor and royal author Sarah Bradford, Queen Elizabeth II’s former press secretary Dickie Arbiter LVO, royal correspondent and Princess Diana’s friend Richard Kay, Prince Philip’s former head coachman David E. Saunders, Prince Philip’s former royal protection officer Richard Griffin, and former butler Grant Harrold.
“They Talk” (NR) (1.5) [Available May 10 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — While a sound engineer Alex (Jonathan Tufvesson) unexpectedly records mysterious, terrifying voices from the afterlife warning of potential danger during filming of a documentary in Giorgio Bruno’s unusual, dark, morose, convoluted, violent, 96-minute, 2021 horror film, he becomes increasingly frightened and stressed out and seeks the help of a professor (Hal Yamanouchi) and a clairvoyant author (Stefania Montesolaro) to discover the origins and meaning of the voices, and when a woman (Rocío Muñoz) from his past shows up, things get crazier.
“Trip” (NR) (2) [Available May 13 on the Terror Films AVOD channel.] — After her disturbed, scared teenage daughter (Jill Young) unexpectedly commits suicide by gouging out her eyes in Neil McCay’s quirky, tension-filled, suspenseful, gruesome, violent, unpredictable, 94-minute horror film, a grieving, distraught, agoraphobic mother (Akasha Villalobos), who is inconsolable by her freaked-out husband (Major Dodge) and she is drowning in vodka, decides to drink a hallucinogenic potion given to her by a mysterious, duplicitous psychologist (Peggy Schott) that allegedly will allow her to connect with her daughter and better understand her mindset before her horrific death and ends up being terrorized by her own daughter and aided by a scarf-wearing Black boy (Björgvin Arnarson).
“We Need to Talk” (NR) (2.5) [Available May 13 via various digital and VOD platforms.] — After his neglected girlfriend (Christel Khalil) leaves the house in the morning saying she must talk with him when she gets home from work in Todd Wolfe’s award-winning, wacky, witty, well-paced, predictable, 84-minute comedy, a neglectful, worried, self-absorbed, popular online videogame celebrity (James Maslow) spirals emotionally out of control and becomes extremely anxious as he seeks advice from his video producer (Johnathan Fernandez, et al.), his friends (Emily Bett Rickards, et al.), and millions of followers (Tray Chaney, Devin Kennedy, et al.) about what his partner wants to discuss.
“Win Win” (R) (3) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only]— A heartbreaking, family-oriented, down-to-earth, star-dotted (Bobby Cannavale, Jeffrey Tambor, and Margo Martindale) film in which a kindhearted, financially strapped, small-town lawyer (Paul Giamatti), who lives with his wife (Amy Ryan) and two daughters (Clare Foley and Marcia Haufrecht) and coaches high school wrestling in the afternoons in New Jersey, becomes the guardian of an elderly gentleman (Burt Young), and when his ward’s wrestling whiz, teenage grandson (Alex Shaffer) leaves his neglectful mother (Melanie Lynskey) in Ohio, he finds himself taking the troubled, talented boy under his wing.
The following films play as part of the MSPIFF41 Film Festival running May 5-19; for more information, log on to MSPfilm.org for full schedule:
“107 Mothers” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/16 at 2 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Péter Kerekes’ award-winning, factually inspired, somber, heartbreaking, bittersweet, 93-minute film that chronicles the struggles of incarcerated mothers, including a woman (Maryna Klimova) who is sentenced to seven years for murdering her husband out of jealousy and a desperate inmate (Iryna Kiryazeva) looking for someone to care for her 3-year-old son (Vyacheslav Vygovskyl) when her mother (Raisa Roman) refuses and her mother-in-law (Oleksandr Mykhailov) wants too high a price, who give birth and raise their babies in a rundown women’s prison in Odessa, Ukraine, while mostly caring guards (Iryna Kiryazeva, Tetyana Klishch, et al.) oversee the prisoners and their children.
“Carajita” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/16 at 1:50 p.m. as well as virtually.] — After a naïve, free-spirited teenager (Cecile van Welie), whose father (Richard Douglas) is a wealthy businessman, returns to their coastal hometown in the Dominican Republic with her family and close, longtime nanny (Magnolia Núñez) where her caretaker’s estranged, biological teenage daughter (Adelanny Padilla) lives, and when a terrible, tragic death occurs during an accident on a goat-filled road in Silvina Schnicer and Ulises Porra’s award-winning, taut, moving, well-acted, heartbreaking, 89-minute film, tensions escalate, trusts waiver, and a guilty conscience strains the tenuous relationships of all involved.
“Crows Are White” (NR) (3) [Partially Subtitled] [Plays 5/14 at 6:45 p.m. and 5/15 at 2:30 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Amazing cinematography and landscapes highlight Ahsen Nadeem’s captivating, poignant, touching, thought-provoking, educational, 97-minute documentary in which L.A.-based filmmaker goes to mist-enveloped monastery atop Mt. Hiei near Kyoto, Japan, to gain insight, answers, and direction from Tendai “marathon” monks, including head Buddhist monk Kamahori, who put their bodies and minds through unimaginable, tortuous suffering and pain, such as the Kaihōgyō ritual where monks walk 1,000 days without food or sleep, to reach Nirvana, regarding his personal struggles with life and religion and his dishonesty and conflict with his estranged devout-Muslim Pakistani parents who live in Ireland and are unaware of his 3-year marriage to his patient, non-Muslim wife (Dawn Light Blackman) and gains a meaningful friendship with wannabe-sheep-farming, heavy-metal-loving, dessert-obsessed, calligraphy-writing, unorthodox, apprentice monk Ryushin when his is expelled from the 1,200-year-old monastery.
“The Emigrants” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/15 at 2 p.m. and 5/19 at 1 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Eric Poppe’s engaging, award-winning, well-acted, heartbreaking, 148-minute, 2021 film with stunning cinematography and told in flashbacks adapted from Vilhelm Moberg’s 1949 novel in which an ambitious, hardworking Swedish farmer (Gustaf Skarsgård) convinces his reluctant, stubborn, pregnant wife (Lisa Carlehed) to make the perilous voyage across the Atlantic onboard a crowded, disease-infested ship to America for hopefully a better life with their three children (Kerstin Linden, Harald Knutsen-Öy, and Vincent Folkessonet) in 1849 and his homesick, emotionally distraught wife ends up struggling with isolation in Minnesota and forming a surprising friendship with a feisty, former prostitute (Tove Lo) who helped locate her missing daughter at a crowded New York City train station, she finds herself in conflict with a strict, self-righteous Swedish Lutheran minister (Rasmus Lindgren) and his pious, judgmental wife (Sofia Helin) when they oppose her newfound friendship and the education of her daughter (and all women) while claiming to be good Christians by adhering to Lutheran doctrine.
“Fire of Love” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays virtually.] — Miranda July narrates Sara Dosa’s award-winning, thrilling, educational, insightful, humor- dotted, touching, 93-minute documentary dominated by stunning visuals and terrific archival photographs and film footage that showcases the love of renowned French geochemist Katia Kraftt and geologist Maurice Krafft who married in 1970 and became Alsatian volcanologists to share their passion for exploring explosive, lava-sprouting volcanoes, such as Mt. Etna in Italy, Mt. St. Helens in the U.S.A., Nevado del Ruiz in Colombia, Eyjafjallajökull in Iceland, and Mt. Nyiragongo in Zaire, around the world for more than 25 years until the untimely, tragic death of the adventurous, eccentric couple, who literally lived on the edge, on June 3, 1991, from a volcanic ash cloud on Japan’s Mt. Unzen.
“Free Renty: Lanier vs. Harvard” (NR) (3.5) [Plays 5/15 at 4 p.m. and 5/18 at 2 p.m. as well as virtually.] — David Grubin’s powerful, compelling, eye-opening, informative, insightful, thought-provoking, unsettling, gut-wrenching, 94-minute, 2021 documentary that follows the lawsuit against complicit Harvard University in 2019 brought by doggedly determined Black business strategist and innovator Tamara Kearney Lanier, whose great-great-great grandfather is educated, Congo-born slave Papa Renty who was held captive on a South Carolina plantation and was forced by racist biologist, white supremacist, and Switzerland-born Harvard professor Louis Agassiz to have degrading daguerreotypes taken in 1850 of himself and his daughter Delia to prove the inferiority of the Black race to the benefit of Harvard University, in order to the have the exploitive, income-generating daguerreotype photographs returned to the Lanier family and consists of candid commentary by attorneys (such as Benjamin Crump, Preston Tisdale, Michael Koskoff, Mark Mardersian, Joshua Koskoff, Anton Metlitsky, Carey Reilly, Katie Mesner-Hage, Craig Smith, and Sean K. McElligott), Judge Camille F. Sarroff Jr., daughters Shonrael Lanier and Megan Lanier-Gomez, photograph historian and curator Brian Wallis, Brown University cultural theorist Tina Campt, researcher Scott Garst, Brown University photography scholar Arielle Aïsha Azoulay, reporter Ronald Mitchell, journalist and author Ta-Nehisi Paul Coates, historian Bernard Powers, Harvard Coalition to Free Renty members Samantha O'Sullivan and Meredith McKinney, Harvard Peabody Museum Acquisitions Curator Elinor Reichlin’s husband Seymour Reichlin M.D., and Louis Agassiz descendants Marian Moore, Susanna Moore, and Eli Moore.
“Karmalink” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/14 at 11:30 a.m. as well as virtually.] — While a free-spirited, 13-year-old Cambodian boy (Leng Heng Prak), who lives with his mother (Sveng Socheata), grandmother (Oum Savem), and sisters in Phnom Penh, seeks the help of a streetwise, orphaned con artist (Srey Leak Chhith) to find a relic, treasured golden Buddha statue, which was buried by a thief (Rous Mony) many years earlier, he has seen in his vivid dreams or past lives memories by using nanobug technology in Jake Wachtel’s intriguing, imaginative, multilayered, beautifully photographed, futuristic, 102-minute, 2021 sci-fi film, his feisty mother stages protests to stop the government's plan of relocating her family so that they can erect a bullet train to Beijing in her district and a dubious neuroscientist (Cindy Sirinya Bishop) doing neuroscience research and working with people suffering memory loss.
“Kendra and Beth” (NR) (2.5) [Plays 5/18 at 9:30 p.m. as well as virtually.] — After a shy, eccentric, bored sausage company warehouse employee (Kate Lyn Sheil), who supports her ill, widowed, Julia-Roberts-obsessed mother (Catherine Curtin) and 36-year-old, Arby’s-loving, wannabe-artist brother (Whitmer Thomas) in a small Midwestern town, meets a charismatic, free-spirited, vaping waitress (Eleanore Pienta), whose father is in prison and her mother is an alcoholic, in Dean Peterson’s dark, quirky, down-to-earth, realistic, unpredictable, 86-minute, 2021 comedy, it creates a stir in her mundane life, and when her new friend begins dating a worker (Matt Bailey), her jealousy threatens their friendship.
“Lo Invisible” (NR) (3) [Plays 5/15 at 7:50 p.m. as well as virtually.] — When a wealthy, distraught, self-harming, 45-year-old housewife (Anahí Hoeneisen), who suffers from postpartum depression and is emotionally detached from herself and her newborn son, returns to her beautiful, spacious, glass-walled home in the mountains of Ecuador following a three-month stay in a psychiatric clinic for attempting to harm her baby in Javier Andrade’s captivating, poignant, realistic, well-acted, 85-minute, 2021 film, everyone around her, including her clueless husband (Juan Lorenzo Barragán), teenage son (Pablo Terán), the live-in nanny (Matilde Lagos), and chauffeurs and security guards (Gerson Guerra and Marco Villacís), ignores her increasingly erratic behavior and inability to connect with her child as she erects inner and outer invisible walls and pretending that her malaise and struggles with motherhood are under control.
“The Long Breakup” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Plays 5/15 at 12 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Katya Soldak’s timely, eye-opening, poignant, educational, insightful, 85-minute, 2020 political documentary in which inspiring Ukrainian-American journalist Katya Soldak, who is Forbes Magazine’s editorial director for international editions in New York City, discusses growing up in Kharkiv, Ukraine, which is 18 miles from Russia with a population of 2 million, how the pro-Russian sympathies of her childhood were transformed as she experiences the Russian crackdown on the independent-minded Ukrainian people amidst the unstable, geopolitical environment.
“The Long Haul” (NR) (3) [Plays virtually.] — Scott Harves’ heartbreaking, gut-wrenching, informative, inspirational, 60-minute documentary dotted with gorgeous scenery that chronicles the frightening, arduous ordeal that Minnesota-born, tenacious, strong-willed, 38-year-old triathlete Ben O’Donnell, who competed in his first Ironman Triathlon in 2017, went through when he was diagnosed with COVID-19 and spending 28 days in the hospital from March 9 to April 6, 2020, his difficult recovery to regain strength and mobility while surprisingly training for an Ironman Triathlon in Oklahoma in 2021 in which he completed in 16:12:21, and consists of commentary by physicians (such as Melissa Brunsvold, Jeffrey Chipman, and Salma Shaker), nurse Michelle Mezera, wife Deanna O'Donnell, sister Dawn Inman, and cousin Jason O’Donnell.
“Mija” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Plays 5/14 at 12 p.m. and 5/18 at 9:20 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Isabel Castro’s poignant, down-to-earth, moving, thought-provoking, inspirational, 88-minute documentary that follows ambitious, hardworking, 26-year-old, American-born music manager Doris Anahi Muñoz in Southern California as she manages rising pop star Cuco (aka Omar Banos) through her Mija (“my daughter”) Management company and struggles to support and care for her undocumented immigrant family, including her older brother Carlos who was deported to Mexico, as they wait for green cards and citizenship status while connecting to Texas-born Latina singer/songwriter Jacqueline “Jacks” Haupt who is also dealing with issues regarding her undocumented family members.
“Montana Story” (R) (3) [Language.] [Plays virtually.] — When a widowed, hotshot lawyer (John Ludin), who is cared for by a African-American hospice nurse (Gilbert Owuor) and a longtime employee (Kimberly Guerrero), ends up in a coma due to a traumatic head injury on a rundown, debt-ridden ranch in western Montana in Scott McGehee and David Siegel’s engaging, realistic, down-to-earth, well-acted, 114-minute, 2021 neo-Western film with terrific scenery and cinematography, fragile and raw emotions surface after his guilt-ridden, mandolin-playing, civil engineer son (Owen Teague) living in Wyoming returns home followed by his estranged chef daughter (Haley Lu Richardson) who left for upstate New York seven years earlier as the siblings attempt to forgive and reconnect with each other while dealing with the fate of a gorgeous, 25-year-old black stallion.
“Move Me” (NR) (3.5) [Plays 5/18 at 4 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Kelsey Peterson and Daniel Klein’s powerful, moving, inspirational, intimate, heartwarming, emotionally-driven, 82-minute, 2021 documentary that follows yoga-trained, wheelchair-bound, disability advocate, talented artist, dancer, and choreographer Kelsey Peterson who became a quadriplegic after diving into Lake Superior in Wisconsin in 2012 at age 27 and showcases her will to deal with and adapt to the countless challenges in her changed life, her arduous daily routine, contemplation of participating in cutting-edge clinical trials, and desire to return to dance as she choreographs and performs in a “A Cripple’s Dance” with other psychically challenged dancers.
“Romy’s Salon” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays 5/14 at 11:15 p.m. and 5/16 at 1:45 p.m. as well as virtually.] — While her hardworking waitress mother (Noortje Herlaar) works at truck stop restaurant and has divorced her father (Guido Pollemans), who is living with his girlfriend (Markoesa Hamer), in Misha Kamp’s poignant, award-winning, well-acted, down-to-earth, moving, 90-minute, 2019 film based on Tamara Bos’ novel, a 10-year-old Dutch girl (Vita Heijmen) is reluctant to stay after school with her eccentric, forgetful, 69-year-old, Danish hairdresser grandmother (Beppie Melissen) who owns an in-the-red hair salon, but she soon realizes that she must care for her granny due to her progressive Alzheimer’s disease and struggles to cope with her feelings as the dementia worsens.
“Sinkhole” (PG) (3.5) [Some intense sequences.] [Subtitled] [Plays 5/16 1:40 p.m. as well as virtually.] — After a hardworking, won-pinching South Korean family man (Kim Sung-kyun) saves enough money over eleven years to move his wife (Kwon So-hyun) and young son (Kim Geon-U) into a new condominium in Kim Ji-hoon’s original, imaginative, entertaining, thrilling, wacky, suspenseful, funny, 114-minute, 2021 disaster comedy, tragedy strikes when excessive rain causes a humongous sinkhole in Seoul and the high-rise building falls 500 meters beneath the ground and traps eight terrified people (Lee Kwang-soo, Cha Seung-won, Kim Hye-jun, Nam Da-reum, Jung Young-sook, and Oh Ja-hun) while flummoxed emergency responders and rescuers (Ko Chang-seok, Lee Kun-goo, et al.) desperately try to save them.
“To the End” (NR) (2.5) [Plays 5/17 at 7:10 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Rachel Lears’ educational, poignant, behind-the-scenes, 104-minute documentary that follows activists policy writer Rhiana Gunn-Wright, New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Justice Democrats executive director Alexandra Rojas, and Sunrise Movement executive director Varshini Prakash as they work on the passage the Green New Deal legislation, which provides needed funds for various efforts such as addressing repercussions of climate change (e.g., severe storms, flooding, droughts, and wildfires), sustainable economic development, and racial justice while the opposition is represented by Republicans and the more establishment branches of the Democratic Party and consists of interview snippets with political commentator Van Jones, St. James Parish community organizer Sharon Lavigne, U.S. Senators (such as Chuck Schumer, Bernie Sanders, and Ed Markey), former Ogallala Sioux Tribe President Julian Bear Runner, environmental justice director Anthony Rogers-Wright, Exxon Mobile lobbyist Keith McCoy, U.S. Representatives (such as Pramila Jayapal, Ro Khanna, and Clay Higgins), American Petroleum Institute President and CEO Mike Sommers, and the Sunrise Movement cofounder Will Lawrence, field director Ahmed Gaya, creative director Alex O'Keefe, and political director Amira Hansen.
“We Feed People” (NR) (3.5) [Plays 5/13 at 7:15 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Ron Howard’s award-winning, compelling, inspirational, educational, enlightening, 90-minute documentary that follows magnanimous, heroic, compassionate, world renown chef José Andrés who founded his World Central Kitchen (WCK) in 2010 after the devastating earthquake in Haiti with the goal of feeding survivors of disasters, including hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala in 2018, hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019, quarantined cruise ships during the pandemic in 2020, and the war in Ukraine in 2022, and tirelessly and selfishly works with his team and locals to provide much-needed meals and consists of commentary by author and journalist Richard Wolfe, wife Patricia Fernandez de la Cruz, Washington Post food writer Carole Sugarman, WCK CEO Nate Mook, culinary consultant and gourmand Maisie Wilhelm, WCK Relief Operations (such as Sam Bloch, Jason Collis, and Josh Phelps), DC Central Kitchen founder Robert Egger, WCK volunteers (such as Elsa Corrigan, Kenneth Roker, and Shirley Dorsett), WCK contractor Kyle Pounders, COVID-19 emergency response team member Grace Ramirez, Navajo Ollie Arviso, and José daughters Carlota, Lucia, and Inés Andrés.
“Wildhood” (NR) (3) [Plays 5/12 at 7:05 p.m. as well as virtually.] — When a troubled, gay, indigenous Mi’kmaw teenager (Phillip Lewitski) living in a trailer park in Nova Scotia with his abusive, alcoholic father (Joel Thomas Hynes) learns that his estranged mother (Savonna Spracklin) he long thought dead in Bretton Hamman’s award-winning, coming-of-age, poignant, low-key, down-to-earth, well-acted, 108-minute, 2021 film based on the filmmaker’s 2019 short film “Wildfire,” he runs away with his younger half-brother (Avery Winters-Anthony) to search for her and then are befriended by another Two-Spirited drifter and pow pow dancer (Joshua Odjick) with whom he finds love and acceptance while being taught about their heritage, roots, culture, customs, and language and aided by a kindhearted pastry chef (Michael Greyeyes) and a community elder (Becky Julian).
“Yung Punx: A Punk Parable” (NR) (3) [Plays 5/19 at 4:30 p.m. as well as virtually.] — Seth Kramer, Daniel A. Miller, and Jeremy Newberger’s engaging, entertaining, inspirational, enjoyable, 63-minute, 2021 documentary about talented, juvenile punk rock group Color Killer and its tinted-hair members, including vocalist and bass guitarist Nathan Dalbec (age 12), vocalist and drummer Matthew Hiltz (age 9), rhythm guitarist Dylan Huther (age 11), and lead vocalist and guitarist Lincoln Zinzola (age 8), in Worchester, Mass., who are quickly gaining recognition as they prepare to play at the Warped Tour music festival and their supportive parents, including Bill and Christie Huther, Tony and Kanna Zinzola, Mike and Katie Hiltz, and Jake and Julie Dalbec, who act as managers and chauffeurs, and consists of commentary by “What Is Punk?” author Eric Morris, punk record producer Jamie McCann, punk musician and mentor Walt Labree, legendary punk producer Larry Livermore, promoter Kevin Lyman, Boy’s and Girl’s Club director Pete Dickerman, and Nate’s grandfather Ron Dalbec.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
