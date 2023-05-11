Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Act of Valor” (R) (4) [Strong violence, including some torture, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Acting takes a backseat to nonstop action in this controversial, intense, riveting, realistic, entertaining, factually inspired film that showcases eight highly trained, real-life members of an elite Navy SEAL team that carries out a harrowing, dangerous, fictionalized covert mission to rescue a kidnapped CIA agent (Roselyn Sánchez) in Costa Rica and to take down an inventive Chechen jihadist (Alex Veadov) off the coast of Somalia who has provided a terrorist (Emilio Rivera) with suicide vests filled with 500 multidirectional ceramic bullets for his group of suicide bombers who plan to cross into the U.S. via the tunnels in Mexicali, Mexico.
“Aliens Uncovered: Origins” (NR) (2.5) [Available currently on various digital platforms.] — Clive Christopher’s fascinating, informative, unfocused, unoriginal, slow-moving, 84-minute documentary that explores military and government involvement in UFO and extraterrestrial coverups, documented UFO sightings beginning in the 1940s, including the infamous 1947 Roswell incident and Area 51, through archival photographs, film footage, excerpts from unclassified documents, reenactments, and interview snippets from eye witnesses.
“Book Club: The Next Chapter” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some strong language and suggestive material.] [Opens May 12 in theaters.] — After four longtime friends (Diane Keaton, Jane Fonda, Candice Bergen, and Mary Steenburgen) head to Italy for a bachelorette party in Bill Holderman’s entertaining, loophole-filled, humorous, contrived, predictable, star-dotted (Giancarlo Giannini, Hugh Quarshie, Vincent Riotta, and Adriano De Pasquale), 107-minute romantic sequel to the 2018 comedy highlighted by gorgeous scenery and fashionable attire, trouble immediately ensues, secrets are revealed, and surprises occur as they jaunt across the Italian countryside and the men folk (Andy García, Don Johnson, and Craig T. Nelson) hatch their own plans stateside.
“Crossfire” (NR) (2.5) [Opens May 12 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — After a guilt-ridden FBI agent (Louis Mandylor), who worked with other FBI agents (Scott Frederick Duns and Victor Chen) before retiring, kills all but one gang member of an organized crime syndicate and his wife (Liliana Moreno) tragically ends up dead in the crossfire in Yadhu Krishnan’s engaging, suspenseful, fast-paced, well-acted, violent, 86-minute thriller, the surviving, revenge-fueled gang leader (Kevin Gage) decides to target the agent’s twenty-something daughter (Samm Wiechec) in California and in the process kills the longtime family friend and housekeeper (Lori Pelenise).
“The Curse of Wolf Mountain” (NR) (1.5) [Available May 9 on DVD and various digital platforms.] — After a PTSD-afflicted husband (Keli Price) is plagued by nightmares about the awful, grisly murder of his parents (Nicole Arlyn and Joshua Santana) twenty years earlier when he was a young boy (Giosué Bottini) and decides to visit the woods where the tragedy happened with his pregnant wife (Karissa Lee Staples), his adopted brother (David Lipper), and his in-laws (Fernanda Romero, Malu Trevejo, Matt Rife, et al.) and are given safety tips by the park rangers (Kipp Tribble, Abdelhameed ‘Dooley’ Ibrahim, and Amaris Davidson) in David Lipper’s lackluster, dark, poorly written, low-budget, star-studded (Danny Trejo, Tobin Bell, Eddie McClintock, Geoff Samuels, Stephen Belafonte, Steve Gentry, and Kenny Yates), 94-minute thriller with overly dark lighting, they find themselves terrorized by a mysterious killer in the California woods.
“Daughter” (NR) (3) [Available May 9 on DVD.] — After a terrified, twentysomething woman (Vivien Ngô) is kidnapped in California by a controlling, delusional, rules-driven, abusive psychopath (Casper Van Dien), who believes the outside world is sick and toxic, to be part of his family and to be a play companion for his allegedly special teenage son (Ian Alexander) in Corey Deshon’s award-winning, bizarre, multilayered, unsettling, superbly crafted, dark, well-acted, 95-minute psychological thriller with a surprise ending, she tries to cooperate with the mother (Elyse Dinh) and to get the surrogate family to trust her in order to assimilate and plan her escape.
“Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance” (PG-13) (1) [Intense sequences of action and violence, some disturbing images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Repetitious special effects and a weak plot characterize this tepid, nonsensical, 3D, sci-fi thriller in which bullet-eating, chain-spewing, soul-sucking, Evel Kenevil motorcycle-riding Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage), who sold his soul to the Devil after his father became ill, joins an African-American angel (Idris Elba) and a distraught mother (Violante Placido) to protect and save a young boy (Fergus Riordan) in Eastern Europe who is being pursued by Satan (Ciarán Hinds) and his henchmen (Johnny Whitworth, et al.).
“Gone” (PG-13) (2.5) [Violence and terror, some sexual material, brief language, and drug references.] [DVD and VOD only] — When her sister (Emily Wickersham) suddenly goes missing in Portland and skeptical detectives (Daniel Sunjata, Wes Bentley, and Michael Paré) do not believe that she is in danger in this suspenseful, star-dotted (Jennifer Carpenter and Sebastian Stan), abduction thriller, a traumatized, tenacious waitress (Amanda Seyfried), who had escaped a kidnapping one year earlier, takes the search into her own hands before the kidnapper kills her sibling.
“Jack L. Warner: The Last Mogul” (NR) (3.5) [Available May 9 on various VOD platforms.] — Efrem Zimbalist, Jr. narrates Gregory Orr’s intriguing, informative, entertaining, behind-the-scenes, insightful, 104-minute documentary that chronicles the tumultuous life and career of legendary, visionary, womanizing film producer Jack L. Warner who started Warner Bros. Studios with his Polish brothers Albert, Sam L., and Harry M., and consists of archival photographs, home videos, film clips, movie excerpts (such as “Bugs Bunny,” “The Great Train Robbery,” “The Jazz Singer,” “And She Learned About Dames,” “Public Enemy,” “The Adventures of Robin Hood,” “Casablanca,” “Yankee Doodle Dandy,” “Winning Your Wings,” “Unholy Partners,” “Mission to Moscow,” “Little Caesar,” “The Maltese Falcon,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “My Fair Lady,” “Bonnie & Clyde,” “A Streetcar Named Desire,” “Key Largo,” “The Searchers,” “White Heat,” “Dial M for Murder,” “1776,” “Dirty Little Billy,” “Rebel Without a Cause,” “The Treasure of the Sierra Madre,” “The Letter,” “House of Wax,” “Cheyenne,” and “Whatever Happened to Baby Jane”), and candid commentary by “An Empire of Their Own” author Neal Gabler, actors (such as Shirley Jones, Efrem Zimbalist Jr., Jackie Park, Pat Buttram, Sheila MacRae, and Debbie Reynolds), grandson Gregory Orr, “Inside Warner Bros.” author Rudy Behlmer, studio executive and son Jack Warner Jr., Harry Warner’s granddaughter Cass Sperling, Sam Warner’s wife Lina Basquette, director Vince Sherman, “Round Up the Usual Suspects” author Aljean Harmetz, stuntman Gil Perkins, Jack Warner’s executive secretary Bill Schaefer, family friend Jean Howard, studio guard Durwood Banker, Sotheby’s Sarah Shinn, Jack Warner’s mistress Jackie Park, producer Owen Crump, second-in-command to Jack Warner Steve Trilling, film editor Rudi Fehr, and Warner Bros. television head, studio executive, and son-in-law William T. Orr.
“Jovi & Lou” (NR) (3) [Available currently on Amazon Prime Video.] — After his burnt-out lawyer wife (Corrinne Mica) gets into a tragic car accident and ends up in a coma in Terry Spears’ offbeat, entertaining, original, crazy, funny, irreverent, dark, low-budget, 75-minute comedy, her desperate, landscaper husband (Rhys Gillett) makes a Faustian deal with manipulative Lucifer (Trevor Van Uden) to try and kill three unsavory people, including a pudgy pedophile rapist (Jared Lucier), a cocaine-using cheating minister (Allan Wayne Anderson), and a man (Michael Lockwood) trying to make a few bucks running a yard sale, to save his wife while a sexy God (Victoria Strange), a gay Black Jesus (Maurice Tillmon), and a shorts-wearing Buddha (Jayanti Sharma) watch over the shenanigans and a detective (Jessica Duclos) investigates the suspicious deaths.
“Mind Exchange Music Presents: The Showcase” (NR) (3.5) [Screened in April 2023 at various festivals.] — Donny Walker’s captivating, unique, behind-the-scenes, original, moving, creative, multifaceted, insightful, 113-minute documentary that gives insight into the creative and collaborative process and the logistical nightmare in assembling the varied components (such as placement of microphones and musicians) necessary to craft a major symphonic production that highlights the Lake County Symphony Orchestra and is an eclectic mix of instrumental, vocal, and video components for which Mind Exchange Music in Chicago is famous; it consists of instrumental and vocal performances, including “Infinite Love,” “Wedding Song,” “Butterflies & Shovels,” “Do You Think of Me,” “Cowboy Boots,” “Let the Rest of the World Go By,” “That Big Bad Wolf,” “Omega,” and “The Adventures of Ms. Glitch;” and highlights commentary by director Donny Walker, mastreo Ron Arden, composer and sound supervisor Kelly Askam, composer Donny Kelly, musicians (such as David Becker, Zach Marks, and Jeffrey Kowalkowski), sound designer and audio engineer Zachariah Jarrett, singers and songwriters Sami Wolf and Nikki Morgan, and vocal trio Diane Lawrence, Kaitlin Foley, and Alexandra Olsavsky.
“Organ Trail” (R) (2) [Strong violence, language, and some sexual references.] [Available May 12 on various digital platforms.] — After ruthless bandits (Sam Trammell, Nicholas Logan, Michael Abbott Jr., Thomas Lennon, and Alejandro Akara) murder her family (Mather Zickel, et al.) in Montana during the winter in 1879 while traveling on the Oregon Trail and steal her horse in Michael Patrick Jann’s somber, dark, gory, violent, predictable, 112-minute western, the injured survivor (Zoé De Grand Maison) escapes from the gang and eventually teams up with another escaped hostage (Olivia Grace Applegate), who was helped by a kindhearted African-American couple (Clé Bennett and Jessica Frances Dukes), in an effort to retrieve her family’s horse.
“Rampart” (R) (2.5) [Pervasive language, sexual content, and some violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — A gritty, dark, factually inspired, star-studded (Sigourney Weaver, Ned Beatty, Robin Wright, Ben Foster, Steve Buscemi, Ice Cube, and Jon Bernthal) film in which a racist, hotheaded, corrupt, womanizing, veteran policeman (Woody Harrelson), who lives with two sisters (Anne Heche and Cynthia Nixon) with whom he had two daughters (Brie Larson and Sammy Boyarsky) one of whom gave him the moniker “Date Rape Dave” after he allegedly killed a rapist years earlier, comes under fire with the police department when he brutally beats up an African American in Los Angeles during an arrest and later becomes involved in the suspicious killing of a robber in 1999.
“Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie” (R) (3.5) [Language.] [Available May 12 on Apple TV+.] — Davis Guggenheim’s highly personal, insightful, moving, candid, inspirational, heartbreaking, thought-provoking, 95-minute documentary that chronicles the life and career of charismatic, optimistic, talented, multiple award-winning, Canada-born actor and Parkinson’s advocate and fundraiser Michael J. Fox, who is married to Tracy Pollan and has four children (Annabelle, Aquinnah, Schuyler, and Sam), his rise to stardom in the 1980s, his valiant struggles with Parkinson’s disease that was diagnosed in 1991 at age 29, and consists of archival photographs and film clips, home videos, show excerpts and reenactments, and Fox’s personal and touching reflections of coping with debilitating Parkinson’s disease for more than 30 years.
“Velvet Jesus” (NR) (3.5) [Available May 9 on various digital platforms, including iTunes Amazon, and Google Play.] — Awesome acting dominates Anthony Bawn and Spencer Michael Collins IV’s award-winning, semi-autobiographical, factually based, poignant, powerful, realistic, moving, micro-budget, 103-minute, 2021 film in which a gay, 30-year-old African American (Jensen Atwood) poses as a newspaper reporter in Los Angeles penning an article on military veterans in order to confront his alcoholic, diabetic stepfather (Ernest Harden, Jr.) about the abuse he experienced as a young child (Carter Young), who lived with his abused mother (Frankie Blair), that began on Christmas Eve in 1967 and the horrific effect it had on his messed-up life in an attempt to heal himself from the trauma while they each end up revealing long-held secrets.
“Wanderlust” (R) (2.5) [Sexual content, graphic nudity, language, and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a New York businessman (Paul Rudd) loses his job and his struggling wife (Jennifer Aniston) fails to sell her depressing penguin documentary to HBO in this wacky, sporadically funny, entertaining comedy sprinkled with four-letter words, while on their way to Atlanta to stay with his uncouth, cheating brother (Ken Marino) and his fed-up sister-in-law (Michelle Watkins), the frustrated couple unexpectedly ends up staying at a Georgia commune with its free-spirited members (Alan Alda, Kathryn Hahn, Joe Lo Truglio, Lauren Ambrose, Malin Akerman, Jordan Peele, et al.) and charismatic leader (Justin Theroux).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident
