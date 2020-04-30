Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Botero” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Opens May 1 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org] — Striking, stunning paintings and sculptures dominate this engaging, fascinating, informative, colorful, insightful, behind-the-scenes, 82-minute, 2018 biographical documentary, which was filmed in China, Colombia, Italy, France, USA, Spain, and Monaco, that chronicles the life and career of controversial, world famous Colombian artist painter and sculptor Fernando Botero through his legendary vibrant artwork, archival film footage and photographs, and interviews with family (such as daughter Lina Botero Zea, sons Juan Carlos and Fernando Botero Zea, granddaughters Andrea Wild and Camila, and grandsons Fernando Quintana and Nicolas Wild), curators and authors (such as Dr. Rudy Chiappini, Ana Maria Escallon, Cecilia Braschi, Camilo Castano, and Dr. Shen Qilan), artist/author Santiago Londoño, historian/author Jorge Orlando Melo, art collector David Nahmad, “Fernando Botero: In Search of a Style” author Christian Padilla, “The Art of Fernando Botero” author Juan Carlos Botero, Faculty of Arts and Humanities Lucas Ospina at Universidad De Los Andes, NYU’s Institute of Fine Arts Dr. Edward Sullivan, NYU’s Faculty of Arts and Sciences Dr. Miriam Basilio, Sotheby’s Axel Stein, former museum director Ana Piedad Jaramillo, gallery directors Sandro Manzo and Patricia Tompkins, reporter María Carolina Piña, Fonderia Artistica Mariani’s Adolfo Agolini, Latin American Studies Dr. Harley Shaiken at Berkeley’s University of California, artist Sophia Vari, Faculty of Arts and Archaeology Dr. Rosalind Krause, former Medellin mayor Juan Pablo Gómez Martínez, and Dr. Miguel Urrutia at Banco De La Republica Colombia.
“Deerskin” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens May 1 as part of Greenwich Entertainment’s Virtual Cinema Initiative; tickets available through streaming at the Parkway Theater or at Deerskinmovie.com.] — A captivating, wacky, bizarre, well-acted, bleak, unpredictable, 77-minute dark comedy in which an older, eccentric Frenchman (Jean Dujardin), who is apparently estranged from his wife, goes off the deep end when he tries to flush his green corduroy jacket down a gas station toilet; becomes obsessed with a secondhand, fringed deerskin jacket for which he over pays many euros; begins gathering jackets he commandeers from other people under false pretense; starts videotaping his criminal, murderous escapades while pretending to be a filmmaker; and then convinces an inexperienced bar waitress (Adèle Haenel) to help bankroll his oddball film project and to act as his film editor without a script.
“Everybody’s Fine” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic elements and brief strong language.] [DVD only] — Lies and deception abound in this morose, down-to-earth, slow-moving film about a lonely, worried, widowed, retired wire factory worker (Robert DeNiro) who hits the road to see his neglectful four adult children, including an artist in New York City, a successful advertising executive (Kate Beckinsale) in Chicago, a percussionist (Sam Rockwell) in Denver, and a lesbian dancer (Drew Barrymore) in Las Vegas, when they all abandon their plans to come home for a weekend visit.
“The Merry Gentleman” (R) (3) [Language and some violence.][DVD only] — A dark, intriguing, well-acted 2008 film in which a private and lonely legal secretary (Kelly Macdonald) escapes her abusive policeman husband (Bobby Cannavale) and unknowingly ends up befriending a suicidal tailor (Michael Keaton) who is an assassin for hire after spurning the advances of a Chicago detective (Tom Bastounes) investigating a murder during Christmastime.
“Our Mothers” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens May 1 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org] — While a compassionate forensic anthropologist (Armando Espitia), who is close to his widowed mother (Emma Dib), interviews in 2018 a 62-year-old Mayan widow (Aurelia Caal) who wants the remains of her tortured husband exhumed after he was murdered by vicious guerillas in 1982 during the drawn-out civil war in Guatemala in César Díaz’s gritty, critically acclaimed, gut-wrenching, well-acted, 78-minute, 2019 film, he learns information about his missing guerilla father who disappeared during the same timeframe.
“The Open Road” (PG-13) (2) [Some language.] [DVD only] — When a wannabe writer baseball player (Justin Timberlake) learns that his sickly, divorced mother (Mary Steenburgen) wants to see her ex-husband (Jeff Bridges) before undergoing heart surgery at a Houston hospital in this poorly paced, lackluster, cameo-dotted (Ted Danson, Harry Dean Stanton, and Lyle Lovett), 90-minute film, he heads to Ohio with his former girlfriend (Kate Mara) to bring back his estranged father to Texas.
“Serious Moonlight” (R) (.5) [Language and some threatening behavior.] [DVD only] — After a strong-willed lawyer (Meg Ryan) learns that her unhappy husband (Timothy Hutton) is leaving for Paris with his mistress (Kristen Bell) of one year and ties him up on the toilet in an attempt to get him to fall back in love with her in this preposterous, inane, painfully unfunny comedy, they all find themselves hostage when a lawnmower-riding thief (Justin Long) and his buddies (Kimberlee Peterson, Bill Parks, and Derek Carter) proceed to rob the house.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
