Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
www.shortredheadreelreviews.com
For more reviews, click here.
“The Banker” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some strong language, including a sexual reference and racial epithets, and smoking throughout.] — A captivating, factually based, entertaining, inspirational, well-acted, star-dotted (Colm Meaney, Jessie T. Usher, Gregory Alan, Travis West, Michael Harney, and Jaylon Gordon), 2-hour film in which brilliant, ambitious, savvy, African-American real estate investor Bernard Garrett (Anthony Mackie) moves to Los Angeles from Texas with his devoted wife (Nia Long) in 1954, becomes partners with golden-tongued entrepreneurial investor and nightclub owner Joe Morris (Samuel L. Jackson) and together hire quick-learning, blue collar, white construction worker Matt Steiner (Nicholas Hoult), who married a waitress (Taylor Black), to act as the front man in real estate deals while they pose as a chauffeur and a janitor, and eventually the empire comes under the scrutiny of the Federal government after they become the first African-American bank owners and two of the wealthiest businessmen in the United States.
“Burden” (R) (3) [Disturbing violent content, and language throughout, including racial epithets.] — When devoted single mother Judy Harbeson (Andrea Riseborough), who works as a grocery cashier and is raising her spunky, impressionable young son (Taylor Gregory) in South Carolina, gives her hotheaded, orphaned, blue-collar boyfriend Michael Burden (Garrett Hedlund), who was raised by racist, mean-spirited KKK leader Tom Griffin (Tom Wilkinson) who he just helped open The Redneck KKK museum in a refurbished theater on main street, an ultimatum to choose between her or his disgusting membership in the Klu Klux Klan in 1996 in this compelling, factually based, moving, well-acted, star-studded (Tessa Harper, Usher Raymond, Tian Richards, Neva Howell, and Austin Hebert), 129-minute, 2018 film, their lives are turned even more upside down when they are evicted from their home and lose their jobs and use of a truck and ironically finds help, forgiveness, and redemption from kindhearted, idealistic, Baptist preacher Reverend David Kennedy (Forest Whitaker) who tests his own faith when he reaches out to the redneck to the shock of his family (Crystal R. Fox and Dexter Darden) and his congregation.
“Greed” (R) (2.5) [Pervasive language and brief drug use.] — Michael Winterbottom’s entertaining, over-the-top, wacky, intermittently funny, star-dotted (Isla Fisher, Shirley Henderson, Asa Butterfield, Stephen Fry, and Pearl Mack),104-minute, 2019 satire that focuses on the detailed, crazy preparations ten days preceding the extravagant 60th birthday celebration in Mykonos, Greece, for greedy, driven, bullying, foul-mouthed, egotistical, sarcastic, abusive, wheeler-dealer, billionaire British retail fashion mogul (Steve Coogan) whose popularity takes an enormous nosedive when he comes under the scrutiny of the British government due to his underhanded, shady financial shenanigans while his official biographer (David Mitchell) delves into his privileged childhood and commercial success with ultimate repercussions to everyone around him, especially the pittance-paid, overworked, third-world seamstresses (Dinita Gohil, et al.) in Sri Lanka and around the globe who end up working 12-hour days in appalling and dangerous conditions and living on top of one another in rundown, one-room shacks without running water while their clueless bosses and owners continue to pad their pocketbooks.
“Il Divo: The Spectacular Life of Guilo Andreotti” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [DVD only] — A compelling, riveting, award-winning, political film that chronicles the corrupt, powerful, scandalous, famous, and infamous life of seven-times Prime Minister Guilo Andreotti (Toni Servillo), also known as “The Sphinx,” “The Hunchback,” “The Black Pope,” “The Fox,” “The Salamander,” “Man of Darkness,” “Beelzebub,” “The Divine Julius,” and “The First Letter of the Alphabet,” who was the leader of the Christian Democrat Party, who justified evil deeds to do good, who allegedly had ties to the Mafia (Enzo Rai, et al.), who was credited either directly or indirectly to the attacks of more than 817 victims and to the murders of more than 236 people (such as his rival and Prime Minister Aldo Moro) between 1964 and 1984, and astonishingly the Italian government eventually tried and acquitted him of conspiracy, corruption, and murder and made him a senator for life in 1991.
“The Living End” (NR) (.5) [DVD only] — An AIDS-infected writer (Craig Gilmore) makes a foolish decision in this violent, graphic, and poor excuse for a “Thelma and Louise”-style 1992 film when joins another fatalistic, AIDS-infected drifter (Mike Dytri) after learning his new lover just murdered a cop.
“Onward” (PG) (3) [Action/peril and some mild thematic elements.] — Disney’s moving, creative, entertaining, inspirational, family-oriented, funny, star-dotted (voiceovers by Octavia Spencer, John Ratzenberger, Tracey Ullman, Wilder Valderrama, Lena Waithe, Ali Wong, Grey Griffin, and Dave Foley), 102-minute, animated film in which a shy, lithe, 16-year-old elf (Tom Holland), who has low self-esteem and lacks self-confidence, goes on a wild adventure with his embarrassing, screw-up, free-spirited older brother (voiceover by Chris Pratt), who is magic spell savvy and a history buff, after his widowed mother (voiceover by Julia Louis-Dreyfus), who is dating a centaur cop (voiceover by Mel Rodriguez), gives her teenage sons a wizard staff along with a magical visitation spell bequeathed to them by their father (voiceover by Kyle Bornheimer) that would allow them to see him for 24 hours, but when only his legs appear, the frantic brothers search for the magical phoenix gemstone in order to resurrect their father’s entire body, and while on the harrowing journey they find renewed confidence, love, and support for each other.
“Pirate Radio” (R) (3.5) [Language, and some sexual content, including brief nudity.] [DVD only] — While a wealthy, eccentric tanker captain (Bill Nighy), his teenage godson (Tom Sturridge), a lesbian cook (Katherine Parkinson), and a motley crew of free-spirited Radio Rock DJs (Philip Seymour Hoffman, Rhys Ifans, Nick Frost, Chris O’Dowd, Tom Wisdom, Rhys Darby, Ralph Brown, Tom Brooke, Ike Hamilton, Will Adamsdale, et al.) broadcast off-colored commentary and rock’n roll music 24/7 off the coast of England in the North Sea during the mid-1960s in this wacky, fun-filled, entertaining, factually inspired, ensemble comedy, a stuffy British minister (Kenneth Branagh) and his right-hand man (Jack Davenport) desperately try to get the popular rogue group off the air.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.