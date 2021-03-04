Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Amazing Grace” (G) (3.5) [Available on various VOD platforms and played Feb. 26 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups.] — Wonderful, uplifting gospel music dominates Sydney Pollack’s entertaining, inspirational, captivating, star-studded (Mick Jagger, Charlie Watts, Rev. James Cleveland, Bernard Purdie, Chuck Rainey, Clara Ward, Cornell Dupree, and father C. L. Franklin), 89-minute, 2018 concert documentary that showcases iconic, legendary “queen of soul” gospel singer Aretha Franklin who recorded her multiplatinum album “Amazing Grace” over two days with the Southern Baptist Community Choir at the New Temple Missionary Baptist Church in Watts in Los Angeles in January 1972 singing songs such as “Holy Holy,” “Amazing Grace,” “Climbing Higher Mountains,” and “I Say a Little Prayer”.
“Billie Eilish: The World’s a Little Blurry” (R) (3) [Language throughout and brief nude sketches.] [Available Feb. 26 in theaters and on Apple TV+.] — R. J. Cutler’s entertaining, engaging, revealing, well-paced, candid, coming-of-age, behind-the-scenes, 140-minute documentary that showcases the meteoric career rise of talented, Tourette’s Syndrome-afflicted, Bieber-obsessed, Grammy-winning, 19-year-old singer/songwriter Billie Eilish, her close-knit family life with protective and proud parents Maggie Baird and Patrick O’Connell, and her romantic life dating Brandon ‘Q’ James, and it consists of snippets from press interviews, radio spots, rehearsals and composing with her musician brother Finneas O’Connell, worldwide concert footage, and creating her debut album “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?”.
“Boogie” (R) (3) [Language throughout, including sexual references, and some drug use.] [Partially subtitled] [Opens March 5 in theaters.] — An engaging, well-acted, entertaining, coming-of-age, star-dotted (Bashar ‘Pop Smoke’ Jackson, Eddie Huang, Jorge Lendeborg Jr., Dave East, and Alexa Mareka), 97-minute film in which hotheaded, talented, ambitious, teenage, American-Chinese basketball star Alfred ‘Boogie’ Chin (Taylor Takahashi), who dreams of playing in the NBA, struggles to manage the expectations of his constantly fighting immigrant Taiwanese parents (Pamelyn Chee and Perry Yung) living in Queens, New York, as they attempt to get him scholarship to a prestigious college, his high school basketball coach (Domenick Lombardozzi), an agent (Mike Moh) working on a lucrative contract deal in China, and his spirited girlfriend (Taylour Paige)
“Holy Rollers” (R) (3) [Drug content and language throughout, and brief sexual material.] [DVD and VOD only] — A powerful, compelling, well-acted, factually based film in which a bright, but naïve, 20-year Hasidic Jew (Jesse Eisenberg), who lives with his parents (Mark Ivanir and Elizabeth Marvel) and siblings in Brooklyn, gets recruited by his greedy neighbor (Justin Bartha) and enticed by a pretty blonde (Ari Graynor) into being a courier for an Israeli dealer (Danny A. Abeckaser) who was cleverly using orthodox Jews in 1998 to smuggle ecstasy pills into America from Amsterdam.
“I Care a Lot” (R) (2) [Language throughout and some violence.] [Netflix Only] — A wacky, twist-filled, over-the-top, unpredictable, quirky, sporadically funny, love-it-or-hate-it, star-dotted (Chris Messina, Macon Blair, and Damian Young), 119-minute, 2020 dark comedy in which an ambitious, highly manipulative, vile, ruthless con artist (Rosamund Pike), along with her lover/business partner (Eiza González) and a shady physician (Alicia Witt), gets an unsuspecting judge (Isiah Whitlock Jr.) to turnover legal guardianship of a perfectly capable woman (Dianne Wiest), who happens to be the mother of a powerful Russian mobster (Peter Dinklage), and when she sells the woman’s home and belongings and steals diamonds from her safety deposit box after placing her reluctant charge in an assisted care living facility like she had done countless times before, she finds herself in one predicament after another when the Mafia gangster seeks revenge.
“Joan Rivers: A Piece of Work” (R) (3) [Language and sexual humor.] [DVD and VOD only] — An eye-opening, candid, fascinating, intimate documentary that examines the 75th year in the life of brash, acid-tongue, iconic comedian Joan Rivers and includes still photographs from her early career years, conversations with her daughter Melissa Rivers, her agent Larry Thompson, her longtime manager Billy Sammeth, her assistants Jocelyn Pickett and Graham Reed, and comedian Kathy Griffin; snippets from her stand-up routines and her one-woman play “Joan Rivers: A Work in Progress by a Life in Progress”.
“The Mauritanian” (R) (4) [Violence, including a sexual assault, and language.] [Opens Feb. 26 in theaters, played March 3 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups, and available on various VOD platforms.] — Phenomenal acting dominates Kevin Macdonald’s powerful, gripping, Oscar-caliber, factually inspired, thought-provoking, 129-minute film based on Mohamedou Ould Salahi’s 2015 bestselling memoir “Guantanamo Diary” in which tenacious New Mexico criminal defense attorney Nancy Hollander (Jodi Foster) and her associate Teri Duncan (Shailene Woodley) defend alleged 9/11 terrorist Mohamedou Salahi who has been severely tortured while incarcerated at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, detention camp for six years without being charged while military prosecutor Lt. Colonel Stuart Couch (Benedict Cumberbatch) becomes disillusioned when he uncovers trumped up and fabricated evidence as he prepares for the high-profile trial.
“Passengers” (PG-13) (1.5) [Thematic elements including some scary images, and sensuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — A nonsensical, lackluster 2008 thriller about a grief counselor (Anne Hathaway), a vice president (Patrick Wilson) at a brokerage firm, a divorced airline pilot (David Morse), a grade schoolteacher (Andre Braugher), and an aunt (Dianne Wiest) who are brought together after 109 passengers (Clea Duvall, Ryan Robbins, Don Thompson, Clelah Horsdal, et al.) are involved in a horrific plane crash.
“Preacher’s Kid” (PG-13) (2.5) [Thematic material that involves some sexual content, violence, and brief drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — A talented, naïve singer (Letoya Luckett) learns a series of hard life lessons in this down-to-earth 2009 film when she leaves her best friend (Rae'Ven Larrymore Kelly), a smitten church choir director (Sharif Atkins), and her strict, widowed, asthmatic, pastor father (Gregory Alan Williams) in Augusta to join members (Tammy Townsend, Essence Atkins, et al.) of the touring gospel play “Daddy, Can I Come Back Home?” run by a hardnosed director (Clifton Powell) and foolishly hooks up with its abusive, self-serving star (Durrell 'Tank' Babbs).
“Snatchers” (NR) (2.5) [Available on various VOD platforms.] — When two unsuspecting lesbian chefs (Samantha Evans and Rachel Grant) inadvertently distribute alien corn from their food truck in Brooklyn in this silly, quirky, sporadically funny, low-budget, 85-minute, sci-fi, comedic spoof vaguely reminiscent of “Invasion of the Body Snatchers,” an FDA agent (Blaine Kneece) teams up with a Mennonite farmer (Jason Keller), a cleaning woman, and a Brooklynite (Brielle Cotelo) to investigate the mysterious, purple-glowing corn and the aliens snatching New Yorkers.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
