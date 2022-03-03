Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“The Batman” (PG-13) (3) [Strong violent and disturbing content, drug content, strong language, and some suggestive material.] [Opens March 4 in theaters.] — The troubled, reclusive, orphaned billionaire and his alter ego Batman (Robert Pattinson), who lives in the shadows and is aided by his loyal butler (Andy Serkis), joins forces with a police detective (Jeffrey Wright) and Catwoman (Zoë Kravitz) to investigate a series of escalating murders and the potential villains responsible, including the scarred Penguin (Colin Farrell) and an ambitious crime lord (John Turturro), in Matt Reeves’ gripping, overly dark, rain-soaked, raw, action-packed, violent, star-studded (J. K. Simmons, Margot Robbie, Barry Keoghan, Max Carver, Amber Sienna, Robert O’Neill, Jay Lycurgo, and Jayme Lawson), 175-minute thriller dominated by a terrific musical score and cinematography when the psychopathic, revenge-fueled, cryptic-riddle-obsessed, orphaned Riddler (Paul Dano) targets Gotham’s mayor (Rupert Penry-Jones), the commissioner (Alex Ferns), and the district attorney (Peter Sarsgaard) for their lies and corruption.
“The Big Bend” (NR) (3) [Plays March 3 and 6 as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; for information, log on to https://sbiff.org/.] — A long overdue vacation for two families goes off the rails in Brett Wagner’s compelling, intense, suspenseful, well-acted, unexpected, 102-minute film, which is highlighted by striking scenery, when an ill father (Jason Butler Hamer), his pregnant wife (Virginia Knoll), and their two daughters (Delilah and Zoe Wagner) rendezvous with another troubled couple (David Sullivan and Erica Ash) and their two children (Gavin Matthews and Grae Carter Matthews) in the desolate desert landscape in West Texas where a child goes missing while a dangerous, escaped prisoner (Nick Masciangelo) is on the loose.
“Cyrano” (PG-13) (4) [Some strong violence, thematic and suggestive material, and brief language.[Opens Feb. 25 in theaters.] — Amazing cinematography, costumes, and sets dominate Joe Wright’s captivating, touching, entertaining, well-acted, 123-minute musical based on Edmond Rostand’s 1897 play in which silver-tongued, sword-wielding, short-of-stature, poetic orator Cyrano de Bergerac (Peter Dinklage) is head-over-heels in love with his beautiful, longtime friend and confidant (Haley Bennett), who lives with a smitten French count (Ben Mendelsohn) and aided by her maid (Monica Dolan), in the 1640s in Paris but feels he is unworthy of her love and then finds himself writing anonymous, witty, poetic letters for a mysterious, charming, handsome, but tongued-tied guard (Kelvin Harrison, Jr.) she fell in love with at first sight.
“The Eagle” (PG-13) (2.5) [Battle sequences and some disturbing images.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a brave Roman commander (Channing Tatum) is honorably discharged after being wounded by Druids in 140 A.D. in Britain in this blood-splattered, violent, action-packed film, which is based on the novel “The Eagle of the Ninth” and dotted with beautiful cinematography, he leaves the house of his uncle (Donald Sutherland) with his British slave (Jamie Bell) to venture beyond Hadrian’s Wall to search for the golden eagle standard lost by his father after the ninth legion of 5,000 men disappeared 20 years earlier and to restore honor to his family.
“Exit Through the Gift Shop” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — An interesting, critically acclaimed, arty, 84-minute, 2010 documentary about the birth of a movement in the form of street art (a hybrid form of graffiti) and video artist Thierry Guetta (aka Mr. Brainwash) as he followed street artists such as British stencil graffiti artist Banksy, Invader, Monsieur Andre, Shepard Fairey, Seizer, Sweet Toof & Cyclops, Neckface, Ron English, Swoon, and Borf from the United States, the West Bank, France, and England to document their work; it also includes interviews with prop builders Adam Lawrence and Justin Murphy and snippets from the “Life Is Beautiful” gallery show and Guetta’s short film “Life Remote Control”.
“For the Left Hand” (NR) (3.5) [Played Feb. 25 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD platforms.] — Leslie Simmer and Gordon Quinn’s award-winning, compelling, entertaining, moving, inspirational, 74-minute, 2021 documentary that showcases retired, talented, tenacious, resilient, passionate, widowed Chicago high school choir teacher Norman Malone who taught for 34 years and dreamed of playing the piano even though at age 10 he was left completely paralyzed on the right-side when his mentally disturbed father Quintis viciously and tragically attacked him, his mother Fannie Hines, and his two brothers Arthur and Irving in the head with a hammer and at age 78 was invited to perform a one-handed Maurice Ravel’s Piano Concerto for the Left Hand with the West Hartford Symphony Orchestra and consists of commentary by author/music critic Howard Reich, neighbor Judith Stein, financial advisor Jeffrey Wilson, high school choir director Gracie Jeong, music teachers Arthur Griffin and Patricia Ortega, pianist Paul Wittgenstein’s daughter Joan Ripley, piano virtuoso Reginald Robinson, pianist Bryan Shilander, and symphony music director Richard Chiarappa.
“Gnomeo & Juliet” (G) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only]— A family-friendly, action-packed, star-studded (voiceovers by Ashley Jensen, Michael Caine, Matt Lucas, Dolly Parton, Jim Cummings, Maggie Smith, Jason Statham, Ozzy Osbourne, Patrick Stewart, Julie Walters, Hulk Hogan, et al.), animated film based on William Shakespeare’s classic play “Romeo and Juliet” about the rivalry that ensues among blue and red garden gnomes in England when two gnomes (voiceovers by James McAvoy and Emily Blunt) from opposite sides of the fence fall in love with each other.
“The Housemaid” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — After a longtime Korean housekeeper (Yeo-Jong Yun) hires a beautiful nanny (Do-yeon Jeon) in Seoul to care for the young daughter (Seo-Hyeon Ahn) of a wealthy, chiseled, self-absorbed businessman (Jung-Jae Lee) and his wife (Seo Woo) who is pregnant with twins and controlled by her mother (Park Ji-Young) in this erotic, dark, tragic, remake of the 1960 thriller discord, jealousy, and anger ensue when the new hire becomes pregnant.
“Isabella” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available March 4 via streaming on MUBI.] — Matías Pierre’s engaging, award-winning, realistic, well-acted, nonlinear, melancholy, 80-minute, 2020 film with wonderful cinematography and scenery punctuated with varying shades of purple in which an ambitious, wannabe actress, 38-year-old, Argentinean teacher in Buenos Aires (María Villar) wants to audition for a part in a local theater production of William Shakespeare’s “Measure for Measure” and rehearses with a collage friend and the actress mistress (Agustina Muñoz) of her estranged, married, older brother (Guillermo Solovey) and then realizes the more experienced actress is trying out for the same role.
“The Last Possession” (NR) (2.5) [Available March 4 on the Terror Film Channel and March 11 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a protective husband (Stephen Brodie) and his wife (Cassie Shea Watson) struggle financially and move with their nine-year old son (Sawyer Bell) and six-year-old daughter (Lourelle Jensen) into the childhood home in which his abusive, estranged father (Tom Proctor) committed suicide years earlier, and the family ends up being terrorized by what they believe is his restless spirit in Dan Riddle’s dark, suspenseful, tension-filled, unpredictable, 87-minute horror film with a wacky, surprise ending, they hire a medium (Patricia Rae) to cleanse the house but discover a much more terrifying, diabolical entity is plaguing the family.
“Lodo” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Plays March 7 at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; for more information, log on to https://sbiff.org/.] — After a grieving ten-year-old boy (Jayden Enamorado), who lives with kindhearted grandmother (Laura Patalano) upon the death of his mother (Marita De La Torre), falls into some mud while retrieving a soccer ball on sacred ground with his friend (Adam Cortez) in a cemetery in Alessandro Gentile’s poignant, factually inspired, touching, well-acted, moving, 20-minute “Mud” film, he goes into a spiritual world through a dream-like state and ends up being visited by his mother who ensures her son that she is always with him, and his grandmother then perform a ritual by using native medicine to remove any negative energy in the home.
“Lucy and Desi” (PG) (3) [Thematic elements, smoking and language.] [Available March 4 on Amazon Prime Video.] — Amy Poehler’s informative, fascinating, entertaining, insightful, touching, behind-the-scenes, 103-minute documentary that explores the life and successful career of legendary, iconic, comedic, redheaded actress Lucille Ball and her tumultuous relationship with spicy, jealous Cuban musician Desi Arnaz whose hit television sitcom “I Love Lucy” made the famous couple even more popular and successful and consists of archival show and film clips and photographs, interview snippets, voiceovers (such as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, son Desi Arnaz Jr., talk show host Johnny Carson, writer Bob Carroll Jr., and actors, including Vivian Vance!p, William Frawley, and Katherine Hepburn), and commentary by archives director Laura Laplaca, brother Fred Ball, Cuban playwright/professor Eduardo Machado, actor/singer/comedian Charo, actor Carol Burnett, executive director National Comedy Center Journey Gunderson, actor/singer Bette Midler, “I Love Lucy” producer/head writer Jess Oppenheimer’s son Greg Oppenheimer, daughter Lucie Arnaz Luckinbill, David Daniels, and producer/writer Norman Lear.
“Mother Schmuckers” (TV-MA) (.5) [Subtitled] [Opens March 4 in theaters and available March 15 on various VOD platforms.] — When their distraught mother (Claire Bodson), who is divorced from her husband (Mathieu Amalric) and works as a prostitute for the madam (Chaida Chady Suku Suku) downstairs, threatens to evict her two, moronic, feces-eating sons (Maxi Delmelle and Harpo Guit) from the house after they lose her beloved dog somewhere in Brussels in Harpo and Lenny Guit’s unfunny, vulgar, raunchy, crass, offensive, groan-inducing, over-the-top, outrageous, bathroom-filled humor, 70-minute, 2021 comedy, the two idiotic, twenty-something, obnoxious, Belgian bothers enlist the help of an overweight man (Toni d’ Antonio) obsessed with their mother and their magician best friend (Habib Ben Tanfous) to find the pet in 24 hours.
“Mummies: Secrets of the Pharaohs” (NR) (3)[DVD and VOD only] — Christopher Lee narrates this intriguing, educational, 45-minute, 2007 IMAX documentary that reenacts when hieroglyphics translator Charles Wilbour (William Hope) discovered more than forty royal mummies, including Rameses the Great, in the Valley of the Kings in July 1881 and showcases scientists Bob Brier and Angelique Corthals researching the secret of the 3,000-year-old mummification process and the best way to extract DNA from Egyptian mummies by creating a modern-day mummy.
“Paraiso Travel” (R) (3) [Strong sexual content, nudity, language, brief drug use, and some violence.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — In this gripping, compelling, violent, 2008 film told in flashbacks, a handsome love-struck Columbian (Aldemar Correa) recounts his harrowing, arduous journey to New York City while searching for his feisty, 18-year-old girlfriend (Angelica Blandon) from whom he gets quickly separated and then is befriend by a compassionate restaurant owner (Ana María Sánchez) and her contentious husband (Luis Fernando Munera), a streetwise employee (Pedro Capo), a comely singer (Ana de la Reguera), a kindhearted man (Germán Jaramillo) who runs a homeless shelter, and a quirky, stuttering eccentric (John Leguizamo) as he searches for her.
“Sextortion: The Hidden Pandemic” (NR) (3.5) [Plays March 3 and 6 as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; for information, log on to https://sbiff.org/.] — Maria Demeshkina Peek’s powerful, eye-opening, informative, insightful, candid, disturbing, 84-minute documentary that examines the steps and methods that various agencies employ to catch online sexual predators, such as military pilot Daniel C. Harris, who use various sundry tactics to groom and manipulate underage victims to send compromising photographs and videos and then blackmail their scared victims to force them to continue the damaging behavior and consists of commentary by attorney Wes Nance, police task force member Steve Anders, Department of Homeland Security agent Paul Wolport, neurologist Dr. Andrew Doan, Million Kids president Opal Singleton, Department of Homeland Security Unit chief Erin Burke, victim advocate Dede Wallace, forensic expert Josh Taylor, cyber security expert Scott Winn, NCMEC Exploited Children Division executive director Lindsey Olson, activist/speaker Carol Todd, investigator Gary Babb, sextortion victim S.M., author/speaker Julie Doran, and inspector Pauline Friel.
“Train Again” (NR) (3) [Available March 2 via streaming on MUBI.] — Amazing cinematography dominates Peter Tscherkassky’s visually stunning, dialogue-free, black-and-white. avant-garde, fascinating, kaleidoscopic, frenetic-paced, 20-minute, 2021 documentary that pays homage one screen shot at a time to the history of trains with a montage of moving, still and manipulated vintage train images, interspersed with related images of crowds, collisions, and bridge collapses illustrating how the iron horse replaced the valiant steed.
The following short films play March 2-6 at the Nitehawk Shorts Festival; for more information, log on to https://nitehawkcinema.com/prospectpark/nsf-2022/.:
“6FT.” (NR) (3) — Francesca Pazniokas’s creative, surreal, 5-minute, 2021 film with minimal dialogue in which a depressed, lonely person (Rae Boyadjis) wrapped in a suffocating, head-to-toe skin suit feels increasingly despondent and isolated during the COVID-19 pandemic when people are suppose to practice social distancing and to remain 6 ft. apart.
“Dirty” (NR) (3) — Matthew Puccini’s realistic, award-winning, factually inspired, touching, risqué, 11-minute, 2020 in which two gay high school students (Morgan Sullivan and Manny Dunn) skip school in New York City to make love for the first time with each other, and when the bed sheets become stained, they find themselves feeling uncomfortable afterward.
“The Isolated” (NR) (3.5) — Jay Giampietro’s powerful, captivating, realistic, well-paced, 14-minute, 2020 documentary that follows a lonely, depressed New Yorker in April through June 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic who struggles with isolation and craves human connection, and after he falls while jogging, he reaches out even more to engage with friends via cell phone, email, social media, and in person.
“Launch” (NR) (2) — Leah Shore’s unusual, creative, convoluted, 3-minute animated film that intersperses astronomy, lasers, and science with multiple clocks to test the theories of theoretical physicist Albert Einstein, mathematician Isaac Newton, and astronomer Galileo Galilei.
“The Love Spell” (NR) (2.5) — When a lonely, ice-cream-gorging New Yorker (Jane Stiles), who lives with a roommate (Michael Leviton), babysits the precocious son (Sebastian Sinclair) of a friend (Alexandra Rosario) who has an overnight date she met on a dating app in Jane Stiles and Meryl Jones Williams’ engaging, funny, down-to-earth, low-key, 19-minute film, they end up performing a Venus Love spell by a lake to attract a man with the desired qualities into her life during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Puss” (NR) (2.5) — When a sex toy is not enough for a frustrated, horny Black woman (Sarah Ellen Stephens) who is quarantined during the COVID-19 pandemic in Leah Shore’s funny, wacky, original, 9-minute comedy, she finds her pet cat Potato has turned into a human (Karl Jacob) with whiskers and unfortunately in this case, the traits of a feline.
“The Soldier” (NR) (3) — A mysterious, gay stranger (Brad Herberlee) discovers an adorable, smart 4-year-old boy (Siddo the Kiddo) living by himself in a house, brushing his teeth, and feeding himself and the chickens in Sam Cullman and Trip Cullman’s down-to-earth, low-key, well-acted, 16-minute, 2020 film.
“What I See When I Look” (NR) (2.5) — Lindsay Calleran’s award-winning, realistic, down-to-earth, 14-minute, 2021 film in which she creates memories from her past in which a stressed-out mother (Emilea Wilson), whose husband (Nick Guercio) is off at work, struggles to care for her two bickering daughters (Ashley Pearsall and Meaghan Sullivan), and when one of them is slightly injured during dinner, the tension escalates.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.