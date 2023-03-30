Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Albert Nobbs” (R) (3.5) [Some sexuality, brief nudity, and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Superb acting highlights this intriguing, engaging, uneven, unpredictable film, which is based on George Moore’s 1927 novel “The Singular Life of Albert Nobbs,” in which a frugal, reserved, repressed Irish woman (Glenn Close), who dreams of owning a tobacco shop in Dublin, carefully and meticulously disguises herself as a man for more than thirty years in order to work as a waiter at a posh hotel in 19th-century Ireland that hosts colorful, snobbish patrons (Brendan Gleeson, Jonathan Rhys Meyers, John Light, et al.) who are attended to by dutiful inn employees (Mia Wasikowska, Brenda Fricker, Aaron Johnson, et al.), and suddenly she finds that her secret may be jeopardized when the strict, miserly hotel owner (Pauline Collins) forces a newly hired interior painter (Janet McTreer) to temporarily share her bed.
“Assassin” (R) (2.5) [Opens March 31 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After her lobster-loving, black ops soldier husband (Mustafa Shakir) is killed during a covert mission in Jesse Atlas’ convoluted, multilayered, action-packed, well-paced, violent, star-studded (Hannah Quinlivan, Fernanda Andrade, Chris Mullinax, Barry Jay Minoff, Eugenia Kuzmina, Bruce Cooper, Vanessa Vander Pluym, and Dustin Quick), 88-minute, sci-fi thriller based on Jesse Atlas and Aaron Wolfe’s 2017 short film “Let Them Die Like Lovers,” his revenge-driven, soldier wife (Nomzamo Mbatha) agrees to join a secret military team (Andy Allo, et al.) run by a CIA agent (Bruce Willis) and have an experimental microchip implanted on her brain stem that allows her to inhabit the body of another person in order to kill various targets and to take out the man (Dominic Purcell) responsible for her husband’s death and to retrieve invaluable military technology.
“Chrissy Judy” (NR) (2.5) [Opens March 31 in NYC, L.A., and San Francisco theaters and available April 11 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — After his longtime drag queen performing partner and best friend (Wyatt Fenner) decides to move to Philadelphia with his boyfriend (Kiyon Spencer) in Todd Flaherty’s engaging, black-and-white, realistic, touching, down-to-earth, dark, low-budget, 96-minute LGBTQ+ comedy highlighted by great cinematography, an ambitious, gay, free-spirited, thirty-something, singing drag queen entertainer (Todd Flaherty) in New York City struggles to figure out where his career and personal life are headed.
“Code of the Assassins” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available March 3 on Hi-YAH! and March 28 on DVD, Blu-ray™, and various digital platforms; for more information, log on to www.hiyahtv.com.] — Awesome high-flying choreography, cinematography, sets, and costumes dominate Daniel Lee’s visually stunning, captivating, convoluted, creative, nonlinear, action-packed, fast-paced, wit-dotted, 119-minute film filled with double crosses, conspiracies, political intrigue, and high-tech gadgets in which a skilled, rice-ball-loving, revenge-fueled, novice Chinese assassin (Shaofeng Feng), who was trained by his master, ends up a fugitive and on the run from powerful, rival assassins (Gina Chen Jin, et al.) after his first mission goes awry while searching for a map of ancient treasures.
“Detective Dee and the Mystery of the Phantom Flame” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, disturbing images, and some sexuality.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Phenomenal sets, vibrant costumes, spectacular martial arts, and gorgeous cinematography dominate this entertaining, colorful, action-packed, factually inspired, 2010 Chinese film in which a skillful detective (Andy Lau), a Supreme Court official (Chao Deng), and an empress protector (Bingbing Li) investigate the mysterious death of two supervisors (Yan Qin and Jinshan Liu), who seem to have died by spontaneous combustion, after working inside a colossal 66-yard high Buddha that was to be completed for the coronation of Empress Wu Zetian (Carina Lau) in 689 A.D during the Tang dynasty.
“Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some language and fantasy action/violence.] [Opens March 31 in theaters.] — Terrific humor dominates Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley’s entertaining, thrilling, action-packed, fast-paced, fun-filled, star-studded (Jason Wong, Sophia Eleni, Bradley Cooper, Rylan Jackson, Adrian Christopher, Colin Carnegie, Natali Servat, Spencer Wilding, Bryan Larkin, and Nicholas Blane), 134-minute film highlighted by great special effects in which a charismatic, widowed thief (Chris Pine) joins forces with a Elf-fetish and spud-loving barbarian (Michelle Rodriguez), a greenhorn sorcerer (Justice Smith), a shape-shifting druid (Sophia Lillis), and a handsome paladin (Regé-Jean Page) to retrieve a magical resurrection tablet that can bring his beloved, deceased wife back to life and to rescue his free-spirited daughter (Chloe Coleman) from a greedy, duplicitous con artist (Hugh Grant) and the power-hungry Red Wizard (Daisy Head) who uses necromancy and magic to control the masses.
“El Houb” (aka “The Love”) (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens March 31 in L.A. theaters and available April 4 on DVD and various VOD platforms.] — After being discovered in bed with his Ghanaian boyfriend (Emmanuel Ohene Boafo) in Shariff Nasr’s poignant, award-winning, factually inspired, touching, realistic, humor-dotted, thought-provoking, 102-minute film, a Dutch-Moroccan Muslim businessman (Fahd Larhzaoui) in The Netherlands comes out to his biased, homophobic parents (Lubna Azabal and Slimane Dazi) and brother (Sabri Saddik) and then literally sits in a closet under the stairs while trying to discuss the situation, reminiscences about his childhood as a young boy (Shad Issa), and tries to come to grips with his own emotions.
“The First Grader” (PG-13) (4) [Some disturbing violent content and brief nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — An inspirational, heartwarming, poignant, factually based, 2010 film in which partially deaf, tenacious, 84-year-old, former Mau Mau freedom fighter Kimani N'gan'ga Maruge (Oliver Litondo), who is haunted by the horrors he experienced while imprisoned for years under British rule when he steadfastly refused to renounce his allegiance to Kenya, desperately wants to learn how to read and convinces compassionate, kindhearted schoolteacher Jane Obinchu (Naomie Harris) to allow him to join her enthusiastic 6-year-old students into her already overfilled classroom despite opposition from the school administration and parents and the concern of her husband (Tony Kgoro).
“I'm an Electric Lampshade” (NR) (2.5) [Available March 28 on various digital platforms.] — After balding, milquetoast, 60-year-old corporate accountant Doug McCorkle in New York retires after 19 years on the job in John Clayton Doyle's entertaining, upbeat, campy, touching, artistic, 96-minute, 2021 quasi-documentary, he heads to the Philippines with encouragement of his supportive wife Regina, who suffers from mental illness, of 30 years to take singing and dancing lessons from drag queen dance instructor Cesar Valentino and then makes a music video and ultimately performs live on stage in an attempt to fulfill his lifelong fantasy of becoming a rock star.
“Rye Lane” (R) (3) [Language, some sexual content, and nudity.] [Available March 31 on Hulu.] — Raine Allen-Miller wacky, factually inspired, realistic, humor-dotted, 82-minute romantic comedy in which a feisty aspiring British costume designer (Vivian Oparah) and a wannabe accountant (David Jonnson) meet in an art gallery bathroom during a photography exhibit and then end up roaming around South London while connecting and commiserating over their miserable breakups, whereby his girlfriend (Karene Peter) cheated on him with his best friend (Benjamin Sarpong-Broni) and her boyfriend (Malcolm Atobrah) dumped her.
“Spinning Gold” (R) (3) [Some sexual material, drug use, pervasive language, and nudity.] [Played March 24 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and opens March 31 in theaters.] — Timothy Scott Bogart and Quinn Scott Bogart’s compelling, entertaining, factually based, creative, well-acted, insightful, star-dotted (Michelle Monaghan, Dan Fogler, Lyndsy Fonseca, Vincent Pastore, James Wolk, Jay Pharoah, Nick Sandow, Sebastian Maniscalco, Caylee Cowan, Chris Redd, Ellen David, Alex Gaskarth, Michael Ian Black, and Peyton List), 137-minute biographical film highlighted by musical numbers and focuses on the life and career of ambitious, tenacious, savvy, visionary Casablanca Records founder and record producer Neil Bogart (Jeremy Jordan), who grew up as a young Jewish boy (Winslow Fegley) in Brooklyn with his father (Jason Isaacs), who made music icons in the 1970s out of legendary musical artists, including Donna Summer (Tayla Parx), Gladys Knight (Ledisi) and the Pips, KISS (Casey Likes [Gene Simmons]), Sam Nelson Harris [Paul Stanley], et al.), The Isley Brothers (Jason Derulo and Doron Bell), rapper P-Funk’s George (Wiz Khalifa), Bill Withers (Pink Sweat$), and The Village People (Chris Senn II, et al.).
“Tetris” (R) (3) [Language.] [Partially Subtitled] [Available March 31 on Apple TV+.] — After ambitious, savvy, tenacious Bullet-Proof Software game publisher and video game designer Henk Rogers (Taron Egerton), who lives in Japan with his wife (Ayane Nagabuchi), two daughters (Kanon Narumi and Karin Nurumi), and a son, discovers the popular, highly addictive video game Tetris at a trade show in the 1988 in John S. Baird’s complex, compelling, factually based, visually interesting, well-acted, 2-hour biographical thriller filled with double-crosses, he heads to the Soviet Union to meet with its Russian inventor (Nikita Efremov) to obtain the intellectual property rights and to license the video game and ends up competing with a shady publishing billionaire (Roger Allam) and his brash son (Anthony Boyle) and an unscrupulous wheeler dealer (Toby Jones) while dealing with a smitten translator (Sofia Lebedeva), a greedy and corrupt KGB agent (Igor Grabuzov), and a Japanese bank manager (Rick Yune).
“A Thousand and One” (R) (3) [Language.] [Opens March 31 in theaters.] — A.V. Rockwell’s engaging, award-winning, realistic, bittersweet, well-acted, tense, down-to-earth, 117-minute film in which an impoverish, free-spirited, ex-convict, 22-year-old hairstylist (Teyana Taylor) kidnaps her shy, soft-spoken 6-year-old son (Aaron Kingsley Adetola), who is in foster care, in 1994 from a Brooklyn hospital and together form a tight bond as she struggles with poverty, tries to keep him safe in Harlem, and works on giving him a stable and loving environment as he goes from a 13-year-old boy (Aven Courtney) to a 17-year-old teenager (Josiah Cross) while finding support and protection with her former inmate husband (Will Catlett) and best friend (Terri Abney).
“Underworld: Awakening” (R) (1.5) [Strong violence and gore, and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — After the gutsy hybrid daughter (India Eisley) of a lycan/vampire (Michael Sheen) is recaptured by a mad doctor (Stephen Rae), who is allegedly developing a vaccine to protect mankind from vampire and werewolf bites, and his henchmen (Kris-Holden-Ried, Robert Lawrenson, et al.) in this dark, somber, bloody, violent, 3D, star-dotted (Charles Dance, Sandrine Holt, et al.) horror film sequel, her blood-sucking mother (Kate Beckinsale), a vampire (Theo James), and a detective (Michael Ealy) join forces to save her.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.