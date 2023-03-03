Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“All Quiet on the Western Front” (R) (4) [Strong bloody war violence and grisly images.] [Netflix Only] — Stunning cinematography dominates Edward Berger’s powerful, Oscar-nominated, riveting, realistic, well-acted, superbly-written, intense, action-packed, fast-paced, gritty, gut-wrenching, bullet-riddled, violent, unflinching, 148-minute film based on Erich Maria Remarque’s critically acclaimed 1929 novel that focuses on an idealistic, naive, 17-year-old German soldier (Felix Kammerer) who enlists along with three buddies (Aaron Hilmer, Moritz Klaus, and Adrian Grünewald) in the Imperial German Army in 1917 during WWI and the horrors of a senseless war experienced by troops (Stanislaus “Kat” Katczinsky, Albrecht Schuch, Edin Hasanovic, et al.) in the trenches while high-command Nazi officers (Daniel Brühl, Thibault de Montalembert, Devid Striesow, Andreas Döhler, and Sebastian Hülk) usually give orders from a safe distance.
“The Burial” (NR) (3) [Available March 3 on various digital platforms.] — When an aspiring photographer (Faith Kearns) goes with her boyfriend (Vernon Taylor) to meet up with his estranged brother (Spencer Weitzel) at a remote cabin in the woods in Michael Escalante's original, tension-filled, creepy, suspenseful, dark, well-paced, unpredictable, 82-minute, 2021 horror thriller, they end up encountering a mysterious stranger (Aaron Pyle) who is evil incarnate.
“Children of the Corn” (R) (2) [Violence and bloody images.] [Opens March 3 in theaters and available March 21 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a psychopathic, mentally deranged 12-year-old girl (Kate Moyer) in Nebraska is possessed by a menacing, evil spirit in the cornfield and begins to demand children (e.g., Miranda Cash) to kill all adults in the small town in Kurt Wimmer’s eerie, intense, gory, blood-soaked, violent, predictable, 93-minute, 2020 horror thriller remake of the 1984 film based on Stephen King’s short story and the eleventh installment in the series, a tenacious high school student (Elena Kampouris) desperately tries to stop the massacre of the adults (Luke Dean, Bruce Spence, Andrew S. Gilbert, et al.).
“Circo” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A fascinating, poignant, 75-minute, 2010 documentary that chronicles the hardships of struggling, nomadic Mexican ringmaster Juventino “Tino” Ponce Ledezma and his unhappy, disgruntled wife Ivonne and their four talented, but illiterate children, including Julio (a juggler), Alexia (a contortionist), Moisis (a lion tamer), and Cascaras (a tightrope walker), as they travel from town to town throughout Mexico working for his father Don Gilberto at his Gran Circo Mexico circus.
“Creed III” (PG-13) (3) [Intense sports action, violence, and some strong language.] [Opens March 3 in theaters.] — When his revenge-driven best friend (Jonathan Majors) from childhood shows up after spending two decades in jail and wants the successful, guilt-ridden former heavyweight champion (Michael B. Jordan), who has a songwriter wife (Tessa Thompson) and deaf daughter (Mila Davis-Kent), to train him at his Los Angeles boxing facility for a chance to compete for a championship title in the ring in Michael B. Jordan’s engaging, entertaining, well-acted, evenly paced, violent, predictable, star-dotted (Wood Harris, Florian Munteanu, Tony Bellew, Selenis Leyva, Thaddeus J. Mixson, Mila Davis-Kent, and Canelo Álvarez), 117-minute film, he reluctantly agrees and ends up in a bout with a worthy challenger (Jose Benavidez), and after his stroke-plagued mother (Phylicia Rashad) reveals some secrets from the past, he realizes he must reenter the ring to settle the score.
“The Elephant Whisperers” (PG) (4) [Mild thematic elements.] [Netflix Only] — Awesome cinematography dominates Kartiki Gonsalves’ Oscar-nominated, engaging, powerful, educational, heartwarming, inspirational, 41-minute documentary that follows compassionate and kind indigenous couple Bomman and Bellie in TamilNadu, India, in 2019 and the trust and bond that develops as they care for orphaned elephant Raghu in the Mudumalai National Park after his mother was electrocuted as well as newly orphaned Ammu.
“Guillermo del Toro’s Pinocchio” (PG) (3.5) [Peril, dark thematic material, brief smoking, some rude humor, and violence.] [Netflix Only] — After a distraught, grieving, talented, Italian carpenter and woodcarver (voiceover by David Bradley) loses his beloved son (voiceover by Alfie Tempest) when a church is bombed and then carves a feisty wooden puppet (voiceover by Gregory Mann) twenty years later from the pine tree he planted in his son’s honor and is brought to life by a magical fairy (voiceover by Tilda Swinton) in Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson’s captivating, Oscar-nominated, imaginative, wit-filled, heartbreaking, star-dotted (voiceovers by Cate Blanchett, Christoph Waltz, Tim Blake Nelson, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Finn Wolfhard, Burn Gorman, and Tom Kenny), 114-minute stop-motion animated musical fantasy film based on Carlo Collodi’s classic story, an anthropomorphic, writing cricket (voiceover by Ewan McGregor) watches out for the immortal wooden boy to keep him honest and on the right path in exchange for one wish being granted and ends up on numerous adventures, including starring in a traveling circus and returning from the afterlife after several deaths.
“New Year’s Eve” (PG-13) (2) [Language, including some sexual references.] [DVD and VOD only] — An entertaining, lightweight, star-studded (Josh Duhamel, James Belushi, Matthew Broderick, Common, Penny Marshall, Ryan Seacrest, Sofia Vergara, Cherry Jones, Jack McGee, Larry Miller, and Joey McIntyre), uneven comedy that follows an eclectic group of New Yorkers on New Year’s Eve, including a worried Radio City Music Hall employee (Sarah Jessica Parker) trying to keep a tight rein on her teenage daughter (Abigail Breslin) as she begs to meet her school crush (Jake T. Austin) in Times Square, a nurse (Halle Berry) and a doctor (Cary Elwes) caring for a terminally-ill cancer patient (Robert DeNiro), a commitment-phobic singer (Jon Bon Jovi) trying to reconnect with a popular chef (Katherine Heigl), an obstetrician (Carla Gugino) and a nurse (Alyssa Milano) caring for two pregnant couples (Jessica Biel/Seth Meyers and Sarah Paulson/Til Schweiger) trying to win $25,000 for the first baby born after midnight, a plucky courier (Zac Efron) trying to fulfill the New Year’s resolutions of an unhappy secretary (Michelle Pfeiffer) who quit her job and her clueless record company boss (John Lithgow), a backup singer (Lea Michele) trying to make it to her first gig after being stuck in an elevator with a grouchy tenant (Ashton Kutcher), and a Times Square Alliance vice president (Hilary Swank) seeking help of a cop (Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges) and an electrician (Hector Elizondo) to ensure that the ball drops on time.
“One Fine Morning” (R) (3) [Subtitled] [Language, some sexuality, and nudity.] [Opens March 3 in theaters.] — Mia Hansen-Løve’s compelling, realistic, moving, well-acted, multifaceted, 112-minute romantic film in which a widowed, polylingual French translator (Léa Seydoux), who is craving emotional and physical companionship, struggles to raise her free-spirited, 8-year-old daughter (Camille Leban Martins) while caring for her panic-attack-prone, neurodegenerative-afflicted, bibliophile, philosophy professor father (Pascal Greggory) in Paris and searching with his ex-wife (Nicole Garcia), his partner (Fejria Deliba), and her sister (Sarah Le Picard) for a suitable, affordable nursing home and then begins an affair with a married, longtime cosmochemist friend (Melvil Poupaud).
“Rare Exports: A Christmas Tale” (R) (3.5) [Some nudity and language.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — When excavators unearth a sinister, children-hunting Santa Claus long buried in the Korvatunturi Mountains in Lapland and a Finnish reindeer hunter (Jorma Tommila) finds a mysterious, near-dead naked man (Jonathan Hutchings) on the day before Christmas Eve in this dark, creative, chilling, twisting, 2010 thriller, his 11-year-old son (Onni Tommila) tries to convince his father and two friends (Tommi Korpela and Rauno Juvonen) that his best friend (Ilmari Järvenpää) and other naughty children are being abducted so that Santa Claus can feast on their bodies.
“The Sitter” (R) (1) [Crude and sexual content, pervasive language, drug material and some violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a New York City slacker dropout (Jonah Hill) reluctantly agrees to babysit three hellion kids (Max Records, Landry Bender, and Kevin Hernandez) so that his divorced mother (Jessica Hecht) can go out on a blind date set up by a friend (Erin Daniels) whose husband (D. W. Moffett) is cheating on her in this over-the-top, painful, sporadically funny comedy, he ends up endangering the lives of his three charges when he finds himself on the run from a drug dealer (Sam Rockwell) and his thugs (J. B. Smoove, et al.) after buying cocaine for his so-called girlfriend (Ari Graynor) and stealing diamonds and a Mercedes car from his estranged father (Bruce Altman).
“Small Fry” (G) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — When Buzz Lightyear (voiceover by Tim Allen) goes out to lunch with the gang and accidentally gets left at a fast food restaurant in this hilarious, witty, animated, 5-minute cartoon shown before “The Muppets,” he ends up stuck in a support group with other toys run by Queen Neptune (voiceover by Jane Lynch) while a miniature “Happy Meal” Buzz (voiceover by Teddy Newton) impersonates him with his “Toy Story” friends (voiceovers by Tom Hanks, Michael Keaton, Joan Cusack, John Ratzenberger, Jodi Benson, et al.).
“Transfusion” (NR) (2.5) [Opens March 3 in theaters and available on various digital platforms.] — When his pregnant wife (Phoebe Tonkin) is tragically killed in a car accident and his traumatized, rebellious 16-year-old son (Edward Friday Carmody) continually acts out years later and gets into trouble with the law in Matt Gable’s gritty, lackluster, somber, bleak, nonlinear, violent, 104-minute crime thriller, a widowed, PTSD-afflicted, ex-special forces Aussie sniper (Sam Worthington) struggles to connect with his severely troubled son and to keep him on the straight and narrow, and he ends up getting involved with his former Army boss (Matt Nable) turned criminal to make some much-needed, quick cash, which doesn't ultimately turn out well.
“White Noise” (R) (2.5) [Brief violence and language.] [Netflix Only] — After a toxic plume is released when a semi-truck crashes into a train in 1984 in Noah Baumbach’s award-winning, quirky, complex, satirical, disjointed, surreal, star-dotted (Don Cheadle, Jodie Turner-Smith, and André Benjamin), 136-minute film based on Don DeLillo’s 1985 novel, a death-obsessed couple, a Hitler studies college professor (Adam Drive) and his dementia-afflicted fourth wife (Greta Gerwig), join the evacuation mayhem out of town with their kids (Sam Nivola, May Nivola, Raffey Cassidy, and Henry/Dean Moore), and after returning home nine days later and discovering that his wife is taking a mysterious drug as part of a clinical trial to cope with her anxieties about death and has slept with the man (Lars Eidinger) in charge, his retaliation goes haywire.
“Wolf Garden” (NR) (2.5) [Available Feb. 28 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Overly dark lighting mars Wayne David’s eerie, tense, original, suspenseful, somber, 89-minute thriller in which a nightmare-plagued man (Wayne David) is haunted by terrifying visions and howling of a mysterious, menacing creature in the woods while promising to protect the woman (Sian Altman) he loves from revenge-fueled villagers who are searching for a killer roaming the English countryside and initially ignoring the advice of a friend (Grant Masters).
“The Wonder” (R) (3.5) [Some sexuality.] [Netflix Only] — Sebastián Lelio’s gripping, award-winning, BAFTA-nominated, well-written, multifaceted, wonderfully acted, 107-minute psychological film highlighted by terrific cinematography and musical score and adapted from Emma Donoghue’s 2016 novel in which a widowed English nurse (Florence Pugh), who served in the Crimean War and falls for a supportive “Daily Telegraph” journalist (Tom Burke), travels to the Irish Midlands in 1862 when a village council, including a physician (Toby Jones) and a priest (Ciarán Hinds), hires her to oversee the health of a guilt-ridden, eleven-year girl (Kíla Lord Cassidy), who lives with her devout, worried parents (Elaine Cassidy and Caolán Byrne) and older sister (Niamh Algar), along with a Catholic nun (Josie Walker) after she stopped eating for more than four months and miraculously seems to be surviving despite her fast.
“Young Adult” (R) (3) [Language and some sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a depressed, lonely, hard-drinking, immature, divorced writer (Charlize Theron) in Minneapolis learns that her former high school crush (Patrick Wilson) just had a baby with his wife (Elizabeth Reaser) in this somber, down-to-earth, well-acted, dark Diablo Cody comedy, she drives to her Minnesota hometown in a desperate attempt to win back her ex-boyfriend and is befriended by a concerned, disabled former classmate (Patton Oswalt), who lives with his sister (Collette Wolfe).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
