Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“The Adjustment Bureau” (PG-13) (2.5) [Brief strong language, some sexuality, and a violent image.] [DVD or VOD only] — After meeting a spirited, beautiful, contemporary ballet dancer (Emily Blunt) in New York City on election day in this intriguing, complicated, uneven, sci-fi film, a handsome, ambitious congressman (Matt Damon) running for senator accidentally stumbles on a mysterious group of hat-wearing men (John Slattery. Terence Stamp, Anthony Mackie, et al.) who seem to manipulate fate and rebels when he is told that he cannot pursue the woman of his dreams.
“Ali's Comeback: The Untold Story” (NR) (3) [Available on AARP’s website for members and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Terrific cinematography highlights Art Jones’ educational, insightful, candid, in-depth, behind-the-scenes, 85-minute, 2020 documentary that examines what went into staging a return to the ring for legendary boxer Mohammad Ali and organizing the fight between Ali and Jerry Quarry at the City Auditorium in Atlanta, Georgia, on Oct. 26, 1970, and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by attorney and boxing promoter Robert Kassell, Mohammad’s wife Khalilah Ali, attorney Stan Sanders, world’s fastest humanitarian Dr. Juan Carlos, athlete/actor/activist Joe Brown, former U.N. ambassador Andrew Young, former Georgia senator Leroy Jackson, champion heavyweight boxer Evander Holyfield, Olympian gold medal hurdler Edwin Moses, former Harlem hustler Pee Wee Kirkland, sports historian Idj Uyoe, former Atlanta mayor Sam Massell, Sammy Davis Jr.’s assistant Margaret Bush Ware, Trumpet awards founder Xerona Clayton, Ali-Quarry fight head usher Lynn Friedman, boxer Jerry Quarry, Jerry Quarry’s wife Kathleen and son Jerry Jr., former mayor Maynard Jackson’s wife Bunnie Jackson-Ransom, and son of boxer Julian Bond, Michael Julian Bond.
“Amores Perros” (R) (3) [Violence/gore, language, and sexuality.] [Subtitled] [Available March 27 via streaming on MUBI.] — Alejandro González Iñárritu’s captivating, moving, violent, 154-minute, 2000 Mexican film, “Love's a Bitch,” intertwines three vignettes involving the love and abuse of canines, which ultimately affect a brother (Gael García Bernal) infatuated with his sister-in-law (Vanessa Bauche); a crippled model (Goya Toledo), her married lover (Álvaro Guerrero), and a missing puppy; and a ruthless hit man (Emilio Echevarria) caring for a pack of dogs.
“Banksy and the Rise of Outlaw Art” (NR) (3.5) [Played March 16 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on Amazon Prime Video and various VOD and digital platforms.] — Mark Holgate narrates Elio Espana’s fascinating, informative, insightful, inspirational, thought-provoking, 108-minute, 2020 documentary that examines the career of elusive, legendary, popular, pranking, creative, original, anonymous British artist Banksy and social activist known for pulling off wildly surprising stunts that ultimately increased the value of his artwork and the history of modern street art that began in the 1960s and consists of candid commentary by artist Ben Eine, Banksy biographer Will Ellsworth-Jones, authors/artists Alan Ket and Scape Martinez, graffiti artist Kelly ‘Risk’ Graval, art promoter Steve Lazarides, author and Tangent Books publisher Richard Jones, author/artist/curator Felix Braun, pop culture journalist Simon Reynolds, Bristol graffiti pioneer John Nation, and historian/author/curator Claire Dobay Rifelj.
“Dingo” (NR) (3) [Rereleases March 25 in theaters and available April 12 on DVD and various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a 9-year-old boy (Daniel Scott) is mesmerized when hearing the legendary trumpeter (Miles Davis) play jazz music on an Australian tarmac in 1969 and receives an impromptu invitation to Paris in Rolf de Heer’s entertaining, award-winning, down-to-earth, well-paced, 109-minute, 1991 film punctuated with wonderful music, a tenacious, Outback dingo tracker (Colin Friels) becomes a trumpeter himself and twenty years later leaves his wife (Helen Buday), two daughters (Elissa McAuliffe and Fiona Bradshaw), and childhood best friend (Joe Petruzzi) to head to Paris to fulfill his lifelong dream of playing with his idol in a Parisian nightclub and to see whether he is talented enough to make it as a full-time musician.
“Dirty War” (NR) (3) [DVD or VOD only] — While Islamic terrorists (Hask Kane, William El-Gardi, et al.) meticulously plan to set off a radioactive, dirty bomb in central London in this realistic, predictable, 2004 HBO thriller, the English prime minister (Helen Schlesinger), a terror-response fireman (Alastair Galbraith) and his team, a Muslim cop (Louise Delamere), and other British officials (Ewan Stewart, et al.) plan for attacks and then realize that their preparations are inadequate when an attack occurs.
“Down and Out in America” (NR) (3.5) [Available March 22 via streaming on MUBI.] — Lee Grant’s Oscar-winning, educational, moving, thought-provoking, 58-minute, 1986 documentary that showcases how people are fighting back during the recession in the Reaganomics era in the 1980s after longtime farmers are forced to sell their farms, factory workers who lose their jobs that are sent overseas, and many people going homeless and consists of commentary by Minnesota Assistant Commissioner of Agriculture Ann Kanten, Groundswell spokesman Jim Langman, Minnesota UAW president Bob Killeen, Minnesota AFL-CIO Jeff Farmer, attorney Nancy Minte, Coalition for the Homeless volunteer Tom Styron, and Coalition for the Homeless National Director Robert Hayes.
“Dreaming Hollywood” (NR) (3) [Available March 22 on various VOD platforms.] — After a lonely, ex-con drug dealer (Turk Matthews), who lives in a rundown mobile home in Los Angeles, receives one rejection letter after another for his cartoon screenplay called “The Dog’s Meow” that he hoped to peddle for $10 million and then learns that someone has not only stolen the script but made it into a film in Frank Martinez’s quirky, entertaining, hilarious, oddball, nonsensical, over-the-top, satirical, violent, 125-minute dark comedy filled with wacky, colorful characters, including a prostitute (Madelyn Allen), a gangster (Rudy Aquanikkio), and detectives (Link Ruiz and Thomas F. Evans), he seeks revenge against anyone who could be a suspect.
“Drive Angry” (R) (1.5) [Strong brutal violence throughout, grisly images, some graphic sexual content, nudity, and pervasive language.] [DVD or VOD only] — Graphic violence and foul language dominate this silly, preposterous, action-packed, fast-paced, 3-D thriller in which a father (Nicolas Cage) escapes from Hell with a tenacious accountant (William Fichtner) hot on his heels to save his granddaughter from a satanic, sadistic cult leader (Billy Burke) with the help of a hot, unemployed Oklahoma waitress (Amber Heard) and an old friend (David Morse).
“Drive My Car” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available currently in theaters.] — When a still-grieving, 47-year-old, widowed Japanese director (Hidetoshi Nishijima), who lost his screenwriter wife (Reika Kirishima) to a cerebral hemorrhage in Narita, Japan, is hired to direct “Uncle Vanya” at a theater festival in Hiroshima in Ryûsuke Hamaguchi’s beautifully photographed, Oscar-nominated, compelling, well-acted, slow-paced, multilayered, 3-hour film based on Haruki Murakami’s short story, he is unhappy after he is forced to have a guilt-ridden, mother-taught 23-year-old driver (Tôko Miura) chauffeur him around in his own red Saab, but then he learns to accept her driving talents while working with an eclectic group of actors, including a well-known film and television actor (Masaki Okada), a mute Korean and former dancer (Park Yu-rim), and a Mandarin-speaking actress (Sonia Yuan), to stage Chekhov’s famous play.
“Godforsaken” (NR) (1.5) [Opens on March 25 on the AVOD Terror Films Channel and available April 8 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a childhood friend (Mélie B. Rondeau) shockingly arises from her coffin during her funeral in a small Canadian town and then performs what looks like miracles such as healing a paralyzed man (Chris Kelly) so that he can walk again with unexpected consequences in Ali Akbar Akbar Kamal’s eerie, suspenseful, chaotic, gruesome, micro-budget, violent, 76-minute, 2020 horror film marred by jittery, hand-held cameras, an indie filmmaker (Chad Tailor) and his crew (Katie Fleming, Domenic Derose, et al.) start to document the response of the terrorized and scared townsfolk (Pat Raftis, Flora Burke, JoAnn Bundock, Dan Bieman, et al.) when some believe she is God while others the devil as people turn into suicidal, rampaging killers.
“Grand Illusion” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available March 26 via streaming on MUBI.] — Unexpected humor punctuates Jean Renoir’s captivating, black-and-white, award-winning, well-acted, Jean Renoir's 114-minute, 1937 classic film based on Norman Angell’s 1909 novel “The Great Illusion” in which an aristocratic, by-the-book French Army captain (Pierre Fresnay) finds a common bond and connection with a proud and respectful German Imperial Army officer (Erick von Stroheim) while he plans his escape with fellow inmates after he is imprisoned with a blue-collar lieutenant pilot (Jean Gain) and other French officers (Marcel Dalio, Julien Carette, Sylvain Itkine, Gaston Modot, et al.) during WWI.
“Hall Pass” (R) (2.5) [Crude and sexual humor throughout, language, some graphic nudity, and drug use.] [DVD or VOD only] — While a Rhode Island real estate agent (Luke Wilson) and his horny insurance agent buddy (Jason Sudeikis) are foolishly given the green light by their neglected, taken-for-granted wives (Jenna Fisher and Christina Applegate) to cheat for one week with any women (Nicky Whelan, Alexandra Daddario, et al.) they desire in this risqué, funny, over-the-top, entertaining comedy dotted with stars (Richard Jenkins, Joy Behar, Alyssa Milano, and Kathy Griffin) and crude humor, their spouses find themselves in Cape Cod being wooed by a hunky coach (Bruce Thomas) and a college baseball player (Tyler Hoechlin).
“Into the Sun” (R) (2) [Strong violence, language, some sexuality, and nudity.] [DVD or VOD only] — After a Japanese governor (Mac Yousda) is assassinated in this action-packed, violent, 2004 film, a sword-wielding, streetwise, Yakusa-raised CIA agent (Steven Seagal) and his reckless partner (Matthew Davis) begin to investigate the political murder and the turf war between the Japanese Yakusa (Takao Ohsawa , et al.) and the Chinese Tong (Ken Lo, et al.) in Tokyo.
“The Lost City” (PG-13) (3) [Violence and some bloody images, suggestive material, partial nudity, and language.] [Opens March 25 in theaters.] — When a reclusive, jumpsuit-clad, snack-loving, widowed romance novelist (Sandra Bullock), whose husband was an archeologist, is on book tour and is kidnapped by a wacky, eccentric, billionaire tycoon (Daniel Ratcliffe) and his henchmen (Thomas Forbes-Johnson, et al.) searching for a fabled bejeweled crown on a volcanic island in Aaron Nee and Adam Nee’s entertaining, enjoyable, humorous, action-packed, fast-paced, predictable, 112-minute pratfall comedy, a wig-wearing, kindhearted, slightly dimwitted, male model (Channing Tatum), who decorated her books covers and wants to save her, hires a skilled, meditation guru and former Navy SEAL (Brad Pitt) to find her while her tenacious, no-nonsense editor (Da’Vine Joy Randolph) conducts her own search and is aided by a friendly cargo plane pilot (Oscar Nuñez) but both search plans go awry.
“Rango” (PG) (3.5) [Rude humor, language, action, and smoking.] [DVD or VOD only] — An imaginative, family-friendly, star-studded (voiceovers by Clint Eastwood, Timothy Olyphant, Isla Fisher, Harry Dean Stanton, Alfred Molina, Stephen Root, and Ian Abercrombie), unevenly paced, animated film in which a lonely chameleon (voiceover by Johnny Depp) arrives in the draught-stricken desert town of Dirt, and when he is elected sheriff after bragging to the eclectic local creatures (voiceovers by Abigail Breslin, Ray Winstone, et al.) of his brave, concocted swashbuckling accomplishments, he tries to save them from a nasty gun-wielding rattlesnake (voiceover by Bill Nighy) and an unscrupulous mayor (voiceover by Ned Beatty) who are in cahoots to control and steal town’s water supply.
“Surviving Sex Trafficking” (NR) (3.5) [Opens March 25 in theaters and available April 8 via various digital platforms.] — Sadhvi Siddhali Shree’s powerful, award-winning, gut-wrenching, educational, insightful, 70-minute, 2021 documentary, which is a follow-up to the 2017 film “Stopping Traffic: The Movement to End Sex Trafficking,” that consists of traumatic interviews with courageous, resilient survivors (such as Kendra Geronimo, Rachel Fischer, Angela Williams, Haymanot Alemayehu, and Zarina Sheikh) of vicious, brutal, inhumane sex traffickers and these survivor’s ongoing, everyday struggles to live a normal life after escaping (out of the 45 million sex trafficking victims worldwide only 1% manage to be rescued or escape) their captors and visiting women’s shelters, such as the Center of Hope in Philippines and Kranti in India, around the world to help others.
“What Sex Am I?”(NR) (3) [Available March 16 via streaming on MUBI.] — Lee Grant narrates her poignant, educational, insightful, straightforward, thought-provoking, 58-minute, 1985 documentary that primarily consists of interview snippets with transvestites who enjoy wearing women’s clothes and transsexuals who feel that they were born in the wrong body and follows their not-easy journeys in the 1980s as they go through sex reassignment surgery, begin a new life in their right body, and struggle with job and sex discrimination and consists of commentary by psychiatrist Dr. Norman Fisk, gender specialist Paul A. Walker PhD., and group therapist Mildred Brown PhD.
“When Women Kill” (NR) (3) [Available March 16 via streaming on MUBI.] — Lee Grant narrates her informative, fascinating, poignant, 51-minute, 1983 documentary that consists of interviews with an eclectic group of women prisoners, including nurse Virginia who killed her abusive husband, housewife Violet who also murdered her combative husband, clarinet student Frannie who killed a fellow musician over drugs, Judy who killed a jeweler during a robbery, runway Leslie Van Houten who killed another woman as part of Charles Manson’s cult, and a lifelong criminal, to discuss what prompted them to murder and consists of commentary by prison steward Linda E. Cherry and chaplain Father James T. Gorman, and attorney Patricia Nelson.
“The Willmar 8” (NR) (3.5) [Available March 16 via streaming on MUBI.] — Lee Grant narrates her eye-opening, informative, inspirational, 54-minute, 1981 documentary that follows eight courageous Citizens National Bank employees, including head bookkeeper Doris Boshart, head teller Irene Wallin, bookkeeper and teller Sandi Tremil, bookkeepers Shirley Solynties and Teren Novotny, tellers Glennis Andresen and Sylvia Erickson, and head proof operator Jane Harguth, who went on a 2-year strike in Willmar, Minn., on Dec. 16, 1977, due to gender discrimination and lack of salary equality and advancement opportunities and consists of commentary by Methodist Church Rev. Clair Siple, attorney John Mack, sociologist Terry Caine, Minnesota AFL-CIO president David K. Roe, former president of Willmar’s branch of National Organization of Women (NOW) Louise Mack, regional director of Minnesotta's UAW Bob Killeen, bank president Leo Persch’s son Mike, and marching unionist Robert Anthony Carswell.
“Wood and Water” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Opens March 24 in theaters.] — Jonas Bak’s poignant, award-winning, inspiring, realistic, down-to-earth, 79-minute film highlighted by striking photography in which a lonely, adventurous, widowed, 61-year-old, retired church secretary (Anke Bak), who lives in Bavaria, goes on vacation with her family (Theresa Bak, Susanne Johnssen, and Lena Ackermann) on the Baltic Sea and then travels solo to Hong Kong during pro-Democracy protests to reconnect with her estranged son and ends up learning more about herself than about him after meeting a kindhearted doorman (Patrick Lo), a fortune teller (Edward Chan), and a retired art teacher/social activist (Ricky Yeung).
“Wrong” (NR) (1.5) [Available Feb. 28 via streaming on MUBI.] — Everything goes wrong in Quentin Dupieux’s exceedingly bizarre, incomprehensible, oddball, disconnected, nonsensical, surreal, unfunny, dead-pan, 94-minute, 2013 comedy in which an emotionally-awkward California travel agent (Jack Plotnick), who continues to go to his water-drenched job despite being fired by his boss (Arden Myrin) three months prior, finds that his beloved dog has been kidnapped and then is aided by an eccentric, disfigured animal lover/novelist (William Fichtner) and an absurd, dog-food-eating detective (Steve Little) to locate his pet while a moronic, nymphomaniac pizza employee (Alexis Dziena) mistakenly beds his gardener (Eric Judor) and his depressed, quirky, jogging-hating neighbor (Regan Burns) meanders across the Salt Flats in his lemon-yellow Saab.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.