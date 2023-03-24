Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Adalynn” (NR) (3) [Available March 28 on DVD and on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When her pediatrician husband (Wade Baker) goes on a business trip in Jacob ‘Jake’ Byrd’s compelling, award-winning, intense, suspenseful, well-acted, unpredictable, 89-minute psychological thriller, a hallucination-plagued, nightmare-prone, sleep-deprived, guilt-ridden mother (Sydney Carvill), who has lost a baby previously, struggles with paranoia, delusions, and postpartum depression while reaching out to her doctor (Rob Shuster), her sister (Janet Carter), and a grief counselor (Suzana Norberg) as she becomes more distraught allegedly trying to care for her newborn daughter.
“Children of the Corn” (R) (2) [Available March 21 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a psychopathic, mentally deranged 12-year-old girl (Kate Moyer) in Nebraska is possessed by a menacing, evil spirit in the cornfield and begins to demand children (e.g., Miranda Cash) to kill all adults in the small town in Kurt Wimmer’s eerie, intense, gory, blood-soaked, violent, predictable, 93-minute, 2020 horror thriller remake of the 1984 film based on Stephen King’s short story and the eleventh installment in the series, a tenacious high school student (Elena Kampouris) desperately tries to stop the massacre of the adults (Luke Dean, Bruce Spence, Andrew S. Gilbert, et al.).
“Cocaine Bear” (R) (1.5) [Bloody violence and gore, language throughout, and drug content.] [Opened Feb. 24 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — While ruthless drug dealers (Ray Liotta, Alden Ehrenreich, and O'Shea Jackson Jr.) search for duffel bags full of cocaine on Blood Mountain in a Georgia forest after an inept cohort (Matthew Rhys) throws them out a plane in 1985 and a dog-loving Tennessee detective (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.) is in hot pursuit in Elizabeth Banks’ wacky, factually inspired, over-the-top, idiotic, inane, cringe-inducing, blood-drenched, violent, 95-minute comedic thriller, a divorced nurse (Keri Russell) searches for her two skipping-school children (Brooklynn Prince and Christian Convery-Jennings), who are trying to escape from a crazed, cocaine-fueled, hungry, 500-pound, black bear that is piling up limb-torn victims, with the help of a smitten forest ranger (Margo Martindale) and a wildlife expert (Jesse Tyler Ferguson).
“Followers” (NR) (2) [Available March 24 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When an ambitious, egotistical British influencer (Henry Jarvis) moves into a house with three other college students (Loreece Harrison, Erin Austen, and Daniel Cahill) in Marcus Harben’s lackluster, found-footage, wacky, dark, low-budget, 87-minute, 2021 thriller, he begins to record supernatural occurrences in the house haunted by a revenge-fueled ghost (Jessica Webber) to increase his number of social media followers while a university health counselor (Nina Wadia), an online psychic (Tanya Burr), and a television paranormal investigator (Orion Lee) offer their two cents worth as a powerful demonic spirit terrorizes everyone.
“A Good Person” (R) (4) [Drug abuse, some sexual references, and language throughout.] [Opens March 24 in theaters.] — After a talented, charismatic singer/songwriter (Florence Pugh), who is supported by her worried mother (Molly Shannon), is involved in tragic car accident in New Jersey that kills two people, impulsively breaks up with her fiancé (Chinaza Uche), and becomes addicted to pain pills in her grief stricken and guilt-ridden state in Zach Braff’s powerful, moving, realistic, wonderfully acted, well-written, bittersweet, 124-minute film, a retired, former alcoholic, model-train-aficionado cop (Morgan Freeman) struggles with forgiving his would-have-been daughter-in-law and raising his rebellious, feisty, traumatized, teenage granddaughter (Celeste O'Connor) whose mother was one of the victims.
“Heart of a Champion” (PG) (3) [Mild language.] [Available March 21 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When a feisty, free-spirited, 14-year-old student (YaYa Gosselin), who lives with her divorced mother (Jojo Marie) and younger brother (Major Dodge Jr.) in Texas, struggles with accepting her parent’s divorce and coping with a new school in Brad Keller’s engaging, touching, family-geared, heartwarming, coming-of-age, star-dotted (Edward Furlong, Tim Parrish, Don Kruizinga, Yanis Kalnins, and Robert Keith), 86-minute film, ends up finding a much-wanted palomino horse alongside the road and a family friend (Casper Van Dien) and a smitten high school student (Carson Cunningham) help her train the horse to compete in a state barrel racing competition.
“Hotter Up Close” (NR) (3) [Screens March 26 at 9:00 p.m. as part of Outfest Fusion at TCL Chinese 6 Theatres at 16801 Hollywood Blvd. in Hollywood, CA 90028.] — When a nervous, lonely, kindhearted, gay waiter (Aguila Christopher Matias) with low self-confidence, who recently broke up with his boyfriend (John David Williams), is invited to a pool party by a hunky, hot guy (Francisco San Martin) who he is smitten with on his 30th birthday in Leland Montgomery's engaging, award-winning, coming-of-age, funny, predictable, 16-minute comedy, his friend (Liz Jenkins) convinces him to go and he is surprised to discover that there is a mutual attraction.
“John Wick: Chapter 4” (R) (3.5) [Pervasive strong violence and some language.] [Opens March 24 in theaters.] — After an ultimate $40 million bounty is placed on the head of highly skilled, globetrotting, rogue, Kevlar-wearing assassin John Wick (Keanu Reeves), who seems to have nine lives, by the ruthless, detestable High Table French marquis (Bill Skarsgård) in Chad Stahelski’s thrilling, frenetic paced, bullet-riddled, action-packed, entertaining, humor-dotted, violent, star-studded (Laurence Fishburne, Hiroyuki Sanada, Lance Riddick, Clancy Brown, Scott Adkins, and Natalia Tena), 169-minute neo-noir sequel dominated by awesome fight choreography, sets, and cinematography, he concocts a scheme with the longtime New York Continental Hotel manager (Ian McShane) to gain his freedom and to release him from future obligations to the High Table while taking on a horde of gun-toting, sword-wielding mercenaries and assassins (Donnie Yen, Scott Adkins, Shamier Anderson, Rina Sawayama, Aimée Kwan, et al.) all over the world, including Saudi Arabia, Osaka, Berlin, Paris, and New York City.
“Life, Above All” (PG-13) (3.5) [Mature thematic material and some sexual content.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only]— After the death of her baby sister due to influenza in this somber, realistic, heartbreaking, 2010 film, which is based on Allan Stratton’s “Chandra’s Secrets,” a strong-willed, gutsy, 12-year-old African girl (Khomotso Manyaka) near Johannesburg finds herself initially ostracized by her family (Tinah Mnumzana, Rami Chuene, et al.) and the townsfolk (Harriet Lenabe, et al.) when she ends up caring for her younger siblings (Mapaseka Mathebe and Thato Kgaladi) when her alcoholic stepfather (Aubrey Poolo) leaves, her best friend (Keaobaka Makanyane) is brutally beaten, and her grieving, AIDS-infected mother (Lerato Mvelase) becomes gravely ill.
“Luther: The Fallen Sun” (R) (3.5) [Disturbing/violent content, some sexual material, and language.] [Netflix Only] — When an incarcerated British detective chief inspector (Idris Elba) escapes from prison in London to hunt a vicious, sadistic, blackmailing, psychopathic serial killer (Andy Serkis) who streams his murders online to wealthy, voyeuristic clients in Jamie Payne’s captivating, original, tense, multifaceted, well-written, superbly acted, violent, 129-minute thriller, he desperately tries to evade a police superintendent (Cynthia Erivo), detectives (Thomas Coombes, et al.), and a friend and retired detective superintendent (Dermot Crowley) while trying to take down his ruthless nemesis and cohorts (Einar Kuusk, et al.).
“Pariah” (R) (3) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— A gritty, down-to-earth, heartfelt film in which a gay, troubled, 17-year-old, African-American student (Adepero Oduye), who writes poetry and lives with her bickering parents (Kim Wayans and Charles Parnell) and younger sister (Sahra Mellesse), struggles with her sexual identity and fitting in with other high school students in Brooklyn while getting support from her best friend (Pernell Walker) and the daughter (Aasha Davis) of her mother’s coworker as she yearns for acceptance and unconditional love from her judgmental, clueless parents.
“Return to Seoul” (R) (3) [Subtitled] [Plays March 24 in only the Zeitgeist Zinema 2 theater.] — After an impulsive, sad, 27-year-old Frenchwoman (Ji-Min Park), who was adopted by her French parents, goes to Seoul to find her biological South Korean parents (Oh Kwang-rok and Cho-woo Choi) in Davy Chou’s award-winning, realistic, down-to-earth, well-acted, confusing, slow-moving, somber, 118-minute film with great cinematography, she ends up meeting her depressed, guilt-ridden, alcoholic father and extended family (Hur Ouk-Sook, Kim Sun-young, et al.) with the help of a French-speaking inn employee (Guka Han), then two years later begins to sell weapons to help South Korea protect itself from North Korea when she meets an arms dealer (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing), and five years later eventually gets to meet her elusive, biological mother.
“Refuge” (NR) (3) [Partially subtitled] [Opens March 24 in theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Erin Levin Bernhardt and Din Blankenship’s moving, award-winning, educational, insightful, inspirational, 78-minute documentary that focuses on diverse and conservative Clarkston, Ga., and former KKK leader and Army veteran Chris Buckley who learned to set aside his hatred of Muslims after meeting Syrian Kurd cardiologist Heval Kelli and other Muslim refugees (Farzana Barati, Khadija Barati, Khaty Barati, Andrea Cervone, Mang Oo Cin, Chuck Cochran, et al.) and consists of commentary by vet Chris Buckley and family (wife Melissa Buckley, son C.J., and daughter Miera), Clarkston mayor Ted Terry, Syrian Kurd cardiologist Heval Kelli, Muslim grandmother Amina Osman, New American Pathways resettlement manager Safia Jama, Congregation Bet Haverim rabbi Joshua Lesser, Good Samaritan Lutheran Ministry pastor Crispin Ilombe Wilondja, extremism interventionist Arno Michaelis, and Heval's mother Saadia Kelli and fiancée Kazeen Abdullah.
“Tiny Furniture” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only]— A realistic, dark, sporadically humorous, cynical, 2010 comedy about a burned-out, stressed-out, unfocused college graduate (Lena Dunham) who returns home to New York City to live in the spacious loft with her artistic mother (Laurie Simmons) and angry, intellectual, teenage sister (Grace Dunham) and finds her life a series of unsatisfactory relationships with her dysfunctional family, her immature best friend (Jemima Kirke), and a deadbeat writer (Alex Karpovsky).
“Tomorrow's Hope: The Promise of Early Childhood Education” (NR) (3) [Available March 21 on various digital platforms.] — Thomas A. Morgan’s powerful, educational, inspirational, moving, eye-opening, enlightening, 78-minute, 2021 documentary that focuses on studious, engaging African-American high school seniors psychology-loving Crystal, drum-playing Jamal, and poetry-writing Jalen who attended an innovative early childhood education program called Educare on the Southside of Chicago starting in pre-school in 2000 and overcame challenges and struggles in their poverty- and violence-prone environment to graduate and then to attend college and consists of commentary by Ounce of Prevention Fund director Portia Kennel, Early Childhood Quality and Impact director Brenda Eiland-Williford, Educare Chicago Alumni director Jackie Robinson, Educare teacher Aija Larry, Family Engagement director Anita Harvey-Dixon, Crystal’s mother Crystal, Jamal’s parents Elisheba and Jamie Poindexter, Jalen’s parents Asia and Jasson, Educare parent Bridgette, and poem-writing Manuel Oliver whose son Joaquin Oliver was shot to death.
“The Ultimate Wave Tahiti” (NR) (2.5) [DVD and VOD only]— Beautiful scenery and striking cinematography highlights this educational, 45-minute, 3D, 2010 IMAX documentary narrated by Michael Hanrahan that focuses on diehard surfer Kelly Slater, who has won the World Surfing Championship nine times, and legendary Tahitian surfer Raimana Van Bastolear as they seek the perfect waves of the shallow Teahupo’o barrier reef off the idyllic Polynesian island of Tahiti.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
