“1,000 Convicts and a Woman (Story of a Nympho)!” (R) (1) [Intense violence, sexual nudity, and hard language.][DVD and VOD only] — When the 17-year-old, hellion, horny, exhibitionist daughter (Alexandra Hay) of a prison warden (Neill Hallett) returns to England from a private school in Boston in this silly, risqué 1971 film, she endangers herself with her flirtatious teasing of the guards (Fredric Abbott, Peter J. Elliott, et al.) and the prisoners, including her dad’s chauffeur (Sandor Elès) and a handsome black mechanic (Harry Baird).
“Bad Influence” (R) (2) [Intense violence, sexual nudity, and hard language.][DVD and VOD only] — A captivating, tension-filled, unpredictable 1990 thriller about a nerdy, ambitious, financial systems analyst (James Spader) who unfortunately gets involved with a dangerous, psychopathic manipulator (Rob Lowe), who makes his life hell, messes up his engagement to a beautiful redhead (Marcia Cross), threatens a well-deserved promotion and his good standing with his boss (John De Lancie), and nearly kills his brother (Christian Clemenson).
“Call from Onaga” (NR) (3) [Available on various VOD platforms.] — Wonderful cinematography highlights A. J. Oscarson’s insightful, heartbreaking, poignant, 8-minute documentary (originally released in 1970) in which longtime Kansas farmer John Blaske, who raises cattle and hogs, grows corn and soybeans, and has six children, discusses his depression and suicidal thoughts he has had for more than 45 years as he reaches out to other farmers around the country who are also suffering.
“The Courier” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, partial nudity, brief strong language, and smoking throughout.] [Opens March 19 in theaters and played March 17 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups.] — Dominic Cooke’s captivating, gripping, factually based, intense, well-acted, dark, 111-minute “cold war” spy thriller in which charming British salesman Greville Wynne (Benedict Cumberbatch), who has a wife (Jessie Buckley) and young son (Keir Hills) in London, is recruited by a CIA agent (Rachel Brosnahan) and an MI-6 operative (Angus Wright) in 1960 to work with decorated, high-ranking Russian Colonel Oleg Penkovsky (Merab Ninidze) in Moscow to deliver covert military intel to England in an attempt to help diffuse the Cuban Missile Crisis, but their dangerous, secret mission eventually goes off the rails.
“Knight and Day” (PG-13) (3) [Sequences of action violence throughout, and brief strong language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Frenetic energy dominates this enticing, action-packed, quip-filled, romantic thriller in which a comely Boston garage owner (Cameron Diaz) reluctantly gets involved with an agile, handsome, crazy spy (Tom Cruise) who supposedly has gone rogue as he tries to protect a geeky, teenage scientist (Paul Dano) while evading FBI agents (Peter Sarsgaard, Viola Davis, et al.) from New York City, the Azores, Austria, to Spain and an international Spanish arm dealer (Jordi Mollà) trying to buy a coveted, high-powered battery.
“Missing” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only] — When a married metals broker (Michael Atwell) is found hacked to death in his London hotel room and more gruesome murders follow in this riveting, superbly acted, twist-filled, 3-hour, 2006 film, a veteran British detective (Gregor Fisher) and a greenhorn forensic psychiatrist (Mhairi Steenbock) interview a hospital doctor (Christopher Fulford) and a streetwise madam (Anne Marie Timoney) as they begin to investigate the possible involvement of a traumatized, escaped mental patient (Joanne Froggatt), who was hospitalized by her coldhearted, politician mother (Phyllis Logan) and her brow-beaten father (Ian Redford) after she became pregnant at 15 years old.
“Pablo” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available on Vimeo.] — Andrés Parra’s fascinating, colorful, 6-minute documentary that showcases famous Chilean-Venezuelan artist Pablo Kalaka who discuses his inspiration for his work as he paints a mural at the Barbara Baker Center in Venezuela.
“Supernova” (R) (4) — Superb acting and gorgeous scenery highlight Harry Macqueen's poignant, touching, bittersweet, melancholy, well-written, realistic, down-to-earth, 93-minute, 2020 film reminiscent of the 2017 film "The Leisure Seeker" in which a famous novelist (Stanley Tucci), who is diagnosed with early-onset dementia, goes on a road trip in an RV camper with his struggling, longtime, classical concert pianist partner (Colin Firth) in the idyllic Lake District in England to visit close-knit family (Pippa Haywood, Peter Macqueen, Nina Martin, et al.) and meaningful places from their past before dementia can no longer be kept at bay and memories and the mind begin to fade.
“Vision: Seeing Is Believing” (NR) (3.5) [Available on Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV.] — Mark Anderson’s engaging, Emmy-award-winning, critically acclaimed, inspirational, 20-minute documentary that showcases legally blind artist Jim Hansel, who was diagnosed with macular degeneration as a teenager and his nature and landscape paintings are some of the most collected in the country, in Carver, Minn., as he paints “Home of the Brave” with the help of modern technology and consists of commentary by wife Lois, children Laura and Joe, Mayo ophthalmologist Dr. Raymond Iezzi, and Carver flower shop owner Annette Hentz.
“Where My Girls” (NR) (3) [Available on YouTube] — Mads Engel’s engaging, entertaining, inspirational, critically acclaimed, 21-minute, 2019 documentary that follows three ambitious, creative, talented, lesbian hip-hop artists and rappers, including Tranell Rock (aka Whoisskitzo), Shanthony (aka Miss Eaves), and Dainine Baldwin (aka Dai Burger), as they rehearse and perform on stage in Brooklyn, New York, and make a name for themselves while working their day jobs.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
