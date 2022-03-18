Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“6:45” (R) (3) [Strong violence and gore, sexual content, nudity, and language throughout.] [Available March 22 via digital, Blu-ray™, and DVD platforms.] — When a guy (Michael Reed) goes on a weekend vacation in New England to a quaint, Victorian, seaside B&B managed by a nosy, creepy innkeeper (Armen Garo) and excitingly proposes to his redheaded girlfriend (Augie Duke) in Craig Singer’s gritty, award-winning, unsettling, bleak, low-budget, suspenseful, bloody, predictable, 96-minute psychological thriller with a surprise ending and reminiscent of “Groundhog Day” and “Happy Death Day,” he is living in a stressful, time-loop, déjà vu nightmare as he realizes that they are repeating the day over and over again after a horrific tragedy occurs by a mysterious, hooded, slashing, neck-snapping killer (Joshua Matthew Smith) that he cannot seem to stop or escape and his relationship becomes increasingly strained when he cannot convince his fiancée what is really happening.
“Abouna” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available March 21 via streaming on MUBI.] — When their irresponsible father (Koulsy Lamko) leaves them for Tangiers in Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s award-winning, riveting, well-acted, 84-minute, 2002 film, two brothers (Ahidjo Mahamat Moussa and Hamza Moctar Aguid) in Chad begin a frantic search to find him, which leads to a minor scuffle with the law and their apprehensive mother (Zara Haroun) enrolling them in an Islamic school.
“Big Momma’s: Like Father, Like Son” (PG-13) (1.5) [Some sexual humor and brief violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — After his hip-hop-singing, 17-year-old son (Brandon T. Jackson), who has been accepted to Duke University and performs rapping gigs with two friends (Marc John Jefferies and Brandon Gill), witnesses a Russian gangster (Tony Curran) shooting a snitch (Max Casella) in Atlanta in this unoriginal, contrived, intermittently funny, star-dotted (Sherri Shepherd, Ken Jeong, Faizon Love, and Susan Walters) comedy, he and his FBI agent stepfather (Martin Lawrence) disguise themselves as women and try to fit in with other students (Jessica Lucas, Michelle Ang, Portia Doubleday, Emily Rios, et al.) at a Georgia fine art academy while trying to find a missing flash drive.
“Bloody Oranges” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Opens March 18 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Jean-Christophe Meurisse’s bizarre, extremely dark, original, cynical, disturbing, unsettling, disconnected, violent, shockingly twisted, 102-minute satire that follows a broke, retired, elderly French couple (Olivier Saladin and Lorella Cravotta) who enter a rock-and-roll dance competition in the hopes of winning a SUV to help pay off their debt and to prevent the bank from repossessing their home without conveying their financial troubles to their climbing-the-ladder lawyer son (Alexandre Steiger); a feisty, free-spirited 16-year-old student (Lilith Grasmug) who asks her gynecologist (Blanche Gardin) for advice on losing her virginity to a handsome teenager; and an ambitious, corrupt Finance Minister (Christophe Paou) who meets a creepy, unsavory, government-resenting stranger (Fred Blin) after he has a flat tire; not for those with queasy stomachs.
“Cedar Rapids” (R) (3.5) [Crude and sexual content, language, and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only]— When a nerdy, naïve, mild-mannered Wisconsin insurance salesman (Ed Helms) is sent by his boss (Stephen Root) to attend an annual insurance conference in Iowa and is reluctantly forced to leave his schoolteacher girlfriend (Sigourney Weaver) and his comfort zone in this funny, childish antics-filled, well-written, rowdy, wacky, entertaining comedy, he makes unlikely and surprising friendships with hardworking colleagues, including a hardworking African-American agent (Isiah Whitlock, Jr.), an unhappy suburban housewife (Anne Heche) from Nebraska, and an obnoxious foul-mouthed salesman (John C. Reilly), and a kindhearted prostitute (Alia Shawkat) as he tries to win the prestigious, coveted two-diamond award for his company.
“Dancing Across Borders” (NR) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only]— Filmmaker and philanthropist Anne Bass uses film clips from dance performances and interviews with parents Sithhar Sar and Kimheong Chunn, Khmer dancer teachers Madame Boran Kim and Keo Sa Roeum, former Cambodian ambassador Roland Eng, Karet Foundation founder Ruvynn Karet-Coxen, Pacific Northwest Ballet artistic director Peter Boal, ballet instructor Olga Kostritzky, former New York City Ballet principal dancer Jack Soto and choreographer and principal dancer Benjamin Millepied, and Cambodia’s Amrita Performing Arts founder Fred Frumberg to chronicle the fascinating and touching journey of extraordinarily gifted 16-year-old Cambodian dancer Sokvannara “Sy” Sar as he travels from Angkor Wat in Siem Reap to the United States in 2000 and begins to learn the art of ballet at the Pacific Northwest Ballet in Seattle.
“The Institute” (NR) (1.5) [Available March 22 on Blu-ray™, DVD, cable, and various VOD platforms.] — When a grieving, desperate woman (Victorya Brandart) loses her baby during delivery and then has trouble conceiving goes with her supportive husband (Ignacyo Matynia) to an isolated, fertility clinic run by a well-known, eccentric, voyeuristic physician (Mark Lobene) with other wannabe mothers (Louisa Bradshaw, Claire McClain, Joy Donze, et al.) and then they both begin to experience psychological and physical side effects, including terrifying nightmares and spontaneous erections, from the unusual, unorthodox fertility treatment in Hamza Zaman’s weird, eerie, erotic, sinister, violent, 89-minute psychological thriller, they becomes very suspicious as to what is really going on and the doctor's real motive.
“Invisible Warriors: African American Women in World War II” (NR) (4) [Played March 11 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Tamara Woods narrates Gregory S. Cooke’s powerful, educational, inspirational, thought-provoking, insightful, 65-minute documentary that pays tribute to the more than 600,000 African-American women during WWII who made vast and varied contributions to the war effort in government offices, U.S. military, and war production as well as the Women’s Army Corps (WAC), Army Nurse Corps, SPARS (Coast Guard), and WAVES (Navy) while struggling with racism, sexual abuse, and discrimination and consists of archival photographs and film clips and candid commentary by American studies professor and author Darlene Clark Hine, National Council of Negro Women member Dr. Dorothy I. Height, professor and author Maureen Honey, Allowance and Allotment War Department clerk Birdia Whitfeld Bush, singers Lena Horne and Marian Anderson, historian and assistant librarian Dr. Janet Sims-Wood, crankshaft welder Idilia Johnson, gunpowder processor Willie Mae Steagall-Govan, sharecropper Marian Elean Todd-Reid, munitions assembler Alice Beatrice Clark Amaro, riveters Susan Emmaline Taylor-King and Gwendolyn Althea Ashford Faison, shipbuilder and sheet metal worker Ruth S. Wilson, and clerk typist Bernice Arlene Paige Bowman.
“Jesus Camp” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some discussions of mature subject matter.] [Available March 20 via streaming on MUBI.] — Rachel Grady and Heidi Ewing’s alarming, unsettling, eye-opening, 87-minute, 2006 documentary that gives insight into the Evangelical brainwashing process of vulnerable and receptive fundamentalist Christian children across America at religious camps such as Kids on Fire at Devil's Lake, No. Dak., and megachurchs by feverish Evangelical leaders, including Pentecostal pastor Becky Fischer and minister Ted Haggard, through their hard-hitting ministry to advance rightwing, ultra conservative religious beliefs that includes antiabortion indoctrination.
“Lost Angel” (NR) (3) [Available March 15 via various digital and VOD platforms.] — When an Englishwoman (Sascha Harman) returns to her island home after her estranged sister (Kim Lyzba) allegedly committed suicide via a heroin overdose and she begins to question the cause of her death while staying with her aunt (Maggie Clune) in Simon Drake’s compelling, offbeat, original, well-acted, 89-minute, 2021 thriller, she is helped by a mysterious, charming Belgian man (Fintan Shevlin) as she puts herself in danger while investigating the truth and uncovers nefarious, sinister connections with a chief police inspector (Tim Blissett) and a pharmaceutical company executive (Duncan Henderson).
“Master” (R) (2.5) [Language throughout.] [Opens March 18 in theaters and available on Amazon Prime Video.] — Mariama Diallo’s award-winning, creepy, dark, tense, star-dotted (Bruce Altman, Talia Balsam, Anna Van Patten, and Will Hochman), 91-minute psychological thriller with an underlying theme of racism in which three Black women, including a well-published professor (Regina Hall) who is named house dean and is traumatized by maggot-filled drawers and paintings at a residence hall, a frightened freshman (Zoe Renee) who is terrorized by the ghost of a witch who was hung in the 1600s and the spirit of a student who committed suicide, and an ambitious literature professor (Amber Gray) who is working on getting tenure, begin to experience terrifying supernatural occurrences such as nightmares, hauntings, and hallucinations at a prestigious New England university.
“The Outfit” (R) (3.5) [Some bloody violence, and language throughout.] [Opens March 18 in theaters.] — After learning and honing his cutting skills on London's famous Saville Row and emigrating to Chicago in 1956 in Graham Moore’s captivating, well-written, intense, superbly acted, twist-filled, bullet-splattered, 105-minute thriller, a meticulous, talented, clever, stoic British tailor (Mark Rylance) devises his own “insurance policy” when he ends up making well-crafted suits with the aid of his ambitious assistant (Zoey Deutch) in his small corner shop, which is under FBI surveillance, for power-hungry, gun-toting Irish mobsters (Simon Russell Beale, Dylan O’Brien, and Johnny Flynn) who are in a turf war with another crime family run by a Black French-Haitian (Nikki Amuka-Bird).
“A Screaming Man” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available March 21 via streaming on MUBI.] — When a proud, 55-year-old pool attendant (Youssouf Djaoro), who lives in poverty with his wife (Hadje Fatime N’Goua) in Chad in 2006, working at a fancy hotel run by a Chinese manager (Heling Li) loses his longtime job to his son (Dioucounda Koma), who has a 17-year-old, pregnant, singer girlfriend (Djénéba Koné) from Mali, and is demoted to a gate security guard in Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s riveting, award-winning, well-written, touching, heartbreaking, 92-minute, 2010 film inspired by F. W. Murnau’s classic “The Last Laugh” dominated by great acting and cinematography, he foolishly ends up getting his son drafted into the Chadian army to fight against the rebels in the civil war.
“Unknown” (PG-13) (3) [Some intense sequences of violence and action, and brief sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only]— After an American botanist (Liam Neeson) lands in Berlin with his gorgeous wife (January Jones) for a biotechnical summit and then is saved by a mysterious Bosnian taxi driver (Diane Kruger) after her cabs lands in a river in this tension-filled, action-packed, fast-paced, unpredictable thriller, he seeks the help of a retired German secret policeman (Bruno Ganz) and a longtime colleague (Frank Langella) when he discovers that another man (Aidan Quinn) has assumed his identity.
“The Way of the War” (R) (2) [Violence and some language.] [[DVD and VOD only]— After returning to Washington, D.C., on completing a secret mission with two soldiers (J.K. Simmons and J. Omar Castro) in this jumbled, dark, violent, 2008 thriller, a highly trained Special Forces agent (Cuba Gooding, Jr.), who is engaged to a comely bartender (Jaclyn DeSantis), is aided by a mysterious African-American store clerk (Clarence Williams III) when he finds himself the target of FBI assassins as the secretary of defense (John Terry) tries to tie up loose ends to prevent him from exposing an international conspiracy.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
