For more reviews, click here.
“Back to the Drive-In” (NR) (2.5) [Available March 14 on various digital platforms.] — April Wright’s informative, interesting, behind-the-scenes, insightful, 105-minute documentary that consists of candid interview snippets with “ma and pa” drive-in owners, including Jennifer Miller of Brazos Drive-in in Texas, Rod and Donna Saunders of Field of Dreams Drive-In in Ohio, Jeff and Jennifer Karls of Quasar Drive-In Nebraska, D. Edward Vogel of Bengies Drive-In in Maryland, Leigh Van Swall and Dwight Grimm of Greenville Drive-In in Kentucky, Brian Smith of Coyote Drive-In in Texas, Rick Cohen of Transit Drive-In in New York, Ben and Nora Harroun of Harvest Moon Drive-In in Illinois, John Vincent of Wellfleet Drive-In in Massachusetts, Marsha and Martin Murray of Galaxy Drive-In in Texas, and Frank Huttinger of Mission Tiki Drive-In in California, who discuss their passion, challenges, and struggles of owning and operating a drive-in during and after the pandemic.
“Cram” (NR) (2) [Available March 17 on various digital platforms.] — When a stressed-out, slacker college student (John DiMino) pulls an all nighter at the library desperately trying to write his final paper and his work suddenly vanishes in Abie Sidell’s creepy, oddball, dark, nightmarish, 43-minute horror film, he begins to experience strange, frightening hallucinations and meets the menacing Master of the Books (Brandon E. Burton).
“The Divide” (NR) (1) [DVD and VOD only]— When a nuclear bomb hits New York City in this pointless, graphically violent, claustrophobic, depressing, doomsday thriller, an eclectic group of ten residents (Lauren German, Michael Biehn, Milo Ventimiglia, Courtney B. Vance, Ashton Holmes, Rosanna Arquette, Iván González, Micheal Eklund, Jennifer Blanc, and Abbey Thickson) of an apartment building end up viciously turning on each other rather than formulating a plan for survival.
“Extremely Loud & Incredibly Close” (PG-13) (4) [Emotional thematic material, some disturbing images, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— After the tragic death of his beloved, caring, close, jewelry store owner father (Tom Hanks) at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001, in this Oscar-worthy, captivating, emotionally charged, star-dotted (Viola Davis, John Goodman, and Jeffrey Wright) film dominated by extraordinary acting and terrific dialogue, a guilt-ridden, grieving, inventive, Asperger’s-afflicted, 9-year-old student (Tom Horn), who is cared for by his traumatized mother (Sandra Bullock) and grandmother (Zoe Caldwell), goes on a heartfelt, desperate journey with a mute elderly renter (Max von Sydow) through New York City bureaus to find the lock that fits a mysterious key that he found in his father’s possessions.
“Geoff McFetridge: Drawing a Life” (NR) (3) [Screens March 12 at 12:30 p.m. and March 13 and 15 at 9:30 p.m. during the SXSW Film Festival that runs March 10-19; for more information, log on to https://www.sxsw.com.] — Dan Covert’s fascinating, engaging, informative, insightful, in-depth, colorful, 79-minute documentary that chronicles the life and prolific career and creative process of talented, authentic, influential, fluid artist Geoff McFetridge who creates artwork for various venues and mediums, including murals, Apple watches, paintings, wallpaper, watercolors, skateboards, sketches, Nike and Vans footwear, and film title designs, and consists of archival photographs, fascinating and eclectic artwork, video clips, and commentary by directors Sofia Coppola and Spike Jonze, gallery curators Jesper Elg and Bill Powers, wife Sarah DeVincentis, parents Joan and Bill McFetridge, daughter Frances, photographers Andrew Paynter and Atiba Jefferson, studio manager Jesse Sanes, writer Liv Siddall, and architect Barbara Bestor.
“Haywire” (R) (3) [Some violence.] [DVD and VOD only]— After a skilled, savvy, private, covert contractor (Gina Carano), the daughter of a bestselling New Mexico writer (Bill Paxton), helps rescue a Chinese journalist (Anthony Brandon Wong) with her partner (Channing Tatum) in Barcelona and then escapes an assassination attempt in Dublin when a freelance MI-6 agent (Michael Fassbender) frames her for murder in this challenging, complicated, action-packed, Steven Soderbergh thriller dominated by chases and beautifully choreographed fight scenes, the rogue agent takes a surprised bystander (Michael Angarano) hostage in upstate New York while trying to determine whether her boss (Ewan McGregor), a CIA agent (Michael Douglas), or a Spanish businessman (Antonio Banderas) has betrayed her and put a price on her head.
“Inside” (R) (3) [Language, some sexual content, and nude images.] [Opens March 17 in theaters.] — After an artistic art thief (Willem Dafoe) breaks into the high-tech, soundproof penthouse of a famous art collector (Gene Bervoets) in New York City and the heist goes awry in Vasilis Katsoupis’ compelling, original, creative, suspenseful, intense, well-acted, thought-provoking, unpredictable, 105-minute psychological thriller, he finds himself trapped and struggles to escape while the temperature becomes erratic, the water is turned off, and the food is sparse as he desperately tries to get the attention of a high-rise cleaning lady (Eliza Stuyck) and his cohorts (Andrew Blumenthal and Vincent Eaton) who have abandoned him.
“Joyful Noise” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some language, including a sexual reference.] [DVD and VOD only]— Feel-good music and songs dominate this entertaining, predictable, sporadically funny film in which a Georgia nurse (Queen Latifah), who is raising her talented daughter (Kele Palmer) and son (Dexter Darden) with Asperger’s Syndrome alone while her husband (Jesse L. Martin) is serving in the military, is nominated by her small-town preacher (Courtney B. Vance) to lead the choir after the sudden death of its leader (Kris Kristofferson) and then desperately tries to unify the singers (Dolly Parton, Jeremy Jordan, Francis Jue, Ceasar Davis, Promise Ramsey, et al.) to try and win the annual Joyful Noise Competition, which has always eluded them.
“The Legend of the 81-Point Game” (NR) (3) [Available March 14 on various VOD platforms.] — Johannes Guttenkunst’s captivating, fascinating, informative, insightful, well-paced, 71-minute documentary that chronicles the legendary career of Los Angeles Lakers superstar basketball player Kobe Bryant (aka Black Mamba) and the historic game against the Toronto Raptors in which he scored 81 points on the court on Jan. 22, 2006, and it consists of archival photographs and film clips and candid interview snippets with Toronto Raptors commentator Chuck Swirsky, former Los Angeles Lakers head coach Phil Jackson, former Toronto Raptors head coach Sam Mitchell, and former basketball players Michael Jordan, Shawne Williams, Josh Powell, Joey Graham, David Green, Brian Cook, Joey Graham, Devin Green, and Smush Parker.
“The Pale Blue Eye” (R) (3.5) [Bloody images and some violent content.] [Netflix Only] — After a West Point cadet (Steven Maier) from Kentucky is found hung and his heart expertly carved out of his chest in 1830 in Scott Cooper’s award-winning, captivating, suspenseful, dark, well-acted, twist-filled, unpredictable, star-studded (Robert Duvall, Toby Jones, Gillian Anderson, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lucy Boynton, Harry Lawtey, and Scott Anderson), 128-minute thriller adapted from Louis Bayard’s 2003 novel and highlighted by great costumes, sets, and cinematography, a retired, widowed, duplicitous, stressed-out detective (Christian Bale), whose daughter (Hadley Robinson) allegedly ran away a few years earlier, in New York is hired by the military academy colonel (Timothy Spall) and captain (Simon McBurney) to investigate the murder and then requests the help of an eccentric, poetry-penning cadet (Harry Melling) to help with the investigation and to deal with tight-lipped cadets, and when two more cadets (Fred Hechinger and Joey Brooks) are found murdered and black magic may be involved, the case ends up taking a surprising turn.
“Pretty Crazy” (NR) (2) [Available March 14 on various VOD platforms.] — When a womanizing, successful businessman (Chris Taylor) in Chicago finally finds himself attracted to a beautiful, down-to-earth, tootsie-roll-loving Black woman (Corin Clay) who works with children at a gym to the delight of his friends (Trevon Townsend and Joel Q) and support of his divorced mother (Pat Jordan) in Maurice Mo’ Jones’ wacky, silly, sporadically funny, predictable, 90-minute romantic comedy, a jealous, former girlfriend (Jasmine Dunlap) threatens his relationship and he struggles to reconnect with the woman he loves.
“Red Tails” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some sequences of war violence.] [DVD and VOD only]— A highly entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, inspirational, factually inspired, star-studded (Gerald McRaney, Bryan Cranston, Josh Dallas, and Method Man) film in which two African-American officers (Terrernce Howard and Cuba Gooding, Jr.) lead the brave, talented, daredevil 332 Fighter Squadron of Tuskegee African-American pilots (David Oyelowo, Nate Parker, Marcus T. Paulk, Ne-Yo, Elijah Kelley, Tristan Wilds, Michael B. Jordan, et al.), which served in Italy in 1944 and was instrumental in helping to defeat the Germans (Mark Doerr, Richard Conti, et al.) in WWII.
“RRR” (aka “Rise, Roar, Revolt”) (PG-13) (4) [Subtitled] [Netflix Only] — Terrific cinematography, fight sequences, and musical score dominate S.S. Rajamouli’s gripping, critically acclaimed, factually inspired, entertaining, gritty, well-acted, superbly-written, complex, unsettling, nonlinear, unpredictable, violent, 187-minute film in which a tenacious, strongman, revolutionary freedom fighter (N.T. Rama Rao Jr.), who falls for a kindhearted Englishwoman (Olivia Morris) as he poses as a Muslim mechanic, in 1920s India and tries to return a young songbird girl (Twinkle Sharma) to her village after a ruthless, racist British official (Ray Stevenson) and his equally ruthless, mean-spirited wife (Alison Doody) buy her for a pittance and take her to Delhi and ends up befriending an ambitious Imperial policeman (Ram Charan), whose fiancé (Alia Bhatt) hopes he will return to her, while both men hold secrets that when divulged threaten their friendship and lives.
“Sleeping Beauty” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only]— When a strange, fair-haired, Australian university student (Emily Browning), who lives with two roommates (Sarah Snook and Robin Goldsworthy), decides she needs extra money to supplement her part-time jobs as a waitress, a hooker, and an office worker in this exceedingly odd, quirky, “art house” film, which is based on Yasunari Kawabata’s “The House of Sleeping Beauties” and Gabriel Garcia Marquez’s “Memories of My Melancholy Whores” novellas, she accepts a lucrative, per-hour job from a madam (Rachel Blake) and her assistant (Eden Falk) in which she is put into a drug-induced sleep while unusual, elderly clients (Peter Carroll, Chris Haywood, and Hugh Keays-Byrne) act out their desires without sexual penetration.
The following films play as part of the 2023 SXSW Festival that runs March 10-19; for more information, log on to www.sxsw.com.:
“Chronicles of a Wandering Saint” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Screens March 12 at 2:45 p.m., March 14 at 5:30 p.m., and March 16 at 11:00 a.m.] — Tomás Gómez Bustillo’s captivating, original, quirky, well-acted, multifaceted, unusual, thought-provoking, 85-minute film in which a devout, floor-polishing, scheming, elderly chapel keeper (Mónica Villa), who neglects her devoted husband (Horacio Marassi), is desperate to be declared a saint and to be the most admired by competitive, singing congregants (Ana Silvia, Mackenzie Silvia Porro, et al.) in her small Argentinean village, and when she claims to the priest (Pablo Moseinco) to have found the religious Santa Rita statute that was supposedly stolen years earlier and he then proclaims it a miracle, she is excited until her life does not go as expected after her car lands in a creek and she is visited by a rules-spouting angel (Nahiel Correa Dornell).
“Endless Sea” (NR) (3.5) [Plays March 19 in the short film showcase Shortcuts from Deeper into Movies; for more information, log on to www.deepermovies.com.] — After an elderly woman (Brenda Cullerton), who is on Medicare in New York City, learns that her co-pay for her heart medication has increased to $356 and does not have the money in Sam Shainberg’s powerful, award-winning, factually based, poignant, realistic, down-to-earth, timely, 19-minute film, she pleads with an unhelpful pharmacist, her estranged daughter, and a Social Security Administration clerk to assist her and when they refuse, she resorts to a last-ditch effort.
“Funny Face (NR) (3) — After her transsexual girlfriend (Jude Hope Harris) goes through a 10-hour facial feminization operation and returns home to recover in Jude Hope Harris’ engaging, realistic, factually inspired, humorous, 15-minute autobiographical film, her supportive actor girlfriend (Krista Fatka) and her country singer brother (Charlie Harrison) try to help her using a little humor and pot when it turns out that the home health nurse (Marieve Herington) is worthless at her job.
“Slick Talk” (NR) (2) — Courtney Loo and David Karp’s low-key, factually inspired, realistic, 9-minute film in which an ambitious, talented, NYC-based, Chinese-American rapper (Jess Hu), whose identity as a person is intertwined with who she is as a music artist, creates a hip-hop music video and then meets with her supportive mother (Fay Ann Lee) for advice before her upcoming meeting with a potential music manager (Paris Peterson).
“Sprout” (NR) (2.5) — Zora Kovac’s quirky, colorful, creative, witty, dialogue-free, 8-minute animated film about a lonely, ice-cream-loving agoraphobic scientist (Christian Cerezo), who isolates himself during the COVID-19 pandemic, grows a plant that ends up absorbing him as it gets bigger and together they eventually go on a joyful, eye-opening journey in the outside world.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.