"The Legend of the 81-point Game"

“Back to the Drive-In” (NR) (2.5) [Available March 14 on various digital platforms.] — April Wright’s informative, interesting, behind-the-scenes, insightful, 105-minute documentary that consists of candid interview snippets with “ma and pa” drive-in owners, including Jennifer Miller of Brazos Drive-in in Texas, Rod and Donna Saunders of Field of Dreams Drive-In in Ohio, Jeff and Jennifer Karls of Quasar Drive-In Nebraska, D. Edward Vogel of Bengies Drive-In in Maryland, Leigh Van Swall and Dwight Grimm of Greenville Drive-In in Kentucky, Brian Smith of Coyote Drive-In in Texas, Rick Cohen of Transit Drive-In in New York, Ben and Nora Harroun of Harvest Moon Drive-In in Illinois, John Vincent of Wellfleet Drive-In in Massachusetts, Marsha and Martin Murray of Galaxy Drive-In in Texas, and Frank Huttinger of Mission Tiki Drive-In in California, who discuss their passion, challenges, and struggles of owning and operating a drive-in during and after the pandemic.

