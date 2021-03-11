Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“180° South: Conquerors of the Useless” (PG) (3) [DVD and VOD only]— Spectacular, scenic photography dominates this engaging, fascinating, 2009 documentary in which adventurer, surfer, mountain climber Jeff Johnson goes to Chili to retrace the journey of political activists and conservationists Yvon Chouinard and Doug Tompkins who climbed Cerro Corcovado in Patagonia in 1968 and are now trying to save the land through their grass-roots efforts from pulp mills and other businesses that destroy the way of life of its people and natural resources.
“Ancient Caves” (NR) (3.5) [Plays March 6, 2020 to April 21, 2021 at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Bryan Cranston narrates Jonathan Bird’s striking, eye-opening, educational, information-rich, 40-minute IMAX documentary dominated by amazing cinematography that follows Minnesota-based paleoclimatologist Dr. Gina Moseley as she is joined by scientists Dr. Larry Edwards and Dr. Keith Tinker and technical cave diver Brian Kakuk and his team to study the correlation between the increase of CO2 in the environment and the rise in sea levels and their effect on climate change by dissecting stalagmites and stalactites (sediment layers are similar to tree rings) gathered in ancient caves in the Mexican Yucatan Peninsula, Iceland, the limestone mountains in the French Alps, Devil's Hole in Nevada’s Death Valley National Park, the Spring Valley Mystery Cave in Minnesota, and the Crystal Caves of Abaco in the Bahamas.
“Black Boys” (NR) (4) [Plays free only on Peacock and available on various VOD platforms.] — Sonia Lowman’s powerful, eye-opening, thought-provoking, educational, insightful, moving, 95-minute documentary that explores systemic racism, pervasive prejudicial stereotypes, the ongoing daily struggles Black boys experience growing up and their continued struggles they face as Black men, the difficult conversations Black parents have with their children, the often missed opportunities growing up Black in America, and the societal, economic, educational, and financial disparities in the Black community and consists of candid commentary by retired Justice Alan Page, Philadelphia school principal Sharif El-Mekki, journalists Jemelee Hill and Howard Bryant, violinist Josh Henderson, football players (such as Chris Carter, Quan Cosby, Greg Scruggs, Malcolm Jenkins, and Chris Long), NBA player Carmelo Anthony, teachers Clayton Carouthers and Duane Watts, executive director Michael Smith, activist and Woke Kindergarten Founder Akiea Gross, professors Dr. Harry Edwards and Dr. Travis Bristol, activist and poet Malcolm London, student Tyron Loper, rapper and music producer Vic Mensa, educator Bunmi Samuel, and Emerson Collective managing director Russlyn Ali.
“Cherry” (R) (3) [Graphic drug abuse, disturbing and violent images, pervasive language, and sexual content.] [Available March 12 on Apple TV+ Only] — After a PTSD-afflicted, nightmare-plagued Army medic (Tom Hollander) returns home from Iraq to his devoted wife (Clara Bravo) in Ohio in 2005 in this gritty, melancholy, well-acted, star-dotted (Michael Rispoli, Damon Wayans Jr., Jack Reynor, Michael Gandolfini, Jeff Wahlberg, and Pooch Hall), 141-minute crime film based on Nico Walker’s bestselling novel, his life goes off the rails when he starts to rob banks with his best friend (Forrest Goodluck) to support his drug addiction.
“The Cry of the Owl” (R) (3) [Violence and language.] [DVD and VOD only] — When a lonely, depressed New York City aeronautics designer (Paddy Considine), who is in the midst of divorcing his tart-tongued, mentally unbalanced wife (Caroline Dhavernas), spies on his seemingly happy neighbor (Julia Stiles) and then reluctantly finds himself the target of her clingy infatuation in this intense, unpredictable, 2009 thriller, his life is turned upside down when her angry, jealous, ex-boyfriend (James Gilbert) stalks him.
“The Father” (PG-13) (4) [Some strong language and thematic material.] [Available March 12 in theaters and on various VOD platforms.] — While a stubborn, angry, curmudgeonly, 80-year-old Englishman (Sir Anthony Hopkins) struggles with Alzheimer’s disease in London and losing his grip on reality in Florian Zeller’s compelling, critically acclaimed, poignant, moving, well-acted, realistic, superbly written, down-to-Earth, star-studded (Rufus Sewell, Olivia Williams, and Mark Gatiss), 97-minute film adapted from Florian Zeller’s 2012 award-winning play “Le Père” reminiscent of “Away from Her” and “Amour,” the confused audience also struggles to determine what is real as characters and sets become interchangeable and his frustrated daughter (Olivia Colman) searches for a compassionate, tenacious caregiver (Imogen Poots) to help relieve her caretaking burden.
“Kiltro” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — An unusual, violent, stylistic, 2006 martial-arts film about an angry, streetwise, fighting slacker (Marko Zaror) in Chili who tries to get the attention of the beautiful, but uninterested Korean daughter (Caterina Jadresic) of a tae kwon do teacher while trying to protect them from a dangerous, sword-wielding rival (Miguel Angel De Luca).
“Kiss the Ground” (NR) (3.5) [Netflix Only] — Actor and environmentalist Woody Harrelson narrates this educational, eye-opening, candid, ire-inducing, 84-minute documentary dominated by awesome cinematography in which experts discuss the ways that overuse of fertilizer and pesticides (and changes in government farm policy and programs that support these industries) in the last 50 to 60 years has degraded soil fertility and severely threatens our capacity to meet our future needs, while explaining how “regenerative agriculture” can reduce desertification, curb global warming, restore and detoxify water supplies, reduce carbon emissions, and feed the world and consists of interview snippets with conservation agronomist Ray Archuleta, Marin Carbon Project cofounder John Wick, “The Soil Will Save Us” author Kristin Ohlson, scientists Kristine Nichols and Paul Hawkens, Cleveland Center for Functional Medicine Director Mark Hyman, regenerative ranchers Gabe Brown and Doniga Markega, environmental activists (such as Ian Somerhalder, Patricia Arquette, David Arquette, and Rosario Dawson,), Recology PR Manager Robert Reed, Nature Conservancy member Michael Doane, U.N. Goodwill Ambassador Gisele Bündchen, football player Tom Brady, Rodale Institute Chairman and CEO Maria Rodale, California Governor Gavin Newsome, Holistic Management founder Allan Savory, Rangeland Director Jeff Creque, Los Angeles Compost Michael Martinez, French Agricultural Minister Stéphane Le Foll, ecologist John D. Liu, Organics International President André Leu, Detroit Dirt Founder Pashon Murray, singer/songwriter Jason Mraz, and Kiss the Ground Executive Director Ryland Engelhart.
“The Misanthrope” (NR) (3) [Available on various VOD platforms.] — Jason P. Schumacher’s creative, original, unusual, 8-minute dark comedy in which a disillusioned woman (Jamie Janek) invites six friends (Charla Marie Bailey, Reyna Rios, James Adkinson, Ryan Grams, Katey Kraemer, and Will Leighton) to her home for dinner with the intent of breaking up with them due to their neglect and being terrible friends and then surprises them all when she introduces them to a ghost (Justen Jones) who is the only person who shows interest in her life.
“Volcanoes: The Fires of Creation” (NR) (4) [Plays Oct. 21, 2020 to May 31, 2021 at the William L. McKnight 3M Omnitheater at the Science Museum of Minnesota’s Omni Theater; for more information, log on to smm.org or call 651/221-9444.] — Ross Huguet narrates Michael Dalton-Smith’s 3D, educational, spectacular, 22-minute, 2018 IMAX documentary dominated by astonishing cinematography in which volcanologist and daredevil National Geographic photographer Carsten Peter captures awesome, unprecedented photography of dangerous, active and dormant volcanoes in Japan, Hawaii, Indonesia, Italy, Mexico, and Vanautu and explores the remarkable remains in Pompeii after the eruption of Mount Vesuvius in 79 A D. and the mineral fields in Ethiopia.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.