Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Compartment No. 6” (R) (3.5) [Language and some sexual references.] [Subtitled] [Opens March 11 in theaters.] — After a gay, brooding Finnish archaeology graduate student (Seidi Haarla), who aspires to be a paleontologist, is jilted by her literature professor lover (Dinara Drukarova) in Moscow and goes by herself to visit 10,000-year-old petroglyphs near the Arctic Circle close to the port of Murmansk and meets an obnoxious, heavy-drinking, crass Russian miner (Yuri Borisov) with a traumatic past while sharing a cramped sleeping compartment on board the Trans Siberia Express train in the late 1990s in Juho Kuosmanen’s award-winning, realistic, well-acted, beautifully photographed, offbeat, bittersweet, 107-minute film based on Rosa Liksom’s 2011 novel, she slowly lets down her walls and ultimately develops a surprising connection with her compartment mate.
“The Cherry Bushido” (NR) (2) [Partially subtitled] [Opens March 11 in theaters.] — Hiroshi Akabane’s quirky, unusual, allegory-filled, wacky, religious-based, propaganda-geared, 125-minute film with oddball dialogue and plot in which a martial-arts savvy, patriotic, spiritual, fourth-year, Japanese university student (Yoshiko Sengen), who lives with her kendo dojo owner father (Tokuma Nishioka), her supportive mother (Satoko Ooshima), and brother (Taiyo Ise), joins a religious, nonprofit Japan Salvation Conference organization run by its CEO (Hiroaki Tanaka) and members (Rin Kijima, Rina Narita, et al.) to help the creator God to protect Japan from total annihilation by using astral travel to enter the spirit realm to defeat the snake-sprouting demon (Ryuji Kasahara) in Hades.
“El Carrito” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Plays as part of the 2022 SXSW Festival online March 13 at 9:00 a.m. CST and in-person March 12 at 2:15 p.m. CST and March 16 at 12:15 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema So. Lamar at 1120 S Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX; for more information, log on to www.sxsw.com or call 512/ 861-7040.] — Zahida Pirani’s powerful, bittersweet, well-acted, thought-provoking, realistic, 15-minute, 2021 film in which a hardworking, illegal immigrant street vendor (Eli Zavala), who cares for her aging father (Jose Febus), competes with other vendors (Idalia Limónas, et al.) as she sells her Mexican cuisine from dawn to dusk in Queens, New York, and when she decides to use all her savings to buy a new cart, she is traumatized after it is stolen and is desperate to get it back.
“The Fan Connection” (NR) (3) [Played March 3 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Mary Wall’s entertaining, award-winning, moving, low-budget, well-paced, 93-minute, 2019 documentary that focuses on three sets of struggling, skeptical, diehard Buffalo Sabres fans in 2012, including cerebral-palsy-afflicted Mark Crehan who desperately wants to be able to drive, widow Renée Tarrant who lost her hockey-loving husband Christopher and her teenage daughter Hannah grieves the loss of her father, and elderly couple Frances and Mickey Davidovich cared for by adult daughter Michel Coffey who has a tracheotomy, in the Rust Belt city of Buffalo, New York, who have dreamed for years of their hockey team winning the Stanley Cup and consists of hand-held vérité film footage and insightful commentary by passionate Buffalo Sabres fans (such as Philip Merrillees, Jerry Guzman, Samantha Nephew, Darrell Shepherd, Rob Ray, Don Dauman, Ntari Ali, Sarah Cudmore, Elissa Banas, James Wright, Patrick Allen, Dan Ball, Patrick Veltri, and Peter Faint), former hockey players Don Luce and Cory Martin, sports journalist Mike Harrington, psychology professor Dr. Mark Seery, columnist Rod Watson, urban and regional planning professor Dr. Henry L. Taylor, RiverWorks Doug Swift, and art critic Colin Dabkowski.
“Feast” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available March 9 via streaming on MUBI.] — Tim Leyendekker’s disturbing, award-winning, raw, gritty, candid, thought-provoking, unsettling, 85-minute, 2021 documentary that examines the notorious Groningen HIV case in 2007 in which an eclectic group of 14 Dutch men in Holland in 2005 were invited to sex orgies via the Internet and then often drugged with ecstasy and GHB and infected with HIV-contaminated blood, and it consists of seven vignettes, including a police inspector (Trudi Klever) who empties box filled with sexual paraphernalia prior to trial, a discussion with a group of men who were invited to masochistic sex parties and practiced unsafe relations, an interview with one of the main perpetrators (Oscar Van Den Boogaard) at his country house, and a plant biologist (Katerina Sereti) who discusses the effect of a virus on tulips and its symbiotic relationship.
“Gay Haircut” (NR) (2.5) [Plays as part of the 2022 SXSW Festival online March 12 at 9 a.m. CST and in-person March 11 at 8:00 p.m. CST at the Austin Convention Center at 500 E. Cesar Chavez St., Austin, TX (512/404-4000) and March 15 at 3:15 p.m. at the Rollins Theatre at 701 W. Riverside Dr., Austin, TX (512/457-5100); for more information, log on to www.sxsw.com.] — Jude Harris’ wacky, semi-autobiographical, silly, original, 7-minute comedy in which a bisexual standup comedian (Krista Fatka) decides to date a trans woman and for the occasion goes to an eccentric, unconventional, crazy, egotistical hairstylist (Zach Holmes) who uses unorthodox methods such as covering the hair in mayonnaise and M&Ms to end up giving her a “gay” haircut.
“Glitter Ain't Gold” (NR) (2.5) [Plays as part of the 2022 SXSW Festival online March 13 at 9:00 a.m. CST and in-person March 12 at 11:15 a.m. CST and March 16 at 6:45 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar at 1120 So. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX; for more information, log on to www.sxsw.com or call 512/ 861-7040.] — Christian Nolan Jones’ realistic, funny, low-key, down-to-earth, 13-minute film in which a sixth grader (Alfred R. Lewis III), who has a best friend (Priah Ferguson), wants to impress a girl with whom he is smitten by mowing lawns, selling candy, and detailing cars in order to buy a flashy necklace at the flea market but when he returns to school, his school crush just ignores him.
“Heckle” (NR) (1.5) [Available March 8 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — After a scotch-drinking, British, standup comedian (Guy Combes), whose mother (Toyah Ann Willcox) takes care of his daughter (Natasha Starkey), has his comedy set disrupted by a vicious heckler (Clark Gable III) and he is connected to a murder 20 years earlier of a famous, egotistical, cigar-smoking, foul-mouthed, abusive, standup comedian (Steve Guttenburg), who has a wife (Stephanie Leigh Rose) and two children (Gledisa Arthur/Deborah Osmani and Peter Devlin/Henry Osmani), by a clown-mask-wearing killer in Martyn Pick’s dull, low-budget, dark, gruesome, violent, twist-filled, 81-minute, 2019 black horror comedy reminiscent of “Scream” and told in flashbacks, he becomes even more paranoid when he receives threatening phone calls and then people (Louis Selwyn, Madison Clare, et al.) begin dropping like flies during a 1980s-themed Halloween party.
“I Am Number Four” (PG-13 (2.5) [Intense sequences of violence and action, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— When a hunky alien teenager (Alex Pettyfer) with super powers and his concerned guardian (Timothy Olyphant) leave Florida for Ohio while on the run from tenacious, menacing alien assassins (Kevin Durand, et al.) in this fast-paced, action-packed, tension-filled, plot-flawed, entertaining, sci-fi thriller, he recklessly and foolishly falls for the beautiful, photography-loving former girlfriend (Dianna Agron) of the jealous football quarterback (Brian Howe) and finds unlikely allies in a bullied high school classmate (Callan McAuliffe), who strongly believes in extraterrestrial life, and another alien (Teresa Palmer).
“Just Go with It” (PG-13) (1.5) [Frequent crude and sexual content, partial nudity, brief drug references, and language.] [DVD and VOD only]— When a successful Jewish plastic surgeon (Adam Sandler) pretends to be married with two children in Beverly Hills after meeting a sexy 6th grade math teacher (Brooklyn Decker) in this wacky, contrived, occasionally funny, disappointing, star-dotted (Nicole Kidman, Dave Matthews, and Heidi Montag) romantic comedy, his longtime, divorced office manager (Jennifer Aniston) and her two precocious children (Bailee Madison and Griffin Gluck) pose as his family as they all head to Hawaii with an obnoxious cousin (Nick Swardson) to bond.
“Justin Bieber: Never Say Never” (PG) (3) [DVD and VOD only]— Screaming girls dominate this fascinating, inspirational, music-filled, behind-the-scenes documentary that chronicles the quick rise to stardom of 16-year-old Canadian singer Justin Bieber through childhood photographs, home movies, YouTube videos, and interview snippets with grandparents Diane and Bruce Dale, manager Scooter Braun, soccer coach Martin Butler, friends Ryan Butler and Chaz Somers, neighbor Nathan McKay, road manager and stylist Ryan Good, general manager Allison Kaye, wardrobe assistant Carin Morris, music director Dan Kanter, security guard Kenny Hamilton, vocal coach Mama Jan Smith, father Jeremy Bieber, 7th grade schoolteacher Kim Booker, and music producer L.A. Reid and showcases the singer on stage at Madison Square Garden with others stars, including Boys II Men, Miley Cyrus, Ludacris, Jaden Smith, and Usher Raymond.
“Lingui, the Sacred Bonds” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Available March 8 via streaming on MUBI.] — Gorgeous cinematography highlights Mahamat-Saleh Haroun’s powerful, engaging, poignant, well-acted, 87-minute film in which a hardworking, single Muslim mother (Achouackh Abakar Souleymane), who makes and sells wire stoves and is pursued by her neighbor (Youssouf Djaoro), in Chad learns that her despondent, 15-year-old daughter (Rihane Khalil Alio) has been expelled from school because she is pregnant due to a rape and wants an abortion that is prohibited by law and religion, and she struggles to help her daughter and to find a solution after she herself was abandoned by her own family (Briya Gomdigue, et al.) when she also got pregnant as a teenager.
“Moon Manor” (NR) (2.5) [Opens March 11 in theaters and on various VOD platforms.] — When an Alzheimer’s-afflicted, witty, 84-year-old gay man (James Carrozo) decides to commit suicide in order to die on his own terms in Erin Granat and Machete Bang Bang’s quirky, factually inspired, strangely upbeat, poignant, well-acted, star-dotted (Heather Morris, Gayle Rankin, Whitmer Thomas, Sean Wing, Kit DeZolt, Akemi Look, and Cathy Chang), 103-minute, 2021 dark comedy, he invites an eclectic group of guests, including an assisted suicide doula (Debra Wilson), his estranged brother (Richard Riehle), his down-to-earth caretaker (Reshma Gajjar), an obituary writer (Lou Taylor Pucci), longtime friends (Cullen G. Chambers and Ricki Lake), and two zealous religious evangelists (Richard Riehle and Galen Howard) who oppose his choice, to a “fun”eral celebration on the last day of his crazy, well-lived life.
“The Pact" (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Played March 8 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — When a talented, ambitious, 29-year-old, Danish poet (Simon Bennebjerg), who is married to a devoted librarian (Nanna Skaarup Voss) and has a young son (Mikkel Kjærsgaard Stubkjær), agrees to an uneasy pact in 1948 with a well-respected, eccentric, syphilis-afflicted, famous, manipulative, bitter, 63-year-old, baroness novelist (Birthe Neumann [aka Karen Blixen/pen name Isak Dinesen]), who was famous for her 1937 memoir “Out of Africa” about her life on a Kenyan coffee plantation and is aided by her longtime housekeeper (Marie Mondrup), to blindly trust and obey her at all costs in exchange for her patronage and promise to make him a successful writer in Bille August’s captivating, poignant, well-written, superbly acted, multilayered, thought-provoking, bittersweet, languid-paced, 115-minute, 2021 film dominated by gorgeous cinematography, sets, and costumes and adapted from Thorkild Bjørnvig’s own memoir, he eventually comes to realize that the Mephistophelian agreement was neither in his best interest nor for his family.
“A Peloton of One” (NR) (3.5) [Available March 11 via various digital and VOD platforms.] — John Bernardo and Steven E. Mallorca’s stirring, gut-wrenching, heartbreaking, anger-inducing, inspirational, thought-provoking, 99-minute documentary film that chronicles sexual abuse survivor Dave Ohlmuller healing journey as he rides his bicycle from Chicago to New York in 2018 to raise awareness of the legal and political roadblocks, to seek justice not only for himself but other victims, and to come to grips with the sexual abuse he experienced as a 12-year-old child by a priest and consists of archival film footage and photographs and candid commentary by mother Ginna Ohlmuller, sexual abuse survivors (such as Joe Capozzi, Robert Hoatson, Tommy Williams, Mary McHale, Kathryn Robb, Bridie Farrell, Patrice Griffin, Sam Rivera, and Danielle Polemeni), attorney Marc Pearlman, college friend Betsy Blankenship, former police officer Art Baselice whose son committed suicide due to sexual trauma, representative Christina Hale, platform tennis partner Chris Gambino, platform team professional Dave Broderick, leading legal advocate and CEO of Child USA Marci Hamilton, Tommy's mother and advocate Kelly Williams, senator Joe Vitale, survivor Joe Capozzi's wife Angelique Capozzi, and yoga instructor Kelsey Stoll.
“Peter Case: A Million Miles Away” (NR) (3.5) [Plays March 11 and 12 as part of the Santa Barbara International Film Festival; for information, log on to https://sbiff.org/.] — Fred Parnes’ entertaining, captivating, in-depth, insightful, well-paced, 84-minute documentary that examines the life and tumultuous, Grammy-nominated career of talented singer/musician Peter Case and consists of archival film footage and photographs, recording clips, show performance snippets, and commentary by legendary music artist Peter Case, musicians/songwriters (such as Jeff Davis, Jake Lee, Chuck Prophet, Marvin Etzioni, John Lombardo, and Victoria Williams), punk rock historian Brian Sigala, authors/journalists Denise Sullivan and Paul Zollo, activist/historian “Phast Preddie” Patterson, Omnivore Records co-founder Greg Allen, producer/manager Steven Soles, radio host/music supervisor Gary Calamar, Geffen Records founder David Geffen, songwriter/producer Andrew Williams, “Valley Girl” director Martha Coolidge, musician/childhood friend Mark Winsick, musician/composer Willie Aron, and radio DJ/manager Hobart Taylor, and music producers Mitchell Froom T-Bone Burnett, and Sheldon Gomberg.
“Restrepo” (R) (3.5) [Language throughout, including some descriptions of violence.] [DVD and VOD only] — An intense, eye-opening, nail-biting, 94-minute 2010 documentary in which war photographer Tim Hetherington and author Sebastian Junger show the hell of war by following the Second Platoon of soldiers, including Dan Kearning, LaMonta Coldwell, Aron Hijar, Misha Pemble-Belkin, Miguel Cortez, Sterling Jones, Brendan O’Byrne, Joshua MCDonough, Kyle Steiner, William Ostlund, and Kevin Rice, as they perform their daily grind and partake in dangerous missions such as Operation Rock Avalanche in the army’s fight against the Taliban while stationed in the Korengal Valley at the “Kops” and “Restrepo” (named after fallen soldier Juan “Doc” Restrepo) outposts in Afghanistan in 2007.
“Roommates” (NR) (2.5) [Plays as part of the 2022 SXSW Festival online March 13 at 9:00 a.m. CST and in-person March 12 at 5:30 p.m. CST and March 16 at 3:30 p.m. at the Alamo Drafthouse Cinema South Lamar at 1120 So. Lamar Blvd., Austin, TX; for more information, log on to www.sxsw.com or call 512/ 861-7040.] — When a wheelchair-bound paraplegic college student (Kiera Allen) learns that her new Black dormmate (Kelsey Johnson) has scleroderma and considers herself disabled in Ashley Eakin’s creative, inspiring, oddball, intermittently funny, 9-minute comedy, they party together by drinking one vodka shot after another in their room and then have a wild night while drunk at a frat party where they were a hit despite their disabilities.
“Stronger by Stress” (NR) (3.5) [Available March 8 via digital and various VOD platforms.] — Terrific cinematography highlights Andzei’s educational, engaging, inspirational, in-depth, 87-minute documentary that examines all aspects of stress from its causes, including physical, emotional, mental, and environmental; its effects on the body and mind; and numerous ways to relieve it, including holistic methods, medicine, and proper nutrition and sleep, and consists of expert commentary by breath and cold exposure expert Leigh Ewin, author/professional speaker Siim Land, psychologist Imka Immonen, serial entrepreneurs/professional speakers Teemu Arina and Kaspars Vendelis, physician/science author Olli Sovijärvi, author/nutrition and wellness expert Jaakko Malmetoja, and entrepreneur/biohacker Eduard De Wilde.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
