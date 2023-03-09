Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“9500 Liberty” (NR) (2) [DVD and VOD only] — An eye-opening, 80-minute, 2009 documentary that uses interview snippets with such people as Unity in the Community member Gregg Reynolds, Washington staff reporter Nick Miroff, Rev. Nancy McDonald Ladd, Mexican property owner Gaudencio Fernandez, board members John D. Jenkins and Maureen S. Caddigan, Mexicans Without Borders legal coordinator Nancy Lyall, and Police Chief Charlie Deane to chronicle the highly controversial attempt of the anti-immigration racist group Help Save Manassas and its members, including President and blogger Greg Letiecq, Legislative Director Maureen Wood, and Membership Director Chris Pannell, to garner support of Virginia citizens in Prince William County in 2008 to pass a resolution that would give policemen the authority to indiscriminately detain people, particularly Mexicans, to determine whether they are illegal aliens.
“Accidental Climber” (NR) (2.5) [Played March 2 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Steven Oritt’s fascinating, heartbreaking, moving, inspirational, insightful, 66-minute, 2018 documentary, which is highlighted with commentary by daughters Deanna and Shelly, friend and sponsor Andy Intrater, sherpa Ang Tshering Lama, base camp manager Greg Vernovage, and journalist Liz Hawley, that follows 68-year-old, retired forestry worker and amateur mountaineer Jim Geiger, who lives in Sacramento, Calif., as he trains to become the oldest American to reach the summit of Mt. Everest in Nepal in April 2014, but when he begins to feel surprisingly lethargic at base camp prior to the ascent and then sixteen sherpas tragically die due to a devastating avalanche that strikes on April 18, 2014, he realizes his priorities in life must change as the Nepalese government closes the mountain to climbers for the rest of the year.
“Carnage” (R) (3.5) [Language.] [DVD and VOD only] — Tension, hostility, and anger quickly escalate in this realistic, humorous, dark, Roman Polanski comedy, which is based on Yasmina Reza’s 2006 play “Le Dieu du Carnage” [aka "God of Carnage"], when an investment broker (Kate Winslet) and her cell-phone-addicted lawyer husband (Christopher Waltz) meet at the Brooklyn apartment of a hardware salesman (John C. Reilly) and his wife (Jodi Foster) to discuss the altercation between their 11-year-old sons (Elvis Polanski and Eliot Berger).
“Champions” (PG-13) (3.5) [Crude/sexual references and strong language.] [Opens March 10 in theaters.] — After an ambitious, minor league assistant basketball coach (Woody Harrelson), who dreams of coaching for the NBA, is fired by the head coach (Ernie Hudson) and then gets a DUI and a 90-day community service sentence by a no-nonsense judge (Alexandra Castillo) in Bobby Farrelly’s delightful, poignant, heartwarming, well-acted, entertaining, funny, evenly paced, star-dotted (Cheech Marin, Matt Cook, Mike Smith, Scott Van Pelt, and Jalen Rose), 123-minute remake of the 2018 Spanish comedy, he finds himself initially reluctant to coach an eclectic, eccentric, hardworking team of mentally challenged basketball players (Madison Tevlin, Joshua Felder, Kevin Iannucci, Ashton Gunning, Matthew Von Der Ahe, Tom Sinclair, James Day Keith, Alex Hintz, Casey Metcalfe, and Bradley Edens) at a recreation center in Des Moines, Ia., and while dating the Shakespearean actor sister (Kaitlin Olson) of one of the players, he finds fulfillment and joy in coaching the team as he turns the players into champions.
“Circumstance” (R) (2.5) [Sexual content, language, and some drug use.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — Maryam Keshavarz’s semiautobiographical, authentic, down-to-earth film in which a comely, rebellious, 16-year-old, Iranian high school student (Nikohl Boosheri), who lives with her wealthy parents (Soheil Parsa and Nasrin Pakkho) in Tehran, secretly finds herself attracted to an orphaned, lesbian classmate (Sarah Kazemy) while her older, hotheaded, spying brother (Reza-Sixo Safai), who is a born-again Muslim, a former crack addict, and a morality police informer, also has eyes for her friend.
“The Darkest Hour” (PG-13) (1.5) [Sci-fi action violence and some language.] [DVD and VOD only] — A silly, loophole-filled, lackluster, 3D, sci-fi thriller in which two entrepreneurial American system programmers (Emile Hirsch and Max Minghella) get trapped in Moscow with two screaming American friends (Olivia Thirlby and Rachel Taylor), an underhanded Russian (Joel Kinnaman), and an eclectic group of other survivors (Veronika Ozerova, Dato Bakhtadze, et al.) when electricity-hungry aliens attack Earth, zap energy, and kill people by the millions.
“I Got a Monster” (NR) (3.5) [Opens March 10 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — Kevin Abrams’ educational, factually inspired, eye-opening, ire-inducing, insightful, unsettling, thought-provoking, 90-minute documentary based on Baynard Woods and Brandon Soderberg’s acclaimed 2020 novel “I Got a Monster: The Rise and Fall of America's Most Corrupt Police Squad” that examines the 2017 scandal that erupted in Baltimore due to some corrupt, greedy, ruthless detectives, including Sgt. Wayne Jenkins, on the Gun Trace Task Force (GTTF) in the Baltimore Police Department who would rob people, engage in racketeering, plant evidence, and sell confiscated drugs, and the investigation and the beginning of reforms that ensued and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by authors Barnard Woods and Brandon Soderberg, detective Marcus Taylor, journalist Jessica Lussenhop, defense attorney Ivan Bates, former BPD deputy Anthony Barksdale, former police commander Neill Franklin, former Baltimore public defender Natalie A. Finegar, former BPD internal affairs detective Larry Smith, Office of Public Defender Special Litigation Section director Deborah Katz Levi, former political prisoner Eddie Conway, organizer PFK Boom, former bail bondsman & GTTF coconspirator Donny Stepp, Baltimore state’s attorney Marilyn Mosby, special FBI agents Gregg C. Domroe and Erika Jensen, assistant U.S. attorneys Leo Wise and Derek Hines, former BPD communications director T. J. Smith, and erroneously arrested and brutalized victims such as Jovonne and Jamal Walker, Levar Mullen, Umar Burley, Brent Matthews, and Ronald Hamilton.
“The Iron Lady” (PG-13) (3.5) [Some violent images and brief nudity.] [DVD and VOD only] — While hallucinating about the death of her devoted, supportive husband (Jim Broadbent) due to cancer in this historically fascinating, factually inspired, star-dotted (Richard E. Grant, Iain Glen, and Anthony Head) biopic film highlighted by an Oscar-caliber performance and remarkable makeup, Oxford-educated, strong-willed, tenacious, conservative Margaret Thatcher (Meryl Streep) reminisces about working in the grocery shop of her middle-class parents as an ambitious young lady (Alexandra Roach), meeting and dating her smitten husband (Harry Lloyd) and raising their fraternal twins (Eloise Webb and Alexander Beardsley), and breaking down the political barrier of the stuffy old boys’ network to serve 11-1/2 years as the prime minister of Great Britain between 1979 and 1990.
“Journey to Royal: A WWII Rescue Mission” (NR) (3.5) [Played March 8 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on DVD, Blu-ray™, various VOD platforms.] — Christopher Johnson’s gripping, factually based, informative, family-friendly, fast-paced, thought-provoking, 90-minute, 2021 historical docudrama that intertwines reenactments of the harrowing, perilous WWII rescue mission of the 4th Emergency Rescue Squadron led by Lt. Royal Stratton to save nine military airmen when their “Dragon Lady” B-29 bomber ditched in the South Pacific in May 1945 with amazing interview snippets with courageous military veterans, including John Logan, John Ree, Jerry Yellin, Edward Goetz, John Misterly, Clay Lacy, Mark Kishego, Lyle Umenhoffer, Milton Robbins, Laverle Westerman, Dale Anderson George Keene, Freeland C. Terpenning, Walter O’Sheppard, Richard Boyce, and Raymond Lee and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by former Cleveland mayor Dennis Kucinich, actors (such as Marsha Hunt, Janis Paige, and Earl Holliman), Clyde Allen West’s son Doug West, Steven Wilcoxon’s daughter Shirley Anderson, and Royal A. Stratton’s family, including Vickie Nigro, sister Ada Hinkle, nephew Christopher Johnson, and brother Harold.
“Lonesome” (NR) (2.5) [Opens March 7 and available on various VOD platforms.] — After sleeping with a married man in his small town and a scandal erupts in Craig Boreham’s gritty, risqué, poignant, raw, 95-minute film filled with nudity and explicit sex, a depressed, Stetson-wearing, gay Aussie loner (Josh Lavery) heads to Sydney where he hooks up with a streetwise, handsome Black man (Daniel Gabriel), who has his own family issues, and initially finds a romantic and emotional connection but struggles with his own inner demons, jealousy, and low self-worth.
“The Magic Flute” (NR) (2.5) [Opens March 10 in theaters.] — When a talented, aspiring, 17-year-old singer (Jack Wolfe) gets a music scholarship to the prestigious Mozart Academy of Music in the Austrian Alps run by a stern and strict headmaster (F. Murray Abraham) and attended by the headmaster’s free-spirited daughter (Niamh McCormack), his unhappy roommate (Elliot Courtiour), and bullying classmates (Amir Wilson, et al.) in Florian Sigl’s entertaining, colorful, well-acted, coming-of-age, complex, cliché-driven, 124-minute musical adapted from Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart's 1791 opera, punctuated with poetic liberties, and highlighted by striking cinematography, sets, and costumes, he enters the school's library at 3 a.m. and ends up magically transported to a dangerous, parallel fantasy world of Mozart’s opera “The Magic Flute” where he tries to save along with a bird catcher (Iwan Rheon) the princess daughter (Asha Banks) of the Queen of the Night (Sabine Devieilhe) who was kidnapped by a scared villainous prince (Morris Robinson) and then ends up on a series of perilous adventures.
“Punch” (NR) (3) [Opens March 10 in theater and available on various digital and VOD platforms and on April 11 on DVD.] — When an aspiring, gay, small-town, 17-year-old boxer (Jordan Oosterh), who lives with and is trained by his controlling, former boxer, alcoholic father (Tim Roth) who is drowning in whiskey in New Zealand, finds himself attracted to a gay Maori student (Conan Hayes) in Welby Ings’ captivating, quirky, coming-out, coming-of-age, moving, well-acted, down-to-earth, 95-minute film, his coming out makes him question the direction of his life and examine his tenuous relationship with his father while the homophobic town stirs up violence.
“ReBroken” (NR) (2) [Available March 7 on various digital platforms.] — While a distraught, heavy-drinking, grieving father (Scott Hamm Duenas) attends with other members (Kipp Tribble, Eric Charles Jorgenson, Nija Okoro, Richard Siegelman, et al.) a court-ordered grief group run by a counselor (Alison Haislip) to help cope with the death of his 9-year-old daughter who supposedly died in a drowning accident in the bathtub in Kenny Yates’ bizarre, eerie, intriguing, twist-filled, unpredictable, 93-minute psychological thriller, he ends up receiving Bible-verses-filled vinyl records from a mysterious homeless man (Tobin Bell) living in a tent, and as he repeatedly plays the records he relives a series of event, communicates with his daughter via magnet letters on the refrigerator, and believes he can bring is loved one back from the grave.
“Return to Seoul” (R) (3) [Brief drug use, nudity, and language.] [Subtitled] [Opens March 10 in theaters.] — After an impulsive, sad, 27-year-old Frenchwoman (Ji-Min Park), who was adopted by her French parents, goes to Seoul to find her biological South Korean parents (Oh Kwang-rok and Cho-woo Choi) in Davy Chou’s award-winning, realistic, down-to-earth, well-acted, confusing, slow-moving, somber, 118-minute film with great cinematography, she ends up meeting her depressed, guilt-ridden, alcoholic father and extended family (Hur Ouk-Sook, Kim Sun-young, et al.) with the help of a French-speaking inn employee (Guka Han), then two years later begins to sell weapons to help South Korea protect itself from North Korea when she meets an arms dealer (Louis-Do de Lencquesaing), and five years later eventually gets to meet her elusive, biological mother.
“Righteous Thieves” (NR) (3) [Opens March 10 in select theaters and available on various digital and VOD platforms.] — Anthony Nardolillo’s intriguing, tension-filled, well-paced, double-crossing, predictable, 110-minute thriller in which a tenacious woman (Lisa Vidal) is determined to keep a promise to a Jewish art collector (Mitch Poulos) to recover priceless paintings and forms an elite team (Jaina Lee Ortiz, Carlos Miranda, Cam Gigandet, and Sasha Merci) to reclaim long-lost Picasso, Monet, Degas, and Van Gogh artwork from a ruthless, neo-Nazi billionaire oligarch (Brian Cousins) that Nazis stole during WWII in the 1940s.
“Scream VI” (R) (3) [Strong bloody violence and language throughout, and brief drug use.] [Opens March 10 in theaters.] — When two courageous, tenacious sisters (Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega) and two friends (Jasmin Savoy Brown and Mason Gooding) survive the Ghostface serial killer in their college town in California and move to Brooklyn to escape the nightmare and a fresh start in Tyler Gillett and Matt Bettinelli-Olpin’s eerie, suspenseful, multilayered, twist-filled, gory, blood-soaked, violent, loophole-plagued, 3D, star-studded (Roger L. Jackson, Josh Segarra, Jack Champion, Liana LiberatoMax Laferriere, Andre Anthony, Frank Fiola, Robert Bess, Marley Shelton, Israel Broussard, and Evelyne Morissette), 122-minute horror film, they find themselves once again the target of a sadistic, psychopathic, prolific, ghost-mask-wearing, knife-wielding murderer who begins stabbing multiple victims (Samara Weaving, Tony Revolori, Henry Czerny, Devyn Nekoda, Thomas Cadrot, et al.) while a duplicitous detective (Dermot Mulroney), an FBI agent (Hayden Panettiere), and a journalist (Courteney Cox) help with the investigation to find the slasher.
“The Sea Beast” (PG) (3.5) [Action, violence, and some language.] [Netflix Only] — Gorgeous, colorful visuals dominate Chris Williams’ entertaining, Oscar-nominated, family-geared, heartwarming, action-packed, fast-paced, predictable, star-dotted (voiceovers by Marianne Jean-Baptiste, Dan Stevens, Kathy Burke, and Davis Pak), 119-minute, 2022 animated film in a feisty, free-spirited orphan (voiceover Zaris-Angel Hator) teams up with a swashbuckling adopted son (voiceover by Karl Urban) of an eye-patch-wearing sea captain (voiceover by Jared Harris) onboard The Inevitable ship to hunt the monster Red Bluster and together they discover that the sea monsters are only trying to protect themselves after the greedy king (voiceover by Jim Carter) and queen (voiceover by Doon Mackichan) ordered the hunts that ultimately lined the pockets of their kingdom.
“The Stratum” (NR) (1.5) [Available March 7 on various VOD platforms.] — After ruthless, power-hungry, greedy CEO (Ramin Karimloo) controls a virus-infected Earth from outer space in 2054 in Crash Buist’s uninspired, lackluster, confusing, nonsensical, slow-paced, low-budget, 98-minute sci-fi thriller, the CEO’s artistic, free-spirited daughter (Lauren Senechal) and tech-savvy, chess-playing, cyberpunk hacker (Crash Buist) join forces to defeat the People’s Army (Jonathan Medina, et al.) and to save the world.
“This Land” (NR) (2) [Available March 10 on various digital platforms.] — After a pregnant Black nurse (Natalie Whittle) loses her baby when she is stabbed by a crazed attacker (Jay Dersahagian) in her California home and agrees one year later to rent a cabin over the July 4th weekend with her devoted husband (Adam Burch) and teenage son (Jerod Powers) in Richard Greenwood Jr.’s chilling, creepy, suspenseful, bloody, violent, unpredictable, 107-minute thriller, they discover that the cabin is double-booked with a redneck couple (John J. Pistone and Mindy Montavon), who have opposing political viewpoints, and their daughter (Taylor Joree Scorse), but then both families must band together when sadistic, menacing, ritualistic cult members (Garret Camilleri, Collin Watts, Omar Zaki, Rob Shiells, Anthony Cook. Zhongyi Bai, Bowen Watts, and Gabe Rios) threaten their lives.
“Unseen” (NR) (2.5) [Available March 7 on various digital and VOD platforms and May 2023 on MGM+.] — After a nearly blind, resourceful aspiring doctor (Midori Francis) escapes from her abusive, kidnapper boyfriend (Michael Patrick Lane) who had her tied up in a cabin near Tallahassee, Fla., in Yoko Okumura’s intense, original, humor-dotted, predictable, 75-minute psychological thriller, she depends on a despondent gas station clerk (Jolene Purdy) to help guide her out of the woods using a video call while her shotgun-wielding boyfriend is hot on her trail and an irate customer (Missi Pyle) at the gas station tries to break in to her bullet-proof enclosure.
“Unwelcome” (R) (1.5) [Strong violence and gore, pervasive language, some drug use, and sexual material.] [Opens March 10 in select theaters and available March 14 on various VOD platforms.] — When an Englishman (Douglas Booth) and his pregnant wife (Hannah John-Kamen) move from London into an inherited, dilapidated cottage in rural Ireland and their new neighbor (Niamh Cusack) warns them they must make a blood offering every night to the cannibalistic Redcap goblins who reside in the ancient woods beyond their garden in Jon Wright’s bizarre, hokey, eerie, dark, silly, nonsensical, 104-minute horror thriller based on Mark Stay’s screenplay and highlighted by great cinematography, the couple end up finding themselves indebted to the menacing, mysterious, knife-wielding creatures when a local Irishman (Colm Meaney) and his family threaten them and their home.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
