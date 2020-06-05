Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“Bad Lieutenant: Port of Call, New Orleans” (R) (3.5) [Drug use and language throughout, some violence, and sexuality.] [DVD only] — Nicolas Cage gives an Oscar-caliber performance as a reckless, dirty, rogue, highly decorated, Vicodin-popping, coke-snorting, New Orleans detective, who is suffering from debilitating back pain, in Werner Herzog’s gripping, raw, gritty, entertaining, cameo-dotted (Brad Dourif, Irma P. Hall, Xzibit, and Fairuza Balk) film sprinkled with biting humor as he breaks the law right and left jeopardizing fellow officers (Val Kilmer, Shawn Hatosy, et al.), his prostitute girlfriend (Eva Mendes), and even his retired police officer dad (Tom Bower) and beer-guzzling stepmom (Jennifer Coolidge).
“Epicenter” (R) (1.5) [Violence, language, and sexuality.] [DVD only] — While trying to escort a widowed, revengeful high-tech traitor (Gary Daniels) from San Francisco to a safe house in Los Angeles in this action-packed, silly, lackluster 2000 film, an FBI agent (Traci Elizabeth Lords), who is estranged from her daughter (Katie Stuart ) and ex-husband (Barry Levy), must contend with an earthquake, a double agent (Jeff Fahey), and two tenacious Russians (Constantin Cotimanis and Daniela Nane) trying to buy a valuable microchip for $15 million.
“The Princess & the Frog” (G) (3) [DVD only] — When a beignet-loving African-American waitress (voiceover by Anika Noni Rose), who dreams of owning her own restaurant in New Orleans, is turned into a frog after kissing a prince (voiceover by Bruno Campos) disguised as a frog in this entertaining, energetic, vibrant, family-geared, star-studded (Oprah Winfrey, Terrence Howard, and John Goodman) animated musical, she is helped by a jazz-playing alligator (Michael-Leon Wooley), a star-gazing firefly (Jim Cummings), a toothless voodoo woman (Jenifer Lewis), and her best friend (Jennifer Cody) when the two frogs head to the Bayou in search of a cure to the spell concocted by the greedy shadow man (Keith David).
“Swallow” (R) (3) [Language, some sexuality, and disturbing behavior.] [Streaming on VOD platforms.] — When a mentally unstable, blonde trophy housewife (Haley Bennett), who was conceived as the result of a rapist (Denis O'Hare) attacking her mother, learns she is pregnant and desperately tries to please her regimented, controlling, successful, financial executive husband (Austin Stowell) by cooking fancy meals and keeping a tidy home that her wealthy in-laws (David Rasche and Elizabeth Marvel) purchased in this disturbing, intense, unpredictable, 96-minute satirical psychological thriller, she begins to mentally unravel and suffer from pica where she compulsively consumes dangerous, potentially life-threatening objects.
“Thirst” (R) (2.5) [Graphic bloody violence, disturbing images, strong sexual content, nudity, and language.] [Subtitled] [DVD only] — A strange, erotic, artsy, bloody Chan-wook Park horror film in which a devout Korean priest (Kang-ho Song) turns into a horny, blood-sucking vampire after volunteering as a guinea pig to cure a deadly disease and then finds himself attracted to a mahjong-playing shop clerk (Kim Ok-vin) who is married to a moronic childhood friend.
“Tinker Bell and the Lost Treasure” (G) (3) [DVD only] — After blue-eyed, green-wearing Tinker Bell (voiceover by Mae Whitman) breaks a precious blue moonstone and an autumn scepter needed to generate blue pixie dust in Neverland in this colorful, family-oriented, cameo-dotted (voiceovers by Anjelica Huston, Kristin Chenoweth, and Lucy Liu), Walt Disney animated film, she is helped by her fairy best friend (voiceover by Jesse McCartney) and a lightning bug when she sets out on a perilous journey to find a magical mirror.
“Transylmania” (R) (.5) [Crude and sexual content, nudity, drug use, language, and some violence.] [DVD only] — When sex-obsessed, dope-smoking, moronic college students (Oren Skoog, Patrick Cavanaugh, Paul H. Kim, Tony Denman, Jennifer Lyons, Natalie and Nicole Garza, Worm Miller, and Patrick Casey) head to Romania in this stupid, campy, groan-inducing, unfunny horror spoof, they encounter a dwarf (David Steinberg) and his hunchback daughter (Irena A. Hoffman), inept vampire hunters (Musetta Vander and Claudiu Trandafir), and topless blood-sucking vampires.
“Up in the Air” (R) (3) [Language and some sexual content.] [DVD only] — Smartly written dialogue highlights this poignant, sadly realistic, cameo-dotted (Sam Elliott, J. K. Simmons, Danny McBride, Zach Galifianakis, Melanie Lynskey, et al.) film in a which perk-coveting, miles-junkie, frequent-flying loner ax man (George Clooney), who moonlights giving canned, shallow, and hollow motivational speeches, is forced by his boss (Jason Bateman) in Omaha to travel across the country with and to defend his firing tactics to a young, up-and-coming hatchet woman (Anna Kendrick) while simultaneously questioning his nomadic lifestyle after meeting a likeminded businesswoman (Vera Farmiga).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
