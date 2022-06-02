Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“African Cats” (G) (3.5) [DVD and VOD only]— Stunning cinematography dominates this educational, striking, heart-tugging, 90-minute documentary narrated by Samuel L. Jackson that has a high adorable cute quotient; is filled with buffalo, crocodiles, warthogs, giraffes, elephants, hippopotamus, hyenas, vultures, tortoises, jackals, Thompson gazelles, servals, ostriches, exotic birds, and zebras; and follows loner cheetah Sita that is raising five cubs and two rival lion prides, one that has six lionesses led by Leila with one newborn Mara and a dominant male called Fang, and another pride led by a lion named Kali that has four adult sons while they live their daily lives in the Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya; attack and hunting scenes may be too graphic for young children.
“The Automat” (NR) (3.5) [Played May 25 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on various VOD platforms.] — Lisa Hurwitz’s award-winning, fascinating, educational, memories-filled, moving, 79-minute, 2021 documentary that pays homage to the Automat and details the opening in 1902 of the first Horn and Hardart’s automated vending machine restaurant, which was invented by John Fritsche, in Philadelphia where patrons put nickels in slots to retrieve fresh, seasonal, delicious food and terrific coffee and later expanded the popular concept in the Big Apple with the last restaurant closing in 1991 and consists of archival film and television clips and commentary by director and actor Mel Brooks, engineering vice president John W. Ramos, Starbucks executive chairman Howard Schultz, comedian Carl Reiner, art director Ron Barrett, architectural dealer Steve Stollman, former Philadelphia mayor Wilson Goode, 2002 “The Automat: The History, Recipes, and Allure of Horn & Hardart’s Masterpiece” coauthors Lorraine Diehl and Marianne Hardart, actor Elliott Gould, automat historians Alec Shuldiner and Lisa Keller, H&H busboy Apache Ramos, former U.S. Secretary of State Colin Powell, Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, H&H architect Roy Rosenbaum, John Ramos’ son Bill Romas, Edwin Daly Sr.’s son Edward Daly Jr., and Frank Hardart’s great grandson Paul Hardart.
“Benediction” (PG-13) (3) [Disturbing war images, some sexual material, and thematic elements.] [Opens June 3 in theaters.] — After a military tribunal sends decorated, gay, 30-year-old, British second lieutenant and poet Siegfried Sassoon (Jack Lowden) to a psychiatric hospital in Scotland in 1914 because of his vocal protesting and poetry against the fighting during WWI in Terence Davies’ award-winning, factually based, nonlinear, slow-paced, multilayered, well-acted, star-studded (Gemma Jones, Julian Sands, Geraldine James, Simon Russell Beale, Peter Capaldi, Anton Lesser, Ben Daniels, and Tom Blyth), 137-minute, 2021 biographical film dominated by stunning sets, costumes, and cinematography, he spends his idle time hanging out in high-society circles and hooking up with various homosexuals (Matthew Tennyson, Calam Lynch, and Jeremy Irvine) and eventually giving into norms and marrying an English woman (Kate Phillips) with whom he had a son (Richard Goulding).
“The Bitcoin Field Guide: Understanding Crypto Currency” (NR) (3.5) [Available currently on various VOD platforms.] — Ryan LaPlante narrates Darcy Weir’s fascinating, educational, engaging, insightful, in-depth, 108-minute documentary that explains in detail the confusing world of bitcoin cryptocurrency, the origins and brief history of currency and fiat money, definition of blockchain and smart contracts, and the future of bitcoin through expert commentary by First Coin Capital CTO Beier Cai, Netcoins President Mitchell Demeter, comedian Andrew Packer, Stifel Financial CEO Harris Fricker, Berkshire Hathaway CEO Warren Edward Buffet, Crypto Consulting Institute founder Joseph Shew, Hungry Ghost Academy founder Andrew Dennis, Representative Maxine Waters, JP Morgan Chase Chairman and CEO Jamie Dimon, Bitboy Crypto founder Ben Armstrong, First Coin Capital CEO Frans Tjallingii, Crypto Currency Miner entrepreneur Brian McCloskey, Nchain chief scientist Craig Wright, Bitcoin Association founding president Jimmy Nguyen, CoinSeason CEO William Wang, and Yield Guild Games cofounder Beryl Li.
“Fire Island” (R) (2.5) [Strong sexual content, language throughout, drug use, and some nudity.] [Available June 3 on Hulu.] — When a gay, commitment-phobic Manhattanite (Joel Kim Booster) meets up with his longtime best friend (Bowen Yang), who has moved to San Francisco, at the Pines’ house of a lesbian friend (Margaret Cho) on Fire Island off of Long Island for one week in Andrew Ahn’s wacky, heartwarming, touching, risqué, sporadically funny, star-dotted (Nick Adams, Matt Rogers, Aidan Wharton, Zane Phillips, Michael Graceffa, Bradley Gibson, Peter Smith, and Tomás Matos), 105-minute romantic comedy inspired by Jane Austen's classic “Pride and Prejudice,” he is happy that his 30-year-old friend has found a romantic connection to a hunky pediatrician (James Scully) while he finds himself attracted to a cynical, bibliophile attorney (Torian Miller) but it takes awhile for their rocky relationships to blossom.
“I Am” (PG) (3.5) [Mature thematic material, including a disturbing image.] [DVD and VOD only] — Spectacular photography punctuates this fascinating, intriguing, discussion-provoking, 90-minute documentary in which filmmaker Tom Shadyac poses the questions of what is wrong with our world and what can we do about it; discusses human nature, hunger, human rights, war, the natural world, societal norms, laws of man and nature, the state of the natural world, and the connection of all things; and promotes critical thinking followed by action through with interviews CEOs Ray Anderson and Marilyn Schlitz, writers (such as Howard Zinn, Marc Ian Barasch, Thom Hartmann, Coleman Barks, Daniel Quinn, and David Suzuki), Archbishop Desmond Tutu, researcher Rollin McCraty, scientist Dean Radin, professors Noam Chomsky and Dacher Keltner, journalist Lynne McTaggart, photographer Chris Jordan, environmentalist John Francis, and environmental biologist Elisabet Sahtouris.
“Jazz Fest: A New Orleans Story” (PG-13) (3.5) [Brief language and some suggestive.] [Opens June 3 in theaters.] — Ryan Suffern and Frank Marshall’s entertaining, uplifting, colorful, informative, well-paced, 94-minute, 2021 documentary that celebrates music, arts and crafts, and food at the 50th anniversary of The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, which began in the Big Easy in 1970, through numerous current and previous performances snippets, archival film clips, and insightful commentary by Jazz Fest founder and pianist George Wein, Jazz Fest producer and director Quint Davis, pianist Ellis Marsalis Jr. and his musician sons (i.e., Delfeayo, Wynton, Jason, and Branford Marsalis), singers and songwriters Mdou Moctar and Gregory Porter, author Darrel Fields, musical artists (such as Davell Crawford, Glen David Andrews, and Sonny Landreth), singers (such as Ben Jaffe, Mahalia Jackson, Boyfriend, Katy Perry, Irma Thomas, Jimmy Buffett, Samantha Fish, Fred LeBlanc, Tom Jones, Verdine White, Philip Bailey, Ralph Johnson, Keith Frazier, Big Freedia, Marc Savoy, John Hammond, Bruce Springsteen, Tarriona Ball, Pitbull, Otto DeJean, David Shaw, Gary Clark Jr., Aaron Neville, Trombone Shorty, and Alphonse Robair), chefs (such as Jason Lees, Jeff Levi, Byron Hogans, Wanda Walker, Shayne Brunet, Pat Patton, Juan Johnson, and Jerry Young), and praline maker and baker Loretta Harrison.
“The Princess of Montpensier” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only]— Striking cinematography, gorgeous scenery, and lavish costumes highlight this engaging, romantic, 139-minute, 2010 Bertrand Tavernier film, which is adapted from Madame de Lafayette’s 1662 classic novel, about a wealthy, lovely, charismatic French heiress (Mélanie Thierry) in 1567 who confides her dismay, unhappiness, and troubles to her smitten nobleman tutor (Lambert Wilson) after her politically motivated marquis father (Philippe Magnan) forces her to marry a jealous, albeit handsome French prince (Grégoire Leprince-Ringuet) whom she has never met during the bloody civil war between the Catholics and Huguenots despite her longtime love for a dashing duke (Gaspard Ulliel), a cousin with whom she grew up.
“Row 19” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [Available May 31 on Blu-ray™, DVD, and various VOD platforms.] — After being the only survivor of a plane crash as a child (Vitaliya Kornienko) 20 years earlier in which her mother died and then experiences horrific daytime terrors in Alexander Babaev’s tense, dark, convoluted, predictable, violent, 78-minute, 2021 psychological thriller, a traumatized, premonition-afflicted Russian doctor (Svetlana Ivanova) tries to overcome her fear of flying by boarding a plane with her 6-year-old daughter (Marta Timofeeva) to visit her father and when they encounter a terrible storm and passengers (Wolfgang Cerny, Ivan Verkhovykh, and Denis Yasik) begin dying gruesome deaths, she begins to have frightening flashbacks and terrorized by a witch (Laila Berzins) as reality and nightmares merge.
“Scare Zone” (NR) (2) [Available June 3 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — When horror attraction owner (Simon Needham) hires a group wannabe actors (Neil Brown Jr., Chris Burns, Peyton Lee, Michele Simms, Arian Waring Ash, Pat Mccahon, Michaela Stamm, Leigh Anne West, Jim H. Miranda, Juan Santos, et al.) to work at a scary, bloody maze for three nights and terrify the customers in the Halloween Horror House in Jon Binkowski’s award-winning, tense, humor-punctuated, gory, cliché-filled, violent, low-budget, 88-minute, 2009 slasher film, a psychopathic serial killer begins murdering people one by one in a gruesome fashion.
“Sewer Gators” (NR) (1.5) [Available June 3 on Blu-ray™, DVD, collectible VHS, and various VOD platforms.] — When alligators begin to indiscriminately injure or kill Louisiana townsfolk in bathtubs, hot tubs, and toilets unfortunately before the 50th annual, money-making gator festival in Paul Dale’s silly, tongue-in-cheek, wacky, groan-inducing, intermittently funny, 63-minute horror spoof, a beer-guzzling sheriff (Kenny Bellau), an alligator expert (Manon Pages), and an reptile hunter (Austin Naulty) are called in to save the day while a lame reporter (Paul Dale) covers the unsettling news and the mayor (Sean Phelan) refuses to cancel the festival.
“The Time Capsule” (NR) (1.5) [Available June 3 on various VOD platforms.] — Erwann Marshall’s disappointing, lackluster, predictable, unromantic, one-sided, 105-minute sci-fi film in which a New York politician (Todd Grinnell) returns to his family’s childhood lake home in Georgia with his ambitious wife (KaDee Strickland) for respite after losing his reelection bid for Congress and when he runs into his beautiful high school crush (Brianna Hildebrand) who looks like she did 20 years ago after returning to Earth with her sickly father (Nelson Bonilla) from a space mission, his romantic feelings and love for her resurface, which causes tension and problems in his marriage.
“Tyler Peryy’s Madea’s Big Happy Family” (PG-13) (3) [Drug content, language, and some mature thematic material.] [DVD and VOD only] — After a handsome doctor (Philip Anthony-Rodriguez) informs a terminally-ill Georgia matriarch (Loretta Devine) that her cancer has returned and she tries to gather her bickering adult children, including a bitter real estate agent (Shannon Kane) and her unhappy husband (Isaiah Mustafa), an unhappy auto shop owner (Natalie Desselle) and her brow-beaten mechanic spouse (Rodney Perry), and a teenage factory worker (Shad “Bow Wow” Moss) dealing with his greedy squeeze (Lauren London) and whiny former girlfriend (Teyana Taylor), around her to tell them in this heartbreaking, down-to-earth film dotted with tension-relieving comedy, her no-nonsense aunt (Tyler Perry) tries to persuade the estranged family to attend a dinner while her daughter (Tamela J. Mann) goes on the “Maury” show to find out whether a colorful man (David Mann) is her biological father.
“Water for Elephants” (PG-13) (4) [Moments of intense violence and sexual content.] [DVD and VOD only] — An aging circus bull man (Hal Holbrook) reminisces about his life in this intense, captivating, well-acted, romantic film when as a Polish veterinary student (Robert Pattinson) a sudden life crisis draws him into the circus in 1931 where he is befriended by other circus hands (Jim Norton, Mark Povinelli, Ken Foree, Paul Schneider, Richard Brake, et al.) and falls for the beautiful star performer (Reese Witherspoon), who is unfortunately married to the jealous, hotheaded, cruel, abusive owner (Christoph Waltz).
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.