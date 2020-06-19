Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
“7500” (R) (3) [Violence/terror and language.] [Partially subtitled] [Opens June 18 on Amazon Prime Video.] — When shiv-wielding Islamic terrorists (Omid Memar, Murathan Muslu, and Paul Wollin) try to hijack a commercial jet on its flight from Berlin to Paris in this tense, well-acted, critically acclaimed, minimalistic, gritty, enjoy-it-or-dislike-it, 92-minute, 2019 thriller, an American co-pilot (Joseph Gordon-Levitt), who is dating one of the flight attendants (Aylin Texel) and going over the checklist with the German pilot (Carlos Kitzlinger), frantically tries to figure out a way to stop the threats outside his locked cockpit door.
“And the Birds Rained Down” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] [Opens June 19 in Virtual Cinema sponsored by MSP Film Society; for more information, log on to mspfilm.org.] — When a feisty, tenacious photographer (Ève Landry) ends up at a remote Canadian hunting lodge managed by a cannabis grower (Éric Robidoux) in an attempt to interview a renown survivor (Kenneth Welsh) of a devastating forest fire in the early 1900s in this poignant, touching, captivating, well-acted, critically acclaimed, languid-paced, bittersweet, 127-minute, 2019 film adapted from Jocelyne Saucier’s novel, highlighted by stunning cinematography and scenery, and dominated by a sensitive portrayal of the vagaries of life and the nature of aging, she discovers dark paintings by a deceased artist and finds herself photographing three reclusive senior citizens living as hermits off the grid in the woods in northern Quebec, including a retired postal worker (Gilbert Sicotte) estranged from his family for 15 years, a beautiful woman (Andrée Lachapelle) desperate for a human connection after being locked up in a psychiatric hospital all of her life, and an alcoholic guitarist (Rémy Girard) searching for inner peace and contentment.
“Carriers” (PG-13) (2) [Violence, disturbing content, and language.] [DVD only] — A tension-filled, creepy, apocalyptic thriller in which two brothers (Chris Pine and Lou Taylor Pucci) from Colorado and their girlfriends (Piper Perabo and Emily Van Camp) are exposed to a deadly virus that has decimated the population worldwide when they encounter a desperate father (Christopher Meloni) and his sickly daughter (Kiernan Shipka) along the highway on their way to the Gulf of Mexico.
“Extract” (R) (2.5) [Language, sexual references, and some drug use.] — A wacky, funny, engaging comedy about a kindhearted, sexually frustrated owner (Jason Bateman) of a food extract plant who in Texas deals with a talkative, intrusive neighbor (David Koechner) and foolishly concocts a plan with his bartending friend (Ben Affleck) to tempt his neglectful wife (Kristen Wiig) with a moronic stud (Dustin Milligan) while fending off a lawsuit with his plant manager (J. K. Simmons) brought on by a faithful employee (Clifton Collins, Jr.) who was injured on the job after he falls prey to a sexy con artist (Mila Kunis) and the legal shenanigans of a sleazy lawyer (Gene Simmons).
“Fifty Dead Men Walking” (R) (2.5) [Strong brutal violence and torture, language, and some sexuality.] [DVD only] — Heavy Irish brogues detract from the enjoyment of this choppy, violent, tension-filled, gritty, factually based political thriller about a gutsy IRA member Martin McGartland (Jim Sturgess) with seemingly nine lives who becomes an informer for a British intelligence agent (Ben Kingsley) in an attempt to save his fellow countrymen during the religious-fueled turmoil and unrest in Belfast in 1988.
“Gamer” (R) (1.5) [Frenetic sequences of strong brutal violence throughout, sexual content, nudity, and language]. — Body parts fly in this extremely violent, action-packed, fast-paced, cameo-dotted (Kyra Sedgwick, John Leguizamo, Milo Ventimiglia, Amber Valletta, Alison Lohman, Chris 'Ludacris' Bridges, John de Lancie, Keith David, Zoe Bell, and Logan Lerman) thriller in which a death-row inmate (Gerard Butler) becomes a money-making pawn for a duplicitous, psychotic billionaire software developer (Michael C. Hall) when he joins other killers (Keith Jardine, et al.) in a brutal, sadistic game of society vs. slayers in the hopes of securing his freedom from incarceration after surviving thirty sessions in hellish combat.
“My One and Only” (PG-13) (3) [Sexual content and language.] [DVD only] — Witty dialogue highlights this relatively slow-paced, factually inspired, semiautobiographical film that chronicles the cross-country adventures of a young George Hamilton (Logan Lerman), his effeminate brother (Mark Rendall), and their adage-spouting mother (Renée Zellweger) after she leaves her philandering bandleader husband (Kevin Bacon) in New York City in search of a meal ticket in the guise of a bankrupt businessman (Steve Webber) and an abusive military officer (Chris Noth) in Boston, a wealthy skirt-chaser (Eric McCormack) in Pittsburgh, and a deceptively normal paint salesman (David Koechner) in St. Louis in 1953.
“World’s Greatest Dad” (R) (3) [Language, crude and sexual content, some drug use, and disturbing images.] [DVD only] — After a poetry teacher (Robin Williams) with five unpublished novels finds his crass, unpopular, rebellious, teenage son (Daryl Sabara) dead from erotic auto asphyxiation during masturbation and writes an eloquent suicide note and journal entries under his son’s name in this dark, strange, creative, unpredictable film, unexpected repercussions develop and surprising deep reactions are felt by his girlfriend (Alexie Gilmore), the school principal (Geoffrey Pierson), teachers (Henry Simmons, John McCafferty, Sr., et al.), and students (Evan Martin, Ellie Jameson, Michael Thomas Moore, Zach Sanchez, Lorraine Nicholson, et al.).
“Yoo-Hoo, Mrs. Goldberg” (NR) (3.5) [DVD only] — An informative, entertaining, funny, well-paced documentary that chronicles the extraordinary life and legendary career of the “first lady of television” and Emmy-winning Gertrude “Tilly” Berg, who astonishingly wrote more than 12,000 scripts, through radio broadcast snippets from her role as Molly Goldberg in “The Rise of the Goldbergs”; from her endorsement of consumer goods (such as jigsaw puzzles, house dresses, cookbooks, and comic strips); black-and-white film clips from the 1959 Broadway play “A Majority of One” and television shows “The Goldbergs” and “Molly”; and interviews with actors (such as Viola Harris, Larry Robinson, Arlene McQuade, Ed Asner, Jack Urbont, Madeline Gilford, and Anna Berger), artist Mindy Weisel, journalist Andrea Roane, historians Robert Thompson and Joyce Antler, producers Gary David Goldberg and Norman Lear, NPR correspondent Susan Stamberg, friend Judith Abrams, family members (such as Adam Berg, Dr. David Schwartz, and Anne and Henry Schwartz), screenwriter Margaret Nagle, editor Ann Kantor, and biographer Glenn Smith, Jr.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
