“12 Mighty Orphans” (PG-13) (3.5) [Violence, language, some suggestive references, smoking, and brief teen drinking.] [Opens June 18 in theaters.] — When PTSD-afflicted, optimistic high school coach Rusty Russell (Luke Wilson) moves with his wife (Vinessa Shaw) and two daughters to Fort Worth, Texas, in 1938 in Ty Robert’s engaging, moving, factually inspired, entertaining, well-acted, down-to-Earth, star-studded (Robert Duvall, Treat Williams, Wayne Knight, Kelly Frye, Carlson Young, Natasha Bassett, Alice Eve, and Rooster McConaughey), 118-minute film based on Jim Dent’s novel “Twelve Mighty Orphans: Story of the Mighty Mites Who Ruled Texas Football,” he joins forces with his selfless assistant coach (Martin Sheen) to turn a spirited group of angry teenage orphans (Jake Austin Walker, Jacob Lofland, Heath Freeman, Scott Haze, Lane Garrison, Slade Monroe, Tyler Silva, Sampley Barinaga, Michael Gohlky, Levi Dylan, et al.) into the Mighty Mites football team during the depression.
“Crip Camp: A Disability Revolution” (R) (3) [Some language, including sexual references.] [Netflix Only] — James Lebrecht’s and Nicole Newnham’s powerful, educational, poignant, eye-opening, inspirational, heartfelt, 108-minute, 2020 documentary that examines the discrimination many people with disabilities encounter, the struggles and joys in daily life of disabled teenage campers who spent summers at Camp Jened in New York between 1951 and 1977 many of whom became activists to help pass the ADA legislation in 1990 to expand the rights and accessibility for those with physical and mental disabilities so that they can live a normal life as possible and consists of archival film footage and candid commentary by campers (such as James Lebrecht, Ann Cupolo Freeman, and Denise Sherer Jacobson), camp director Larry Allison, counselors (such as Joseph O’Conor, Lionel Je’Woodyard, and Stephen Hofmann), writer and activist Corbett O’Toole, journalist HolLynn D’Lil, reporter Evan White, civil rights activist Judith Heumann, and 504 protest leaders Kitty Cone, Brad Lomas, and Dennis Billups.
“Ghosts of Abu Ghraib” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only] — A controversial, disturbing, informative, 80-minute, 2007 documentary that examines the U.S. military’s unethical and inhuman interrogation practices of torturing prisoners at Abu Ghraib, which is against the Geneva Conventions established in 1949, and the subsequent coverups through shocking photographs, film clips of news conferences, and interviews with military police (such as Joseph Darby, Sabrina Harman, Megan Ambul, Javal Davis, Roman Krol, and Ken Davis), writer Mark Danner, military intelligence officers (such as Charles Graner, Israel Rivera, Tony Lagouranis, and Sam Provance), lawyers (such as Rear Adm. John Hutson, John Yoo, Alberto Mora, and Scott Horton), military officers Gen. Geoffrey Miller and Janis Krapinsk, and Iraqi prisoners, including Mohammad Talal, Omar Rashid, Mohammad Farij, Mudhaffar Suibhi, and Abu Abbas.
“Hitman's Wife's Bodyguard” (R) (3.5) [Strong bloody violence throughout, pervasive language, and some sexual content.] [Opens June 16 in theaters.] — When a revengeful, psychopathic, Greek mobster (Antonio Banderas) threatens havoc in Europe by disrupting communications in Patrick Hughes’s hilarious, highly entertaining, action-packed, fast-paced, twist-filled, violent, blood-splattered, unpredictable, star-studded (Morgan Freeman, Gary Oldman, Richard E. Grant, Tom Hopper, Gabriella Wright, and Dragan Mićanović), 116-minute action comedy, a traumatized, disgraced, gelato-phobic, unlicensed bodyguard (Ryan Reynolds/Bartol Grozdek) ends up reluctantly teaming up with a skilled hitman (Samuel L. Jackson) and his volatile, sultry, foul-mouthed, con artist wife (Salma Hayek) in Italy to stop the Greek from carrying out his plan to the concern of Interpol agents (Frank Grillo and Caroline Goodall).
“Mother” (R) (3.5) [Language, some sexual content, violence, and drug use.] [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A gripping, intense, heartbreaking, unpredictable, 2009 Bong Joon-ho film about a tenacious, feisty South Korean mother (Kim Hye-ja) who takes the investigation into her own hands of who murdered a promiscuous student (Na Mun-hee) when a lazy detective (Jae-Moon Yoon) arrests her mentally challenged, 28-year-old son (Won Bin) and an indolent attorney does not do his job.
“Murder in Fashion” (R) (2) [Violence, language, some sexual content and drug use.] [DVD and VOD only] — A run-of-the-mill, violent, factually based, 2008 film in which Minneapolis FBI agents (James C. Burns, Jay Jablonski, and Joseph Sikira) hunt down gay, psychopathic serial killer Andrew Phillip Cunanan (Jonathon Trent) after the murder of several lovers (Landall Goolsby, et al.) and other acquaintances in his attempt to become famous through celebrity hookups with his murder spree eventually culminating in the death of world-famous Italian designer Gianni Versace (Robert Miano) in Miami in July 1997.
“The Paper Tigers” (PG-13) (3) [Some strong language, offensive slurs, and violence.] [Available June 22 on Blue-Ray.] — When they discover at the funeral of their Kung Fu master (Roger Yuan) from a longtime nemesis (Matthew Page) that he was murdered in Quoc Bao Tran’s funny, wacky, entertaining, well-choreographed, slapstick, 108-minute, 2020 comedy, three middle-aged, out-of-shape, childhood friends (aka Three Tigers), including a divorced father (Alain Uy) with an ex-wife (Jae Suh Park) and young son (Joziah Lagonoy), a bum-legged smoker (Ron Yuan), and a Black martial artist (Mykel Shannon Jenkins), come together to revenge his death and to find a Kung Fu assassin (Ken Quitugua) and in the process, they regained their long-lost self-respect and sense of honor.
“Queen Bees” (PG-13) (3) [Drug use, suggestive material, and some language.] [Opens June 11 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms, and played June 9 as part of AARP's Movies for Grownups.] — When a flower-loving widow (Ellen Burstyn) accidentally sets fire to her kitchen after locking herself out of her house and reluctantly moving temporarily into a retirement village with the help of her overprotective, divorced daughter (Elizabeth Mitchell) and kindhearted grandson (Matthew Barnes) in Michael Lembeck’s entertaining, heartwarming, well-acted, humor-sprinkled, predictable, star-dotted (Christopher Lloyd, French Stewart, Alec Mapa, Courtney Gains, Ricky Russert, and Cindy Hogan), 100-minute comedy, she finds herself eventually befriended by a clique of standoffish, bridge-playing women (Ann-Margret, Jane Curtin, and Loretta Devine) and attracted to a smooth-talking widower (James Caan).
“Rita Moreno: Just a Girl Who Decided to Go for It” (PG-13) (3.5) [Mature thematic content, some strong language, including a sexual reference, and suggestive material.] [Opens June 18 in theaters.] — Mariem Pérez Riera’s informative, entertaining, enlightening, insightful, inspirational, 90-minute documentary in which multitalented, EGOT-winning, 89-year-old actress Rita Moreno candidly discusses her personal life and 70+-year career in Hollywood as a Latina singer, actress, and dancer from Puerto Rico and her success and struggles in films and on stage and consists of archival film clips, home movie snippets, and commentary by actors (such as Morgan Freeman, Whoopi Goldberg, Héctor Elizondo, Eva Longoria, Lin-Manuel Miranda, George Chakiris, Justina Machado, Mitzi Gaynor, Chita Rivera, Sonia Manzano, and Karen Olivo), singer Gloria Estefan, executive producer Norman Lear, historian Julia Foulkes, filmmaker Frances Negrón-Muntaner, theater director Tony Taccone, daughter Fernanda Gordon Fisher, author Annette Insdorf, playwright Terrence McNally, screenwriter Tom Fontana, musician Emilio Estefan, grandson Justin Fisher, manager John Ferguson, and congresswoman Jackie Speier.
“The Spark Brothers” (R) (3.5) [Language.] [Opens June 18 in theaters.] — Edward Wright’s entertaining, in-depth, fascinating, 135-minute documentary that examines the legendary 50-year career of eccentric, influential, hardworking, talented rock musicians Ron and Russell Mael who rose to fame during the 1970s and created 25 albums and more than 500 songs and consists of archival concert footage, film and interview clips, photographs, creative animation, and commentary by Spark Brothers Ron and Russell Mael, photographer Tony Visconti, team Ron Julia Marcus, Sparks roadie Richard Coble, singers Steve Jones and Björk, musicians (such as Flea, Ian Hampton, Tammy Glover, Les Bohem, David Kendrick, “Weird Al” Yankovic, Andy Bell, Beck, Bernard Butler, Jane Wiedlin, Kristi Hayden, Stephen Morris, Gillian Gilbert, and Giorgio Moroder), music producers Gary Stewart and John Congleton, author Neil Gaiman, actors (such as Fred Armisen, Patton Oswalt, Jason Schwartzman, and Mike Myers), manager Sue Harris, songwriter Jack Antonoff, DJ and presenter Lance Rock, journalist David Weigel, broadcaster Katie Puckrick, comedian April Richardson, fans Ben House and Vera Hegarty, radio host Michael Silverblatt, and writer and comedian Adam Buxton.
“A Town Called Panic” (NR) (2) [Subtitled] [DVD and VOD only] — A birthday present for a plastic horse (voiceover by Vincent Patar) in love with a piano-playing equine schoolteacher (voiceover by Jeanne Balibar) does not go as planned in this wacky, colorful, nonsensical, 2009 animated French film, which is based on the Belgian animated cult TV series and filled with swordfish, waffles, drum-playing octopi, bloodthirsty barracudas, and fireworks, when a cowboy (voiceover by Stéphane Aubier ) and an Indian (voiceover by Bruce Ellison ) order 50 million instead of 50 to build a barbecue.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
