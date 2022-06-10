Rating system: (4=Don't miss, 3=Good, 2=Worth a look, 1=Forget it)
For more reviews, click here.
“Atlas Shrugged: Part I” (PG-13) (2.5) [Some sexuality.] [DVD and VOD only] — A powerful, captivating, intriguing, eerie, timely thriller, which is based on Ayn Rand’s classic 1957 novel, about high-powered executives (Michael Lerner, Graham Beckel, Jon Polito, Jack Milo, and Geoff Pierson) who begin to mysteriously disappear in 2016 when John Galt (Paul Johansson) comes calling while the comely, tenacious CEO (Taylor Schilling) of a transcontinental railway firm joins forces with the ruthless owner (Grant Bowler), who has been married to his cold-hearted wife (Rebecca Wisocky) for a long ten years, of a steel manufacturing company to build a one-of-a-kind, ultra-fast transit system as gas prices skyrocket to above $35 per gallon and the economy continues its downward spiral.
“Cave of Forgotten Dreams” (NR) (3) [DVD and VOD only]— Werner Herzog narrates his fascinating, educational, 3D, 90-minute documentary that uses hand-held cameras to showcase the 32,000-year-old, pristine, Paleolithic drawings of palm prints and horses, bison, mammoths, lions, and rhinoceros that were discovered in 1994 inside the stalagmite-filled, bear-skull-strewn, 1,300-ft.-long Chauvet cave of Southern France, and scientists such as cave custodian Dominique Baffier, Carole Fritzs, Gilles Jean-Clottes, Jean-Michel Geneste, Gilles Tosello, paleontologist Michel Phillipe, researcher Julien Monney, Nicholas Conrad, Wulf Hein, and Maria Malina and master perfumer Maurice Maurin add insight into the cave artwork.
“Crusaders” (R) (3) [Violence and brief nudity.] [DVD and VOD only]— After his father (Armin Mueller-Stahl) and the one-armed baron (Dieter Kirchlechner) are murdered and the woman (Karin Proia) he loves says that she will marry a power-hungry lord (Rodolfo Corsato) to save her family in 1079 A.D. in this action-packed, violent, factually inspired, 200-minute, 2001 film, an adopted, grieving blacksmith (Alessandro Gassman) leaves with his sheepherder best friend (Thure Riefenstein) and a Norman nobleman (Johannes Brandrup) to fight in the Crusades in Jerusalem where discord ensues when the two best friends end up fighting on different sides and a comely Jewish scholar (Barbora Bobulova) stands in the middle.
“An Engineer Imagines” (NR) (3) [Played June 2 as part of AARP’s Movies for Grownups and available on TUBI and various VOD platforms.] — Marcus Robinson's engaging, educational, insightful, well-paced, 80-minute, 2018 documentary that showcases the amazing career and the genius and talent of distinguished, influential Irish structural engineer Peter Rice who worked on such iconic structures as the Sydney Opera House, the Menil Collection, The Pompidou Centre, Glyndebourne, Lloyd's of London, the Louvre Pyramid, and Paris Stansted Airport and consists of architectural photographs and film footage and interview snippets with architects (such as Renzo Piano, Hugh Dutton, Paul Andreu, Dan Ritchie, and Richard Rogers), Full Moon Theater founder Humbert Camerlos, Arup director Andy Sedgwick, architectural critic Jonathan Glancey, "Traces of Peter Rice" editor Kevin Barry, Deputy chair of Arup and Arup fellow Tristram Carfrae, structural engineer Henry Bardsley, Contractors for Steel and Glass structures Bernard Viry, T/E/S/S associate director Bernard Vaudeville, Arup associate director Sophie Le Bouvra, "Financial Times" arts editor Jan Dalley, T/E/S/S partner Tom Gray, Ove Arup & Partners former chairman Sir Jack Zunz, designer Martin Franc and Peter Rice's wife Sylvia, sister Kitty Rice, son Keiran Rice, and daughters Julia Rudin, Heidi Rice, and Nemone Routh.
“Charlotte” (NR) (3.5) [Available June 3 on Apple TV+/ iTunes, Amazon Video, Google Play, Vudu, and Redbox digital.] — Eric Warin and Tahir Rana’s poignant, factually inspired, powerful, coming-of-age, artistic, heartbreaking, bittersweet, star-studded (voiceovers by Mark Strong, Henry Czerny, and Sophie Okonedo), 92-minute, 2021 animated film based on “Life? Or Theatre?: A Song-Cycle” and a collection of more than 1,000 expressionist paintings in which talented German-Jewish painter Charlotte Salomon (voiceover by Keira Knightley), who is supported by her parents (voiceovers by Eddie Marsan and Helen McCrory), escapes from Berlin to the home of her grandparents (voiceovers by Jim Broadbent and Brenda Blethyn) in the South of France on the eve of WWII in an effort to fulfill her dream of becoming a successful artist, marries an Austrian therapist and vocal coach (voiceover by Sam Claflin), and tragically ends up murdered by the Nazis in Auschwitz on Oct. 10, 1943, at age 26.
“The Fall of the Queens” (NR) (3) [Subtitled] [Available June 7 on various digital platforms.] — Lucas Turturro’s engaging, award-winning, coming-of-age, well-acted, predictable, 83-minute, 2021 film in which the close, tight-knit relationship between a troubled, obsessive 17-year-old orphan (Malena Filmus) and her feisty, sexually-curious, 14-year-old sister (Lola Abraldes), who live with their alcohol-abusing aunt (Umbra Colombo) on an Argentinean farm producing honey from multiple beehives, becomes strained and threatened when their handsome cousin (Franco Rizzaro) arrives and jealousy rears its ugly head.
“Hoodwinked Too! Good vs. Evil” (PG) (1.5) [Some mild rude humor, language, and action.] [DVD and VOD only] — When Hansel (voiceover by Bill Hader) and Gretel (voiceover by Amy Poehler) and granny (voiceover by Glenn Close) are kidnapped by an evil, red-eyed, jealous witch (voiceover by Joan Cusack) in this lackluster, silly, star-studded (voiceovers by Martin Short, Cheech Marin, Andy Dick, David Alan Grier, Tommy Chong, and Brad Garrett), 3D, animated film dominated by a stupid plot and funny potshots at many fairytales, a teenage Red Riding Hood (voiceover by Hayden Panettiere), who graduated from the Sisterhood of Kung-Fu Bakers, joins forces with the big bad wolf (voiceover by Patrick Warburton), Twitchy the squirrel (voiceover by Cory Edwards), and the head (voiceover by David Ogden Stiers) of the Happily Ever After Agency to save granny and the secret recipe for the Norwegian Black Forest Truffle Devine Cake, which makes the eater of the cake powerful and invincible.
“I'm Charlie Walker” (NR) (2.5) [Available June 10 on various VOD platforms.] — An uneven soundtrack hinders Patrick Gilles’ wacky, factually based, humorous, unpredictable, 78-minute film in which ambitious, feisty, streetwise, cunning, wheeler-dealer, Black truck company owner Charlie Walker (Mike Colter), who has a wife (Safiya Fredericks) and three daughters, faces repossession of his home in San Francisco, applies for a lucrative contract to clean up an environmentally devastating crude oil spill after two oil tankers collided in 1971, is reluctantly awarded a beach nobody wanted to save, and when duplicitous, racist oil company executives (Dylan Baker and Mark Leslie Ford) initially support his ingenious scheme to clean up the beach, they turn against him because of racism, greed, politics, and financial shenanigans.
“I’m Not Jesus Mommy” (PG-13) (3) [Some disturbing violent content.] [DVD and VOD only]— Seven years after stealing from a genetic researcher (Charles Hubbell) turned religious fanatic an embryonic clone derived from DNA from the Shroud of Turin and impregnating herself to the horror of her incredulous husband (Joseph Schneider) in this creepy, philosophical, imaginative, thought-provoking, minimalistic, sci-fi thriller that raises moral, ethical, and religious questions, a widowed obstetrician (Bridget McGrath) raises her son (Rocko Hale) in a world, which is plagued by famine, disease, and death, that may have been profoundly changed by her selfish, desperate actions.
“Jurassic World Dominion” (PG-13) (2.5) [Intense sequences of action, some violence, and language.] [Opens June 10 in theaters.] — After a power-hungry, duplicitous, psychopathic CEO (Campbell Scott) creates gargantuan locusts that will eventually decimate crops worldwide in his effort to control the food supply in a world where prehistoric dinosaurs roam the planet among humans and he then arranges the kidnapping of a valuable, feisty, cloned teenager (Isabella Sermon) with altered DNA in Colin Trevorrow’s entertaining, disconnected, action-packed, fast-paced, poorly written, predictable, star-dotted (Jeff Goldblum, BD Wong, Omar Sy, Mamoudou Athie, Justice Smith, Scott Haze, Daniella Pineda, Dichen Lachman, Elva Trill, and Dimitri Thivaios), 147-minute thriller dominated by terrific special effects but hindered by a lackluster storyline, a worried couple (Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard) tries to protect the dinosaurs and to search for their strong-willed, kidnapped charge with the help of a daredevil pilot (DeWanda Wise) while two doggedly determined, smitten scientists (Sam Neill and Laura Dern) gather locust DNA as damning evidence to take down the madman mogul.
“Legend of the Oro Arrowhead” (NR) (2) [Available June 7 on various VOD platforms.] — Bill Rahn’s lackluster, low-budget, poorly acted, predictable, 112-minute, 2021 film with a weak plot in which a military-trained ranger (Stephen Thompson), whose sister (Amber Lynn Kennison) becomes a pawn, in a small town in Tennessee uses an ancient map to search for a magical, golden arrowhead, which tribal elders buried along with gold, in the woods after his father’s death while being tracked by a ruthless, power-hungry woman (Robbie Dernehl) and her unsavory scumbag henchmen (E. Dale Johnson, Joey Deese, Ashley Eller, Jasmine Dernehl, Wayne Deloriea, et al.) and then is aided by a combat-skilled Cherokee (Vanessa Ore), who is much older than she appears, and longtime friends (Jeri Little, Quinton Nash, and Luis Carlos Machicao).
“The Policeman's Lineage” (NR) (2.5) [Subtitled] [Available June 7 on various digital and VOD platforms.] — An ethical, greenhorn South Korean detective (Woo-sik Choi), whose father and grandfather were on the force, is assigned to go undercover to investigate a decorated, break-the-rules Metropolitan Investigation Unit leader (Cho Jin-woong) who may be corrupt and involved with unsavory criminals (Kwon Yul, Park Myeong-hoon, et al.) in Kyu-mann Lee’s convoluted, action-packed, well-paced, cliché-driven, plot-hole-filled, violent, 119-minute film adapted from Joh Sasaki’s Japanese novel “Blood of the Policeman.”
“Rondo and Bob” (NR) (3) [Available June 7 on various VOD platforms.] — Joe M. O’Donnell’s captivating, award-winning, educational, insightful, 100-minute documentary that examines the obsession that “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” art director Robert A. Burns had with B-film, acromegaly-afflicted actor Rondo Hatton, who starred in numerous cult and horror movies during the 1930s and 1940s, and consists of archival photographs, letter excerpts, “The Texas Chainsaw Massacre” film snippets, and candid commentary by author Alison Macor, cinematographer Daniel Pearl, film critic Joe Bob Briggs, “The Austin Chronicle” cofounder Louis Black, producers Peter Locke and John Dwyer, Erma Taylor, actors (such as Dee Wallace, William Vail, John Dugan, Edwin Neal, Aldo Ray, Gunnar Hansen, Ryan Williams, Cara Kanak, Chris Bonno, Kelsey Pribilski, Sidney Brammer, and Allen Danziger), filmmakers (such as Fred Olen Ray, Andy Lalino, and Marcus Van Bavel), Hatton’s widow Mae Hatton, columnists John Kelso and Mark Pace, re-animator director Stuart Gordon, director David Gregory, Bill Helmer, writer Ernest Sharpe, writer and producers Craig Muckler and Edward E. Toutant, journalist Pete Szilagyi, actor and musician Ed Guinn, filmmaker and collector Tom Rainone, magician and comedian Paul Driscoll, veteran stuntman and actor Gary Kent, set decorator Michael Peal, production designer Deborah Pastor, Mary Jo Langford, attorney Robin Dwyer, Jan Lewis, Mary Church, Margaret Roberts, Wayne Thomas, Tom Rainone’s brother Greg, and Robert Burns brothers Ross and Fred and nephew Bruce.
“A Sexplanation” (NR) (3) [Available June 7 on Amazon Prime Video, iTunes, and various digital and VOD platforms.] — Alex Liu’s poignant, multi-award-winning, educational, insightful, humor-infused, 76-minute, 2021 documentary in which the gay 36-year-old filmmaker and health reporter crisscrosses the country to talk with educators and researchers regarding sex in all its facets, such as the benefits of orgasm, sex education in schools, openness about sexuality, and shame regarding sex, and consists of candid commentary by adolescent psychologist Lisa Medoff, Kinsey Institute Public Health professor William L. Yarber, psychology professor Barry Komisaruk, psychologist Dr. Jason Winters, British Columbia School of Nursing professor Kristen Gilbert, clinical psychologist Morag Yule, Faculty and Staff Spirituality associate director and Jesuit priest Donal Godfrey, senator Todd Weiler, McCreary Centre Society executive director Annie Smith, clinical psychologist and radio host Laurie Betito, Porn Hub data scientist Mike, Great Conversations cofounder and pediatrician Rob Lehman, Great Conversations founder and RN Julie Metzger, Included youth leader Sofia Garza, Planned Parenthood Association of Utah education director Annabel Sheinberg, and sex educators Joel Burton, Anton Fulmen, and Besha Grey.
“The Story Won't Die” (NR) (3.5) [Partially subtitled] [Opens June 10 in L.A. and June 17 in New York City in theaters and available June 21 on various VOD platforms.] — David Henry Gerson’s uplifting, timely, inspirational, powerful, thought-provoking, 83-minute, 2021 documentary focuses on talented Syrian artists rapper Abu Hajar, musician Anas Maghrebi, Syrian singers Bahila Hijazi and Lynn Mayya, breakdancer Bboy Shadow, choreographer Medhat Aldaabal, and visual artists (such as Tammam Azzam, Omar Imam, and Diala Brisly) as it explores life in Syria both before and during the Civil War, including the shootings, killings, beatings, and imprisonment, that occurred and follows these artists as they make the difficult decision to leave Syria and their families and to join the millions of their countrymen as refugees while using their poignant artwork and performances to continue their protests and to highlight the ongoing struggles of millions of refugees living in exile as they fight for freedom and justice of all Syrians.
“The Walk” (NR) (3.5) [Opens June 10 in theaters.] — While a compassionate, protective, straight-and-narrow Irish cop (Justin Chatwin) is assigned to protect Black students in Boston in 1974 after Massachusetts passes a controversial law that forces integration in the Boston school system by bussing Black students to all-white high schools and vice versa during citywide protests in Daniel Adams’ poignant, factually based, award-winning, riveting, thought-provoking, star-studded (Malcolm McDowell, Jeremy Piven, Sally Kirkland, Jim Gleason, Jason Alan Smith, Thomas Francis Murphy, William Mark McCullough, Jay Huguley, Bill Dawes, Maggie Wagner, Jason Alan Smith, Dane Rhodes, Coletrane Williams, Tedrick Martin, and Anastasiya Mitrunen), 105-minute film dominated by terrific acting, his feisty, rebellious, 17-year-old daughter (Katie Douglas) examines her own bigotry and use of racist language and an 18-year-old Black student (Lovie Simone) and her security guard father (Terrence Howard) must deal with pervasive racist attitudes amidst increasing violence.
“We Feed People” (NR) (3.5) [Available currently via streaming on Disney+.] — Ron Howard’s award-winning, compelling, inspirational, educational, enlightening, 90-minute documentary that follows magnanimous, heroic, compassionate, world renown chef José Andrés who founded his World Central Kitchen (WCK) in 2010 after the devastating earthquake in Haiti with the goal of feeding survivors of disasters, including hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017, eruption of the Fuego volcano in Guatemala in 2018, hurricane Dorian in the Bahamas in 2019, quarantined cruise ships during the pandemic in 2020, and the war in Ukraine in 2022, and tirelessly and selfishly works with his team and locals to provide much-needed meals and consists of commentary by author and journalist Richard Wolfe, wife Patricia Fernandez de la Cruz, Washington Post food writer Carole Sugarman, WCK CEO Nate Mook, culinary consultant and gourmand Maisie Wilhelm, WCK Relief Operations (such as Sam Bloch, Jason Collis, and Josh Phelps), DC Central Kitchen founder Robert Egger, WCK volunteers (such as Elsa Corrigan, Kenneth Roker, and Shirley Dorsett), WCK contractor Kyle Pounders, COVID-19 emergency response team member Grace Ramirez, Navajo Ollie Arviso, and José daughters Carlota, Lucia, and Inés Andrés.
“The Wild One” (NR) (3) [Plays June 6/8-19 at the Tribeca Film Festival; for tickets, log on to https://tribecafilm.com/films/wild-one-2022.] — Willem Dafoe narrates Tessa Louise-Salomé’s compelling, powerful, insightful, thought-provoking, 94-minute documentary that chronicles tumultuous, fascinating life and career of Czechoslovakia-born director and Actors Studio West cofounder Jack Garfein who survived Nazi concentration camps to arrive in New York City in 1946 at age16 and eventually used his traumatic life experiences in his influential work on Broadway and in films such as “The Strange One” (1957) and “Something Wild” (1961) to cover controversial topics, including homosexuality, rape, racism, violence, sexual expression, and segregation, and consists of archival photographs and film clips and commentary by director and actor Peter Bogdanovich, writer Foster Hirsch, film critic Kate Rennebohm, agent/publicist Dick Guttman, journalist Patricia Bosworth, wife Natalia Repolovsky, and actors Geoffrey Horne, Irène Jacob, Willem Dafoe, Blanche Bake, and Bobby Soto.
“Wolf Hound” (R) (2.5) [Violence.] [Opens June 3 in theaters and available on various VOD platforms.] — When courageous Jewish-American fighter pilot Captain David Holden (James Maslow) is shot down over German-occupied France by a revengeful, fanatical, major Nazi pilot (Trevor Donovan), whose wingman brother (Ronald Woodhead) died in aerial combat, flying Trojan Hurricane and Spitfire planes in 1944 in Michael B. Chait’s compelling, factually inspired, tension-filled, action-packed, fast-paced, bullet-riddled, 130-minute thriller, he tries to save a B-17 flight crew (Taylor Novak, Michael Parrish, Brian Heintz, Mason Heidger, Franco Pulice, and David Fink), two American privates (Lance Newton and Daniel Jeffries), and a French resistance fighter (Kara Joy Reed) taken prisoners by Nazi soldiers (Michael Wayne Foster, John Turk, et al.) and then stop the Germans from unleashing a superbomb over London during WWII.
The following films play June 9-19 at the Dances with Films festival; for more information, log on to https://www.danceswithfilms.com.:
“1-800-Hot-Nite” (NR) (3) — After his irresponsible parents (Dajuan Johnson and Nicole Steinwedell) are arrested during a drug raid and a well-meaning social worker (Kimleigh Smith) from Child Protection Services intervenes in Nick Richey’s critically acclaimed, down-to-earth, coming-of-age, well-acted, 95-minute comedic drama, a rebellious, headstrong, 13-year-old boy (Dallas Young) is forced to grow up fast when he runs away into the night with a friend (Gerrison Machado) and a cousin (Mylen Bradford) while being pursued by a cop (Brent Bailey) and getting unlikely advice from a phone sex operator (Ali Richey).
“COVID-19 Ground Zero” (NR) (3) — Mustafa Ozgun’s award-winning, factually inspired, heartbreaking, realistic, unsettling, predictable, 90-minute, 2021 film in which the close relationship between a stubborn hospital nurse (Laura Weissbecker) and her supportive, unemployed Broadway technician boyfriend (Cyril Durel) in New York City becomes increasingly strained during March to May 2020 after she contracts the coronavirus and refuses to go to the hospital for treatment amidst Black Lives Matter protests who a photographer friend (Brandon Sutton) is documenting.
“The Critic” (NR) (3) — When a charismatic, playful, mysterious, handsome, resident golf pro (Nick Puya) coerces a beautiful, no-nonsense mystery shopper (Julia Collier) who is busy critiquing the amenities and service at a large, luxury hotel to spend time with him and have dinner in Frank Kelly’s enjoyable, surprising, well-written, unpredictable, 24-minute romantic film, the date does not end as expected and eventually steers her life in a different direction.
“El Carrito” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] — Zahida Pirani’s powerful, bittersweet, well-acted, thought-provoking, realistic, 15-minute, 2021 film in which a hardworking, illegal immigrant street vendor (Eli Zavala), who cares for her aging father (Jose Febus), competes with other vendors (Idalia Limónas, et al.) as she sells her Mexican cuisine from dawn to dusk in Queens, New York, and when she decides to use all her savings to buy a new cart, she is traumatized after it is stolen and is desperate to get it back.
“Eternal Spring” (NR) (3.5) [Subtitled] — Jason Loftus’ award-winning, factually inspired, creative, original, gritty, educational, thought-provoking, 86-minute documentary that combines awesome animation with live-action footage in which talented Chinese comic book illustrator Daxiong, who is a member of the outlawed spiritual Falun Gong group, uses his artistic talents and artwork to create an animated documentary that details the planning and execution of the hacking and gut-wrenching aftermath after the brazen hijacking of state-controlled television on March 5, 2002, in Changchun City by brave, doggedly determined Falun Gong practitioners, including Liang Zhensing, Zhang Wen, Liu ‘Big Truck’ Chunjen, Auntie Zhou, Lei Ming, Xio Lam, Sister Chen, and Jin ‘Mr. White’ Xuezhe, who wanted to expose state-favored propaganda and religious persecution, repression, and treatment of Uyghur Muslims, Tibetan Buddhists, and Christians and ended up paying a terrible price in prison.
“Hotter Up Close” (NR) (3) — When a nervous, lonely, kindhearted, gay waiter (Aguila Christopher Matias) with low self-confidence, who recently broke up with his boyfriend (John David Williams), is invited to a pool party by a hunky, hot guy (Francisco San Martin) who he is smitten with on his 30th birthday in Leland Montgomery’s engaging, award-winning, funny, predictable, 16-minute comedy, his friend (Liz Jenkins) convinces him to go and he is surprised to discover that there is a mutual attraction.
“Iron Family” (NR) (3) — Patrick Longstreth’s captivating, insightful, inspiring, down-to-earth, 90-minute documentary that focuses on the close relationship that talented, creative, 32-year-old playwright Jazmine Faries, who has Down syndrome and loves soap operas, Matthew McConaughey, John Travolta, and Barbie dolls, has with her 48-year-old, yoga-loving, ex-addict brother Chad and her pot-growing mother Kate Faries German, her struggles and dreams to live an independent life and to find love, and working with her brother and family to produce, to rehearse, and to perform in her plays, such as “The Double Life,” in Iron River, Mich., and it consists of commentary by pastor Dawn, high school friend Robert Ruuska, playwright and poet Jonathan Johnson, addiction counselor Carroll Ann Swanson, mom's former boyfriend Greg Banks, tattoo artist Holly Harvey, artist Amy Brzoznowski, and Faith Peterson.
“Lodo” (NR) (3) — After a grieving 10-year-old boy (Jayden Enamorado), who lives with kindhearted grandmother (Laura Patalano) upon the death of his mother (Marita De La Torre), falls into some mud while retrieving a soccer ball on sacred ground with his friend (Adam Cortez) in a cemetery in Alessandro Gentile’s poignant, factually inspired, touching, well-acted, moving, 20-minute “Mud” film, he goes into a spiritual world through a dream-like state and ends up being visited by his mother who ensures her son that she is always with him, and his grandmother then perform a ritual by using native medicine to remove any negative energy in the home.
“The Long Rider” (NR) (3) — Awesome cinematography and scenery dominate Sean Cisterna’s compelling, award-winning, inspirational, 96-minute documentary that chronicles the arduous, 8,000-mi, 2-year journey of wannabe journalist Filipe Masetti Leite, who was inspired by Aimé Tschiffely’s 8-year, 25,000-km equestrian journey in 1925, as he encounters horrific weather and dangerous drug traffickers in his attempt to ride on horseback from Calgary, Canada, to his family’s home in Brazil with commentary by the Long Riders’ Guild founder and “The Encyclopedia of Equestrian Travel” author Cuchullaine O”Reilly, Filipe's parents Iso and Claudia Leite, girlfriend Emma Brazier, long rider Stan Walchuk, and Peter Lisker father of deceased long rider Naomi Lisker.
“My Friend Tommy” (NR) (2.5) — Nem Stankovic’s quirky, silly, heartwarming, candid, funny, 89-minute documentary in which the former basketball player turned comedian filmmaker takes his virginal, well-educated, 40-year-old friend, who still lives at home in Toronto with his strict Korean parents Grace and Richard, under his wing on a cross-country journey traveling to New York, Miami, the California Redwoods, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas with the goal of helping his best buddy get out of his comfort zone and experience lot of firsts, including watching pornography, going on first a date, cooking his first dinner, going to a strip club, and doing laundry, with the goal of being in a fulfilling relationship.
“Rewilding” (NR) (3) — Jesse Spiegel’s honest, fascinating, down-to-earth, inspirational, 78-minute documentary highlighted by stunning cinematography and scenery in which aspiring artist and poet and former Rikers Island 27-year-old convict Anthony DeJesus participates in an experimental program and travels with rock climbers and wilderness guides Jesse Spiegel and Vitek Linhart over seven weeks to Colorado’s Indian Peaks Wilderness, California’s Wide Willow Farm and Soul Flower Farm, Redwood National Park, Wyoming’s Grand Teton National Park, and Las Vegas to determine whether immersing other former inmates in nature would be beneficial and consists of commentary by artist and adventurer Jeremy Collins, permaculture farmer Eric Olsen, foster mother Ms. Moore, sister Magaly DeJesus, Friends of Island Academy executive director Christine Pahigian, Friends of Island Academy youth advocacy director Andrés Obasogie, and Soul Flower Farm co-owner and instructor Yasir Cross.
Wendy Schadewald is a Burnsville resident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.